Abrego Garcia Is Returned to the US

Abrego Garcia Is Returned to the US

Abrego Garcia has been returned to the United States.  What a relief!

I have no idea whether the charges against him have any merit, but it’s still a victory that he has been returned to the states.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia back in US to face charges of helping traffic ‘thousands’ of migrants

Mistakenly deported Salvadoran native Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been brought back to the United States where he will face criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S.

More than two months after the Trump administration admitted it mistakenly deported Abrego Garcia from Maryland to his native El Salvador, a federal grand jury has indicted him for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the United States.

A two-count indictment, which was filed under seal in federal court in Tennessee last month and unsealed Friday, alleges Abrego Garcia, 29, participated in a yearslong conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country.

He was scheduled to have his initial court appearance Friday in the Middle District of Tennessee.
He was scheduled to have his initial court appearance Friday in the Middle District of Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia’s return follows a series of court battles in which the Trump administration repeatedly said it was unable to bring him back, drawing the country toward the brink of a constitutional crisis when the administration failed to heed the Supreme Court’s order to facilitate his return.

Abrego Garcia’s attorney, in an online press briefing, called the charges against his client “an abuse of power.”

“They’ll stop at nothing at all — even some of the most preposterous charges imaginable just to avoid admitting that they made a mistake, which is what everyone knows happened in this case,” said attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I have no idea whether the charges against him have any merit, but it’s still a victory that he has been returned to the states.

      Exactly right.

    2. 2.

      Mathguy

      Sounds like the orange moron regime scum think this is a “creative solution”. I’m always amazed how low they’ll go.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Just to be clear, the Breathtaking Criminality and Lawlessness tag on this post refers to the maladministration, not to the charges against Abrego Garcia!

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I have no idea whether the charges against him have any merit, but it’s still a victory that he has been returned to the states.

      Yes. Our interest is that he gets his due process and a fair trial.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne:  From the article:

      A two-count indictment, which was filed under seal in federal court in Tennessee last month and unsealed Friday, alleges Abrego Garcia, 29, participated in a yearslong conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country.

      I assume it was filed in TN because that is likely to be a sympathetic court for the maladministration, but maybe he lives in TN, in which case that would not be the case.

      *He doesn’t live in TN.

    10. 10.

      Scout211

      NPR
      NPR

      Bondi told reporters that a federal grand jury indicted Abrego Garcia on May 21 in Tennessee. He faces federal criminal charges for allegedly transporting migrants without legal status within the U.S. She said his alleged criminal activity occurred over 9 years. The two-count indictment specifically accuses Abrego Garcia “of conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain” and “unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain.”

      Bondi says Abrego Garcia will face a trial in the U.S. on these charges and, if found guilty, will serve time in a U.S. prison before being deported back to El Salvador.

      Abrego Garcia’s attorney said they’re going to keep fighting to get him a fair trial. “Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they’re bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along,” Abrego Garcia’s lawyer, Simon Sandoval Moshenberg, told NPR. “Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you’re punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice.”

      Forgot to add:

      She thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for his help in sending Abrego Garcia back.

      ::rolls eyes::

      Bukele is such a big help. ///

    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Or if he is alleged to have committed the crime there, in which case that’s where it would be filed. That’s my understanding, but obvs the BJ attorneys should weigh in.

      I will stick to steel and concrete and air space.

    12. 12.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: I thought that the senator who went to see him was from Maryland and considered Mr. Abrego Garcia to be a constituent.​
       ETA: Never mind. Already covered.

    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WaterGirl: I’m going with Daniel Davies’ 1-minute MBA, one of whose rules is: “fibbers’ forecasts are worthless”.  These are known liars, I’m not going to give them the benefit of the doubt.  They need to prove every last thing.  Every last thing.

    15. 15.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl: Tennessee was the site of a traffic stop.

      On Nov. 30, 2022, the Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Abrego Garcia on Interstate 40 in Putnam County.

      “There were nine additional passengers in the Suburban, all of whom were Hispanic males, and none of whom had any identification,” the indictment said.

      Abrego Garcia told state troopers they were coming from St. Louis, where they’d been working on construction sites, but no one had any luggage or tools. They were on their way back to Maryland, Abrego Garcia told state troopers, the indictment said.

