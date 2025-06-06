Kamala Harris received a random invitation for the Compton High School graduation by student board member MyShay Causey and she decided to show up. Our forever MVP is the coolest. pic.twitter.com/OtTt06WCf6 — Fabi ???? (@kamala_things) June 5, 2025



Earlier this year, an enterprising high school senior named Myshay saw my husband eating at the restaurant where she worked. She wrote a note to me and shared it with him, telling me about her incredible work in her community and her dream to work in education policy. We spoke… pic.twitter.com/0ie8tEStJQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 6, 2025



MVP Kamala Harris attended Compton High School’s graduation today ?? pic.twitter.com/3YuLDrp0Q9 — rese ! (@ATTYHARRIS) June 5, 2025



