You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / China / Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Chinese Puzzle(d)

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Chinese Puzzle(d)

‘The president is obsessed’: Trump fixates on Xi call amid faltering trade talks
www.politico.com/news/2025/06…

[image or embed]

— Mike Walker (@newnarrative.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 10:48 AM

LOOK! Over there! Another Very Serious distraction from Don TACO’s flailing One Big Murder Budget Bill!… Never change, Politico:

… “The president is obsessed with having a call with Xi,” said one person familiar with the trade talks, convinced he can personally hash out deep-seated divisions between the world’s two largest economies mano a mano with Xi.

That conviction belies the difficult position the U.S. is in as it tries to pressure China to fundamentally reorder their nearly $600 billion trade relationship, without doing lasting political damage at home. And it renews questions about what Trump’s endgame is in a trade war with China that is increasingly turning into a game of chicken.

The person familiar with the trade talks, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about their private conversations, said the administration is under “a lot of pressure” because of China’s block on critical minerals, crucial components for everything from auto and electronics manufacturing to munitions production. “I don’t think Xi is too interested in exporting any more rare earths or magnets to the United States, he’s made his position clear,” the person added, though they predicted there’s a “good likelihood” Xi would take the call to at least hear Trump out. “The president has some leverage, and the question is when he’s ready to impose maximum pressure on the Chinese government.”

A former Trump official close to the White House, granted anonymity to candidly discuss the president’s strategy, said: “Trump feels like a call between principles is a way to cut through a lot of this noise, and get right to the heart of the matter.”…

But the former Trump official dismissed the idea that there are major downsides to pushing for a Trump-Xi conversation. “From the U.S. perspective, what’s the big downside to the call? You ask for it. If they don’t do it, it’s like, ‘well, you know, we’re trying, they’re not even trying,’” the former official said. “And if they do it, maybe we get some progress.”

LUCE: “.. You can't blame Xi for being wary of talking to Trump. In late April, Trump told Time that Xi had called him — ‘and I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf.’ No such call had taken place.”
@edwardluce.bsky.social
www.ft.com/content/d64c…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 7:38 AM


Nothing to do with Trump’s China policy is predictable, let alone equal. Does he care about Taiwan? Let’s toss a coin. Does he want the US to decouple from China? Spin the roulette wheel. Trump’s supposed coming phone call with China’s President Xi Jinping is unlikely to lift our confusion. China is the ultimate Trump riddle.

You can hardly blame the Chinese for being wary of talking to him. In late April, Trump told Time that Xi had called him — “and I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf”. No call had taken place.

Any reading by Trump of Xi’s psychology should thus be put down to an AI-style hallucination. China’s foreign ministry accused Trump of “misleading the public”, which by today’s standards was polite. But we should not mistake Xi’s avoidance of “wolf warrior” invective for submission to Trump in the tariffs war. China is not the UK. The Chinese are as confused about Trump’s endgame as everyone else.

If Xi does finally agree to a call with Trump — the first since he was inaugurated — the duelling Washington-Beijing readouts would make for interesting reading…

The China-US component of Trump’s on-again off-again trade war is in a category of its own. The rest are based on exaggerated or imaginary complaints. The EU is no likelier to concede that its value added tax is a trade barrier than Canada will admit to exporting fentanyl to the US. Both are fictions. By contrast, China’s dual-use technological ambitions pose a big geopolitical conundrum to America. How Trump addresses those — whether he scraps Joe Biden’s “small yard, high fence” restrictions on semiconductor trade with China — matters to everyone.

Yet we have little clue how much they concern Trump. The leverage goes both ways. The US could continue to restrict China’s access to AI technology and chips. But Trump has already relaxed some of this. Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang is an influential advocate with Trump of further relaxation. On the other side, China has a stranglehold on the world’s rare earth supply that is critical to a wide range of US production. Trump claims China has reneged on last month’s deal to resume its exports of rare earths to the US. In that pause, Trump reduced his 145 per cent tariff on China to 30 per cent.

Will he ratchet tariffs up again if China does not lift its embargo? There is no way of knowing. Once upon a time Trump thought that the China-owned TikTok was a threat to US national security. Now he is keeping the social media app alive — with a possible view of a forced sale to a Trump business partner — against the wishes of Congress and the Supreme Court. As goes TikTok, so might go Trump’s China policy…

… JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon: “China is a potential adversary . . . But what I really worry about is us.” Dimon was tactful not to name the US president. On the conundrum posed by Trump’s erraticism, China and the rest of the world are as one.