      A license plate reader captured the car not in St. Louis, but in Houston the week before the traffic stop.

      The Tennessee Highway Patrol let the group go, according to the indictment.

    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      It’s pretty clear to all of us that the pic we saw with “MS13” on Mr. Abrego Garcia’s fingers is a photoshop.  One of the things we’ve all heard, is that you can *tell* a photoshop, by looking at the pixels in the image.  I wonder if anybody’s done that.  It seems like a standard (albeit specialized) sort of test.

    19. 19.

      TONYG

      @Baud: It’s better than being abandoned in the gulag, but this accusation of trafficking “thousands of migrants” sounds like total bullshit to me.  What, exactly, were the logistics of this mass migration?  Why wasn’t he charged with this “very plausible” crime two months ago?  We’ll see what comes out in court, but this really sounds like bullshit to me.

    20. 20.

      cmorenc

      Didn’t Florida Gov DeSantis commit the same crime of “transporting undocumented immigrants within the US” when he sent a planeload of them to NY and Mass?

      Also, aren’t most landscaping firm in the US is guilty of this same crime, every day when they send their crews out to work clients’ properties – which crews are often predominate comprised of Hispanic Spanish-speaking workers with little to no command of English.

      Are they claiming Garcia is a professional “mule” who, for hire, drove van-fulls of undoumented workers from Texas to northern states, or is this going to turn out to nothing more than a few undocumented folks he personally knew a ride?

    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      @John Revolta: yes.  my experience:

      it loads, but then soon after, something more loads, which drags the footer up to just below the header. If I hit ESC soon after loading, that interrupts the proocess. Then I can click on a post, and the same process happens, though I need to wait long enough for enough of the Disqus plugin to load that the comments can load.

      I infer that there’s something wrong with some plugin that loads late in the page-load process. It also happens the same way in incognito mode.

    22. 22.

      Scout211

      @Chetan Murthy: A reporter confronted  Trump with the photoshopping of that image. That discussion did not go well.

      Wait a minute. Hey, Terry. Terry. Terry. Don’t do that,” Trump replied.

      “He did not have the letter ‘MS-13,’ ” Moran reiterated. “That was Photoshopped.”

      “That was Photoshopped?” Trump replied in disbelief. “Terry, you can’t do that. They’ve given you the big break of a lifetime. You know, you’re doing the interview.”

      “I picked you because, frankly, I had never heard of you, but that’s okay,” the president continued. “But I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice. He had ‘MS-13’ tattooed. Terry. Terry. Do you want me to show you the picture?”

    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      @cmorenc@TONYG@rikyrah: I have a theory (and it is mine).  I read that Mr. Abrego Garcia got stopped (a traffic stop) while driving a vehicle with 8 others onboard.  His attorney explained that he works construction, and he was going from one jobsite to another.  My bet is, there were undocumented immigrants in the vehicle.  Bondi will

      (a) allege that some of them were MS-13 (ooga booga)

      (b) that this is just one leg of a cross-country smuggling ring

      (c) RICO! RICO!  RICO!

      And voila, he’s on the hook for the entire operation.  It’ll turn out that the evidence that Mr. Abrego Garcia was part of the ring is entirely hearsay on the part of co-conspirators who are getting something for ratting him out, and who don’t actually have any proof that he was a part of it.  They’ll try to drag this out long enough that he’ll get tired of staying in prison, and will end up pleading out to a lesser charge/time served, and then they’ll deport him.

      They’ve done this shit before: drag out the prosecution (and detention) long enough that the person just pleads out to get it over with.

      The Rule of Law, folks!

    25. 25.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Scout211: I remember that.  And for sure, it’s obvious to the naked eye that the image is ‘shopped.  I mean something more:

      (1) use software to -find- the font from which these characters were taken.  I’m sure that’s a straightforward thing for those who do this stuff.
      (2) at the edges of each character, where they meet the actual image, I’m betting there are pixels that have artifacts — that’s one of the things that Photoshop does.  I’m betting these can be identified, and can -prove- that the image was photoshopped.

      So it’s no longer “who you gonna believe, me or your lyin’ eyes”, but rather “the program says it’s shopped, my dude, and with the font XYZ-BLURFL-512”.

    26. 26.

      Jay

      It’s a two count indictment from a Grand Jury on the lesser charges.

