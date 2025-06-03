It’s been a long day, I’m fried, so I’m just going to run through the basics.

We are going to start with the exciting news about the Kerch Bridge.

🌉/1. Ukraine’s Security Service Hits Crimean Bridge in Underwater Sabotage Operation The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out a new special operation targeting the Crimean Bridge—its third successful strike on the structure, this time using underwater explosives. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 7:20 AM

/2. The operation, which had been in planning for several months, involved placing explosives on the underwater supports of the bridge. At 4:44 a.m., the first device was detonated. The blast caused significant structural damage to the base of the bridge, using the equivalent of 1,100 kg of TNT. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 7:22 AM

/3. The bridge is now in a critical condition, according to preliminary assessments. SBU chief Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk personally oversaw and coordinated the operation. He stated that the bridge remains a legitimate military target due to its use by Russian forces for logistical support. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 7:22 AM

Remember the definition of a center of gravity from my Sunday night post:

A center of gravity is defined as: The source of power that provides moral or physical strength, freedom of action, or will to act. Also called COG. COGs have the following characteristics: A source of leverage

Allows or enhances freedom of movement

Can endanger one’s own COGs

Centers of gravity can also be the morale of a state and society, including it’s resilience. It can also be the morale and resilience of a state’s and society’s leadership. The strike on the Kerch Bridge, like the strikes on Russian strategic fixed wing aircraft, is not just negatively affecting Russia’s military or societal freedom of movement, and in the case of the strategic aviation a COG that endangers Ukraine’s own COGs, it is also intended to negatively affect Putin and Russia’s will to act. And in the case of Putin, so enrage him that he makes such a significant mistake that it provides Ukraine with a key opportunity.

I expect we’ll see more strikes as I think it is likely that what we’re seeing are the phases in a phased operation of a larger campaign plan:

Phasing is a way to organize and conduct a complex joint operation in manageable parts. The phases are unique for each operation or campaign as a tool to integrate and synchronize related activities, thereby enhancing C2 to improve flexibility and unity of effort during execution…Phases in a contingency plan are sequential, but during execution there are often some simultaneous and overlapping activities between the phases. In a campaign, a phase can consist of one or more operations in varying scope, scale, and geographic location; while within an operation, a phase normally consists of several subordinate tasks, or a series of related activities. (JP 5-0, Joint Planning, p. IV-37)

Now we wait to see what happens next.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia Remains Fully Committed to War – And They Prove This Commitment of Theirs With Both Their Strikes and Their Statements – All of This Is the Argument for New Sanctions Against Russia – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Right now, in the Sumy region, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to those wounded by a Russian strike. Rocket artillery against an ordinary city – the Russians struck right on the street, hitting ordinary residential buildings. Sleazebags. Tragically, four people were killed by this particular strike. My condolences to their families. Nearly 30 people were wounded, including three children. Throughout the day, there were air raid alerts, and there were strikes across almost the entire territory of our state. There have been virtually no days without killings during this whole time, while the United States, Europe, and other global actors have been urging Russia to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations to end the war. Russia remains fully committed to war – and they prove this commitment of theirs with both their strikes and their statements – all of this is the argument for new sanctions against Russia, tough sanctions. I want to thank all Americans, all Europeans who support this approach – the approach of pressuring Russia into peace – and it is extremely important. Putin does not change his behavior when he does not fear the consequences of his actions. Russia must feel what war truly means. Russia must bear the losses from the war. They must really feel that continuing the war will have devastating consequences for them. Today, I had various meetings regarding our international communications – we are constantly working with our partners to ensure that the killings are stopped and that Ukraine is protected in the future. I gave some instructions today to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Currently, the Ukrainian delegation, led by Yuliia Svyrydenko, the First Deputy Prime Minister, is already working in Washington. Alongside her are Head of my Office Yermak and the teams of the Government and the Office. There are many meetings scheduled for this week. Our goal is to implement as quickly as possible everything agreed upon with President Trump. The cessation of killings, real peace, and economic cooperation with America. We are offering the United States very concrete and mutually beneficial agreements. I thank everyone who is helping. Today, I held a detailed meeting with our military officials: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Andrii Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. Mykhailo Drapatyi will focus exclusively on combat issues and has been appointed Commander of the Joint Forces – so that he can concentrate on the front one hundred percent. As for the Land Forces system, especially tasks like training, preparation, changes in the Territorial Centers of Recruitment, and everything related to this – another person will handle that. Today, we also approved the appointment of Oleh Apostol as Commander of the Air Assault Forces, and Robert Brovdi as Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This also means a greater focus on combat issues. The successful experience of the best brigades must be scaled across the entire army. Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed Deputy Commander of the Operational Command East, and his primary task is the modernization of this command. Ihor Skybiuk was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff. And a few more things. Today, I met with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA. We talked about the obvious security challenges created by the Russian occupation – specifically the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We are doing everything possible to prevent any radiation or other incidents. Unfortunately, the Russian occupation has created problems the world had never faced before. I thank everyone in the world who, despite everything, is helping us keep this situation within safety limits. And no matter how difficult it is, we must restore normal Ukrainian control over the plant. We also discussed Ukraine’s energy sector, particularly our nuclear generation. I am grateful for the willingness to assist with completing our Khmelnytskyi NPP and developing uranium extraction in Ukraine. Also today, together with Olena, we met with wonderful Ukrainian children and presented them our new award – the state award “Future of Ukraine.” It is specifically intended for children – children who saved someone else’s life, who help defend Ukraine, who have shown such personal strength and determination that it’s hard to believe they are just children. Today, the first 20 awards were given. And may this become our national tradition. We are doing everything for Ukraine. We are proud of our people. We thank everyone who is helping. And it is always a pleasure to give special thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine – well done! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

