You are here: Home / Immigration / (Comparatively) Good News: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Being Flown Back to the United States

(Comparatively) Good News: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Being Flown Back to the United States

Per ABC, “Kilmar Abrego Garcia back in US to face charges of helping traffic ‘thousands’ of migrants”:

Mistakenly deported Salvadoran native Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been brought back to the United States where he will face criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S.

More than two months after the Trump administration admitted it mistakenly deported Abrego Garcia from Maryland to his native El Salvador, a federal grand jury has indicted him for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the United States.

A two-count indictment, which was filed under seal in federal court in Tennessee last month and unsealed Friday, alleges Abrego Garcia, 29, participated in a yearslong conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country.

He was scheduled to have his initial court appearance Friday in the Middle District of Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia’s return follows a series of court battles in which the Trump administration repeatedly said it was unable to bring him back, drawing the country toward the brink of a constitutional crisis when the administration failed to heed the Supreme Court’s order to facilitate his return

The alleged conspiracy spanned nearly a decade and involved the domestic transport of thousands of noncitizens from Mexico and Central America, including some children, in exchange for thousands of dollars, according to the indictment.

Abrego-Garcia is alleged to have participated in more than 100 such trips, according to the indictment. Among those allegedly transported were members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Abrego-Garcia is the only member of the alleged conspiracy charged in the indictment…

Attorney General Pam Bondi, at a Friday afternoon press conference, thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for “agreeing to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.”…

Bondi said that if Abrego Garcia is convicted of the charges, upon the completion of his sentence he will be deported back to his home country of El Salvador.

“The grand jury found that over the past nine years, Abrego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring,” Bondi said. “They found this was his full time job, not a contractor. He was a smuggler of humans and children and women. He made over 100 trips, the grand jury found, smuggling people throughout our country.”

In a statement to ABC News, Abrego Garcia’s attorney said that he’s going to keep fighting to ensure Abrego Garcia receives a fair trial.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Bupalos

      One might guess that they relented after deciding they could win a criminal prosecution, and can probably time a verdict heading in to the 2026 elections. Even if that’s true, it’s still an important win. It is just what our wins are likely to be like.

    3. 3.

      gene108

      Van Hollen’s statement is bullshit.

      The charges against Abrego Garcia seem to be clearly aimed at fucking up this man’s life even more.

      Unfortunately, he’s not a former president running for re-election, so the judiciary won’t bend over backwards to get him out of trouble and people won’t donate millions to pay his lawyers.

      Also, this:

      In her remarks, Bondi strayed beyond what was alleged in the indictment, claiming that Abrego Garcia played a role in the murder of a rival gang member’s mother and solicited naked pictures from a minor. Neither of those allegations appear in the charging documents.

      Trump, Miller, Bondi and every fucking Republican in this country wants to destroy this man, because there’s no fucking way Trump & Co. will ever admit to a mistake.

      All I have is impotent rage.

    4. 4.

      Bupalos

      @rikyrah: Likely, or at least significantly slanted and motivated prosecution. He does seem to have had some kind of thing where he probably made some money transporting undocumented workers, and they can probably parley that into a successful unjust prosecution and potential political win. Although the atmosphere for this kind of shyt might be different in 2026.

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @rikyrah: Yep.  It is not impossible that he helped  transport (fellow) undocumented refugees out of Texas — much like Gov. Abbott did — to more hospitable states.  He may even have taken money to do so.  But the LEOs in Tennessee considered this a ‘release with a warning’ civil offense.  And he’s entitled to due process, no matter what Trump’s idiot minion Pam Bondi and the Reicht-wing media may be attempting to scare people with after the fact.

    7. 7.

      gene108

      @Bupalos:

      This isn’t a win. It’s a flex by Trump and his people. Even if we “win” or they comply with court orders, they’ll never stop coming after a person they want to destroy. They’ll make sure they are never in the wrong. They say he has ties to Ms-13, and their going to use the full power of the federal government to prove this in court.

      Prosecutors have only one mode and that’s to exact the maximum punishment for anyone indicted. I doubt he has the money to really fight the federal government.

      Hope someone sets up a GoFundMe for his legal defense. It probably won’t get enough money, but whatever is raised has to help.

    8. 8.

      Bupalos

      @gene108: I think we’re probably doing it wrong when we insist on this kind of purity of good and evil. Decent chance he was engaged in stuff that was illegal, and that might be “technically illegal” or “significantly illegal.” And we don’t actually know. And likewise, don’t underestimate the ability of our opponents to be rather coldly calculating in ways that they think can enhance their power, rather than mindlessly filled with hate.

      Trump himself probably doesn’t possess the ability to hate or love in any traditional understanding of the term. He’s psychologically compromised by a severe personality disorder.

    9. 9.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      They said they would never bring him back and they are. They’ll never admit anything, even if we could someday throw them into prison.

    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Bupalos: Did you listen to the top video or read the extract?  ABC was not afraid to use phrases like ‘mistakenly deported’ and ‘alleged conspiracy’.  Abrego Garcia is still facing a long & unpleasant legal gauntlet, but it’s hardly a publicity triumph for the Oval Office Occupation.

    12. 12.

      Bupalos

      @gene108: No it’s a solid win for the principle of individual rights within a democracy, which is actually huge. Much bigger than an individual.

      I agree with you that the magic eight ball has nothing good to say right now about the prospects for this individual. He’ll be at the center of a political fight (that will have significant resources on our side as well) but the outcome will probably be determined by how people are feeling about interpretive and grey areas of the law at the time that the case actually happens.

      From the broader point of view, we need to understand that this itself is a victory. And even if they manage to destroy him, we’ve pulled something out of the fire that we can use.

    13. 13.

      satby

      Interesting that a guy who lived in Maryland was indicated in Tennessee. Surprised they didn’t run a federal grand jury in Texas if that’s where he was supposed to be transporting people from, or in his home state. Seems like venue shopping.

    17. 17.

      Bupalos

      @Anne Laurie: I hadn’t, now I have… ABC’s coverage there seems to follow impeccable journalistic standards. There’s nothing about it that makes me question my basic assumption, which is that the administration most likely caved on an issue of legal rights because it thinks it can score a political win through prosecution that will offset that.

      Hopefully they’ll be wrong about that, they very well may be. But I have no confidence in the idea that they backed away from this without thinking they had a different win they could get.

      These things aren’t really in opposition though. This is a major win for democracy, whatever happens down the road.

    18. 18.

      Dan B

      I’m hoping that gay makeup artist from Venezuela, Andry Romero, can be brought to the US.  He’s in serious danger in prison.  There are hundreds more that are innocent, as well.

    22. 22.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT I have immersed myself in the literature and scholarship about the partitition of India. Are BJers interested in this topic?

      The absolute breakdown of communication between the League and Congress in the late 30s reminds me of our current political moment.

    23. 23.

      Bupalos

      @Dan B: If I was an evil Republican schemer, I might bring Abrego Garcia back because I knew that if I could successfully and legally smear and ruin him, and create a political impression that the people arguing for these niceties of legal rights were actually just in bed with criminals, then it would put a stamp of approval on all the illegal renditions. All the ones that have happened and all the ones to come.

      I think it’s pretty important that our side doesn’t go overboard with insisting on a particular portrait of Abrego-Garcia or any of the other victims here. The reason he needs to have his due process is because he’s a human being. Not because he’s a great guy. There is a real authoritarian trap in all this.

