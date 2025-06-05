Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Real House Betas of DC

As Betty noted below, these bitches are fighting like Jill and that Vand der pump lady and that awful Frankel woman, and it is right out there in public, and it is messy as fuck and getting messier.

Donald Trump could accidentally end up doing the funniest fucking thing that would actually probably be a service to the country and the world while also fracturing the electorate that voted for him. We’ll see.

In other news, Maxwell brought a live chipmonk that is now in locked in the downstairs bathroom while I corral Steve (have to find him first) and lock both cats in the room with me and then open up the door to the bathroom to let the critter find its way out the back door. Figured it could use a few minutes locked in a room to take a breather and chill the fuck out.

And no, there was no blood.

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      That chipmunk ain’t gonna go outside, Cole. You need to get in there and stun it so you can carry it outside. This is why our cat door is one way (out only)!

      ETA: Those sumbitches stink. They piss in their own nest. I can regale you with our chipmunk tale. Good luck.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bupalos

      If it’s Kayfabe, it’s some pretty committed kayfabe:

      Time to drop the really big bomb:
      @realDonaldTrump
      is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      catclub

      And no, there was no blood.

      Yet?

      Family lore is that once there was a pet gerbil. The cat spent all her time sitting on the cage of pet gerbil. Gerbil died of heart failure/stress.
      No blood.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      This will be a big nothing-burger.

      Donny will go all TACO on Edolf’s sweet, sweet, gubmint contracts.

      Just more distraction.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Musk threatening to primary GOP Reps who vote for (whatever), and actually starting putting up money to do so, that would be meaningful. Third party yammering, less so.

      Though I will note that TSLA is down about 14% on the day, so maybe some of the meme-stock nitwits are deep enough into Trump’s cult that they are bailing on Swasticar.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betsy

      If that chipmunk were a juvenile, and needed assistance, and couldn’t go out on its own, I would just say that they make the smartest, cleanest, cutest little pets in the world.

      They will recognize your car and spring lightly across a huge yard to run up your jeans and get on your shoulder to be petted

      They will take a whole stem of broccoli from your fingers with their outstretched arms and hands and instantaneously stash it in their cheek in the most adorable and deft way.

      They groom themselves so cleanly and minutely with their tiny teeth and tiny hands that they have no fleas or other parasites.

      They are absolutely as clever and intelligent as any cat or dog.

      They will sleep inside a sock turned halfway back on itself.  There is nothing cuter than a puffed-up sleeping chipmunk curled up in a sock.

      They carefully keep their WC separate from their stashes of vegetables and grains and water.

      They sit up on their hind feet and squeak at the world when they hear a bird calling from a tree.

      They have russet and brownish-black and cream-colored stripes on a beautiful background of tawny tan fur.

      Their whiskers are always a-quiver and so adorable.

      They run in a hamster wheel just like a hamster or gerbil.

      NEVER BUY A CHIPMUNK, but if you are lucky enough to have to rescue one that your cat finds half-drowned after a hurricane at only 6 weeks old, you now have the cutest pet ever known.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bupalos

      I keep trying to type a thought about Trump letting Elon break in to government data and systems, but I can’t seem to do it without some version of “I wonder if Trump is having second thoughts about….” which is just a self-refuting kind of sentence.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      btom89

      I was actually going to come on here and comment about this.  Is this scorched earth?  Can either one come back from this fight?  I mean….Trump is fickle and narcissistic.  How can Elon possibly get back in his good graces when he’s burned that bridge?  Again, no good guys here in this fight.  Neither one of them is sympathetic at all.  I’m amazed that it’s happening right now in real time.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: The Elmo fans and MAGA always seemed like an uneasy alliance to me. Convenient for a while, probably has served its purpose. I guess now we’ll see whose dick is bigger,

      (Toad from Mario Kart vs. Botched Implant, OH GOD NO.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @catclub: When I was a kid, we had a cat that was fascinated by a small pet fish I picked up somewhere and had in a big fishbowl.  He would watch it with great interest for long periods of time.

      Until one morning he didn’t.

      I looked over at the fishbowl and saw the poor fishy floating, with a single small claw mark in its side…

      :-(

      Good luck Cole!

      (Just about everything with 47 and “business” is performative to a great degree.  If Melon bends a knee even a little, or says that it was all a ruse to flush out traitors in the Senate, or …, then everything will be forgiven.  47 has no persistence of memory – everything that matters is the current instant and how he’s feeling…  But, meh, whatever, 47 and Melon will work something out or not and life will go on.  Don’t get distracted!  We have elections to win!!)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jonas

      You could probably pinpoint some moment in the past 72 hours among the tweets, interviews, and puddles of flop sweat where Elon Musk realizes his association with Trump will destroy his whole world.

