Tuesday Night Open Thread

At their core, they are all just assholes:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Navy to take the rare step of renaming a ship, one that bears the name of a gay rights icon, documents and sources show.

Military.com reviewed a memorandum from the Office of the Secretary of the Navy — the official who holds the power to name Navy ships — that showed the sea service had come up with rollout plans for the renaming of the oiler ship USNS Harvey Milk.

There’s no just no reason other than being an asshole because you can.

***

Again, this is the Idiocracy:

Tuesday Night Open Thread 13

Evil and stupid is quite the combination.

***

Now that we have covered the drunken manboy kid rock crowd with Hegseth, and the mouthbreather crowd with MTZG, let’s check in with the christofascists, this one pretty local:

Raleigh County Prosecutor Tom Truman, perhaps unknowingly and unintentionally, opened Pandora’s Box late Friday in an interview with Beckley television station WVNS.

The station reached out to Truman seeking clarity on a provocative and troubling question: Could women in West Virginia who miscarry at home be charged with crimes related to the disposal of fetal remains? The inquiry followed reports from Mercer County where 36-year-old David Lee Agnew allegedly discarded a container holding fetal remains during a domestic dispute, later running it over with an ATV. Agnew is charged with disinterment/displacement of a dead body and other offenses stemming from multiple incidents.

The case is disturbing on its own. But the broader legal implications revealed in the interview generate pause.

WVNS reporter Jessica Farrish asked whether women who miscarry and then flush or bury fetal remains could face criminal prosecution. According to the report, Truman said that “a number of criminal charges under state code, including felonies, could be levied against a woman who flushes fetal remains, buries them, or otherwise disposes of remains following an involuntary abortion, also called a miscarriage.”

Truman went further per the report indicating “a number of prosecuting attorneys in the state have discussed with him and other prosecuting attorneys their willingness to file criminal charges against women in pregnancy loss situations, by using state law related to disposal of human remains.”

He told the station:

“The kind of criminal jeopardy you face is going to depend on a lot of factors. What was your intent? What did you do? How late were you in your pregnancy? Were you trying to hide something, or were you just so emotionally distraught you couldn’t do anything else?”

“If you were relieved, and had been telling people, ‘I’d rather get run over by a bus than have this baby,’ that may play into law enforcement’s thinking, too.”

Lovely. Your miscarriage, if this guy has his way, can be prosecuted for murder because of thought crimes.

***

I think that covers all the bases. Whoops forgot the broligarchs:

Elon Musk lashed out on Tuesday against the far-reaching Republican bill intended to enact President Trump’s domestic policy agenda, posting on X that it was a “disgusting abomination” and telling House members who voted for it: “You know you did wrong.”

The tech billionaire criticized the bill, one of Mr. Trump’s top priorities, in a series of about 10 posts. In them, Mr. Musk reshared commentary from lawmakers like Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah, two Republicans who had sided with him in opposing the rising U.S. deficit.

So sad. Obligatory:

Tuesday Night Open Thread 14

***

I am done- I need to get back to Andor. Although given the current political climate, the stormtrooper shit is hitting a little close to home.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      chemiclord

      Meanwhile, after months of trying to impress the Trumpist crowd, Santa Ono still gets knifed in the back by the people he was trying to impress, rejecting his bid to become President for the University of Florida.

      Turns out, even after all his actions, he still wasn’t the right color.

      Eat shit, Ono.

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      I am done- I need to get back to Andor. Although given the current political climate, the stormtrooper shit is hitting a little close to home.

      It gets worse. It’s brilliant TV, but parts of it are …not easy viewing.

    4. 4.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I am done- I need to get back to Andor.

      Make sure you have Rogue One teed up & ready to go when you finish.

    6. 6.

      NeenerNeener

      Speaking of hitting too close to home…I’m watching “Mountainhead” on Max. Four broligarchs talking about taking over the world, starting with the US. Their AI products are inciting chaos around the world by releasing violent deep fakes and they don’t care. You can imagine Musk and Thiel having these same conversations.

    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      “a number of criminal charges under state code, including felonies, could be levied against a woman who flushes fetal remains, buries them, or otherwise disposes of remains following an involuntary abortion, also called a miscarriage.”

