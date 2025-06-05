Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Space Karen Dissatisfied With Purchase

WIRED has the latest in the ongoing Trump vs. Musk feud:

Over the last few days, Musk has posted increasingly personal criticisms at Trump and the Republican budget reconciliation package known as the Big Beautiful Bill on X. This came to a head on Thursday, when Trump addressed the relationship during a press conference with German chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” said Trump, who compared Musk to past aides who have, he said, developed “Trump derangement syndrome” after leaving his administration…

Today’s remarks, though, reveal how fractured that relationship has become. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk posted on X shortly after Trump’s comments. “Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

Thanks, John Roberts, you fucking wanker!

Behind the scenes, Trumpworld Republicans tell WIRED, this tension is about more than just a bromance falling apart. If Musk continues to escalate, he may drag down legislation that Trump sees as a key part of his political legacy.

“If [Musk] actually successfully gets any votes switched to tank this bill and kills it,” a senior Trumpworld strategist tells WIRED, “then I think at that point he’s fucking dead to Donald Trump.”

Could these swollen ass-pustules still kiss and make up? It wouldn’t be the first time, but Trump is so vulnerable to narcissistic injury that he can’t admit he lost the 2020 election — even to himself. Now Musk is openly telling everyone HE bought the presidency and Congress for Trump.

Meanwhile, Musk also appears to be spiraling. And he’s saying this shit, presumably with full awareness that Trump is illegally exerting control over the government contracts that are the basis of Musk’s fortune. (Nationalize SpaceX on nat-sec grounds, anyone?)

The other villains in this drama, elected Republicans, probably don’t know whether to scratch their watches or wind their asses. They’ve hitched their political futures to Trump, an elderly lame-duck president, and they’re scared shitless of Musk’s money.

Friends, we might just need ALL the popcorn.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Raoul Paste

      I’d forgotten about the influence Trump has on Musk‘s government contracts.    Could get ugly

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      “Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk posted on X shortly after Trump’s comments. “Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

      Probably true.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I’m saving my popcorn for when we’re back in power.

      But that might require several unforced errors from the GOP. So hopefully they will increase their infighting.

      Defeating the bill is important, but not necessarily to our political advantage.

      Suzanne

      Elmo is currently tweeting about wanting to start a third party, and I wish him all the best.

      (Guess what all the best is.)

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I’m saving my popcorn for when we’re back in power.

      Okay. But we can root for injuries without popcorn. 

      catclub

      This is all a distraction for the media so they won’t have to report
      “Kilmar Abrego Garcia has still not been returned to the US” over and over again.

      cmorenc

      @Suzanne:

      Elmo is currently tweeting about wanting to start a third party, and I wish him all the best.

      When your enemies are busy destroying each other, best to stay out of the way and not interfere.

      tam1MI

      Two toxic narcissists, both who believe the other would be nothing without them, fight.

      Let us savor.

      hotshoe

      don’t know whether to scratch their watches or wind their asses

      I am happy to have heard this today 💙

      But there seems to be a sad lack of gator emoji with which to show appreciation for Betty Cracker :(

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Hair Furor can yammer all he wants about cancelling Edolf’s sweet, sweet gubmint contracts.

      In the end, it’ll be a typical Donny TACO exercise.

      Archon

      @Baud: Lol. You can kind of understand where the Predator is coming from. The Alien is truly a terrifying species with zero redeeming qualities.

      So I guess Elon is the Predator in that analogy and I grudgingly have to root for him.

      Baud

      Trump also says an occasional negative thing about Russia. It don’t mean nothin until somethin actually happens.

      PaulWartenberg

      Both of them are monsters.

      Musk’s still got his DOGE interns gutting our federal agencies, he’s responsible for cutting foreign health aid that’s killed tens of thousands of people, and he’s a goddamn racist/eugenicist/white supremist.

      and trump… well, he’s the Eternal Shitgibbon.

      I’m not celebrating any of this, and I’m not buying this public spat until either – or BOTH – assholes are sitting in adjoining jail cells.

      Steve LaBonne

      @sixthdoctor: Lemon really is an idiot. Everybody already knows what Trump is. It’s just that his cult thinks it’s great. They only wish they could get away with the same stuff.