It's not even "chess vs checkers." China is simply playing checkers and Trump is "eating all of my red crackers."
(You know he'd never play as black.)

— Erik Sternberger (@eriksternberger.bsky.social) May 23, 2025 at 8:38 PM

Really interesting (depressing) thread:

More broadly, with a few exceptions (hostility to Europe & alliances), it's not particularly useful to think of a foreign policy wrt Trump.
There's no clear end goal on China, as choosing btw hard decoupling vs rebalancing vs détente vs condominium poses an existential threat to Trump's coalition.

[image or embed]

— Judah Grunstein (@judah-grunstein.bsky.social) May 19, 2025 at 5:03 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      TS

      trump started this trade war with China – so why would China want to negotiate to trump terms – makes perfect sense to me that China will wait this out.

    2. 2.

      Lapassionara

      The number of lies being told by this administration is just astonishing. Why would anyone believe anything they say.

    5. 5.

      piratedan

      @Baud: yeah, it’s like they can speculate about everything and if they are totally and completely wrong they can STILL get a complete pass because it’s Trump, its like everyone gets a 100 on their half-assed homework assignments because its substitute teacher time.

    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: They do, having the constant content creator that’s FFOTUS is what they wanted. They made it obvious during the campaign. Covering competent government is boring, they hated it.

      And no real reporting effort required.

      ETA this is the part that they really love – they can constantly speculate and never have to admit to being wrong, because who knows what FFOTUS is thinking? I think they found during his first term that they really loved this type of reporting. Shoot, everyone enjoys engaging like this more than engaging where you have to know actual information, because it’s easier and open to everyone.

    9. 9.

      piratedan

      @Baud: wouldn’t be shocked if that was even required, they could go entirely on vibes or the age old, just make shit up and who is gonna know the difference?

    10. 10.

      siddhartha

      I woke up early and reread Frederick Douglass’s “The Mission of the War” (1864). I would recommend it (apologies if already known).

      It’s horrifying and grounding at the same time. It is a speech that can be given today. That’s the terrifying (and despair-inducing part). But, it also allows one to see that no matter who was elected, even Clinton or Harris, this shit would still not be dealt with. And unless that happens, the whiplash continues.

      White people have to decide what country they want, as the Confederacy is adamant in its malice, cruelty, and bad faith. Will blue states continue to enable their own exploitation (and refusal of state’s rights) to subsidize–quite literally even today in a certain sense–slavery?

      Even today, to quote Douglass, “I think we are in danger of a compromise with slavery.”

      “The most hopeful fact of the hour is that we are now in a salutary school—the school of affliction. If sharp and signal retribution, long protracted, wide-sweeping and overwhelming, can teach a great nation respect for the long-despised claims of justice, surely we shall be taught now and for all time to come. But if, on the other hand, this potent teacher, whose lessons are written in characters of blood and thundered to us from a hundred battlefields shall fail, we shall go down as we shall deserve to go down, as a warning to all other nations which shall come after us. It is not pleasant to contemplate the hour as one of doubt and danger. We naturally prefer the bright side, but when there is a dark side it is folly to shut our eyes to it or deny its existence….”

      This is not Civil War he says. It must be an Abolition War.

    12. 12.

      siddhartha

      Good morning Baud!

      Here’s another one:

      “While a respectable colored man or woman can be kicked out of the commonest streetcar in New York where any white ruffian may ride unquestioned, we are in danger of a compromise with slavery. While the North is full of such papers as the New York World, Express and Herald. [FTFNYT], firing the nation’s heart with hatred to Negroes and Abolitionists, we are in danger of a slaveholding peace. While the major part of antislavery profession is based upon devotion to the Union rather than hostility to slavery, there is danger of a slaveholding peace. Until we shall see the election of November next, and that it has resulted in the election of a sound antislavery man as President, we shall be in danger of a slaveholding compromise. Indeed, as long as slavery has any life in it anywhere in the country, we are in danger of such a compromise….

      You and I know that the mission of this war is national regeneration. We know and consider that a nation is not born in a day. “

    14. 14.

