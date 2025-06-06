EXCLUSIVE: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, is on his way back to the U.S. to face criminal charges, sources tell ABC News. https://t.co/X1gCO4sB6q pic.twitter.com/Gb112lilWx — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2025

The Trump admin blinked. After months of outright defiance of court orders, and many boasts that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was "not coming back" — he's coming back. Maybe he will be found guilty of these charges. Maybe not. Either way, he will get DUE PROCESS, because that's the law! https://t.co/TweyFXXpqj pic.twitter.com/KaADZlYYqb — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) June 6, 2025

Per ABC, “Kilmar Abrego Garcia back in US to face charges of helping traffic ‘thousands’ of migrants”:

Mistakenly deported Salvadoran native Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been brought back to the United States where he will face criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. More than two months after the Trump administration admitted it mistakenly deported Abrego Garcia from Maryland to his native El Salvador, a federal grand jury has indicted him for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the United States. A two-count indictment, which was filed under seal in federal court in Tennessee last month and unsealed Friday, alleges Abrego Garcia, 29, participated in a yearslong conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country. He was scheduled to have his initial court appearance Friday in the Middle District of Tennessee. Abrego Garcia’s return follows a series of court battles in which the Trump administration repeatedly said it was unable to bring him back, drawing the country toward the brink of a constitutional crisis when the administration failed to heed the Supreme Court’s order to facilitate his return…

The alleged conspiracy spanned nearly a decade and involved the domestic transport of thousands of noncitizens from Mexico and Central America, including some children, in exchange for thousands of dollars, according to the indictment. Abrego-Garcia is alleged to have participated in more than 100 such trips, according to the indictment. Among those allegedly transported were members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13, sources familiar with the investigation said. Abrego-Garcia is the only member of the alleged conspiracy charged in the indictment… Attorney General Pam Bondi, at a Friday afternoon press conference, thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for “agreeing to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.”… Bondi said that if Abrego Garcia is convicted of the charges, upon the completion of his sentence he will be deported back to his home country of El Salvador. “The grand jury found that over the past nine years, Abrego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring,” Bondi said. “They found this was his full time job, not a contractor. He was a smuggler of humans and children and women. He made over 100 trips, the grand jury found, smuggling people throughout our country.” In a statement to ABC News, Abrego Garcia’s attorney said that he’s going to keep fighting to ensure Abrego Garcia receives a fair trial.

The Trump Administration always had the power to bring Kilmar Abrego back. They were always lying about this, all of it was lies.https://t.co/V0pnV9TMfQ They chose to disobey court orders because they are authoritarians who regard the Constitution as an inconvenience. https://t.co/Ds5QrF7kwV — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 6, 2025