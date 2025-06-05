That was delicious.

***

Somewhere in the dark recesses of a trailer park in the panhandle of Florida, Ted Nugent’s “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang” plays quietly in the background punctuated by the rhythmic clank of a rusty old metal ceiling fan. Our lens pans across a damp, dark room of an old gulf coast doublewide, the smoke from a joint laced with cocaine in an ashtray on a folding table drift and wisp in front of an open window, bracketed by thin, stained, formerly white curtains. In the center of the dank moldy room, Darth Bannon bathes in a tub of acid, doing poppers in between chugs of off label vodka, cackling as he watches the trump/musk feud play out on twitter and truth social. The dark lord rubs his hands together with glee, causing droplets of puss to ooze from his open scabrous boils and land in the acid bath with a hisssssss. The camera trails away….

Remember, if anyone hates Elon Musk to the extent that we do, it is Steve Bannon, who has been calling him an illegal immigrant and a parasite for some time now:

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former White House chief strategist, has renewed his feud with Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and a top Trump adviser, calling him a “parasitic illegal immigrant” in an interview published online on Tuesday. Mr. Bannon made the comments in an interview with UnHerd, a British news site, that took place last week. “Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant. He wants to impose his freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, values or traditions,” Mr. Bannon told the interviewer. He appeared to be referring to news reports that Mr. Musk, who was born in South Africa and who has become an aggressive voice against undocumented immigrants, overstayed his visa as he built a company in the United States. Mr. Musk has denied the accusation.

The problem is that Musk prefers a Technocratic Autocracy run by billionaire broligarchs focused on Musk’s ketamine soaked vision of intragalactic travel and colonization based on the depraved philosophy of longtermism. If you do not know what longtermism is, you can go here, or you can deal with my description, which is that longtermism is gussied up Maoism (BUT CAPITALIST, ALSO TOO!) in space suits.

Bannon, on the other hand, is a white christian nationalist populism, with a sincere belief in a return to a time when every white man could have a good paying mill job with great benefits and we had no reason to deal other nations ever. Hell, can’t say for sure, but I bet he’s even ok with unions. He is, after all, the one who wanted to tax the rich in this bill. He’s not alone, a lot of other Republican Senators would easily shift to openly supporting Bannon’s vision. Hawley is already there. Tom Cotton would be next and Ted Cruz and others would quickly jump on board. But Bannon is right there out loud saying this stuff for DECADES. He wanted to just use Elon as a tool for the election.

And if this gets really ugly, Bannon is an absolutely evil twat and he will know how to put the screws to Elon in a scorched earth manner if Trump lets him and the Elon sycophants lose their sway in the room. This could be a really volatile inflection point, and it would be darkly hilarious if techbros get a quick lesson in “You’re only as rich as we let you be” but only because the worst fucking human being on the planet is having a very messy and public breakup with the second fucking worst person on the planet.

***

The chipmonk is outside. I am going back to Andor. Peace Out.