      Doug R

      @TS: ​
       
      I think Trump’s coalition needs China more than China needs the USA, especially now that Trump has former allies now looking for other trading partners.

    15. 15.

      rattlemullet

      America will be so fucked by the time this moron is done with showering his stupidity here and abroad, America will never be the leader of the free world again. The only reason any would and will pay attention us at all is just like anyone pays attention to North Korea, we have a nuclear arsenal and our economy will be based on the production of weapons for the rest of the worlds despot nations.

      Everything thing this motherfucker does turns to shit or money for him and his ilk.

      8647 and 86 all republicans, fuckem’ all to hell.

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      Concur w comments about media: Trump is entertaining, and more than half of what they sell now is entertainment.

      As to China, why does anyone assume he HAS an “endgame” or even any “policy” at all?  Even he has always said, he doesn’t do strategy or plans and just “wings it.”  That’s what he’s doing here too.  Every day is de novo.  (Yet another symptom of advancing dementia btw …)

    17. 17.

      MattF

      Trump creates distractions, the media cooperates. Good current example is ‘investigation’ into ‘cover up’ of Biden’s ‘infirmity’. Potential to enrage and divide many Democrats, attack people closest to Biden, major opportunity for performative cruelty— it’s just great.

    18. 18.

      Baud

      @rattlemullet:

      America will never be the leader of the free world again.

       
      Some think that’s a good thing. I’m not one of them, but it’s out of my hands now.

    20. 20.

      YY_Sima Qian

      It turns out the PRC may have better ability to limit the smuggling/transshipment of processed rare earth elements and rare earth magnets to the US, than the US could limit the smuggling/transshipment of GPUs to the PRC (gift links to NYT articles below):

      U.S. Dependence on China for Rare Earth Magnets Is Causing Shortages
      The United States allowed its rare earth metals industry to move to China and could now face severe economic disruption as China limits crucial supplies.

      By Keith Bradsher

      Keith Bradsher, who has covered the rare earths industry since 2009, reported from Burlington, Mass., and Exeter, N.H., and from Longnan, Ganzhou and Beijing in China.

      June 2, 2025

      The Trump Administration wants to disambiguate the trade war from the tech. war from the security competition, but the PRC sees them all as parts of a new Cold War the US insists on waging. At the same time, the Trump Administration fails to recognize that the PRC’s export controls of REEs & REMs are retaliation to the tech. war, thus not part of the deescalation of the trade war. Especially since day after folding in the trade war in Geneva, the Trump Commerce Department significantly escalated the tech. war by banning the sale of downgraded Nvidia H20 GPUs (specifically designed for the PRC market to meet prior export controls), warned all companies around the world (including the PRC) against using Huawei GPUs, & banned the sale & service of electronic design automation software to any PRC company. So we have a tit for tat escalation in the tech. war that will be almost as disruptive to global supply chains as the prior tit for tat escalation in the trade war, & more difficult to deescalate from as the tech. war is more directly tied to the security competition on both sides of the Pacific.

      A New Era of Trade Warfare Has Begun for the U.S. and China
      Instead of battling over tariffs, Washington and Beijing have turned to a potentially far more harmful strategy: flexing their control over global supply chains.

      By Ana Swanson

      Ana Swanson covers international trade and the U.S.-China economic relationship. She reported from Washington.

      June 3, 2025

      Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has been committing seppuku for the US’ scientific prowess, & the PRC is poised to take (& has been taking) advantage:

      China Really Wants to Attract Talented Scientists. Trump Just Helped.
      Even before the U.S. threatened to bar international students and besieged universities, China’s huge spending campaign on the sciences was bearing fruit.
      By Vivian Wang
      Vivian Wang reported from Hangzhou, China, home of Westlake University, as well as Beijing.
      June 4, 2025

      An example of what could be lost should the two sides continue to decouple scientifically & technologically (which has been driven from the US side):

      From No Hope to a Potential Cure for a Deadly Blood Cancer
      Multiple myeloma is considered incurable, but a third of patients in a Johnson & Johnson clinical trial have lived without detectable cancer for years after facing certain death.

