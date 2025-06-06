Abrego Garcia has been returned to the United States. What a relief!

I have no idea whether the charges against him have any merit, but it’s still a victory that he has been returned to the states.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia back in US to face charges of helping traffic ‘thousands’ of migrants

Mistakenly deported Salvadoran native Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been brought back to the United States where he will face criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S.

More than two months after the Trump administration admitted it mistakenly deported Abrego Garcia from Maryland to his native El Salvador, a federal grand jury has indicted him for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the United States.

A two-count indictment, which was filed under seal in federal court in Tennessee last month and unsealed Friday, alleges Abrego Garcia, 29, participated in a yearslong conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country.

MORE: Justice Department investigating 2022 Abrego Garcia traffic stop: Sources

He was scheduled to have his initial court appearance Friday in the Middle District of Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia’s return follows a series of court battles in which the Trump administration repeatedly said it was unable to bring him back, drawing the country toward the brink of a constitutional crisis when the administration failed to heed the Supreme Court’s order to facilitate his return.

Abrego Garcia’s attorney, in an online press briefing, called the charges against his client “an abuse of power.”

“They’ll stop at nothing at all — even some of the most preposterous charges imaginable just to avoid admitting that they made a mistake, which is what everyone knows happened in this case,” said attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg.