Oppose the Power Grab (Open Thread)

I meant to post this earlier, but life got in the way: As you’ve probably heard, the Trump admin is trying to make it easier to replace qualified civil servants with MAGA kooks, but we, the public, have an opportunity to push back. Comments on a proposed rule change to reclassify civil servants are open until June 7th. You can comment under your own name or anonymously.

The proposed rule change is from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and is misleadingly titled “Improving Performance, Accountability and Responsiveness in the Civil Service.” In plain terms, the right-wing ideologues currently running OPM want to reclassify federal employees so they can fire career civil servants, including scientists, and replace them with Trumpers.

It’s a power grab that is part of the Project 2025 agenda. You can read the rule change proposal here and leave a comment using the tab at the top of that site. There are currently nearly 30K comments, and from my brief perusal of them, I can tell some right-wing outfit did a cattle call because there are numerous identical comments that praise this power grab as a way to end the “Deep State.”

The quacks and ideologues Trump put in charge of federal agencies have already vandalized U.S. scientific leadership and innovation. The damage is done even if the U.S. ultimately rejects the latest insanity and fascism and restores research funding.

To paraphrase someone on Bluesky,* it’s like when an arsonist burns down a forest. You can plant new trees, but you have to nurture them for years, even decades, to replace what was wantonly destroyed. The proposed rule change is another bucket of accelerant for the arsonists.

Anyway, comment if you’re so inclined and have a moment. Every little bit helps.

Open thread!

*ETA: It’s from a Bluesky post from Katie Mack’s account here

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      To paraphrase someone on Bluesky, it’s like when an arsonist burns down a forest. You can plant new trees, but you have to nurture them for years, even decades, to replace what was wantonly destroyed.

      That’s a message a lot of us have been trying to send for decades. It doesn’t seem to penetrate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bostondreams

      Betty, I’m sure you saw Santa Ono got rejected as UF president. However one feels about the flip flopper, we are never getting a decent academic again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      Dr. Katie Mack, cosmologist:

      I’ve seen folks talk about how “in four years” they’ll be able to get back to their planned projects and I really don’t think that’s going to work out. People & projects losing funding now will not be able to hit pause and come back once funding is restored. Hard-won progress & capacity will be lost

      If you burn down a forest, you don’t miss out on lumber for just that season. You have to replant all the trees, nurture them, and wait for them to grow.

      The science and research budget cuts happening now are wanton, senseless arson. Recovery, if it ever happens, will take generations.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RevRick

      I submitted a comment. The Trump administration wants a cowed workforce, subject to his whims. They want to replace the dedicated, competent, hardworking federal employees with hacks, quacks and ideologues. It is wholesale vandalism that ultimately is directed against us. Trump wants them to serve him, not us.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      “Misleading”?  It’s Orwellian.  It’s how they work and, sadly, a lot of efforts on both sides of the aisle to push shit that’s bad but they don’t want people to know it’s bad.

      The Bushies tried to outsource & privatize damn near everything, to include me.  It was all done under the name:

      “The President’s Management Agenda”

      Again, Orwellian.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Yeah, those delusions will face a harsh reality. We are ruled by an exceedingly stupid, emotionally unstable man. He has minions like Vought who have wet dreams about 18th century monarchs. All royal prerogatives and unchecked powers. And along with it an erasure of all the social progress we’ve made since then.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      this sort of corruption makes me feel more strongly than ever that Dems need to hustle up and get a shadow Cabinet-in-waiting going and speaking out publicly, as well as their own “Project 2027” (things the House can do once back in Dem hands) and “Project 2029” (things that a new Dem administration can do to quickly undo all of trump’s arson and thievery – starting with a mega executive order from the Inaugural stage that undoes all of trumpov’s executive orders at once)

      And we really ought to put his MAGAts on notice that all lawbreaking – illegal deportations/kidnapping/human trafficking, skimming from the Treasury, illegal firing of federal workers, etc – WILL be prosecuted

      A day or two I think I mentioned that President NextDem ought to hold a daily presser about whatever filthy trumpian actions they have uncovered (even if not easily prosecute-able)…it’s not like there will be any shortage of material!  But repetition helps.  A daily drumbeat of “wow, we looked under yet ANOTHER rock and here’s what crawled out” should surely help the Dems in the longer term.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      prostratedragon

      Dr. Mack linked to Edward Nirenberg, who gets a bit more specific about the damage being done:

      I worry that not enough of a big deal is being made about how long-term the devastation of these budget cuts to our scientific and health agencies will be, beyond the absolute ruin they will cause in the acute period.

