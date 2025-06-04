I keep forgetting to tell you all this. About a week or so ago, my mother was walking Callie down the alley, and Callie walked over to the gate of my fence, and stuck her nose down to sniff. Unbeknownst to her, on the other side of the gate was one primed and ready GRADE A certified WV mountain panther, and Maxwell got her good to the point that she is now afraid of my fence.

So while Callie will no longer go near gate on their walks now, and I have filled in the little hole that had developed at the gate from years of packing down the dirt on the path, someone else remains on guard duty:

He’s very serious about this security breach.