      WTF ELSE IS SOMEONE SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THEM?!?!
      Not to be gross, but…. like…. do these fuckers know how much, uh, stuff comes out in a miscarriage?! (And live birth, for that matter.) What do they think is the right way to deal with it?!

      Maybe the nation’s women can mail the contents to Tom Truman and he can deal with it.

    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      John, I’m here to put your mind at ease: the worst person in the world did not make a good point: his reason for opposing the BBB is that it will increase deficits.  Not because it will cut services and the safety net.  What he wants is -more- pain, not less.

    10. 10.

      RSA

      Evil and stupid is quite the combination.

      This captures the Trump administration and modern Republicans better than any other description I’ve been able to come up with.

      I need to get back to Andor.

      Just finished watching The Residence. Funny, well-crafted. Political junkies may enjoy watching Al Franken playing a U.S. senator totally against type.

    11. 11.

      TS

      @Suzanne:

      WTF ELSE IS SOMEONE SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THEM?!?!

      Exactly, I know few woman who have NOT had a miscarriage. I had one, my mother had 3 – all before 12 weeks, all flushed – what else are you supposed to do?

      Then you go see the doc & have a D&C. The GOP are making normal life illegal – if you don’t die pregnant you die in prison.

    12. 12.

      YY_Sima Qian

      As a follow up to some of the conversation in a previous thread, if the South Korean right wing had not split it vote, the left wing candidate’s margin would have been extremely slim (or could have lost by the slimmest of margins):

      Raphael Rashid @koryodynasty

      OFFICIAL: Lee Jae-myung has become South Korea’s president at 6:21am today with no transition period, military command automatically transferring from acting president. Election commission confirmed victory with 49.42% of votes, Kim Moon-soo 41.15%, Lee Jun-seok 8.34%.

      The start gender divide among the 20s demographic:

      Yejin Gim @gimyejin

      Look at how polarized young generations are, particularly people in their 20s: 58.1% of women in their 20s voted for Lee Jae-myung while only 24% of men in their 20s voted for him. More than 70% of men in their 20s voted for either Kim Moon-soo or Lee Jun-seok, both conservative.

      It’s very concerning since Lee Jun-seok is not just a conservative politician. He’s arguably the most prominent misogynist in the country. He made his way to the National Assembly by demonizing minority groups.

      Very bad sign for the future.

    13. 13.

      bbleh

      … the stormtrooper shit is hitting a little close to home.

      Just wait til the economy turns seriously south.  (Ok I give 15% it won’t at all, and 20% mild, but that still leaves 2/3 moderate or worse.)  They’re gonna need scapegoats and TV footage to keep their people distracted, and you can bet they’re not gonna stop with renaming ships or violent immigration raids.  LGBTQ folks, uppity women who don’t obey the rules for vessels — imagine the political mileage they’ll get out of us.  (I’m sure Stephen Miller has.)

      Unless we get really lucky, it’s gonna get considerably worse before it even CAN get better …

    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne: WTF ELSE IS SOMEONE SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THEM?!?!
      Not to be gross, but…. like…. do these fuckers know how much, uh, stuff comes out in a miscarriage?! (And live birth, for that matter.) What do they think is the right way to deal with it?!

      No, no, no.  You’re getting this all wrong, Suzanne.

      “The kind of criminal jeopardy you face is going to depend on a lot of factors. What was your intent? What did you do? How late were you in your pregnancy? Were you trying to hide something, or were you just so emotionally distraught you couldn’t do anything else?”

      See, it depends on how to feel about losing the baby. And it depends on what you are hiding when you dispose of the remains or accidentally flush the toilet.  And it depends on your emotional state at the time of flushing the toilet. It doesn’t matter how you do it, it only matters what your intent is as you commit the heinous crime of losing a baby at home and flushing the toilet.

      You know, Law and Order: Criminal Intent.

    16. 16.

      Fair Economist

      Well, it *is* bad that this bill raises the deficit. Not the worst thing in the bill, but with the deficit already around 7% of GDP, increases are bad.

    18. 18.

      CHRISTOPHER H GREEN

      Gee, I knew about the AI regulation thing >a week ago, and I don’t have a staff that is paid by the govt.

