This is never going to happen. There is no way Trump is going to agree to new sanctions:

🇺🇸❗️ Kellogg stated that US sanctions against Russia are ready, and Congress and White House are ready to approve them: 🗣️ “I spoke with Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill is called the “Russia Sanctions Act of 2025.” And I think Graham is ready to apply them.” [image or embed] — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 2:35 AM

And here’s why:

“Every day or so, Trump says Russia wouldn’t have attacked Ukraine if he were president. And every time he says it, Russia attacks Ukraine.” “Russia’s continuing onslaught makes a mockery of his boasts.” But he keeps repeating his story. Putin respects this guy? What a joke. It’s another Big Lie. [image or embed] — Will Saletan (@saletan.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 9:08 AM

If you look around the table and can’t tell who the mark is, you’re the mark.

From The Bulwark:

EVER SINCE DONALD TRUMP RETURNED to the White House, the darnedest thing has been happening in Ukraine. Every day or so, Trump says Russia wouldn’t have attacked Ukraine if he were president. And every time he says it, Russia attacks Ukraine. You might have thought that by now, Trump would stop saying it, since Russia’s continuing onslaught makes a mockery of his boasts. But he’s no more fazed by this falsification than he is by the evidence that he lost the 2020 election. He just keeps repeating his story. In March, Trump proposed a 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine accepted the proposal, but Russia didn’t. Russian forces pushed into eastern Ukraine, and on April 13, Russia fired missiles into Sumy, a Ukrainian city, killing at least 34 civilians and injuring more than 100. When reporters asked Trump about the missile strike, he excused it as “a mistake” and said the war had started only because Vladimir Putin “had so little respect for [Joe] Biden.” “If I were president,” said Trump, “that war would have never started.” The next day, Trump claimed that in his first term, he had deterred Putin from invading Ukraine. “I told him, ‘Don’t do it,’” said Trump. But now that Trump was back in office, Putin seemed strangely undeterred. While Trump was touting his magical ability to rein in Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeated that Russia wouldn’t accept Trump’s ceasefire plan. Meanwhile, along the front, Russian troops continued their assaults on Ukraine. On May 16, Fox News host Bret Baier reminded Trump: “You said, ‘Stop bombing.’ He [Putin] hasn’t stopped bombing. He’s not at the table.” But Trump—with the same delusional confidence he routinely expresses about massive fraud in the 2020 election—insisted, “He is at the table.” Throughout the interview, Trump tried to shift blame to Zelensky. The next day, Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the three-year war. Last Wednesday, after another barrage of Russian missiles and drones, a reporter asked Trump, “What stopped you from imposing new sanctions on Russia?” Trump answered that peace might be at hand. “If I think I’m close to getting a deal,” he explained, “I don’t want to screw it up by doing that.” Then, on Friday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy tried to ask Trump about the challenges of dealing with “a very stubborn Vladimir Putin.” Trump, offended that Putin was being singled out, interrupted the question. “And Zelensky,” Trump added. “Very stubborn Zelensky, too.” What Trump doesn’t understand is that the world’s crises and tragedies—the war in Ukraine, the war in Gaza, the October 2023 massacre in Israel, the plight of Afghans abandoned by the United States—aren’t a stage for his ego. He treats these scenes of suffering as opportunities to promote himself, by crowing that if he had been president, they never would have happened. He doesn’t understand that being president is a job, and the job is to alleviate crises, not exploit them. Putin recognizes that this is how Trump thinks. He knows that the American president, while yapping that the war never would have happened on his watch, won’t lift a finger against the aggressor. And that’s why the war goes on.

More at the link.

That’s not the only reason the war goes on. The war goes on because Putin will not give up on his genocidal desire to possess the territory that is Ukraine even if he has to raze it all to the ground. And that has been the case for years now regardless of who is president or could be president.

