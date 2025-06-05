Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Repub Influencers in Disarray

For some reason, BlueSky has — temporarily, I hope — disabled its drop-down embed function. This is annoying, not only because it makes my posts less vivid, but because I stockpile those snippets for future use.

Anybody got a work=around for a tech illiterate like me?
Meanwhile, we can but hope this is a harbinger. Will Sommer, at the BulwarkMAGA World Starts Turning on Trump’s Star Vote Getter:

EVERY RIGHT-WING INFLUENCER needs a shtick. Scott Presler’s is that he registers tons and tons of new Republican voters. Whenever there’s a crucial election coming up, there’s a good chance Presler will be in the area, registering scads of new voters for the GOP—and posting about it. A lot.

Often, Presler advertises how he targets unique demographic groups, like truck drivers or the Amish. This has made him into a heroic figure on the right and earned him more than 2 million followers on X. Every time the RNC chair seat is open, Presler’s fanbase demands that he be appointed to run the party. The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump nearly did hire Presler to work for the RNC last year, until the resurfacing of an unsavory incident from Presler’s past in which he had sex in a Republican office, then posted the pictures on Craigslist. Presler is also gay, which made the incident a bit harder to land in GOP circles.

That colorful backstory hasn’t dimmed Presler’s star much, though. Last year, Elon Musk gave $1 million to Presler’s voter-registration PAC. Presler criss-crossed Wisconsin ahead of the state’s much-watched Supreme Court election in April, vowing that “the cavalry is on the way.”

But the cavalry failed to prevent a 10-point Republican defeat in that race. And since April, Presler has faced a growing chorus of Republican critics who say he is overstating the value of his voter-registration work, particularly in the battleground state of Pennsylvania…

Presler’s most prominent critic on the right has been Brandon Straka, a former friend of his who made his own name on the right as the head of the “WalkAway” movement, which encourages traditionally Democratic groups like LGBTQ people and racial minorities to “walk away” and become Republicans.

Presler and Straka have a lot in common. They’re both gay, they both have hairstyles that are unusually dramatic for operatives of the staid GOP, and they both claim to have brought new demographics into the Republican party…

They were also both in Washington on January 6th. But while Presler spent the day hugging his fans on the streets of D.C., according to his social media posts, Straka egged on the mob at the Capitol and was sentenced to three years of probation for it.1

Now the recipient of a presidential pardon, Straka has become an outspoken critic of Presler, claiming that he inflates his importance in a way that weakens Republican get-out-the-vote efforts. Straka calls it the “Scott Presler Early Vote Action delusion.”…

THE CLASH BETWEEN PRESLER AND HIS CRITICS is bigger than personalities. It’s about the fevered world of right-wing influencers seeking to position themselves as key to the party’s future—and whether anyone beyond Trump can take credit for GOP victories.

The 2024 election had seemed to quiet these debates. But they’ve revved back up with remarkable speed after Musk’s failed attempt to influence the Wisconsin Supreme Court race by flooding money into it. It raised the question of how valuable high-profile voter registration efforts actually are—or, more importantly, whether it’s election tactics or just Trump himself being on the ballot that is key for the GOP’s success…

Of course, the question of whether Don TACO’s unique apathetic-voter appeal has an ongoing legacy is not new. But I think this relatively niche bottom-feeder brouhaha might be an indicator that Elon Musk’s current public tantrums might be a leading indicator. To which I can only pray: As below, so above!

  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Ohio Mom
  • rikyrah

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

       

       

      Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) posted at 0:02 PM on Thu, Jun 05, 2025:

      I can tell some of you people have never watched the WWF/WWE.

       

      Elon is doing a classic “heel turn.” This builds tensions and keeps ratings high.

       

      By Electomania 2028, liberals will try to tag Elon in, but he’ll refuse. Then, when Trump is about to be pinned, he’ll bit Dems with a steel chair

      (https://x.com/ElieNYC/status/1930671692155642030?t=1OleTxS_BZFNwkTE5sRWCg&amp;

      s=03)

    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      From one tech-illiterate person to another, can you copy what you want to save and paste it on a document?
      Maybe add a few notes so you can remember where and when the tweet (what are they called on BlueSky?) was published.

