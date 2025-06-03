At their core, they are all just assholes:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Navy to take the rare step of renaming a ship, one that bears the name of a gay rights icon, documents and sources show. Military.com reviewed a memorandum from the Office of the Secretary of the Navy — the official who holds the power to name Navy ships — that showed the sea service had come up with rollout plans for the renaming of the oiler ship USNS Harvey Milk.

There’s no just no reason other than being an asshole because you can.

***

Again, this is the Idiocracy:

Evil and stupid is quite the combination.

***

Now that we have covered the drunken manboy kid rock crowd with Hegseth, and the mouthbreather crowd with MTZG, let’s check in with the christofascists, this one pretty local:

Raleigh County Prosecutor Tom Truman, perhaps unknowingly and unintentionally, opened Pandora’s Box late Friday in an interview with Beckley television station WVNS. The station reached out to Truman seeking clarity on a provocative and troubling question: Could women in West Virginia who miscarry at home be charged with crimes related to the disposal of fetal remains? The inquiry followed reports from Mercer County where 36-year-old David Lee Agnew allegedly discarded a container holding fetal remains during a domestic dispute, later running it over with an ATV. Agnew is charged with disinterment/displacement of a dead body and other offenses stemming from multiple incidents. The case is disturbing on its own. But the broader legal implications revealed in the interview generate pause. WVNS reporter Jessica Farrish asked whether women who miscarry and then flush or bury fetal remains could face criminal prosecution. According to the report, Truman said that “a number of criminal charges under state code, including felonies, could be levied against a woman who flushes fetal remains, buries them, or otherwise disposes of remains following an involuntary abortion, also called a miscarriage.” Truman went further per the report indicating “a number of prosecuting attorneys in the state have discussed with him and other prosecuting attorneys their willingness to file criminal charges against women in pregnancy loss situations, by using state law related to disposal of human remains.” He told the station: “The kind of criminal jeopardy you face is going to depend on a lot of factors. What was your intent? What did you do? How late were you in your pregnancy? Were you trying to hide something, or were you just so emotionally distraught you couldn’t do anything else?” “If you were relieved, and had been telling people, ‘I’d rather get run over by a bus than have this baby,’ that may play into law enforcement’s thinking, too.”

Lovely. Your miscarriage, if this guy has his way, can be prosecuted for murder because of thought crimes.

***

I think that covers all the bases. Whoops forgot the broligarchs:

Elon Musk lashed out on Tuesday against the far-reaching Republican bill intended to enact President Trump’s domestic policy agenda, posting on X that it was a “disgusting abomination” and telling House members who voted for it: “You know you did wrong.” The tech billionaire criticized the bill, one of Mr. Trump’s top priorities, in a series of about 10 posts. In them, Mr. Musk reshared commentary from lawmakers like Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah, two Republicans who had sided with him in opposing the rising U.S. deficit.

So sad. Obligatory:

***

I am done- I need to get back to Andor. Although given the current political climate, the stormtrooper shit is hitting a little close to home.