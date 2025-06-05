Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No Backsies for Musk

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

It’s always gratifying to watch Republican villains fighting like half a dozen coked-up weasels in a tote sack. There’s nothing wrong with smiling as you read about Elon Musk threatening to primary Repubs who vote for Trump’s massive murder bill, Mike Johnson whining about being ghosted by the ketamine king, Trump trashing Rand Paul and calling Leonard Leo a sleazebag, etc. Oh, and this:

Over on the other site…. 👀

[image or embed]

— Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 12:40 PM

These are all unambiguously positive developments in the fight against the fascists and their shitty agenda!

But of course the U.S. political press is sifting through that gigantic shit-pile to find a “Dems in disarray” angle, and a few of the usual suspects are helpful on that score. Politico headline:

Dems eye a villain-to-ally arc for Musk

Two elected Dems quoted in that story are exactly whom you’d expect to catch making dumb mouth-farts on the topic of Musk: Reps Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

“We should ultimately be trying to convince him that the Democratic Party has more of the values that he agrees with,” Khanna said. “A commitment to science funding, a commitment to clean technology, a commitment to seeing international students like him.”

“I’m a believer in redemption, and he is telling the truth about the legislation,” said Rep. RITCHIE TORRES (D-N.Y.). But, he added, Musk has “done an enormous amount of damage” and “there are Democrats who see his decimation of the federal workforce and the federal government as an unforgivable sin.”

For fuck’s sake, Musk is NOT telling the truth about the legislation! He dislikes the bill because he considers it too generous to non-billionaires, and it takes public money off the table that Musk had hoped to funnel into his own government-subsidized pockets.

And yeah, the vandalization of U.S. soft power, scientific leadership, etc., is “an unforgiveable sin,” and Musk’s “commitment to science funding” is contingent upon Musk personally receiving the funding, you absolute dinguses.  (Unless they are unicorns who are the only electable Dems in their districts, I hope both of these guys get primaried so hard they materialize in a distant galaxy.)

The Politico article cites a couple of other Dem Musk-fluffers too, though I don’t personally find their takes nearly as egregious.

LIAM KERR, co-founder of the group behind the centrist Democrats’ WelcomeFest meeting today in Washington, said “of course” Democrats should, ahem, welcome Musk back into the party.

“You don’t want anyone wildly distorting your politics, which he has a unique capability to do. But it’s a zero-sum game,” Kerr said. “Anything that he does that moves more toward Democrats hurts Republicans.”

Rep. BRAD SCHNEIDER (D-Ill.), the chair of the New Democrat Coalition who earlier this year supported the party’s targeting of Musk as the Department of Government Efficiency slashed through federal agencies, said that with his departure from Washington, Democrats shouldn’t make Musk their focus. “We should be talking about what we’re doing for the American people,” he said.

While not as catastrophically dumb as what Khanna and Torres said, this too is stupid. “We” are not doing shit for the American people right now for the simple reason that “we” are shut out of power.

Musk is unpopular, and what he did (and is still doing!) to the federal government and with our personal data is unpopular. Musk is the very embodiment of the corrosive influence of money in politics, as is the wildly corrupt crypto scammer Musk installed as ceremonial president for the rock-bottom price of $288 million. Of course we should focus on that — all of it!

But Musk’s recent heel-turn also risks reopening a divide between progressives and moderates over how to approach him and other billionaires.

“Our caucus has done the right thing and gone toe-to-toe against Musk,” said Rep. GREG CASAR (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the party’s most vocal advocates for making Musk an antagonist on the campaign trail.

Others are taking a wait-and-see approach. “I don’t think we should take one ketamine-fueled tweet as evidence of a change of heart,” said MATT BENNETT, co-founder of the center-left group Third Way. “It’s more complicated.”

The highlighted material is such a bullshit take. Khanna and Torres both have ties to Bernie Sanders of “Fighting Oligarchy” rally fame. Kerr and Schneider are center-left figures.

Again, I think the divide is between people who understand that our democracy is under grievous assault and know what must be done to neutralize the threat and people who don’t get it. It’s not ideological, so I reject that bait.

Open thread.

  • Apsalar
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • Bupalos
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • George
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Hoodie
  • Jackie
  • Josie
  • jowriter
  • MazeDancer
  • narya
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Suzanne
  • TONYG
  • trollhattan

    2. 2.

      narya

      Fighting like half a dozen coked-up weasels in a tote sack.

      As soon as I read that I knew who wrote this post . . .

      Also: fuck that guy.

    3. 3.

      George

      “half a dozen coked-up weasels in a tote sack”!

      I love the assonance! It reminds me of something Hunter Thompson would have written.

    4. 4.

      Hoodie

      Seems dangerous for Dems to jump in on the Musk/Trump conflict.   While the conflict is welcome, Musk is not an ally and it gives Trump a chance to distance himself from Musk, who is very unpopular.  He is also erratic and unreliable.  Dems seem to have a perennial need to find some third party validator, usually the Principled Conservative, which usually only makes it look like Dems are not sure of their convictions.

    6. 6.

      Josie

      I would find it excruciatingly difficult to vote for anyone who is ready to forgive Musk. The man is evil personified.

    7. 7.

      Jackie

      Muskrat’s loyalty is only to himself. He supported Dems when it benefited him. Switched his allegiance to FFOTUS when it benefited him. Now he’s threatening Reps – because this Bill threaten his benefits.