Putin once again claimed that “Ukraine does not want peace” and called the authorities in Kyiv “terrorists.” In his latest aggressive rhetoric, the Russian dictator stated: “Who negotiates with terrorists?” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 1:55 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia Must Truly Feel That War Is Worse Than Peace – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! It has been a long day today. I started it with a conversation with the President of Finland – we discussed our diplomatic opportunities. The negotiations in Türkiye, our cooperation with the United States, and our European prospects, which are important not just for Ukraine. I am grateful to President Stubb for his support. I also spoke today with Chancellor Merz of Germany. We’re working to accelerate the implementation of the agreements we reached during my visit to Berlin. I briefed him on the meeting in Türkiye. All of us in Europe need an end to this war and a truly reliable peace. This is very important. There was also a meeting in the Ramstein format today. And it is important that this format of our cooperation with partners remains in place. We are preparing decisions to support our joint defense production with partners. This is long-term security – these are our guarantees, European guarantees – guarantees for everyone that Russian aggression will not be able to expand and will not be rewarded. Russia must truly feel that war is worse than peace. And that is exactly why sanctions are needed – especially against their oil trade. Sustained defense support for Ukraine is also essential, to protect our people and to defend our positions. And of course, we must have an understanding of the foundations for Ukraine’s post-war development. For sure. People need to know what our Ukrainian recovery will bring. And this matters not only to our citizens, but also to every one of our partners – all those who are helping us now during the war, and who, thanks to that help, can have greater opportunities in our economic cooperation. And one more thing. Today, I thanked the Ukrainian warriors – warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, who carried out our largest-ever defensive operation on Russian territory. Minus 41 aircraft from Russia’s military aviation. This is precisely what has served not only this war, but also Russia’s broader passion for warfare. Our results are entirely justified. And I am grateful to everyone in the world who is already inspired by our results. I thank everyone who stands with us, with Ukraine, who fights for Ukraine, and who helps us! Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

President Zelenskyy also held a press conference regarding Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts:

Georgia:

Day 189. So proud of my Georgians – maybe confused at times, but refusing to give up. I’m abroad only for a couple of days and can already relate to what emigrants mean by “it’s so hard to not be there in Tbilisi and to watch from afar.” 🥹 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 2:19 PM

At its 79th session, the UNGA reaffirmed support for the right of IDPs and refugees from Georgia’s occupied regions to return home. China abstained. In 2023, Georgia’s ruling GD party signed a strategic partnership with China. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 3:06 AM

In Georgia, there’s no economic resources for a self-sustained dictatorship. Any and all undemocratic rule in Georgia will have to have existential backing from other autocracies such as Russia, China, Iran. This is why democracy in Georgia is non-negotiable to American and European interests. 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 6:28 PM

And the Georgian Dream wants some recognition and legitimacy from the United States only until they have redirected all pillars and channels of survival toward Russia and China. After that, it will be outright hostile to the entire West, and the United States first and foremost. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 6:28 PM

That’s why we need all the increasingly working targeted sanctions & non-engagement with the regime, in addition to aiding civil society & calls for new, free & fair Parliamentary elections. Deal them heavy blows until it’s too late in terms of their economic adjustment & regime consolidation. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 6:28 PM

1/ Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zurabishvili, is calling on the U.S. and EU to respond as Georgian Dream moves to censor a critical TV channel through new amendments to the broadcasting law: [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 5:51 AM

2/ According to Formula, the party also objected to the broadcaster referring to Bidzina Ivanishvili as an “oligarch.” Similarly, Mtavari says the complaint concerns the use of terms such as “oligarch,” “oligarch’s ministry,” and “political prisoners.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 5:51 AM

3/ In the case of TV Pirveli, the complaint alleges that the journalist should not have used terms like “regime,” “Russification,” or “clan-based court.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 5:51 AM

Regime court jailed activist Albi Kordzaia for “insulting Tea Tsulukiani,” the Georgian Dream Magda Goebbels responsible for the “Parliamentary commission” set up to prosecute democratic forces leaders.

#TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 1:54 PM

⭕️According to a survey conducted by @Eurobarome

in the spring of 2025, 49% of Georgia’s population tend to trust the European Union, 37% tend toward distrust, and 14% says they don’t know. #Georgia #EU [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 4, 2025 at 4:35 AM

⭕️On May16, MEP @lenaats.bsky.social attended a court hearing in the criminal case against Mzia Amaglobeli – Georgia’s first female journalist political prisoner. 🗣️She shared with us what motivates her and why she’s committed to standing up for democracy.

