On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1

frosty

This wasn’t on our original itinerary. We were going to see our Florida/Oregon friends in Bend but it turned out they weren’t going to be there this summer. We had a week planned in Bend and Portland and decided to switch it up. We’ve been in Portland, but not Seattle. So I set about finding a place to park the trailer. Seattle over 4th of July was difficult but we found something.

Our first stop by Puget Sound was near Anacortes. We were there for 2 1/2 days; visited the town of La Conner, drove down Whidbey Island to Lagrange, and on our last day took the ferry to San Juan Island. We left the car and went as passengers only – much easier and cheaper. When we got to Friday Harbor we got on board the “Jolly Trolley” for a hop-on hop-off tour of the island. We’ve done these before in a lot of other places. Kind of kitchy but it’s a good way to get an overview of a place.

Then down to Seattle. First stop was the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum. I’ll post pictures of this later in another post. After that we went to Pike Place Market, had dinner at the Zig Zag Cafe, and made our way back.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 8

Passage between islands on the way out

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 9

Ferry arrival at Friday Harbor

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 5

We hopped off at Lime Kiln Point State Park, on the west side of the island. The main attraction here is whale watching; specifically orcas. There were three pods in the area the day we were there. Unfortunately none of them were within view.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 6

The lighthouse at Lime Kiln Point

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 7

Pike Place Market. We were there the Friday after July 4th. Lots of people!

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 1

The first Starbucks. Zoom into the logo, it’s the first one they used before they covered the mermaid up.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 2
May 7, 2025

The line you had to wait in to say you bought something from the first Starbucks. I passed. If we can skip the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London because of the lines, we can skip Starbucks.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 3

Pasta stand. Both regular and gluten-free. I bought some sweet potato penne; haven’t tried it yet.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (1/10) San Juan Island and Seattle Part 1 4

Part of the Gum Wall, which goes for half a block. It’s exactly what you think it is. It’s famous enough that it was mentioned in my Fodor’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest. In Paris they put padlocks on the bridges over the Seine. In Seattle …

Another picture of the (ewwww!) wall