In Georgia, there’s no economic resources for a self-sustained dictatorship. Any and all undemocratic rule in Georgia will have to have existential backing from other autocracies such as Russia, China, Iran. This is why democracy in Georgia is non-negotiable to American and European interests. 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 6:28 PM

And the Georgian Dream wants some recognition and legitimacy from the United States only until they have redirected all pillars and channels of survival toward Russia and China. After that, it will be outright hostile to the entire West, and the United States first and foremost. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 6:28 PM

That’s why we need all the increasingly working targeted sanctions & non-engagement with the regime, in addition to aiding civil society & calls for new, free & fair Parliamentary elections. Deal them heavy blows until it’s too late in terms of their economic adjustment & regime consolidation. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 6:28 PM

Georgian journalist Gela Mtivlishvili says he suffered a heart attack from all the stress. When he tried to pay the hospital bill, he discovered his assets were frozen by the state. Georgia is running out of time. Independent media is getting strangled. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:06 PM

Remember 20-year-old student Tatia Apriamashvili—jailed 12 days for shouting “Down with the Russian Empire” and “Freedom to political prisoners” at self-proclaimed MP Lashkhi? Activists say she’s been denied a shower for 5 days. No window, no fresh air, no TV, filthy conditions. 📷: Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:30 PM

20-year-old Tatia Apriamashvili whose only crime is crying out “Down with Russia’s rotten Empire” and “Down with Russia’s slaves” to regime MP Mariam Laskhi, Is at Dighomi detention center which is profound for lack of hygiene. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:16 PM

In addition, she has no access to shower for 5 days; only a tiny window; no TV (unlike other detention centers); Think of this when inviting Mariam to conferences abroad. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:16 PM

⭕️ Lasha Bugadze began his speech at the @europarl.europa.eu with a story from 1937, based on his grandmother’s memories, and then moved on to the recent police search of activist Mariam Bajelidze’s home. Acc/to Bugadze, the repressive policies of GD have “revived the trauma of the 1930s terror” [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 3, 2025 at 11:08 AM

🗣️ In one of the letters that my brother sent me, he said: “we sacrificed our freedom for the freedom of our country, and we will not back down; and we are not going anywhere”, – Ketuna Kerashvili – sister of Irakli Kerashvili, a doctor arrested during pro-European protests – to @europarl.europa.eu. [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 3, 2025 at 12:14 PM

Speaking on how the EU can support the Georgian people, MEP @nachosamor.bsky.social emphasized the need for personal sanctions during the Subcommittee on Human Rights’ extraordinary meeting, following the DROI delegation’s visit to #Georgia. #GeorgiaProtests

#RepressionInGeorgia

@europarl.europa.eu [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 3, 2025 at 12:42 PM

“The sticks and carrots with the current regime don’t work,” – MEP @rjukneviciene.bsky.social about Georgia. She also addressed the crackdown on independent media and mentioned Mzia Amaglobeli expressing support for an urgent resolution about her at the next plenary session.

#RepressionInGeorgia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 3, 2025 at 1:09 PM

From iFact:

Despite sweeping Western sanctions on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, European-made trucks—including models from Volvo, MAN, Mercedes, and Scania—continue to appear on Russian roads. A detailed investigation by iFact reveals how these vehicles, officially banned from the Russian market, are still finding their way into the country through complex re-export schemes involving Georgia and its regional neighbours. In this article, you will find numerous facts, data, and evidence on how Russian companies utilize Georgia to receive sanctioned cargo, specifically trucks in this case. If you follow us and read our articles, the fact that Georgia participates in schemes to evade sanctions will no longer be unfamiliar or surprising. Here are the investigations we published in the last two years: The sanctioned trucks typically enter Georgia from Europe, are registered for re-export to Central Asian or other third countries, and then quietly divert to Russia—either by passing through its territory en route or being rerouted mid-journey. VIN code tracking and international trade data reveal discrepancies between the declared destination and the actual endpoint. In six international databases, we studied who was supplying trucks to Russia and from where. We examined more than 300 VIN codes (unique vehicle identification numbers) and confirmed that 110 of them were transported from Georgia to Russia in violation of international sanctions. Ultimately, we uncovered a mix of previously known and newly emerging schemes. Scheme 1: Trucks are sold from Georgia to Turkey and other third countries, and from there, they go to Russia.

