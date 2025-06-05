Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: It’s Both Entertaining *and* Effective!

by

Why, asks our Very Serious Media, must we Dems be so meeeean to poor Don TACO?

To piggyback on this slightly, this is why "TACO" is such a brilliant piece of political speech. You can say it anywhere, people can say it on television or in public without swearing or w/e, and it perfectly encapsulates the fact that Trump is a whiny baby in a way that will infuriate him.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 10:22 AM

I know this is a hard concept to grasp for most of the brainwormed political posters on this site, but one of the ways that Rs were able to pull down Bidens favorables was millions of tiny cuts in the form of mockery, derision, & shitposting online over the years. Volume mattered more than quality.

“Why mock Trump and point out that he sucks at doing the things that he says he’ll do?”

Bc Trumps *entire fucking political project* depends on projecting strength and inevitability. Mockery works to undercut that and the more of it that happens in places where ppl consume info online, the better.

We don't even have to guess on this! A reporter asked about it and he nearly lost his shit!

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 10:22 AM


===

Another day on bluesky

[image or embed]

— tmbhmltn.bsky.social (@tmbhmltn.bsky.social) June 4, 2025 at 11:18 AM

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      BethanyAnne

      “Ok, which one of you motherfuckers started calling Air Force One ‘Panda Express’ because it carries Orange Chicken?”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      I’ll continue endorsing Walz calling them weirdos. Because my god, they’re fucking weirdos in every conceivable way and several ways I don’t dare ponder.

      Weirdos.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      but one of the ways that Rs and Ds were able to pull down Bidens favorables was millions of tiny cuts in the form of mockery, derision, & shitposting online over the years.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      “To piggyback on this slighhtly” – um, to piggyback on “the author of the quoted post has requested their posts not be displayed on external sites”? Ho-kay.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      BellyCat

      The TACO 🌮 problem is that Trump will double down on that which is perilous. The taunt works, but adversely.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MobiusKlein

      I’m dubious about the “Mockery leads to declining influence / popularity” bit.   Feels to me more of the “The Media is wired for Republicans”, where mockery of Gore stuck, but mockery of Bush did not.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Did we cover the DNC parking a taco truck outside of RNC headquarters on Tuesday, complete with free tacos?

      I thought it was great but JD Vance was very critical, bless his heart

      Reply
    12. 12.

      bbleh

      I think this one cuts particularly deeply because it also clearly implies that his whole successful-businessman persona is a crock.  He can’t negotiate with anyone remotely equal, which is why he’s such a spectacular failure in business.  That persona is central to his self-esteem as well as his public image.

      Grind his orange nose in it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @MobiusKlein: Maybe, but mockery goes viral and right now so much information about Trump’s actions is not penetrating the media news bubble and mockery is one way to push a meme through alternate means.

      And Dems have been reluctant to lean into mockery historically, so Walz’s “weird” and “TACO” are tools in the bag of messaging that may help in this era.

      ETA: clarity

      Reply
    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Agreed this is great.

      So when does somebody (like consultants) start advising just how Dems shouldn’t do this?  And then Dems drop it?

      I know, I know, we’ve never gotten a satisfactory answer about how the “wierd” bit was dropped last year because whenever somebody says “consultants said to drop it”, somebody says “show me which consultants.”

      And ‘wierd’ did seem to be working in a mocking way that was getting traction outside of people like us.  Which is why I have expect Donny TACO to be last week’s news next week.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @BellyCat: i have to disagree: at least on the issue where taco arose, tariffs, for the sake of our Republic we should hope that Trump gets enraged enough to not chicken out this time and actually does impose swingeing tariffs.  The only way we’re going to keep our Republic is if We get a Great Depression fast enough that Trump’s fingerprints are all over it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ExPatExDem

      Fascists thrive on outrage.  Mockery is their kryptonite.  No would-be strongman can abide being laughed at.  Keep on mockin’ in the free world!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steve LaBonne

      Throughout history tyrants have been exquisitely sensitive to mockery. That’s because it really does sap their aura of inevitably. Everyone should keep on making fun of the weird orange taco.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      Have finally found a use for GPT — image of chicken with Trump face dressed as Southern belle.  Very fetching.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Hoodie

      @bbleh:

      He can’t negotiate with anyone remotely equal

      Trump doesn’t negotiate; he postures.  Everything is a reality show to him, the main purpose of which is to feed his notoriety , which he equates with popularity.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @Hoodie: But he can bully people in inferior positions — think glaziers or piano vendors in Atlantic City — and he looks on that as “negotiation,” and I think it satisfies an internal need as well as an external purpose.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      Can anybody do the Trump-to-English translation?