      The old saying goes, a half assed prosecutor can get a Grand Jury to indict a ham sandwich.

      Pam Bondi and TACO’s Nazi SpokesBarbi have already blown the Prosecution’s case up, by making public allegations of greater crimes, with out charging those alleged crimes.

      Between his Unions support, and all the white shoe Law Firms and Lawyers TACO47 has pissed off,…………………………………………………

      I suspect that the “trial” will last just long enough to keep the “Usual Suspects” frothing until their next outrage takes over, and the charges will be dropped.

      Meanwhile, back at the ranch, a bunch of Jan6er’s have opened a $100million dollar lawsuit against TACO47’s DOJ. I wonder how quickly Pam will move to settle and for how much. After all, it’s not her money.

    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chetan Murthy: Here’s part of what i mean;

      Imagine that some Godlike tattoo artist tattooed these characters “MS13” onto Mr. Abrego Garcia’s fingers.  Imagine it: just go with it.  Then you would (you MUST) expect that they will not be perfectly flat — his fingers are irregular cylinders, and his skin is not perfectly flat.  So regardless of how good the artist is, regardless of how he tattoos on the characters, they’re not going to show up in the image the same way that Photoshopped characters from the font would show up.

      There will be differences, and easy-to-spot differences.  That should be discernible in a way that is impossible-to-deny.  Not “hard-to-deny”, but “impossible-to-deny”.

    29. 29.

      WTFGhost

      First, they insisted he was a member of MS-13, and a horrible person; then, they invent charges by using jailhouse snitches; I don’t call this good news.

      No person is allowed to lose their freedom, without due process. Once the Trump administration broke the law – remember, a law the President is duty-bound to see is faithfully executed – they should have reversed the mistake. Instead, they manufactured charges.

      It is terrible news that they manufactured charges against him, it’s terrible this is being reported as if the charges have some presumed legitimacy, and it’s terrible the lawlessness of the entire “let’s deprive people of freedom, without due process,” is allowed to continue, without any fear of consequence for any person engaging in this kind of vile abuse of power.

    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: The article I read accused him of transporting illegal immigrants in TX, so I’m guessing my first thought is the correct one.

      Judge shopping.

      Of course I always like to hear what the BJ attorneys have to say.

    32. 32.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Chetan Murthy:

      It’s good Garcia is back in the US.

      I do think it’s bullshit that he’d be deported back to El Salvador if convicted and served his prison term when an immigration court already found credible evidence his life would be in danger if he ever went back there

    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Chetan Murthy: So, in Photoshop, there are tools to make the letters look like they are indeed going back in space, as if they were on a cylinder and you were looking at it from a low angle. And whatever dumbass did that Photoshop wasn’t even good enough at it to do that.

    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @TONYG: They were let go in 2022.  This looks like total made-up bullshit to me… “Okay, if they’re gonna make us bring him back, what can we charge him with”?

      But we shall see.  Maybe.

    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Suzanne: And whatever dumbass did that Photoshop wasn’t even good enough at it to do that.

      Well, in defense of whoever did it, I doubt they meant it to look like the “MS13” was really tattoos.  They were there as a visual guide for the actual tattoos.  It’s b/c Lumpy looked at ’em and said “AHA!  MS13” that everybody changed their story and now they’re supposed to be real.

      Even if one used that mapping algorithm to which you allude, it should still be straightforward to prove that they were ‘shopped, since human skin isn’t smooth,  right?  It’s lumpy, it stretches, etc.  So if the characters were mapped by such a cylindrical mapping, you should be able to back-calculate the parameters of the mapping.  And that would show that it was indeed a mapping, and not a real tattoo.

      But yeah, it’s so GODDAMN DUMBASS, it’s just a fucking insult to the intelligence to be confronted with shit so fucking stupid.

    36. 36.

      WTFGhost

      @Scout211: She’s playing to the lie that this was “delicate foreign policy negotiations” that the courts can’t can’t can’t CAN’T say anything about ever, ever, ever, ever ever, never!

      Alas, when the President breaks the law, the courts are allowed to say “you broke the law; you have to follow the law.”

    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @Chetan Murthy: Yes, even good Photoshop is detectable. But this was, like, laughably bad. Visible-to-the-naked-untrained-eye bad. Like, could have hired a student intern in graphics and gotten better work.

