So, do you guys think we have a big enough reach that we can get the NO Kings event to be called the “No Kings, TACO Don” Event?
Anybody signed up or planning to attend an event?
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 23 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
WaterGirl
Or maybe:
Sorry, TACO Don, no Kings Allowed.
Nix Besser
Signed up for West Chester, PA. Asked a buddy if he is in. Anybody else in Chester County PA?
sab
Emily B had a link to the No Kings map in the morning thread.
There are four different ones in my county.
ETA The morning open thread Flaghumpers’ Parade.
zhena gogolia
The one in my town you have to register for to see where it is. I don’t want to register.
Heidi Mom
Signed up for Harrisburg, PA.
WaterGirl
@zhena gogolia: That’s interesting. I guess they don’t want trouble-makers? What’s your thinking in not wanting to register?
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: I get six million texts and e-mails a day from Democrats as it is. I’m not signing up for anything more.
Standing around is the worst thing for me anyway.
Barbara
I’m signed up for my nephew’s wedding. I don’t think I can get out of it.
WaterGirl
Remember, this is a totally open thread!
Percysowner
I’m thinking about going to the one in the Clintonville area of Columbus. I haven’t officially signed up yet, because I don’t know if I can actually make it.
BC in Illinois
Signed up for St Louis.
Kiener Plaza, near the Arch.
Ohio Mom
@zhena gogolia: Just go to church this Sunday and ask around during coffee hour. Somebody there has signed up and knows (Now that probably wouldn’t work at either my old synagogue or Ohio Dad’s. But you belong to a very liberally committed congregation).
bookdragon
Debating between Harleysvillle and Lansdale, PA. Went to Dylestown last time but they don’t seem to be having one on the 14th
hedgehog mobile
Not registered but planning on going to one near where I live in Denver suburbs.
Lapassionara
@BC in Illinois: great. Maybe we will see you there.
bbleh
Big ol’ one in Philly, as always. I think a sufficient number of signs with taco shells or “TACO [whatever]” will be adequate. (“TACOs are bad for your wealth.” Or a cartoon of the Orange guy with his gut looking like a bell and … well, you know.)
Innit funny the things that stick? JD Vance and the couch? Trump and TACO?
Ohio Mom
I’m going to the Cincinnati one with the new local Arc chapter (that’s a national disabled advocacy organization. We haven’t had a local chapter in over a decade, I don’t know the story but I know it wasn’t a happy one).
The idea is for all of us to wear orange teeshirts to match the Arc’s logo. Well, actually that was my contribution. Then I remembered I got rid of my orange teeshirt long ago because it definitely isn’t my color.
So now I’m going to buy an orange teeshirt at Goodwill (where the original orange shirt came from and went to) and write something in magic marker on it.
I’m torn between copying the No Kings shirt someone linked to in an earlier thread, complete with an Xed-out crown, or something like, Cincinnati Arc: We are not waste, fraud or abuse, or maybe simply, No cuts to Medicaid!
DarbysMom
Signed up for downtown San Diego. Allison Gill, host of multiple MSW (Mueller, She Wrote) media podcasts is MC’ing the event. I know some have their reservations about her, but the woman is a fierce Trump critic and seems to be working hard to take him down.
Marc
One of our neighbors here in Oakland is having a block party, then we’ll all walk over to the main protest at Lake Merritt.
Melancholy Jaques
That link goes back to previous comment.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings