Why, asks our Very Serious Media, must we Dems be so meeeean to poor Don TACO?

To piggyback on this slightly, this is why "TACO" is such a brilliant piece of political speech. You can say it anywhere, people can say it on television or in public without swearing or w/e, and it perfectly encapsulates the fact that Trump is a whiny baby in a way that will infuriate him.

I know this is a hard concept to grasp for most of the brainwormed political posters on this site, but one of the ways that Rs were able to pull down Bidens favorables was millions of tiny cuts in the form of mockery, derision, & shitposting online over the years. Volume mattered more than quality.

“Why mock Trump and point out that he sucks at doing the things that he says he’ll do?”



Bc Trumps *entire fucking political project* depends on projecting strength and inevitability. Mockery works to undercut that and the more of it that happens in places where ppl consume info online, the better.