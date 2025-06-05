At 4:10 AM local time in Ukraine/9:10 AM EDT, all of Ukraine is under air raid attack from drones or missiles and bombs launched from what’s left of Russia’s fixed wing aviation.

This is part of Putin’s answer to Trump regarding ceasefires, peace negotiations, and ending the war. What is being communicated is not in doubt. What is in doubt is whether Trump can either receive the message he is being sent or whether one of his people can and is able to communicate it to him in a way that he accepts it.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There’s Not a Single Peace Initiative in the World That Russia Hasn’t Rejected, They Dislike Everything, They Only Like Ruins and Murders – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today, the Russians struck Kherson again – twice in one day. They destroyed the regional administration building – yet another civilian structure. It’s not the first time they’ve attacked this building, but today’s strike was clearly demonstrative. There was no military logic behind it whatsoever. And all of this – every such strike – has absolutely nothing to do with the so-called “root causes” of the war that Moscow likes to talk about. It’s about the fact that they are obsessed with war, consumed by hatred and the desire to destroy the lives of other nations. You can only defeat such ones with force – the force of diplomacy, sanctions, weapons and technology. The Russian army has destroyed the lives of the peoples of the Caucasus. They destroyed lives in Syria. They’ve even gone to Africa – to sell their brutality to local warlords. Russia takes pride in this – takes pride in its ability to kill – and frankly, that’s the only thing this state has ever really learned to do. The strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region today. Russian drones killed the family of a Ukrainian rescuer – a man whose life was dedicated to saving others. And Russia did this to him, as it has to so many others… There were strikes on Kharkiv, on the Sumy and Donetsk regions, Nikopol, communities in the Zaporizhzhia region, villages in the Kherson region. This is the daily reality of what the Russians, unfortunately, are allowed to do. The world, unfortunately, is allowing them to do it. But we see how many people around the world are with us no matter what. These days, our team is having meetings in Washington – government officials, military representatives, the Office team. Thank you to everyone who attended the briefings from the Ukrainian delegation for your support. In particular, there were meetings in Congress, with U.S. Administration officials, conversations with journalists, and NGO representatives. We see understanding and support. We do count on strong steps. That’s what’s in short supply right now. And this is what can make even the sleazebags in Moscow realize they can’t pull the war off. This must be ensured. And this is why we need new and sufficient sanctions, first and foremost from the United States. This is why we need clear political pressure for diplomacy to be effective. There’s not a single peace initiative in the world that Russia hasn’t rejected. They dislike everything. They only like ruins and murders. They must be held accountable for this. A few more things. Today, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on his negotiations in France. There is a decision on additional funding for Ukraine’s recovery. I thank our French partners for this decision. The Prime Minister and I also discussed certain measures that will strengthen Ukraine’s resilience. There was also a report by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha. We are preparing decisions together with the G7 countries. Thank you to everyone who stands with us, who stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Day 190 of uninterrupted #GeorgiaProtests “Down with Russia’s rotten Empire!” This expression from the times of Georgia’s 1980s liberation movement gained new momentum as regime MP Mariam Lashkhi had two student activists jailed for crying this out to her. 📷 Lado Nafetvaridze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 2:33 PM

„We should especially appreciate this country’s role not only in the region but also globally, in ensuring greater peace,” said the Prime Minister of Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 5:38 AM

Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, commenting on the critical resolution adopted by the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, compares the European Parliament to the Soviet Union. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 5:39 AM

🔴 MEP @lenaats.bsky.social raised the case of jailed journalist Mzia Amaglobeli at the DEPA Inter-Parliamentary Delegation meeting, calling for greater attention. 🔴MEP @nachosamor.bsky.social said a “human rights urgency on Mzia and the situation of journalists” is planned for the upcoming plenary. [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 5, 2025 at 10:46 AM

Poland:

The US:

Ukrainians watching this big beautiful beef unfold:⚡️ Zelensky promised to end the war between Trump and Musk within 24 hours. [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) June 5, 2025 at 5:20 PM

Doesn’t say much for the current state of US politics that my mind turns to Putin vs. Khordokovsky 2003. — James Cameron (@jjjcameron.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 4:48 PM

Looking beyond the entertainment drama of the Musk-Trump split, and regardless of one’s views on the current administration, a weak United States is bad for global stability. The growing influence of China, Iran, and Russia at America’s expense is a serious problem for the West — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 8:02 PM

As I’ve written before and will no doubt have to write again, Musk, his companies, his degenerate public & private activities as a result of his obscene wealth, his DOGE activities all present a clear and present danger to the national security of the US and global stability. The access and influence he has bought with his obscene wealth, for both himself, his surrogates, and catspaws at his companies and in elected or appointed offices are the most serious of insider threats. He and they should all be treated as the counterintelligence risks and insider threats that they are. The smartest thing that could be done is that SpaceX should be seized, naturalized, and either handed over to NASA or sold by the government to a different company. The problem with the Trump folks doing it is it’ll wind up in the hands of someone like Thiel or some other crony where it’ll still be a clear and present danger to the US. One of the many strategic errors/acts of strategic malpractice the Biden folks made was forgetting they had more power as the US government than Musk had for all his wealth. The result was they treated him like a head of a peer competitor to adversary state they had to handle with kid gloves rather than the insider threat he was and is. Which allowed him to become an even bigger insider threat.

