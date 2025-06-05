Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Explains So Much

Someone said something in the comments at some point, and I thought it was important enough that I wrote it down.  But of course I forgot to make note of who said this, so I can’t credit them.  (But feel free to out yourself if you like!)

It’s emotionally safer to be angry at Dems all the time. If they end up prevailing, you can say you made it possible by holding their feet to the fire. If they don’t, you can say you were right not to trust them all along.

I think that explains so much.  I doubt that it’s a conscious choice, but it is most certainly a coping mechanism.

But if we’re still doing that 6 months later, I think it’s worth thinking about.  For some of us, I wonder if maybe we are getting in our own way.  Is that why it’s easier to talk abut what we should be doing, instead of making the call, or writing the letter, or making the public comment, or donating to a fundraiser, or going to a protest, or talking to people who aren’t MAGA but still don’t get it.  I am certainly not doing everything I can.

Maybe we’re just exhausted?  Is it that hope is hard?

We’re 6 months in, and if anything is holding us back personally, it seems like we damn well need to figure out what it is.

We need to stop calling out the abused wife for staying, and start calling out the bastard who is beating her.

About 3 times a week I leave the house to run an errand, only to find that I have forgotten my phone or my purse.  It’s annoying!  The last time I did that I remembered that when my -ex and I we were raising his son, it seemed like he was always leaving the house without something he needed, or he was leaving something behind when he came home.  So we asked him to get in the habit of pausing and asking himself  “do I have everything I need” before he left the house or left the swimming pool, etc.  So I have been trying that myself this week, and so far, so good.

So is there a question we should be asking ourselves if we’re not doing everything we possibly can in these terrible times?

    22Comments

      Baud

      Posted this downstairs, but it might fit here.

      This is an opinion piece, but I thought people would be interested in the underlying subject. It links to a Politico article.

      Gizmodo

      Democrats Commission $20 Million Study to Figure Out How to Communicate with Bros on YouTube

      Suzanne

      I think it’s also somewhat human nature to be more hurt by those you thought were on your team than by the other side. I know I feel that. Like, I expect Republicans to be terrible.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      And my reply from downstairs:

      The commissioned study can be summarized as follows:

      Democrats are losing young men voters, so they talked to Will Stancil, Larry Summers and Matt Yglesias about how to win them back.

      That entire piece highlights this problem. Dems have spent, and are again spending, millions researching Black voter outreach, yet they’re still losing working-class Black support and seeing turnout drop in key cities.

      You can’t just keep throwing money at a problem and expect trust to magically appear, particularly when for the last dozen years, local Dems running cities have done everything policy-wise to screw the exact same voter blocs they’re now gonna spend $20m to figure out why.

      Democratic donors treating men like an endangered species on a remote island they need to study probably won’t rebuild trust.

      This kind of top-down, anthropological approach misses the point: people don’t want to be decoded, they want to be understood and met where they are.​

      WaterGirl: It’s real:

      https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/democrats-young-voters-speaking-with-american-men-million-1235349919/

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: Oh, I completely agree with that!

      But we’ve had 6 months and sometimes it feels like we’re still emotionally stuck where we were 4 months ago.

      If this were a breakup, our friends would be telling us it’s time to get it together and move on.

      Earl

      It’s emotionally safer to be angry at Dems all the time.

      Or a rational response to “There’s a thing we could have done.  But we didn’t.”

      Hell, just last week, we saw the Senate overturn electric vehicles in California by 50 votes.  Turns out that Cuck Schumer and the Dems have been lying, and it takes, and always has taken, 50 votes in the senate to pass whatever you want.  Who knew?  (Besides everyone.  Everyone knew.). I look forward to Cuck’s evolution in messaging strategies for not accomplishing Democratic priorities now that the 60 vote excuse is dead in the water.  I believe in his ability to dig deep to fail.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: That being real makes me want to bang my head against the well.

      By the time their study is completed it will be too late.