    8. 8.

      Steve in the ATL

      Trump trashing Rand Paul and calling Leonard Leo a sleazebag

      Even a bling pig finds a truffle every now and again…

    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I disagree because Torres said Musk “is telling the truth about the legislation,” which is bullshit. I mean, maybe if someone followed up (they won’t), Torres might say Musk was telling the truth when he described the bill as “an abomination,” which it is, but that ignores the reasons Musk hates the bill, which are bad.

      Shorter: You do not — under any fucking circumstances! — have to hand it to Musk.

    11. 11.

      Apsalar

      Ro Khanna represents Sunnyvale, Cupertino, and Santa Clara. A broken piece of concrete with a “D” next to its name would win there. He sucks up to Musk and his ilk because he chooses to, not because his constituents expect it.

    12. 12.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Anything Khanna (Tech Bro House Rep) says, the Dem party should do the opposite.

      Suozzi’s a different kind of awful and no, his district makeup, ie., the usual “he can’t be an ‘AOC’ candidate” defenses just don’t cut it anymore.

    13. 13.

      Steve LaBonne

      The party needs to wean itself off techbro money altogether. You’re on the billionaires’ side or the side of the rest of us, can’t be both. Also fuck Ro Khanna, what an asshole.

    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      TACO is heard from.

      Associated Press: “As President Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office on Thursday with Germany’s leader at his side, he lamented his soured relationship with Elon Musk, his adviser-turned-social media antagonist. Trump said he was “very disappointed” with Musk after the billionaire former backer lambasted the president’s signature bill of tax cuts and spending plans.”

      “Trump suggested Musk, who left the government last month after spearheading the tumultuous Department of Government Efficiency, misses being in the White House and has ‘Trump derangement syndrome.’”

      Said Trump: “Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.”

      Cluck!

    19. 19.

      TONYG

      Elon Musk is, correctly, about as unpopular as a pile of shit right now, and any Democrat who is worth a damn must be exploiting that unpopularity now.  That’s just common sense.

    22. 22.

      Bupalos

      Woof. He’s not trying to take backsies. Trump tried to be more or less conciliatory (because I think Trump uses Musk for narcissistic regulation, as he does Putin.) But Musk just escalated and considering Trump’s psyche, this is pretty much nuclear escalation:
      “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”
      “Such ingratitude.”

    23. 23.

      Shalimar

      MATT BENNETT, co-founder of the center-left group Third Way

      Distinguished from Katie Miller, whose nickname is now “Three-Way”.

    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      “We should ultimately be trying to convince him that the Democratic Party has more of the values that he agrees with,” Khanna said. “A commitment to science funding, a commitment to clean technology, a commitment to seeing international students like him.”

      Elon Musk doesn’t have values, you idiot!

    26. 26.

      brendancalling

      These fucking twatwaffles.

      I just left a scathing message for that tool Ro Khanna or whatever that clown’s name is. What an idiotic piece of shit. Pack him and stupid Richie in the rocket with Musk and blast them off to Mars, one way.

    30. 30.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Biden was boring and every 25 year old couldn’t find the housing they wanted so now we reap the results of electing the vulgar  content creator.

      Eggs are still expensive and mortgage rates are inching up and our head of the executive branch is doing is his best to tank the economy.

      But immigrants and people on work visas and student visas are afraid. So its all a win-win.

    34. 34.

      oldgold

      As I have said before, this is not an administration. Rather, Trump is presiding over a reality television show. It is frighteningly similar to The Apprentice. For goodness sake, Peter Hegseth is running the Department of Defense and Steve Wickoff is negotiating with Putin!  And, it goes on and on.

      The dangers this poses to our nation and the world are incalculable.

    36. 36.

      cmorenc

       as is the wildly corrupt crypto scammer Musk installed as ceremonial president for the rock-bottom price of $288 million.

      The above is why the notion of luring Musk to side with democrats is at least a briefly tempting fever dream: “what-if Musk had instead steered that sort of money in to supporting Harris and D candidates in a few critical Senate and House races?”  But that retrospective notion fails against the reality of Musk revealing who and what he really is ever since he bought Twitter, and led DOGE through the massive arsonist vandalism of the federal government.  They are imagining an entire alternative history of Musk that didn’t happen, and is impossible to expunge at this point, even if Musk implausibly had a change of heart.

      What is still possible under present circumstances is for Musk to decide to use some of his fortune to commit some vengeful arson from inside the GOP tent by supporting primary challenges to R congressional incumbents.  But that’s a vastly different dynamic than trying to transform Musk into supporting the D side, when Musk has become such a toxically corrosive force with the public.

    37. 37.

      rikyrah

      He literally didn’t know who was the global base for those who would buy those cars.

       

      Hint.

      Those people don’t phucking like Nazis.😡😤😡

       

      And, that buying base, isn’t coming back GLOBALLY 😒😒

    41. 41.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Baud: The Joe Biden automaton is still working its evil will on long-suffering Merkins. Only Donald J. Trump, anointed by God while also being Your Favorite President, can save us! Raise high the Diaper of Destiny and shout our battle cry, “Kovfefe!”

    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah: Why TF would anyone who has taken even passing observation of Elon Musk over the last decade come away with any delusion that the man has any values aside from naked self-interest?!?! That naked self-interest might be tech-flavored, but it’s just wanting to own more people and stuff.