      Musk is realizing a fundamental truth all oligarchs in authoritarian regimes ultimately have to understand: the czar made you and he can unmake you. Musk thinks Trump needs him more than he needs Trump. When Trump ultimately controls the levers of federal power, there’s virtually no limit to the way he can fuck with you, including making a lot of your wealth disappear overnight. If Tesla stock is worth shit, Musk is worth shit.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      catclub

      @Betsy: They will take a whole stem of broccoli from your fingers with their outstretched arms and hands and instantaneously stash it in their cheek in the most adorable and deft way.

       

      Will they do the same with brussel sprouts?  asking for a friend.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dave

      TACO always disappoints but one can certainly hope that he is sufficiently degraded to really lash out at once fellow travelers of convenience.

      Why does this feel like Thiel screwing over Musk once again.

      Continuing to resent I have to care about the pathologies of billionaire tech bros because we’ve given them entirely too much leeway.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jonas

      @Bupalos: DOGE may have been messing around in gov’t data systems, but it’s Peter Thiel and Palantir who now have the keys to federal data, a power which I’m sure they’ll be using only for good.

      I wish there was a way to blow up the relationship between Thiel and Trump, but Thiel’s too smart to be a prima donna like Musk. Unfortunately.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      I guess Musk is finding out that, as the adage goes, an honest politician is one who stays bought. Donald Trump is …not an honest politician.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      catclub

      @Another Scott: ​
       

      47 has no persistence of memory – everything that matters is the current instant and how he’s feeling…

      This is unfortunately untrue. Trump remembers every insult. Ask Jack Smith and his subordinates.
      Ask NOAA 4 years after they made fun of the sharpie Hurricane path.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JaySinWa

      @Suzanne: I guess now we’ll see whose dick is bigger,

      With any luck they will end up emasculating each other. At least we can hope for serous [political] injuries.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @catclub: Sure, there’s the “hit back 10x harder” stuff.   True.

      But “Little Marco” Rubio was his enemy until he wasn’t.  Etc.

      Buttering up 47 heals a lot of his wounds.

      But, we’ll see, I guess.  There’s probably no way to escape this distracting drama.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betsy

      @catclub: Yes.

      There are a few vegetables that should be given to chipmunks only in limited amounts.  I think Brussels sprouts are on the OK list but would be good to check the interwebs for chipmunk rehab advice that includes a list of good/bad foods.

      Surprisingly (to me), they need to eat more vegetables and grains and a bit of fruit than nuts.  They do eat nuts, but too many nuts tend to make them pork out unhealthily.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JaySinWa

      Good, bad or ugly?

      Kyle Griffin

      ‪@kylegriffin1.bsky.social‬

      David Jolly, the former Republican congressman from Florida, just announced that he’s running for governor of the state as a Democrat.

      June 5, 2025 at 1:05 PM

      Reply
    35. 35.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      I hope you are right.  Yet, I fret this play happening right now is more WWE to divert us from the MAGA murder bill sitting in front of the senate.

      Few are talking about the Medicaid cuts based on the Georgia cuts that failed miserably (unless Georgia’s goal was to ensure as few Georgians as humanly possible).  The cuts to Obamacare subsidies are terrible too.

      Why?  So billionaires can keep their mega tax cuts and Trump can make ICE the largest federal law enforcement force.  Barking madness the entire horrible bill is.

      Nonetheless, I hope you are right.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RandomMonster

      And no, there was no blood.

      Good news in terms of the chipmonk. In terms of the Trump-Musk fued, it’s highly desired.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Bupalos

      @dmsilev: I think Tesla tanking is a nod to the reality that Trump can really fuck up its shit.

      He doesn’t even have to do anything, that stock is trading on bullshit about robotaxis or speculation about robot soldiers and drones and suchlike.  For any of it the path would have to be greased by federal approvals and cooperation if not outright patronage.

