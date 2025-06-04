On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Winter Wren
Dry Tortugas is a popular bird watching destination, especially during the spring migration. Our trip April 4 was still fairly early in the season, so there were relatively few migrants, but we still managed to see some interesting migrants as well as the nesting sea birds.
Magnificent Frigatebirds were soaring (largely stationary) over Forth Jefferson when we arrived and for most of the time that we visited, as well as at least one Turkey Vulture. There is a breeding colony on Long Key not far away. None of the birds we saw displayed the red throat pouch of a breeding male.
Sometimes you need to scratch an itch while soaring.
Bush Key hosts a huge Sooty Tern nesting colony (up to 80,000 individuals!) as well as a much smaller number of Brown Noddies. It was quite the spectacle to see (and hear!) so many birds flying over the low trees. This one picture barely begins to capture it.
The Noddies seemed to generally nest in trees (at least the small sample I was able to see).
A Brown Noddy in flight near the north swimming beach.
The Sooty Terns seemed to generally be ground nesters, underneath the trees. Some of the terns were nesting within several feet of the roped off/restricted area, quite unafraid, allowing for close inspection.
Ruddy Turnstones were hanging out along the edge of the moat and the dock.
While the breeding colony of terns is the big spectacle in the spring, the other attraction for birdwatchers is to see smaller birds as they take a rest here on their northward journey over the waters. This Gray Kingbird was hanging out in a tree within the fort. Along with the Sooty Terns and Brown Noddies, it was a “lifer” for me (i.e. a new bird species that one has never seen before).
I occasionally see (and hear) Prairie Warblers like this one in Massachusetts, but this is the earliest in the year I had ever seen one.
This Northern Parula is a very common nesting warbler in the Northeast. There were also several Palm Warblers within the fort as well as an American Kestrel and a Cattle Egret (sans Cattle). A Peregrine Falcon flew past overhead – too fast for a good picture unfortunately.
We definitely plan on another trip some time in the future!
