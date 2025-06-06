I was oblivious to the Alien vs. Predator reboot that kicked off last night because I was at a writers’ group. We did some flash fiction, and one of the other writers produced a little piece about a Christian rock band called Abstinence Pistols. I wish I’d written that.

I also wish I’d written some of the lines in two recent pieces by SF Gate’s Drew Magary (he also writes for Defector). Formerly of Gawker/Deadspin, Magary almost kicked the bucket back in 2018 when he had a stroke, fell, smashed his head on a cement floor, and wound up in a coma for several weeks. His book about this experience, 2021’s The Night the Lights Went Out, is a funny and affecting read.

The first piece worth reading is his May column on John Fetterman, “As a Fellow Stroke Survivor, John Fetterman Disgusts Me.” In it, Magary explains how he was willing to extend Fetterman a lot of grace following the senator’s own stroke, and why he has now lost patience with him: Fetterman’s unwillingness to follow his treatment protocol is a dereliction of duty to his constituents and an insult to the people who have worked hard to save his life. Excerpts after the jump:

“No two traumatic brain injuries are alike, and I can’t know the extent of Fetterman’s brain damage because I’m not his doctor and because I’m prevented from seeing his CAT scans due to HIPAA laws — which currently remain in place until Oz, now in charge of Medicare for the second Trump administration, throws them into a bonfire. So it’s not necessarily fair of me to present my own TBI as an apples-to-apples comparison with Fetterman’s. I also understand that millions of my fellow Americans are bad patients: the inevitable result of a health care system that is both predatory and often unworthy of our trust. But this man, unlike most of us, is a sitting U.S. senator. A senator who won’t take his meds, won’t operate within the limits of his physical and mental health, and appears to have no interest in ever getting better when the people who work for him and the people who love him are begging him to try. Other TBI survivors are free to bail on recovering, but this man is a public servant whose actions resonate out of the Keystone State and across the entire country. John Fetterman is duty bound to be a good patient; he and his colleagues take an oath of office that necessitates it. If he cared about the people he serves — or hell, just about himself — he would step down from office so that he can try, in good faith, to get his life, and his worldview, back together as best he can. Instead, he simply sits there and rots, forcing all of us to rot alongside him.”

His column from yesterday on Jake Tapper is also full of righteous fire. “Jake Tapper Is the Reason America Is Doomed” may seem hyperbolic as a headline, but Magary does his best to make the case:

“It makes perfect sense that this monstrously self-absorbed dips—t wants you to believe that Joe Biden, currently dying of aggressive prostate cancer, is the biggest threat America is facing right now. In 2025. Jake Tapper clearly gives much more of a s—t about his book sales than he does the fate of our national education system. And he wears his cravenness in the guise of a Serious Newsman, which makes it all the more insulting. That’s one reason voters are in the dark about the Category 5 s—tstorm barreling down their street. Tapper is less a journalist now than he is one of the many prominent media figures eager to profit off the Trump news industrial complex. When he and his avaricious ilk get distracted from the mission of journalism, there are no longer enough trusted yet high-profile voices to help pick up the slack.”

If you’re looking for a pundit who doesn’t suck, add Drew to your reading list. And keep an eye out for his annual Hater’s Guide to the Williams-Sonoma Catalog. It’s as much a part of the holidays as Charlie Brown to me now.

That’s all I got. How’s everyone Friday shaping up? I’m going to karaoke for the first time in a long while tomorrow night. I’m thinking Pat Benatar’s Heartbreaker will work for me.