      That’s why it ran up like mad in reaction to the election. Tesla really has little of particular value beyond Musk’s relationship with Trump. Now Elon flipped out, as he is wont to do, and of the potential competitors in these speculative spaces, they went from having the best relationship in the government to the worst.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      West of the Rockies

      I had a beloved pet chipmunk as a kid when they were still legal in California.   Great little pet.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      geg6

      @JerseyBeard:

      Seriously.  I just got a grocery delivery and did not realize I only have enough popcorn for a small bowl.  I had no idea that today would turn out to be a popcorn feast day.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      trollhattan

      @Betsy: ​
      Those little bastards can stuff their little chipmunk cheeks so full they look like they’re about to explode. Fall in the mountains they’re REALLY focused on gathering for winter.

      Here in the lowlands we have the day and night shifts of squirrels and rats, but no chippers.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Old School

      New Elon:

      In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts,
      @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Suzanne

      I wish WaterGirl was here with cake. I’m fasting today, but that’s because I didn’t know today was gonna be funny.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Bupalos

      @jonas: Oh Elon is his own special kind of freak, but I think this schism should generally damage the relationship between the tech futurists and white nationalists/religious right. I think it’s almost sure to progress to a point that it brings out some other underlying conflict. These folks really just do not belong in bed together.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Scout211

      I thought Katie was supposed to be hired by Elon for “communications” and as his  “liaison.”  Hmm.  Where is she in this very public dick measuring contest?

      I guess my wild ass-theory that she was a spy for the White House may be out the window now if she is allowing Elon to participate in this public display.  Too overt for espionage.  LOL

      Or . . . .  maybe she is doing just what Stephen set her up to do. Maybe she is pushing Elon to do this so that Trump can look all manly and more powerful than Elon when he fights back from the oval office.  Hmmmm.

      Or maybe they are just two pitiful egotistic assholes who are suffering from public narcissistic injuries of the nth degree and are acting out like two middle school teens boys.

      But still . . . I’m watching you, Katie.

      ETA:  clarity

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      I’ll believe this is real when Stephen Miller goes after Elon for his immigration status.

      Speaking of, if I were a white South African refugee, I might be feeling a little nervous right now.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Bupalos

      @JML: Just before this really broke out I think EmptyG and some others were tweeting about regretting their vote for the Big Bursting Bubble.

      This may be a public schism that was going to happen no matter what, that is happening right now because things are shifting below the surface. I can hope so anyway.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott: Once during a period of heavy rains and flooding, in the days when we still had our troublesome but sweet cat Nestor, a little snake got into our basement. I chased it around for a while but it was faster than I was and I decided I’d just let it find its way out by whatever mysterious means it got in.

      A few hours later I found it dead in the middle of the basement floor, uneaten but with two precise bite marks in its neck. I suspect Nestor.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jay

      I am not happy with the writers this season, they have gone off script.

      https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com

      The Felon Husk/TACO slap fight,

      TACO having a sadz that the Nazi’s lost in his meeting with the German President,

      Egg prices dropping 400% so you are eating eggs again,…….

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Please, oh, please, let this Trump/Musk fight be a modern remake of Downfall, with the twist that it destroys the party but not the nation…

      Reply
    73. 73.

      rattlemullet

      Man, it sure is great that we have two 12 year old mental giants running the country. It would be great if these two fuck wads destroyed each other so completely that the harm done to each other is irreparable one goes broke and the other goes to the looney bin. It certainly seems to be heading that way if we were only so lucky. God, how did the American electorate get so dumbed down and the voting process so rigged to vote for these type of people, meaning all republicans.

      8647 and 86 all republicans.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jackie

      All the world is both appalled and laughing at this 5th grade level of public feuding between the president of the USA and the world’s richest man boy, while grabbing bowls of popcorn. It’s like watching Pong.

      I’m laughing, yet so embarrassed at this public display of childishness temper tantrum-ing. OY

      Reply
    75. 75.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Never fear Edolf, that brilliant “Democratic” stragetist, MattY said this today on twitter:

      “I feel like Jeffries and Schumer should give Elon Musck a call and tell him about the Democratic Party’s longstanding interest in electric cars, solar panels, space exploration and balanced deficit reduction.”

      So, I guess that means MattY now thinks Edolf is one of the so-called “good billionaires”.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      They Call Me Noni

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I am going to clutch my pearls and take in the bitch slapping while these two idiots prove to the right that they are equally shallow and dangerous. If only the right had enough sense to actually see it. Right now it’s just reality show entertainment.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      wjca

      @jonas: I wish there was a way to blow up the relationship between Thiel and Trump, but Thiel’s too smart to be a prima donna like Musk.

      Thiel already got what he wanted from Trump: his boy Vance as VP — i.e. the successor in place.  If Trump goes down, for Thiel it’s a plus.  Having Musk do the dirty work is icing on the cake.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      rattlemullet

      What’s that sign post up ahead, not the twilight zone, but the ultimate nightmare, we have entered

      the nazi gilded age of greed and stupidity.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @Betsy: I suspect there may be adorable photographs wrapped up inside that post of yours.  I could use a picture of a chipmunk sleeping inside a rolled up sock.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @Bupalos: that is why I fear this whole event is a performance.  Maybe Elon is a clueless participant, but boy, does he make an excellent wrasslin’ villain.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Eolirin

      I’m other news I am having a pretty severe panic attack for no immediately apparent reason. I’m glad I refilled my benzo script. But bleh.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Suzanne

      @wjca: Thiel has some big fucken dreams for the country that go past Vance. He wants a monarchy. He also apparently wants to live forever.

      Can he go to Mars with Elon? Tell them they’ll live longer.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Rugosa

      @catclub: ​
       My kid had a hamster who we’d put in a hamster ball to run around the apartment. The cats – two of them at the time – would watch the ball for a bit, then look at me as if “It’s a rodent. You’re playing with a rodent. Traitor.”

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Gretchen

      Rumor has it that Stephen Miller’s wife dumped him for Elon.

      I was with someone recently whose ex was cheating on them. Angry, vindictive and wanting to hurt the other person as much as possible was the reaction. I ran that reaction past two friends who had been cheated on by spouses, and they felt that the reaction was totally normal and common. So Miller has Trump’s ear, and if he wants to do whatever possible to hurt Elon……

      These guys all forget how Putin deals with oligarchs who cross him. Taking all their stuff is just the beginning.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Eolirin

      @Gretchen: That’s the thing that never made sense to me about these guys. The world they’re trying to build is one in which they always have to watch their back and they’re one shift in favor away from having everything taken from them before “falling” out a window. It’s not the way anyone would want to live. It’s not like they’re not already massively advantaged by their wealth.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Suzanne

      The menswear guy continues to be the best thing about the internet:

      elon and trump are meeting outside uniqlo on sunday 5pm. 3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94132

      Reply
    96. 96.

      patrick II

      Tramp can cancel all of Elon’s government contracts that he wants to as long as Ukraine’s starlink stays uninterupted.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @Baud: it is a distraction from the murderousness of the bill.  It also feels so very Vince McMahon gets his.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      trollhattan

      Gosh, now I get to sleep again.

      “Israel has reassured the White House that it won’t launch an attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities unless President Trump signals negotiations with Iran have failed,” Axios reports.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Eolirin

      @Suzanne: Thiel was always the most dangerous of the tech bros. He’s got his hooks in deep now. It’s not going to end well for the rest of us.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      wjca

      @patrick II: Tramp can cancel all of Elon’s government contracts that he wants to as long as Ukraine’s starlink stays uninterupted.

      Trump is totally in the tank for Putin.  It’s one of the extremely few areas where he’s been consistent.  So Elon can strike back at Trump by supporting Ukraine.  If it occurs to him.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      trollhattan

      @They Call Me Noni: ​
      I assume it’s an ooga-booga threat from Elmo while of course, there are photos of Trump and Epstein in circulation already so, okay?

      We still don’t have that pee tape, either.

      Give me shots of Trump shoving Ivana down the stairs and now we’re talking.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Theil’s got plenty of Dems pushing various, trickle-down policies from the Federal level on down to state and local so his influence is on both sides.  It’s hysterical to see him hammered and then one of his biggest twitter policy shills referenced glowingly.  The cognitive dissonance…it burns.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Jay

      @They Call Me Noni:

      DJT and Epstein were “best buds” back in the day. Lots of photos of them hanging out at social events with underaged girls. Lot’s of passenger manifests for Epstein’s Pedo Plane with TACO listed.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Eolirin

      @Jay: I’ll be fine. I’ve gotten enough of a handle on this shit that it’s mostly annoying rather than dangerous. Like my hands aren’t steady and I have to keep rereading sentences because my brain isn’t absorbing the information the first time or my eyes are skipping around. But I’m still with it enough cognitively that between the ativan and some time that’ll just stop and nothing will get worse in the mean time.

      It’s uncomfortable. But what isn’t nowadays?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      gvg

      @Baud: Well we DO have an interest in those things.

       

      We also have an interest in fainess, civil rights, Women and minorities and other things.

       

      I personally have an interst in things that WORK, good engineering and engineers that don’t lie. I suspect a fair number of other democrats share this trait as well.

      Reply

