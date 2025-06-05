Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lions Led by Cowardly Lions Pre-Dawn Open Thread

It’s been an exciting few weeks here on the Island of Strangers. The government signed a memorandum of understanding on trade with Trump’s people, then negotiated an actual trade deal with the EU that, among many other things, may lead to lower food prices here (eventually). It also indicated it will pull a U-turn on two major—and majorly unpopular—policies it adopted early in its tenure: cutting the winter fuel allowance for seniors above a certain income level, and continuing the Conservatives’ version of the child tax benefit, which caps the number of children families can claim credit for at two. (Lifting this two-child benefit cap, according to the not-particularly-left-wing  Institute for Fiscal Studies, would lift as many as 540,000 children in the UK out of poverty.)

Always Remember It's a Small Island Open Thread

Of course, any kind of understanding you come to with Donald Trump is worthless. There was relief in the media here when it was confirmed that Trump’s new 50% tariffs on steel that went into effect today around the world won’t apply to the UK. This relief was tempered by the fact that the gradual lowering of tariffs on UK steel that was supposed to start happening this month won’t. The UK is stuck at the old rate of 25% for now. If the UK and US don’t sign a final deal by July 9th, the tariffs go up to 50%.

The UK government is also trying to put through more bills that are causing consternation within its own ranks. There’s a threatened revolt by the Labour backbenches on the new planning bill, which would open up more opportunities for building housing while also handing over vast tracts of nature to developers. The government’s insane AI-first growth plan, which essentially breaks copyright for creatives to help AI companies, is also looking DOA: the House of Lords just voted it down a fourth time, thanks in part to loud opposition by a newly radicalised Sir Elton John. The policy behind this bill, it’s worth noting, appears to have been drafted in consultation with people from the tech industry, not creatives.

You’d think that with all this—getting fucked around by Trump, facing dissent in its own party, pissing off both Elton John and Paul McCartney—the Starmer government would, you know, try pursuing a bolder approach, by which I mean one that is ever so slightly more left-wing. They could raise taxes on the wealthiest rate-payers back to what they were before Brexit, for instance, or nationalise failing private-sector water companies. They could suppress the PM’s urge to make disgusting speeches about immigration. (That’s where the “island of strangers” line at the beginning of this post comes from, by the way. It’s a phrase which is uncomfortably close to rhetoric from an infamously racist speech given in 1968 by a Tory MP named Enoch Powell, which has gone down in history as the “Rivers of Blood” speech.)

No pain no gain? No! Pain: no gain.

[image or embed]

— Duncan Robinson (@duncanrobinson.bsky.social) 5 June 2025 at 07:35

But the Starmer government shows no signs of doing anything to correct its current trajectory. It is still running scared of Reform UK and Nigel Farage, even though:

  1. Reform has just five MPs in parliament, making it smaller than both the Scottish National Party (nine) and Sinn Fein (seven, though SF doesn’t actually take its seats)
  2. There are already signs that Reform is fucking up at actually governing in the 12 local councils it has taken over following the local elections
  3. The next general election—I really cannot stress this enough—is in twenty-fucking-twenty-nine

Additionally, when you put party leaders head-to-head, Starmer is still the person most Britons say should be running the country, and Farage is the least popular:

Always Remember It's a Small Island Open Thread 1

This government is only 11 months old and almost certainly has another 49 months in its tenure. It has squandered so much trust and goodwill, and allowed itself to be bullied by the media (and by its consultant class). It could start rebuilding that trust and earning that goodwill, but I don’t see how it does that with this pack of cowards at the helm. A great many other countries that were flirting with Trump-style governance have woken the fuck up in the last four months; why can’t Starmer’s crowd? Christ.

Open thread. Here’s a photo of Monty resting between sets to calm your nerves:

Always Remember It's a Small Island Open Thread 2

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Pete Downunder

      In a contest for spinelessness by a left center government our PM Anthony Albanese aka Albo is certainly in the running for the podium if not the gold medal. There is not an interest group he hasn’t caved to although he has stood up to Trump

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The PRC reaches into its bag for a well worn tool – a large purchase of airliners to smooth the way leading up to a high stakes diplomatic summit:

      China Weighs Ordering Hundreds of Airbus Jets in Major Deal
      Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
      By Siddharth Vikram Philip and Danny Lee

      June 4, 2025 at 1:36 PM GMT+8
      Updated on June 4, 2025 at 4:26 PM GMT+8

      Takeaways

      • China is considering placing an order for hundreds of Airbus aircraft as soon as next month, with deliberations underway with Chinese airlines about the size of the potential order.

      • The deal could involve around 300 planes, including both narrowbody and widebody models, and would help cement Airbus’ dominance in the Chinese market.

      • The potential order would be a significant blow to Boeing, which has struggled to make sales in China due to trade tensions and self-inflicted issues, and would allow Chinese leader Xi Jinping to send a message to President Donald Trump over trade.

        China is considering placing an order for hundreds of Airbus SE aircraft as soon as next month, when European leaders visit Beijing to celebrate the countries’ long-term ties, according to people familiar with the matter.
        Deliberations are underway with Chinese airlines about the size of a potential order, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters. A deal could involve about 300 planes and include both narrowbody and widebody models, they said, with one person saying the order could range between 200 and as many as 500 aircraft.

    4. 4.

      Splitting Image

      Since the readership of this blog is largely American, it’s probably safe to go ahead and call Starmer a donkey. A good portion of readers would nod their heads at your summary of Starmer’s behaviour and say, “Yep, just like a Democrat”.

    5. 5.

      Geminid

      @Pete Downunder: What are the special interests PM Albo is caving to? Mining comes to mind. I just read of a a huge iron ore deposit that was discovered recently, and mining is already a big industry in Australia.

      On a related subject, how is Australia’s clean energy transtion proceeding?

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Hasn’t been exercised for like two centuries but AFAIK the British monarch retains the power to veto legislation passed by Parliament.

      Which is what Liz should haven done re: Brexit.

    7. 7.

      Pete Downunder

      @Geminid: ​
        Coal mine extensions, natural gas extensions, gambling ads (gambling is a huge problem here, we have like 0.33% of the world’s population and 20% of the poker machines). Sports betting is also huge and their ads are everywhere. Labor commissioned a study which recommended a total ad ban, but Albo caved to the gambling industry (and the media who gets revenue from the ads). Likewise both state and federal governments get huge tax revenue from gambling which is a tax on the poorest and most vulnerable. Really disgusting.

    8. 8.

      Geminid

      @Splitting Image: Real life donkeys are actually pretty tough animals. They are used as guard animals for livestock because when threated by predators, a donkey’s instinct is not to run but intead to stay and fight. I wish more Democrats had this attitude, and here I’m not talking about our elected leaders.

      But when I think of Keir Starmer, a different animal comes to mind. This occured to me when I saw Starmer conferring with other western leaders not long after he became PM. Starmer projected an amiable solidity; not a leader so much as a reliable junior partner. I thought of Great Britain’s dominant role in 19th century geopolitics and said to myself, “John Bull is now John Ox.”

    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Splitting Image:

      Not sure if that’s snarky, but I would say Starter has seen how Dems don’t get rewarded for making progress and has decided to try a different approach.

      Perhaps his mistake is in assuming that  UK voters aren’t better than US voters.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Pete Downunder:

      I don’t know the first thing about AUS politics, but I can understand the pressure against not slashing revenue sources right out of the gate. Of course, I can’t say there is some better time to do it either.