#Georgia

🧷 actionnetwork.org/forms/freedo… [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 4, 2025 at 7:03 AM

🗣️”Political prisoners in Georgia – more than 60 people are in prison now. .. thanks to their fight we are also motivated and we are strong; we will do everything for them to be free”, – Eka Gigauri at the press conference following the AFET adoption of its annual #Georgia report. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 4, 2025 at 8:14 AM

🗣️”My appeal is to the community of journalists in the EU and other countries: mention especially Mzia Amaglobeli, the journalist – she has become a symbol of all those imprisoned people in #Georgia. I think we have to express more solidarity with Mzia, her fight,” @rjukneviciene.bsky.social. [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 4, 2025 at 8:52 AM

“We have to do much more in the EU to help Georgians – or the South Caucasus, or the Black Sea region – not to become authoritarian part of this imperialistic, colonial empire. It’s in the EU’s interest as well to have democracies across the European continent,”- @rjukneviciene.bsky.social [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 4, 2025 at 9:02 AM

The Netherlands:

The support of The Netherlands to Ukraine remains rock solid. Today I announce a €400 million package for maritime security, including 100+ fast vessels and 50+ sea drones. This is important to defend against Russian sea and river attacks. And to protect trade routes. 🇳🇱🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Ruben Brekelmans (@rubenbrekelmans.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 12:47 PM

France:

✈🤝 A patrol of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets performed a demonstration flight over the Black Sea.

A special feature of this flight was its trajectory: the fighter jets followed a route that symbolically represented the trident, the national emblem of Ukraine. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 12:26 PM

Britain:

🇬🇧The UK is investing £350m ($473m) this year to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine from a target of 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025. www.gov.uk/government/n… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 6:49 AM

Moldova:

Russia targeting deployment of 10,000 troops in breakaway Transnistria region on Ukraine’s border, Moldova’s PM warns @financialtimes.com. “This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy… They want to consolidate their military presence in the Transnistrian region” on.ft.com/4kn9qT3 [image or embed] — Henry Foy (@henryjfoy.ft.com) June 4, 2025 at 6:06 AM

From The Financial Times:

Russia wants to deploy 10,000 troops in the separatist Transnistria region on Ukraine’s border and aims to install a pro-Kremlin government in Moldova to do so, the country’s prime minister has said. Moscow has a small number of soldiers in Transnistria, which has been controlled by separatists in a frozen conflict for 33 years. With the enclave landlocked between Ukraine and a pro-EU government in Moldova, however, Russia is unable to send more troops there. But Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean told the Financial Times Russia was meddling in the country’s upcoming parliamentary election in September, in the hope that a more friendly future government would allow it to deploy more soldiers. “This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy,” said Recean, who said the government was completely focused on Moldova’s candidacy to join the EU. “They want to consolidate their military presence in the Transnistrian region.” Moscow’s interference efforts involved online propaganda and making illegal cash transfers to parties and voters, he said, adding that Russia spent the equivalent of 1 per cent of Moldova’s GDP on influence campaigns in 2024. Last October, an EU membership referendum passed by just 0.7 per cent of voters, after what Recean’s government said was a massive Russian influence campaign. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Large numbers of Russian Federation soldiers were stationed in Transnistria after 1992, when Moscow mobilised forces to support the region in its war for independence from Moldova. Since then, however, Russian forces in the territory have dwindled. There are now an estimated 1,500 troops sporting the Russian flag but most are locals who join the force, with only a handful actually dispatched from Russia. “Currently, their forces there are almost meaningless. But with a higher military presence in Transnistria that a Russia-leaning government can allow for, they can consolidate,” Recean said, adding that he based the 10,000-troop target figure on intelligence assessments.

More at the link.

Back to Ukraine.

The cost:

56 boys and 40 girls russia murdered in Kharkiv region with its shellings and bombings. We bring toys for them to their memorial, as Russia continues to kill kids. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 9:06 AM

💯 Zelensky: Since the beginning of this year, the Russian army has carried out strikes on Ukraine using almost 27,700 aerial bombs, almost 11,200 “Shaheds” and almost 9,000 strike drones of other types, as well as more than 700 missiles, including ballistic ones. This is in less than half a year. [image or embed] — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 3:58 PM

Ukraine and Russia exchanging drone attacks: The traffic used to be one-way, from fascist Russia to democratic Ukraine – but not anymore. Groups of 🇺🇦 drones headed for Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea and SW Russia, as well as W Russia. 🇷🇺 drones incoming to Ukraine from E. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 4:39 PM

