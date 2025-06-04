Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Concerning The Flaghumper’s Parade

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

 
Good point from Harold Meyerson at the American Prospect:

Initially, before Trump’s re-election, the festivities were to be chiefly confined to the National Mall. There were to be—are still to be, in fact—soldiers dressed in the garb and carrying the weapons used in all of the nation’s wars, beginning with the Revolution and concluding with I’m not sure what. (Afghanistan? Syria? Yemen? Will there be someone carrying a drone?) Some of those wars were clearly what we call “good wars”—the Civil War and World War II most particularly. (Of course, Pete Hegseth or somebody like him might decide that we need to celebrate the traitors of the Confederacy, too.)…

Does that mean that the passing troops should be applauded or booed depending on which war they’re dressed to recreate? Of course not, since none of the troops doing the recreating, and, for that matter, none of the long-departed troops who really fought those wars had any say in the decisions to start them, much less any say in how they were conducted…

A niche sect that calls itself the Freedom Road Socialist Organization is helping coordinate a demonstration for that day. According to the application for a permit that the coalition submitted to the National Park Service, “A military parade celebrating Trump and the Army is an outrageous insult to the American people. What really makes America great is its working people.”

This requires parsing. The Army’s initial plan was not for a parade at all. Trump’s plan in his first term for a procession of Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles chugging down Constitution Avenue was nixed because the damage such heavy vehicles would do to the road surface would have cost perhaps $90 million. But this time, a parade there will be, due to Trump’s infatuation with such displays, his hostility to D.C. (which apparently extends to its roads), and his thinking it a grand way to reflect and celebrate not so much our power but his. The soldiers doing the marching, however, will be drawn from the very same “working people” whom the protest coalition celebrates. And even if our military, particularly under Trump, may be sent to dubious battles, the soldiers will have no say in that. Besides, this is not only a display of our current prowess but a commemoration of our past deployments, which, as I noted above, have ranged from the heroic (World War II and the Civil War) to the disgraceful (Mexico, the tribes, the Philippines, Vietnam, Iraq, etc.). But in none of these conflicts, both the good and the evil, were the soldiers the ones who decided they should be there.

So any counterdemonstration on June 14 needs to target very carefully, as whatever they do will reflect on the broad American left. I’d suggest focusing on Trump’s potential to start god-awful conflicts. He’s already squandered hundreds of millions of dollars in drones and fighter jets in a senseless slap fight with the Houthis in Yemen. For that matter, he’s resurrected the domestic suppression we saw during World War I without there even being a war on which to hang it (hence, his malign misclassification of Venezuelan refugees and immigrants as an “invasion”). I’d suggest focusing not just on the president but also on the Fox network stooge he placed atop our military. And while there always are generals and admirals whose political beliefs descend straight from Attila’s, the fact is that most of our top officers tried to keep Trump from running amok during his first term, and some of them have yet to be purged today.

So how about: Army, sí; Trump, no! The Army can go either way; with Trump, there is no trajectory but down.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Hunter Gathers

      No one, and I mean NO ONE, is going to give a solid shit about this.

      It’ll be a blip on the 24/7 news cycle. Not even MAGA will care.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      I’m pretty sure no counter demonstration is booing parade units as they walk by.  I doubt they will be at Trump’s parade.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      But in none of these conflicts, both the good and the evil, were the soldiers the ones who decided they should be there.

      how cute, he thinks there is a such a thing as a good war.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Harrison Wesley

      I’m going to a demonstration in Sarasota that evening. I don’t think I’ll make any effort to watch the birthday party. Though I might acknowledge it by having two scoops of ice cream for dessert.

      Reply

