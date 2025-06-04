Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida

While the breeding colony of terns is the big spectacle in the spring, the other attraction for birdwatchers is to see smaller birds as they take a rest here on their northward journey over the waters. This Gray Kingbird was hanging out in a tree within the fort. Along with the Sooty Terns and Brown Noddies, it was a “lifer” for me (i.e. a new bird species that one has never seen before).