During “Spiderweb” Special Operation, SBU Struck Two Enemy A-50 AWACS Aircraft at Ivanovo Airfield Each A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft is technically valued at over $300 million, but practically is priceless because russia can’t produce more. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 1:10 PM

Two A-50 early warning aircraft were hit by the “Spider”, along with a Tu-95MS bomber loaded with X-101 missiles — according to still frames from an SBU video. According to monitoring estimates, more than 10 cruise missiles may have been destroyed along with the aircraft at the airfield. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 11:26 AM

Still waiting for clarification as to whether these damaged or destroyed outright. Regardless, for the time being, Russia only has two A-50s left and we do not know if they are or are not operational.

🔥/1. The SBU has released unique footage from the special operation “Spiderweb” The video captures FPV drone strikes by the SBU on four enemy airfields: Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaya. Among the aircraft hit are the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 as well as the An-12. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 9:48 AM

👏🇺🇦 Zelenskyy awarded SBU fighters for their operation to destroy Russian strategic aviation!

“And I am especially grateful to the SBU for exercising our right to self-defense — brilliantly executed. This is the restoration of justice, and it is a push toward true peace.” [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 10:48 AM

🚨🚨 Re “holding all the cards”, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) has gained access to sensitive data of Russia’s strategic aircraft manufacturer #Tupolev, claiming there “is nothing secret left”. Another extraordinary achievements by #Ukraine. 🧵

kyivindependent.com/there-is-not… [image or embed] — Jacob Öberg (@profjacob.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 7:56 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) has gained access to sensitive data of Russia’s strategic aircraft manufacturer Tupolev, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent on June 4. Tupolev, a Soviet-era aerospace firm now fully integrated into Russia’s defense-industrial complex, has been under international sanctions since 2022 for its role in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Its bombers have been widely used to launch long-range cruise missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. According to the source, HUR’s cyber corps accessed over 4.4 gigabytes (GB) of internal data, including official correspondence, personnel files, home addresses, resumes, purchase records, and closed meeting minutes. “The significance of the data obtained cannot be overestimated,” the source said. “Now, in fact, there is nothing secret left in Tupolev’s activities for Ukrainian intelligence.” The intelligence includes detailed information about engineers and staff responsible for maintaining Russia’s strategic bombers, such as the Tu-95 and Tu-160, which form a key part of Russia’s nuclear triad. “In particular, we have obtained comprehensive information about individuals directly involved in servicing Russian strategic aviation,” the source added. “The result will obviously be noticeable both on the ground and in the sky.” Ukrainian cyber operatives also replaced the Tupolev website’s homepage with an image of an owl clutching a Russian aircraft, likely referencing HUR’s insignia and cyber warfare skills.

More at the link and click through to see the graphic.

Kharkiv:

Russia has been striking targets in Kharkiv for the past several hours.

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ the city under the russian missile attack right now — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 5:30 PM

7th explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ Russia is a terrorist state! — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 6:14 PM

Kharkiv’s mayor reports that an apartment building has been struck by Russian drones. There were seven explosions in Kharkiv just now. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 6:26 PM

❗️At least six russian drones struck Kharkiv, two of them attacked residential buildings. So far, eight people reported injured, including a child and a pregnant woman. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 7:05 PM

An apartment in Kharkiv after the Russian drone strike. Seventeen people have been reported injured in the attack, including a pregnant woman and two children. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 8:52 PM

The attacks on Kharkiv follow a specific pattern. One in the early morning, then one late at night.

On its terrorist schedule, russia yet again attacked sleeping Kharkiv, launching nine drones and two missiles into a civilian area. The attack lasted an hour and a half. One man was wounded. One of the drones fell, unexploded, in a city park. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 2:42 AM

Kharkiv’s explosives experts defused the russian drone that landed in a residential neighborhood. That’s just one of the unwelcome surprises we find around our city in the mornings, after russian bombing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 7:37 AM

Sumy:

The Kreminna Forest:

The North Korean 170-mm self-propelled artillery system “Koksan,” used by the Russian Armed Forces, has been spotted in the forests of Kreminna in east of Ukraine. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 4:47 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video:

Open thread!