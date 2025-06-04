Decades ago, I worked at the University vet school. I loved it. I got to see cows hanging out in the field on my way into work in the morning. I got to see horses and cows walking down the halls of the large animal clinic. I got to see all manner of small animals in the small animal clinic.

One of the large animal vets had this cartoon on his door. Two columns: the ailment on the left, and the treatment on the right.

Colic shoot the horse

Broken leg shoot the horse

and so on.

It seemed kind funny at the time.

I was reminded of that cartoon today every time I read the news.

Joni Ernst Everybody dies.

No NOAA staffing at night Everybody dies.

I didn’t know there was a hurricane season. Everybody dies.

Kidnap an innocent man, put him in danger. Everybody dies.

Shrug. Everybody dies. It might be funny if it wasn’t so fucking senseless and sad.

It’s reminding me of the rebellious bumper sticker about Ma Bell, that someone had made up locally, in the classic blue and white colors. It said: “We don’t care. We don’t have to.” He put them on every phone company vehicle in the lot overnight. I’m not really into vandalism, but that was fun.

That’s the motto of this maladministration.

But here’s a prominent person, though probably not powerful, using his voice on the air to speak the truth about the NOAA cuts.

In my experience, people trust their weather people on TV, even if they get the weather wrong! Good on this fellow. The video is less than 3 minutes. He’s sticking his neck out, so the least we can do is watch it.

He is modeling this for everyone.

We all need to use our voices in whatever circles where we are trusted.

Open thread.