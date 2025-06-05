It’s been an exciting few weeks here on the Island of Strangers. The government signed a memorandum of understanding on trade with Trump’s people, then negotiated an actual trade deal with the EU that, among many other things, may lead to lower food prices here (eventually). It also indicated it will pull a U-turn on two major—and majorly unpopular—policies it adopted early in its tenure: cutting the winter fuel allowance for seniors above a certain income level, and continuing the Conservatives’ version of the child tax benefit, which caps the number of children families can claim credit for at two. (Lifting this two-child benefit cap, according to the not-particularly-left-wing Institute for Fiscal Studies, would lift as many as 540,000 children in the UK out of poverty.)

Of course, any kind of understanding you come to with Donald Trump is worthless. There was relief in the media here when it was confirmed that Trump’s new 50% tariffs on steel that went into effect today around the world won’t apply to the UK. This relief was tempered by the fact that the gradual lowering of tariffs on UK steel that was supposed to start happening this month won’t. The UK is stuck at the old rate of 25% for now. If the UK and US don’t sign a final deal by July 9th, the tariffs go up to 50%.

The UK government is also trying to put through more bills that are causing consternation within its own ranks. There’s a threatened revolt by the Labour backbenches on the new planning bill, which would open up more opportunities for building housing while also handing over vast tracts of nature to developers. The government’s insane AI-first growth plan, which essentially breaks copyright for creatives to help AI companies, is also looking DOA: the House of Lords just voted it down a fourth time, thanks in part to loud opposition by a newly radicalised Sir Elton John. The policy behind this bill, it’s worth noting, appears to have been drafted in consultation with people from the tech industry, not creatives.

You’d think that with all this—getting fucked around by Trump, facing dissent in its own party, pissing off both Elton John and Paul McCartney—the Starmer government would, you know, try pursuing a bolder approach, by which I mean one that is ever so slightly more left-wing. They could raise taxes on the wealthiest rate-payers back to what they were before Brexit, for instance, or nationalise failing private-sector water companies. They could suppress the PM’s urge to make disgusting speeches about immigration. (That’s where the “island of strangers” line at the beginning of this post comes from, by the way. It’s a phrase which is uncomfortably close to rhetoric from an infamously racist speech given in 1968 by a Tory MP named Enoch Powell, which has gone down in history as the “Rivers of Blood” speech.)

But the Starmer government shows no signs of doing anything to correct its current trajectory. It is still running scared of Reform UK and Nigel Farage, even though:

Reform has just five MPs in parliament, making it smaller than both the Scottish National Party (nine) and Sinn Fein (seven, though SF doesn’t actually take its seats) There are already signs that Reform is fucking up at actually governing in the 12 local councils it has taken over following the local elections The next general election—I really cannot stress this enough—is in twenty-fucking-twenty-nine

Additionally, when you put party leaders head-to-head, Starmer is still the person most Britons say should be running the country, and Farage is the least popular:

This government is only 11 months old and almost certainly has another 49 months in its tenure. It has squandered so much trust and goodwill, and allowed itself to be bullied by the media (and by its consultant class). It could start rebuilding that trust and earning that goodwill, but I don’t see how it does that with this pack of cowards at the helm. A great many other countries that were flirting with Trump-style governance have woken the fuck up in the last four months; why can’t Starmer’s crowd? Christ.

Open thread. Here’s a photo of Monty resting between sets to calm your nerves: