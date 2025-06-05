As Betty noted below, these bitches are fighting like Jill and that Vand der pump lady and that awful Frankel woman, and it is right out there in public, and it is messy as fuck and getting messier.

Donald Trump could accidentally end up doing the funniest fucking thing that would actually probably be a service to the country and the world while also fracturing the electorate that voted for him. We’ll see.

In other news, Maxwell brought a live chipmonk that is now in locked in the downstairs bathroom while I corral Steve (have to find him first) and lock both cats in the room with me and then open up the door to the bathroom to let the critter find its way out the back door. Figured it could use a few minutes locked in a room to take a breather and chill the fuck out.

And no, there was no blood.