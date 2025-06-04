From CBO:

• 11.8 million lose coverage due to One Big Beautiful Bill provisions

• 16M fewer w/ coverage in 2034 when incorporating the 4.2M expected coverage loss from expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies

That's a 57% ↑ in # of uninsured compared to June 2024 current policy projection

— Loren Adler (@lorenadler.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 3:08 PM