      On a basic level- you can’t expect US talent to sit on their hands and wait until maybe, hopefully there’s a job for them. A handful might be able to do that, but the majority are going to leave. Countries are actively seeking to take advantage of US brain drain.

      If enough of these experts leave, even if we restore budgets to what they should be, we won’t have the people to staff these departments. We also will have a massive reduction in the number of people to train new talent to succeed the lost talent in these roles.

      If somehow this is undone, it will still likely take decades to restore things to a state comparable to what it was in 2024.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      satby

      Jen Rubin in the Contrarian today talks about the budget bill and the Democrats unified opposition to it in detail, for those who think “the Democrats aren’t doing anything”.

      House Democrats did not have the votes to stop the bill, but they made the vote razor close and exacted quite a pound of flesh from Republicans in the process.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I left a comment a couple of weeks ago, but thanks for bringing this up, Betty.

      I encourage everyone to go to the linked page and make a comment. As Betty notes, it can be done anonymously if you prefer.

      https://www.regulations.gov/document/OPM-2025-0004-0001

      In the Before Times, I’ve seen the NPRM process work – bad legislation was nixed or made better. Here the exercise it to at least slow the train wreck, but it’s worth it, IMO.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: The problem is that people didn’t believe they were going to set the fire until they did, even though they kept telling people over and over and over and over that they were indeed going to set the fire. Even now that they’ve set the fire and it’s burning, a lot of people still can’t see it and don’t believe it’s actually happening. They think Democrats will put out the fire before it does too much damage, and when that doesn’t happen they won’t blame the arsonists, they’ll blame Democrats for not preventing the arson. Kind of like how so many people blame women for not stopping a rapist.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Soprano2:

      Perfectly said. It also doesn’t help that a third of the party will accuse us of being co-arsoniats in a futile effort to relate to people who hate us.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @prostratedragon: My sister does computer support for research scientists. She says it will take twenty years to fix this if we reverse course now ( won’t happen.)  Otherwise it will take forty, because in addition to losing a generation of scientists, we will also have lost the mentorship infrastructure that supported them.

      Russia basically has never recovered scientifically since the Stalin purges because every twenty-five years or so they have a disruptive leadership change and wipe out all the recovery progress.

      The current Republican approach to government will do the same thing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @satby: Rep. Jeffries and the House Dems are playing the shitty cards they were dealt on this bill about as well as they could so far, IMO. It helps that the Repubs’ bill is egregiously horrible and doesn’t seem to contain much that could lure a jackass like Gottheimer to cross the aisle, but credit where credit is due.

      Also, thanks for the reminder because Jeffries’ response the other day on CNN when asked about DHS handcuffing a staffer for Rep. Nadler was so bad I wanted to pour bourbon into a half-empty container of dulce de leche ice cream and call it lunch. It’s important not to freak out about small things. Does no good!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Theflippsyd

      Thanks — I submitted the following:  I oppose any change to how civil servants are hired and fired. The individuals who work in the United States government should continue to be hired for the knowledge they bring to the position, not the loyalty they may feel to a political appointee or elected official. The individuals who work in the federal government are highly educated individuals who have made the lives of the citizens of the United States better and safer in so many ways. These agencies have been decimated by DOGE and this rule change can and will eliminate so many services that make each of our lives better. Just some of the ways that we as citizens of the United States are safer due to these individuals include protecting us from food born illnesses (FDA); disease and viruses (CDC); providing clean water and air (EPA); support for small farmers (SNAP benefits); emergency support after crises (FEMA); nursing home care for our parents and grandparents (Medicaid); safe roads and highways (US DOT); clean national parts (National Park Service); and, safe air travel (FAA). Each of these services requires knowledge and expertise — and those who work for these agencies need to have expertise beyond political affiliation.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: One thing I appreciate about Rubin, Frum and other conservatives who’ve come around a bit because of Trump/MAGA: they are more honest about the limitations of Dem’s power than many/most people who opine from a Liberal/Progressive space.  They actually are more fair to the reality Dems face than your average blogger/commenter/influencer on the Left.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Thanks for the insight. I don’t regularly follow any opinion havers these days. They’re not all bad, but the effort need to find the diamond in the rough is a deterrent.

      But like people who keep an eye on what Trump is doing, people who engage with opinionators for the cause of good are valuable, and I appreciate their work.

      Reply

