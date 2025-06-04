Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

“I was told there would be no fact checking.”

Wednesday Night Open Thread

I keep forgetting to tell you all this. About a week or so ago, my mother was walking Callie down the alley, and Callie walked over to the gate of my fence, and stuck her nose down to sniff. Unbeknownst to her, on the other side of the gate was one primed and ready GRADE A certified WV mountain panther, and Maxwell got her good to the point that she is now afraid of my fence.

So while Callie will no longer go near gate on their walks now, and I have filled in the little hole that had developed at the gate from years of packing down the dirt on the path, someone else remains on guard duty:

Wednesday Night Open Thread 18

He’s very serious about this security breach.

  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • sab
  • Scuffletuffle

    5. 5.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      After one of the rainiest and shittiest Mays in forever, it was in the mid 80’s today.  Holy shite.  From rainouts, grey. clouds and soggy softball games to blazing hot tonight.