And that is all I have to say about that.

No, they don’t call them “turrets” or “little towers.” They are Ukraine’s golden cupolas and while Russia has indeed destroyed many of them, many still exist. And Trump would see them himself if he bothered to come to Kyiv. I’m sure he could arrange a visit to St Michael’s or St. Sophia’s. [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) June 5, 2025 at 5:02 PM

Oy vey. And, apparently, that wasn’t the worst thing he said today during his meeting with Chancellor Merz.

But wait, there’s more:

WHEN WERE THEY WITHIN THE LINE? WHEN? WHAT THE FUCK ARE THOSE LINES EVEN ARE IF EVERYTHING THATS GOIN ON FOR THE FOURTH YEAR IS NOT OUT OF LINE FOR FUCKS SAKE! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 12:35 PM

Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine defends itself. We are not the same. This is not two children fighting, and the moral rot required to ignore that difference is staggering. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 12:41 PM

Every time Trump is asked about sanctioning russia, he just ends up threatening Ukraine It’s heartbreaking that we have to deal with toddlers in politics who can’t tell the victim from the aggressor on top of dealing with genocidal invasion. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 12:35 PM

Still not the worse things he said during the meeting with Chancellor Merz.

Back to Ukraine.

I’ve seen this image circulating widely. There are several clear signs that it’s AI-generated. While many authentic high-resolution images exist, inserting a fake one allows others to discredit all evidence as manipulated. Stay sharp – don’t be gullible, and above all, don’t arm the enemy [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 7:26 AM

Just another day in #Ukraine -air raid sirens, kids joking about Storm Shadows with the President, while walking out of the shelter. You know, the usual stuff-here, at least. russia made things like this-Ukrainians dealt with it and have learned to enjoy life regardless. U24 GOV UA / Instagram [image or embed] — Eugene McParland 🇺🇦 (@eugenemcparland.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 1:54 PM

Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast:

Five people including a 16mo baby, burned in their house set on fire by the russian drone attack on Pryluky. Six others were injured. Seventeen more were wounded in Kharkiv, also by the drone. Since yesterday, this terrorism is now openly endorsed by the US president. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 1:08 AM

Last night in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a rescuer rushed to the site of a russian drone strike and found his own home in ruins. His wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson didn’t survive. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 5:07 AM

Kherson:

Kharkiv:

If targeting apartment buildings in Kharkiv with drones is what “desire for peace” looks like to Trump, and the US still refuses to call it terrorism, then the real danger isn’t just Putin. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 9:20 AM

Kyiv:

Big boom right now in Kyiv – ballistics were reported incoming. Also possibly sound of interceptors launching. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 7:22 PM

Reports on Telegram of missile hits, and shoot-downs, in Kyiv. Center of city targeted. Ten more Shahed drones heading for Ukrainian capital. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 7:27 PM

They seem to have hit Chernihiv. In Kyiv now anti-aircraft fire – the Shaheds seem to have arrived. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 7:35 PM

Possible missile launches from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. If the launches are not simulated, the missiles will enter Ukrainian airspace in approximately 60-90 minutes. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 7:42 PM

OK, this is officially the loudest War night so far in the #Kyiv neighborhood I live in.

In the last hour, my apartment block was really shaking from close explosions, and I distinctly heard every kind of ground-based air defense Ukraine has so far: from Patriot PAC-3 to pistols. — Alex Panchenko (@alexpanchenko2.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 7:36 PM

The Kursk cross border offensive:

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

🇺🇦🦾 The AFU struck an Iskander missile system in the Bryansk region, which was attempting to strike one of the Ukrainian settlements. Probably Kyiv.

One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two more were likely damaged, the General Staff added. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 5:56 AM

Explosions in Brynask, Russia: As Putin’s Trump-heralded “retaliation” hits Ukraine (so far no worse than any other big attack), Ukraine appears to be continuing to go after Russian missile launchers. Now threat of ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, which was hit earlier by drones [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 7:14 PM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material:

🫡🇺🇦 Thank you, Vasyl Malyuk and the SBU, for your invaluable contribution to the defense of our country! Your courage, steadfastness, and dedication to the cause are what inspire each of us, even in the most difficult times. You are our pride, our strong support, and our bright hope! [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:58 PM

