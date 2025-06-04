I meant to post this earlier, but life got in the way: As you’ve probably heard, the Trump admin is trying to make it easier to replace qualified civil servants with MAGA kooks, but we, the public, have an opportunity to push back. Comments on a proposed rule change to reclassify civil servants are open until June 7th. You can comment under your own name or anonymously.

The proposed rule change is from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and is misleadingly titled “Improving Performance, Accountability and Responsiveness in the Civil Service.” In plain terms, the right-wing ideologues currently running OPM want to reclassify federal employees so they can fire career civil servants, including scientists, and replace them with Trumpers.

It’s a power grab that is part of the Project 2025 agenda. You can read the rule change proposal here and leave a comment using the tab at the top of that site. There are currently nearly 30K comments, and from my brief perusal of them, I can tell some right-wing outfit did a cattle call because there are numerous identical comments that praise this power grab as a way to end the “Deep State.”

The quacks and ideologues Trump put in charge of federal agencies have already vandalized U.S. scientific leadership and innovation. The damage is done even if the U.S. ultimately rejects the latest insanity and fascism and restores research funding.

To paraphrase someone on Bluesky,* it’s like when an arsonist burns down a forest. You can plant new trees, but you have to nurture them for years, even decades, to replace what was wantonly destroyed. The proposed rule change is another bucket of accelerant for the arsonists.

Anyway, comment if you’re so inclined and have a moment. Every little bit helps.

Open thread!

*ETA: It’s from a Bluesky post from Katie Mack’s account here.