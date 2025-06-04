FDA approves Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine

The company's "next-generation" COVID-19 vaccine, mNexspike, was approved for adults 65 and older and younger people at risk of severe disease.

FDA approves Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine

Exclusive: Pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos of the US CDC resigned as co-leader of a working group that advises outside experts on COVID vaccines and is leaving the agency, two sources familiar with the move told Reuters

US Weekly COVID update: June 2, 2025

🔸1 in 211 People Currently Infected

🔸227,000 New Daily Infections

🔸1,589,000 New Weekly Infections

🔸79,000 to 318,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases

🔸600 to 900 Weekly Excess Deaths

Source: pmc19.com/data/ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 2:42 AM





Exactly. The fact that a lot of Americans have grown complacent over Covid boosters (or seasonal flu shots) is hardly a reason for banning access to them.

A new variant of COVID-19 is circulating in parts of the world and may be driving an increase in cases in the eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and western Pacific regions.

A new, highly transmissible COVID subvariant has been detected in California — heightening the risk of a summer wave as recent moves by the Trump administration threaten to make vaccines harder to get, and more expensive, for many Americans.

www.latimes.com/california/s… [image or embed] — Ian Weissman, DO (@drianweissman.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 11:12 PM

Australia:

“It’s taking off pretty quickly,” said Professor Catherine Bennett, warning that “if you’re exposed, you’re more likely to catch it.”

Australia:

"It's taking off pretty quickly," said Professor Catherine Bennett, warning that "if you're exposed, you're more likely to catch it."

She added, "We might be in for a bigger winter wave," and COVID deaths were 5x higher than flu—"So COVID-19 is still to be taken seriously"

Local observations are sometimes random noise. But sometimes they're early indicators of trends that take time to show up in regional/national data (collecting & reporting data takes time, even if you care about that sort of stuff, which may not be true nationally).

Why I always mask seeing pts 🤷‍♂️ [image or embed] — Dimitri Drekonja, MD, MS (@dimitridrekonja.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 5:47 PM

ICYMI: I wrote about ongoing Republican attacks on COVID vaccines, which make use of years of state propaganda claiming COVID is mild, COVID is over, Long COVID isn't real, and that healthy people have nothing to fear from COVID. www.thegauntlet.news/p/republican…

Long-COVID diagnoses fairly common in Medicare claims

Beneficiaries with four or more COVID-19 vaccine doses had a 39% lower adjusted rate of long COVID.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:27 PM

I know we all like to forget COVID, but imo it’s bonkers that politicians talk so much about increasing defence spending, yet we’ve apparently forgotten to spend any time or money guarding against a future pandemic — Sam Bright (@writesbright.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 4:58 AM



This very bad thing happened that killed a lot of people a few years ago yet stopping it from happening again isn't remotely part of the public / political conversation. Barmy.

Long COVID is now the most prevalent chronic disease in American kids, surpassing ASTHMA. Children/ teens are NOT immune to damage from covid.

"Long COVID is common, affecting up to 10% to 20% of children with a history of COVID-19."

That means ANY covid infection.

jamanetwork.com/journals/jam… [image or embed] — EvolutionaryEve (@evolutionaryeve.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 11:30 PM

The parents of kids in the original pediatric Covid vaccine trials care more about scientific integrity than the people leading our scientific agencies.

Unbelievable. And maddening.

www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025… [image or embed] — Alt CDC (they/them) (@altcdc.altgov.info) June 2, 2025 at 10:19 PM

Study finds live avian flu virus in raw milk for more than 1 day at room temperature, 1 week in fridge

The preprint findings highlight the risk of contracting #H5N1 avian flu from raw milk or occupational exposure in dairies.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: xymox / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 12:15 PM

Dataset shows national decline in MMR vaccine uptake since peak of COVID Of the 2,066 counties, 1,614 (78%) showed a decline in MMR coverage. www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…