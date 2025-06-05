WIRED has the latest in the ongoing Trump vs. Musk feud:

Over the last few days, Musk has posted increasingly personal criticisms at Trump and the Republican budget reconciliation package known as the Big Beautiful Bill on X. This came to a head on Thursday, when Trump addressed the relationship during a press conference with German chancellor Friedrich Merz. “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” said Trump, who compared Musk to past aides who have, he said, developed “Trump derangement syndrome” after leaving his administration… Today’s remarks, though, reveal how fractured that relationship has become. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk posted on X shortly after Trump’s comments. “Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

Thanks, John Roberts, you fucking wanker!

“If [Musk] actually successfully gets any votes switched to tank this bill and kills it,” a senior Trumpworld strategist tells WIRED, “then I think at that point he’s fucking dead to Donald Trump.”

Could these swollen ass-pustules still kiss and make up? It wouldn’t be the first time, but Trump is so vulnerable to narcissistic injury that he can’t admit he lost the 2020 election — even to himself. Now Musk is openly telling everyone HE bought the presidency and Congress for Trump.

Meanwhile, Musk also appears to be spiraling. And he’s saying this shit, presumably with full awareness that Trump is illegally exerting control over the government contracts that are the basis of Musk’s fortune. (Nationalize SpaceX on nat-sec grounds, anyone?)

The other villains in this drama, elected Republicans, probably don’t know whether to scratch their watches or wind their asses. They’ve hitched their political futures to Trump, an elderly lame-duck president, and they’re scared shitless of Musk’s money.

Friends, we might just need ALL the popcorn.