      WaterGirl

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Democratic donors treating men like an endangered species on a remote island they need to study probably won’t rebuild trust.

      This kind of top-down, anthropological approach misses the point: people don’t want to be decoded, they want to be understood and met where they are.​

      Exactly.

      Baud

      @Earl:

      Schumer wasn’t lying. The Republicans overruled their parliamentarian to do that. I agree Dems should have gotten rid of the filibuster, but he wasn’t lying about the votes it takes to get things done if the  rules are followed.

      Old Man Shadow

      I’m not angry. I’m just disappointed.

      I am not going to paint with a broad brush, but it seems that many Democrats are content with the trappings of their offices and don’t have the fire and passion to lead a serious opposition.

      It seems as if quite a few Democrats do not believe in anything seriously enough that they wouldn’t compromise on it the moment a consultant or focus group told them to do it. Folks who seem like they aren’t genuine at all. Folks who need three committees to decide on something.

      Many come off as a clueless corporate boss who might mean well, but is so inundated with MBA prion disease, they don’t know how to relate to normal folks. Best case scenario is they hang out in their offices and let the workers do their jobs. Worst case, they get personally involved.

      I don’t necessarily expect a new prophet like MLK, Jr. I don’t expect a new FDR.

      I just want someone who believes in something enough to say, “You shall not pass” and mean it. And if they plummet into the abyss for taking that stand, they’re willing to do it.

      I already want to believe. Help me believe. Revive the dying fires in the hearts of Americans. Don’t navel gaze. Believe. Draw the line. Stand.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @WaterGirl:

      So, people who are now talking about their political fee-fees being hurt because of some sense of betrayal always seem to be the same members of the Loyal-Dems-But/Tonya Harding Dems crowd from last year.  And back then, such feelings of hurt political fee-fees as a result of what was widely seen as a political betrayal were being dismissed by them.

      The cognitive dissonance on display…it burns.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Oh, for sure. But, IMO, the BJ comment section is a bit of a sounding board and a place to commiserate, considering that we all have to go out in the world and do our best. It’s okay to be deeply disheartened.

      Baud

      @Old Man Shadow:

      It won’t happen because Dem voters don’t agree on what line in the sand Dems should draw.

      And if they do agree on a line, they don’t agree that there shouldn’t be other lines.

      We’re stuck in the crab bucket.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Our side also has a tendency to let the perfect be the enemy of the good.  Look what happens here whenever a Dem comes out with a strong statement that seems to resonate.  The urge to wordsmith to make it just a little bit better becomes irresistible.  Yeah, we are all very smart and given enough time we could hone it to perfection.  It gets us nowhere and probably irritates the fuck out of the person who had the good idea in the first place.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Maybe we’re just exhausted?  Is it that hope is hard?

      It’s exhaustion plus frustration plus having no good response to the hard truth about Americans. We are the good guys – and that even includes most of “the left” that disses Democrats for a living. At least they are arguing for better lives for people. But we are confronted by the fact that we are slightly outnumbered by ignorant, hateful bigots. Cruelty and stupidity are ruling our country and we do not have a good response.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Ken Martin
      ‪@kenmartin.bsky.social‬

      I always say there’s no such thing as a permanent red state. That’s why Democrats are organizing EVERYWHERE—including Mississippi—to gain ground and stop Republicans in their tracks.

      Congratulations,
      @msdemocrats.bsky.social
      !

      We’re building real momentum.

      ‪msdemocrats.bsky.social‬
      ‪@msdemocrats.bsky.social‬
      1d

      BLUE WAVE 🌊 | Mississippi Democrats fight back and WIN big!

      From Jackson to Horn Lake, Dems flipped mayoral seats & energized voters statewide.
      Change is here—& it’s just the beginning. 🔵

      #BlueWaveMS #VoteLocal #WeFightBack #MississippiDemocrats #BlackVotersMatter

      [ image of press release ]

      June 5, 2025 at 10:48 AM

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

