On The Road – Winter Wren – Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small

On The Road – Winter Wren – Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Winter Wren

Dry Tortugas is a popular bird watching destination, especially during the spring migration. Our trip April 4 was still fairly early in the season, so there were relatively few migrants, but we still managed to see some interesting migrants as well as the nesting sea birds.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 9
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

Magnificent Frigatebirds were soaring (largely stationary) over Forth Jefferson when we arrived and for most of the time that we visited, as well as at least one Turkey Vulture. There is a breeding colony on Long Key not far away. None of the birds we saw displayed the red throat pouch of a breeding male.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 8
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

Sometimes you need to scratch an itch while soaring.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 7
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

Bush Key hosts a huge Sooty Tern nesting colony (up to 80,000 individuals!) as well as a much smaller number of Brown Noddies. It was quite the spectacle to see (and hear!) so many birds flying over the low trees. This one picture barely begins to capture it.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 6
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

The Noddies seemed to generally nest in trees (at least the small sample I was able to see).

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 5
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

A Brown Noddy in flight near the north swimming beach.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 4
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

The Sooty Terns seemed to generally be ground nesters, underneath the trees. Some of the terns were nesting within several feet of the roped off/restricted area, quite unafraid, allowing for close inspection.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 3
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

Ruddy Turnstones were hanging out along the edge of the moat and the dock.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 2
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

While the breeding colony of terns is the big spectacle in the spring, the other attraction for birdwatchers is to see smaller birds as they take a rest here on their northward journey over the waters. This Gray Kingbird was hanging out in a tree within the fort. Along with the Sooty Terns and Brown Noddies, it was a “lifer” for me (i.e. a new bird species that one has never seen before).

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small 1
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

I occasionally see (and hear) Prairie Warblers like this one in Massachusetts, but this is the earliest in the year I had ever seen one.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Dry Tortugas Day Trip Part 2: Birds big and small
Dry Tortugas National Park, FloridaApril 4, 2025

This Northern Parula is a very common nesting warbler in the Northeast. There were also several Palm Warblers within the fort as well as an American Kestrel and a Cattle Egret (sans Cattle). A Peregrine Falcon flew past overhead – too fast for a good picture unfortunately.

We definitely plan on another trip some time in the future!