Scheme 2: Trucks are exported from Georgia to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, but they do not reach their final destination and stay in Russia. The transport heading to these countries must pass through Russia on the way. As a result of these schemes, Georgia’s customs data does not match the data from international databases and customs records of the so-called “third countries.” Hundreds of trailers are exported from Georgia, but are not received in the countries to which they were declared to be destined. The import of such equipment into Russia was banned by the European Union and other Western countries starting in 2022, after sanctions were imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine. The aim was to weaken Russia’s military supply and economy. Following this decision, European and American vehicle manufacturers also exited the Russian market. However, with the help of such schemes, European-manufactured trucks (such as MAN, Mercedes, Volvo, and Scania) are still freely sold on the Russian market.

Much more at the link, including the research methodology.

Back to Ukraine.

Fascist Russia was ramping up drone strikes BEFORE democratic Ukraine hit its bomber fleet. It’s possible Russia now lacks the capacity to carry out a “retaliatory” mass missile attack on Ukraine on the same scale as one of its many previous mass missile attacks on the country. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:21 AM

Tatarigami and his Frontelligence Insight Team have their initial battle damage assessment (BDA):

A few additional observations regarding the recent strike on Russia’s strategic aviation may help clarify its scale and implications. Our team assesses the operational strength of the Russian strategic bomber fleet to be at 70 to 90 aircraft. A midpoint estimate puts the number at around 80. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:17 AM

Based on available satellite imagery and open sources, we estimate that at least 11 bombers and one An-12 transport aircraft were destroyed, with two additional bombers likely damaged. This brings the confirmed and probable toll to between 13 and 14 aircraft. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:17 AM

Some claims suggest over 20 bombers may have been damaged or destroyed, but we have not yet seen credible visual confirmation to support those higher estimates. There have also been unverified reports of an A-50 AWACS being hit. However, we have found no evidence to substantiate these claims. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:17 AM

If we focus strictly on destroyed aircraft, the loss of 11 bombers out of an 80-plane operational fleet represents roughly 13.75% of Russia’s operational strategic bomber force. Ukrainian strikes seem to deliberately avoided the more modern Tu-160 bombers, instead targeting the Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:17 AM

We believe this selectivity was a deliberate decision to avoid escalations by targeting key elements of Russia’s nuclear triad, while still degrading assets actively involved in missile strikes. While this operation is unlikely to quickly diminish the frequency of missile strikes against Ukraine… — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:17 AM

…as Russia typically employs 7 to 11 bombers per salvo, it does have longer-term implications. The loss of even a portion of these asset especially ones that are almost impossible to replace reduces Russia’s capacity for long-range force projection and its overall geostrategic flexibility. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:17 AM

In sum, this was a highly successful operation for Ukraine. While it may not bring a quick reduction in the aerial threat to Ukrainian cities, it degraded a critical segment of Russia’s force projection. At the end it might influence a potential agreement to restrict long-range strikes in the future — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:17 AM

As more imagery becomes available, the battle damage assessments will firm up, so expect the estimates to change a but over the next few days.

For instance:

From The Kyiv Independent: (emphasis mine)

At least two A-50 Russian surveillance aircraft were damaged in Ukraine’s June 1 drone strike inside Russia, the Telegraph reported on June 3, citing footage viewed by the publication. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) executed Operation Spiderweb on June 1, targeting four key air bases and destroying around 40 heavy bombers by smuggling trucks of first-person-view (FPV) drones deep inside Russia. Footage shared with the Telegraph reportedly shows Ukrainian drones hitting two A-50s, rare Russian spy planes that Moscow relies on for several critical functions in its full-scale war against Ukraine. Drones struck the radar domes of two A-50 aircraft, according to the Telegraph. One plane appeared to be protected by sandbags along its wings, while the other had tires arranged across its airframe. Open source satellite images from May 2 appear show two A-50s stationed at the Ivanovo air base in Russia’s Ivanovo Oblast, one of the airfields targeted in Operation Spiderweb. The footage shared with the Telegraph makes it clear that these are the same A-50s damaged in the June 1 attack. The video also reportedly shows several Tupolev bombers in flames after sustaining direct hits from Ukrainian drones. An SBU source told the Kyiv Independent on June 1 that A-50s were among the aircraft hit in the attack, but the claim could not be verified at the time. Russia’s A-50s detect air defense systems, guide missiles, and coordinate targets for Russian fighter jets. The aircraft carry an estimated price tag of around $350 million. They are also extremely rare: Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR), said in February 2024 that Moscow only had six A-50s in its arsenal. Ukraine previously shot down two A-50s in January and February 2024.

More at the link.

If this assessment continues to remain firm, it means that, at least for the time being, Russia is now down to only two A-50s. And that is dependent on the remaining undamaged two actually being operational.

From The Financial Times:

Bombers that Russia may never rebuild. A fleet so mauled it may force Moscow to rethink how it raids Ukraine. Deep strikes on Russian soil that expose the price of a long war — even against a weaker foe. As the toll of Ukraine’s weekend drone raid becomes clear from satellite imagery and expert assessments, so does the scale of the operation. Ukraine’s audacity — plotting for 18 months to hide drones in trucks to hit military airfields thousands of kilometres from Kyiv — has largely been matched by the material damage done to Russia’s bomber force. While the effect on Russia’s nuclear capacity is likely to be embarrassing but limited, the attack is expected to affect day-to-day operations in Ukraine, say analysts. Perhaps most importantly for Kyiv, Ukraine was able to also show — on the eve of ceasefire negotiations with Russia in Istanbul — that it is capable of shifting the dynamics on the battlefield, forcing the Kremlin to accept a new reality in which targets deep within its territory become vulnerable, even without the use of western weapons. Michael Kofman, a military analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Ukraine’s strikes had “undoubtedly degraded Russia’s stand-off strike potential”, destroying aircraft that Russia would struggle to replace. “While it may not be enough to halt strikes on Ukraine, given the size of Russia’s bomber fleet, it showed that continuing the war carries a real cost to Russia’s status as a military power,” added Kofman. Estimates still vary on the precise numbers hit. Ukraine claims more than 40 aircraft were damaged or destroyed; Russia admitted only to “several units of aviation equipment affected by a fire”. Other assessments from open-source researchers suggest the actual number of destroyed or damaged aircraft is more like 10 to 12. Even this would mark a significant blow to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, both in operational and political terms. The aircraft damaged and destroyed by the strikes made up around 20 per cent of Russia’s operationally ready long-range aviation, several analysts told the Financial Times. These aircraft are designed to travel long distances and deliver heavy payloads deep inside target countries. Fabian Hoffmann, a doctoral research fellow at the University of Oslo, said that while many bombers were undergoing maintenance, “these aircraft were among the most operational, making these losses particularly damaging”. Now, Russia will not only have fewer bombers to attack Ukraine but will have to consider changing its tactics. That includes whether it can risk grouping the aircraft together, an approach it has recently used to launch mass strikes on Ukraine. “If Russia will have to spread them out more for protection, that will directly diminish their ability to stage mass strikes and to overwhelm Ukrainian air defence,” added Alberque. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the bombers targeted — the Soviet Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 — are no longer in production.

Radio Liberty has published “before and after” satellite images of the Russian “Belaya” airbase in the Irkutsk region, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones. At least 11 strategic bombers were destroyed there: 7 Tu-95s and 4 Tu-22M3s. In addition, an An-12 transport aircraft was damaged. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 2:14 PM

Much more at the link.

❗️Commander of the 414th UAV Brigade «Birds of Magyar», Mayor Robert «Magyar» Brovdi was appointed as a commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces AFU.

Russians launched a massive overnight attack with Shahed drones on Odesa, Chernihiv, and the Kharkiv region — unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. Private and residential buildings were destroyed, cars, businesses, and infrastructure facilities were burned down. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:55 AM

The Kerch Bridge, Russian occupied Crimea:

Sumy:

Russian troops struck the center of Sumy, near a college, in the middle of a busy morning. One person is confirmed dead, several others wounded. A direct hit on civilian life. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:13 AM

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC CONTENT!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

❗️UPD. The death toll from the russian attack on Sumy has risen to four. A 43-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries, his 7-year-old daughter remains in critical condition. In total, 28 people were injured, including three children. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Today, Russia struck Sumy. Reports indicate there are dead and injured. Preliminary information suggests there were five hits from long-range MLRS. As a result, a medical facility, cars, and residential buildings were damaged.

t.me/c/1377735387… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 2:55 PM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

Izium, Kharkiv Oblast:

Three civilians killed, three wounded. In the morning, russian troops shelled a village in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, using MLRS with cluster munitions. One of the dead was a technician installing internet cables at the time of the attack. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 8:46 AM

Kharkiv:

Two more explosions in Kharkiv ‼️ second russian attack tonight. This time drones — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 8:10 PM

Chernihiv:

Odesa:

In Odesa, five people were injured after last night’s Russian attack. Fires broke out at various locations, the most extensive being at food warehouses. Additionally, two cars in a private residential area were destroyed by fire. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 6:04 AM

The Kursk cross border offensive:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Open thread!