FDA approves Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine
The company's "next-generation" COVID-19 vaccine, mNexspike, was approved for adults 65 and older and younger people at risk of severe disease.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 4:26 PM
#FDA has approved #Moderna's next-generation #Covid shot, with the same use restrictions it imposed on Novavax's vaccine earlier this month.
www.statnews.com/2025/05/31/m…
— Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 9:43 AM
Exclusive: Pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos of the US CDC resigned as co-leader of a working group that advises outside experts on COVID vaccines and is leaving the agency, two sources familiar with the move told Reuters reut.rs/4ksJLZt
— Reuters (@reuters.com) June 3, 2025 at 5:29 PM
US Weekly COVID update: June 2, 2025
🔸1 in 211 People Currently Infected
🔸227,000 New Daily Infections
🔸1,589,000 New Weekly Infections
🔸79,000 to 318,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases
🔸600 to 900 Weekly Excess Deaths
Source: pmc19.com/data/
— Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 2:42 AM
According to this chart we are currently experiencing the lowest rate of COVID deaths since March 14, 2020.
covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-t…
— Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 7:01 PM
Exactly. The fact that a lot of Americans have grown complacent over Covid boosters (or seasonal flu shots) is hardly a reason for banning access to them.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 11:24 AM
A new variant of COVID-19 is circulating in parts of the world and may be driving an increase in cases in the eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and western Pacific regions.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) May 29, 2025 at 3:30 AM
In the most recent COVID wave, white people had more than twice the death rate of black people
covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-t…
— Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 5:08 PM
A new, highly transmissible COVID subvariant has been detected in California — heightening the risk of a summer wave as recent moves by the Trump administration threaten to make vaccines harder to get, and more expensive, for many Americans.
www.latimes.com/california/s…
— Ian Weissman, DO (@drianweissman.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 11:12 PM
Australia:
“It’s taking off pretty quickly,” said Professor Catherine Bennett, warning that “if you’re exposed, you’re more likely to catch it.”
She added, “We might be in for a bigger winter wave,” and COVID deaths were 5x higher than flu—"So COVID-19 is still to be taken seriously"
— Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 2:57 AM
Local observations are sometimes random noise. But sometimes they're early indicators of trends that take time to show up in regional/national data (collecting & reporting data takes time, even if you care about that sort of stuff, which may not be true nationally).
Why I always mask seeing pts 🤷♂️
— Dimitri Drekonja, MD, MS (@dimitridrekonja.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 5:47 PM
ICYMI: I wrote about ongoing Republican attacks on COVID vaccines, which make use of years of state propaganda claiming COVID is mild, COVID is over, Long COVID isn't real, and that healthy people have nothing to fear from COVID.
www.thegauntlet.news/p/republican…
— Julia Doubleday (@juliadoubleday.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 12:30 PM
Long-COVID diagnoses fairly common in Medicare claims
Beneficiaries with four or more COVID-19 vaccine doses had a 39% lower adjusted rate of long COVID.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:27 PM
I know we all like to forget COVID, but imo it’s bonkers that politicians talk so much about increasing defence spending, yet we’ve apparently forgotten to spend any time or money guarding against a future pandemic
— Sam Bright (@writesbright.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 4:58 AM
===
This very bad thing happened that killed a lot of people a few years ago yet stopping it from happening again isn’t remotely part of the public / political conversation. Barmy.
— Sam Bright (@writesbright.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 2:35 PM
Long COVID is now the most prevalent chronic disease in American kids, surpassing ASTHMA. Children/ teens are NOT immune to damage from covid.
"Long COVID is common, affecting up to 10% to 20% of children with a history of COVID-19."
That means ANY covid infection.
jamanetwork.com/journals/jam…
— EvolutionaryEve (@evolutionaryeve.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 11:30 PM
The parents of kids in the original pediatric Covid vaccine trials care more about scientific integrity than the people leading our scientific agencies.
Unbelievable. And maddening.
www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025…
— Alt CDC (they/them) (@altcdc.altgov.info) June 2, 2025 at 10:19 PM
=====
RKF Jr. May Have Just Ruined Our Best Weapon Against Bird Flu www.thebulwark.com/p/rkf-jr-ken… from @citizencohn.bsky.social
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:15 AM
Study finds live avian flu virus in raw milk for more than 1 day at room temperature, 1 week in fridge
The preprint findings highlight the risk of contracting #H5N1 avian flu from raw milk or occupational exposure in dairies.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…
Photo: xymox / Flickr cc
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 12:15 PM
=====
Dataset shows national decline in MMR vaccine uptake since peak of COVID
Of the 2,066 counties, 1,614 (78%) showed a decline in MMR coverage.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 4:06 PM
US CDC updated its measles travel advisory:
'International travellers should be fully vaccinated with measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.' @cidrap.bsky.social
Highly infectious, it can remain in the air for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves the area.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/us-m…
— @DrJoePajak CSci CChem FRSC (@drjoepajak.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 7:32 AM