      By Gina Kolata

      June 3, 2025

      A group of 97 patients had longstanding multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer that doctors consider incurable, and faced a certain, and extremely painful, death within about a year.
      They had gone through a series of treatments, each of which controlled their disease for a while. But then it came back, as it always does. They reached the stage where they had no more options and were facing hospice.
      They all got immunotherapy, in a study that was a last-ditch effort.
      A third responded so well that they got what seems to be an astonishing reprieve. The immunotherapy developed by Legend Biotech, a company founded in China, seems to have made their cancer disappear. And after five years, it still has not returned in those patients — a result never before seen in this disease.

    21. 21.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @piratedan: it’s like they can speculate about everything and if they are totally and completely wrong

      Yes, this, I am wondering if this

      A former Trump official close to the White House, granted anonymity to candidly discuss the president’s strategy,

      isn’t some role play character the reporter made up on an AI.

    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @siddhartha: incidentally, it’s worth noting that at the time slavery was putting the United States increasingly out of step with the rest of the West, much like MAGA is doing now.

    24. 24.

      Hoodie

      Scott Galloway thinks that Trump’s tariff actions are 100% market manipulation so that people close to him can cash in, i.e., he drives stocks down by placing tariffs and then drives them back up after relenting, and a connected circle is telegraphed these moves.   On his podcast with Kara Swisher the other day he discussed some suspicious trading volumes that support that conclusion.  Therefore, “TACO trade” may just be some Wall St. types recognizing what’s going on and tracking those trades.  I suspect the Chinese also know this and realize they can gain additional leverage if they play it right by ratcheting up a bit in each round of phony “negotiation,” which may be why they’re doing things like not lifting the embargo on rare earth metals after they dropped initial retaliatory tariffs.  At some point Trump will likely have to give something up to return to a status quo that satisfies the markets, so there’s a good chance we end up in a worse position vis the Chinese than when he started this.

    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      In late April, Trump told Time that Xi had called him — “and I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf”. No call had taken place.

      There has been so much about public life in the last decade that has been utterly terrible. One of the worst things about it has been the dawning horror that half of my fellow citizens looks at this lying piece of shit — and likes it, and they want more lies!

    31. 31.

      Trivia Man

      “A call between principles”? Let me help you out here – trump has no principles.
      1) get rich

      2) get praised publicly

      3) stay out of jail

      In that order and the list ends there.

       

      (If i were the editor it would say “a call between principals”)

    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: So we’ve been trying to see what AI tools can do for us at work. We found that it can do a pretty good first draft of a building program, which is the list of rooms in the building and how much space they take up. But oh my God….. it cannot draw or even create a sensible floor plan. It’s so bad.

    34. 34.

      siddhartha

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Yup! The Douglass document and the articles of secession are so eerily uncanny. Douglass I believe is right to make the question moral rather than political (in the narrow sense). It is that lack of moral grounding that explains (again uncannily) what we would today recognize as the huge majority of Americans who just do not care, those we call “swing voters,” and the so-called lefties (or whatever they call themselves–the “my way” because I alone can decide what is actually “progressive” despite never personally living the consequences or the “highway”; the kind of people who need MORE than the Supreme Court being at issue to deem to bestow us with their vote).

      Douglass: “There are vast numbers of voters, who make no account of the moral growth of a great nation and who only look at the war as a calamity to be endured only so long as they have no power to arrest it. Now, this is just the sort of people whose votes may turn the scale against us in the last event.”

      Frankly, I would extend this to the “crisis” faced by Democrats regarding what the heck they actually believe. 

    35. 35.

      Hoodie

      @YY_Sima Qian: A modern equivalent on Swift’s Modest Proposal would be an LBO for the US.  Someone like Canada could take on some debt secured by their natural resources to buy the US, spin off the crappy parts and build a solid competitor with some good assets (e.g., Canadian water, California ag, universities, etc.) and a younger workforce than China’s.  In terms of Trump’s annexation idea, merge the US and Canada but fire US management.

    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      @Melancholy Jaques:  He is the OJ trial of presidents.

      Ooohhh, I like that I’m going to use it! It’s such an apt description of the current relationship between FFOTUS and the press.

    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      That jives with my limited use of AI. It’s not bad for getting started and helping around the edges, but not ready for prime time yet.

      One helpful thing I’ve used it for is extracting and organizing data from a document. That’s been a time saver.

      I’ve also used it to generate small bits of code. I’m not a coder, so that’s been helpful.

