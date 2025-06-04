From CBO:
• 11.8 million lose coverage due to One Big Beautiful Bill provisions
• 16M fewer w/ coverage in 2034 when incorporating the 4.2M expected coverage loss from expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies
That's a 57% ↑ in # of uninsured compared to June 2024 current policy projection
— Loren Adler (@lorenadler.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 3:08 PM
Sigh. The ACA was the closest we’ve ever gotten to joining the rest of the developed world by providing our citizens with universal health coverage. But it was accomplished by Obama and the Democrats and that cannnot stand in the Trump/MAGA world.
I call my Republican Senators every couple of days to yell Don’t cut Medicaid! and to explain what Medicaid means to Ohio Son and it puts me in a foul mood. It reminds me of how angry and scared I am.
They’re only people.
Yeah, but the price of eggs…
They will kill their own grandchildren to make sure “the undeserving” get nothing from American citizenship.