      “President Trump spoke Thursday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, calling it a productive conversation with both sides agreeing to meet shortly as they seek to stabilize trade negotiations that have broken down in recent weeks,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

      “Trump suggested one sticking point—the export of rare-earth minerals, which are critical to the U.S. automotive and other industries—had been addressed during the call, though details were unclear Thursday morning.”

      “He also said Xi invited him to visit China and that he reciprocated the offer.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @bbleh: ​
      IIUC the Trump Discount goes something like—You bill for your services as per the contract, let’s say installing 100 hotel bathrooms, Trump pays 30 cents on the dollar “because reasons” e.g., shoddy materials, not enough gold, etc, with the amuse bouche of a $20million lawsuit over that purportedly shoddy work.

      At some point you end up with 20 cents on the dollar billed. There are reasons Trump never builds in New York today.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      This is an opinion piece, but I thought people would be interested in the underlying subject. It links to a Politico article.

      Gizmodo

      Democrats Commission $20 Million Study to Figure Out How to Communicate with Bros on YouTube

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      Hmm… Maybe FTFNYT was on to something with their EmailGate, etc., etc., stuff. Maybe perpetual, unrelenting coverage is the only way to break through…

      Will Stancil
      ‪@whstancil.bsky.social‬

      Also, this is why THE SOLUTION TO THE PUBLIC ATTENTION PROBLEM IS CONFLICT AND CRISIS.

      Crisis and conflict consume headlines and STAY in the headlines as long as they persist. As political actors you can cause conflict and accentuate crisis, keeping the public mind focused and changing opinion.

      ‪G Elliott Morris‬
      ‪@gelliottmorris.com‬
      3h

      Here’s the one chart you need to see:

      – Abrego Garcia deported
      – SCOTUS ruling gets press
      – News coverage shot up
      – Google search traffic shot up
      – Trump approval fell down

      and then

      – News media moved on
      – Trump immigration approval went back up

      Exactly as predicted by the survey experiment.

      June 5, 2025 at 9:08 AM

      TACO Now
      TACO Tomorrow
      TACO Forever!

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:
      The commissioned study can be summarized as follows:

      Democrats are losing young men voters, so they talked to Will Stancil, Larry Summers and Matt Yglesias about how to win them back.

      That entire piece highlights this problem. Dems have spent, and are again spending, millions researching Black voter outreach, yet they’re still losing working-class Black support and seeing turnout drop in key cities.

      You can’t just keep throwing money at a problem and expect trust to magically appear, particularly when for the last dozen years, local Dems running cities have done everything policy-wise to screw the exact same voter blocs they’re now gonna spend $20m to figure out why.

      Democratic donors treating men like an endangered species on a remote island they need to study probably won’t rebuild trust.

      This kind of top-down, anthropological approach misses the point: people don’t want to be decoded, they want to be understood and met where they are.​

      Reply
    33. 33.

      StringOnAStick

      A local bagel shop has been doing a good job on the local subreddit showing how tariffs are impacting her business.  Like how a huge container of tahini used to be $69 and is now over $120, or how the paper products are all from Canada and are now a huge cost for business.  I support her by going to her shop, plus it’s good stuff.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @Steve LaBonne: Throughout history tyrants have been exquisitely sensitive to mockery. That’s because it really does sap their aura of inevitably. Everyone should keep on making fun of the weird orange taco.

      110%

      count me in on Team Mock The Shit Out of Him

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Baud: Doesn’t sound like a good use of money. I really wish there was more focus on state and local party efforts. Talking to people in person is a better bet than trying to conjure up a magical YouTube persuader.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I think the problem is that there is a segment of Democrats who don’t seem to want to win unless it’s done the “right way”, which is to be serious and get people to vote for us because they like our policies. This is a losing strategy, but too many people listen to it. The mockery thing works!

      Reply

