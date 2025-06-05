It’s always gratifying to watch Republican villains fighting like half a dozen coked-up weasels in a tote sack. There’s nothing wrong with smiling as you read about Elon Musk threatening to primary Repubs who vote for Trump’s massive murder bill, Mike Johnson whining about being ghosted by the ketamine king, Trump trashing Rand Paul and calling Leonard Leo a sleazebag, etc. Oh, and this:

These are all unambiguously positive developments in the fight against the fascists and their shitty agenda!

But of course the U.S. political press is sifting through that gigantic shit-pile to find a “Dems in disarray” angle, and a few of the usual suspects are helpful on that score. Politico headline:

Dems eye a villain-to-ally arc for Musk

Two elected Dems quoted in that story are exactly whom you’d expect to catch making dumb mouth-farts on the topic of Musk: Reps Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

“We should ultimately be trying to convince him that the Democratic Party has more of the values that he agrees with,” Khanna said. “A commitment to science funding, a commitment to clean technology, a commitment to seeing international students like him.” “I’m a believer in redemption, and he is telling the truth about the legislation,” said Rep. RITCHIE TORRES (D-N.Y.). But, he added, Musk has “done an enormous amount of damage” and “there are Democrats who see his decimation of the federal workforce and the federal government as an unforgivable sin.”

For fuck’s sake, Musk is NOT telling the truth about the legislation! He dislikes the bill because he considers it too generous to non-billionaires, and it takes public money off the table that Musk had hoped to funnel into his own government-subsidized pockets.

And yeah, the vandalization of U.S. soft power, scientific leadership, etc., is “an unforgiveable sin,” and Musk’s “commitment to science funding” is contingent upon Musk personally receiving the funding, you absolute dinguses. (Unless they are unicorns who are the only electable Dems in their districts, I hope both of these guys get primaried so hard they materialize in a distant galaxy.)

The Politico article cites a couple of other Dem Musk-fluffers too, though I don’t personally find their takes nearly as egregious.

LIAM KERR, co-founder of the group behind the centrist Democrats’ WelcomeFest meeting today in Washington, said “of course” Democrats should, ahem, welcome Musk back into the party. “You don’t want anyone wildly distorting your politics, which he has a unique capability to do. But it’s a zero-sum game,” Kerr said. “Anything that he does that moves more toward Democrats hurts Republicans.” Rep. BRAD SCHNEIDER (D-Ill.), the chair of the New Democrat Coalition who earlier this year supported the party’s targeting of Musk as the Department of Government Efficiency slashed through federal agencies, said that with his departure from Washington, Democrats shouldn’t make Musk their focus. “We should be talking about what we’re doing for the American people,” he said.

While not as catastrophically dumb as what Khanna and Torres said, this too is stupid. “We” are not doing shit for the American people right now for the simple reason that “we” are shut out of power.

Musk is unpopular, and what he did (and is still doing!) to the federal government and with our personal data is unpopular. Musk is the very embodiment of the corrosive influence of money in politics, as is the wildly corrupt crypto scammer Musk installed as ceremonial president for the rock-bottom price of $288 million. Of course we should focus on that — all of it!

But Musk’s recent heel-turn also risks reopening a divide between progressives and moderates over how to approach him and other billionaires. “Our caucus has done the right thing and gone toe-to-toe against Musk,” said Rep. GREG CASAR (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the party’s most vocal advocates for making Musk an antagonist on the campaign trail. Others are taking a wait-and-see approach. “I don’t think we should take one ketamine-fueled tweet as evidence of a change of heart,” said MATT BENNETT, co-founder of the center-left group Third Way. “It’s more complicated.”

The highlighted material is such a bullshit take. Khanna and Torres both have ties to Bernie Sanders of “Fighting Oligarchy” rally fame. Kerr and Schneider are center-left figures.

Again, I think the divide is between people who understand that our democracy is under grievous assault and know what must be done to neutralize the threat and people who don’t get it. It’s not ideological, so I reject that bait.

Open thread.