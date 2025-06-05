On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

This wasn’t on our original itinerary. We were going to see our Florida/Oregon friends in Bend but it turned out they weren’t going to be there this summer. We had a week planned in Bend and Portland and decided to switch it up. We’ve been in Portland, but not Seattle. So I set about finding a place to park the trailer. Seattle over 4th of July was difficult but we found something.

Our first stop by Puget Sound was near Anacortes. We were there for 2 1/2 days; visited the town of La Conner, drove down Whidbey Island to Lagrange, and on our last day took the ferry to San Juan Island. We left the car and went as passengers only – much easier and cheaper. When we got to Friday Harbor we got on board the “Jolly Trolley” for a hop-on hop-off tour of the island. We’ve done these before in a lot of other places. Kind of kitchy but it’s a good way to get an overview of a place.

Then down to Seattle. First stop was the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum. I’ll post pictures of this later in another post. After that we went to Pike Place Market, had dinner at the Zig Zag Cafe, and made our way back.