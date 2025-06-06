Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

We will not go back.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Never give a known liar the benefit of the doubt.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Elections 2024 / Kamala Harris in Action / Friday Morning Open Thread: We Could’ve Had…

Friday Morning Open Thread: We Could’ve Had…

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,


===

We Could've Had...
===


===


===

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • TheQuietOne
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Professor Bigfoot

      It ain’t what you know, it’s what you can prove; and who’s gonna do the investigation to prove Elon stole the election?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin, y’all!

      Flyby …. getting ready for work.  Originally was gonna telework but shithead mgt … well, y’all don’t need to hear about it.

      Be sweet.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Professor Bigfoot

      James Fallows linked to “The Impact Map” that shows how DOGE cuts are affecting people literally all over the country.

      Even right here in li’l ol’ Stark County Ohio.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Hoping this feud gets all the DOGE shits fired on suspicion of disloyalty – they were mostly hand-picked by Musk so does the administration want them around? Won’t shed a tear for them. Also all of them have broken laws and Trump controls the DOJ so…he could decide to prosecute. They’re probably too clueless to realize the jeopardy they’re in yet but it’ll dawn on them eventually.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.