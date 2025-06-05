Someone said something in the comments at some point, and I thought it was important enough that I wrote it down. But of course I forgot to make note of who said this, so I can’t credit them. (But feel free to out yourself if you like!)

It’s emotionally safer to be angry at Dems all the time. If they end up prevailing, you can say you made it possible by holding their feet to the fire. If they don’t, you can say you were right not to trust them all along.

I think that explains so much. I doubt that it’s a conscious choice, but it is most certainly a coping mechanism.

But if we’re still doing that 6 months later, I think it’s worth thinking about. For some of us, I wonder if maybe we are getting in our own way. Is that why it’s easier to talk abut what we should be doing, instead of making the call, or writing the letter, or making the public comment, or donating to a fundraiser, or going to a protest, or talking to people who aren’t MAGA but still don’t get it. I am certainly not doing everything I can.

Maybe we’re just exhausted? Is it that hope is hard?

We’re 6 months in, and if anything is holding us back personally, it seems like we damn well need to figure out what it is.

We need to stop calling out the abused wife for staying, and start calling out the bastard who is beating her.

About 3 times a week I leave the house to run an errand, only to find that I have forgotten my phone or my purse. It’s annoying! The last time I did that I remembered that when my -ex and I we were raising his son, it seemed like he was always leaving the house without something he needed, or he was leaving something behind when he came home. So we asked him to get in the habit of pausing and asking himself “do I have everything I need” before he left the house or left the swimming pool, etc. So I have been trying that myself this week, and so far, so good.

So is there a question we should be asking ourselves if we’re not doing everything we possibly can in these terrible times?