Great News from The Civics Center – A $5,000 Match

Great News from The Civics Center – A $5,000 Match

by | 6 Comments

The Civics Center found us an external match for the remaining $5,000 to get to our goal!

That means everything that goes into the thermometer until we hit $25,000 will be matched.  We have some really exciting and interesting things that are going on with some of our other organizations, but we’re trying to do one thing at a time.

I don’t want to have yet another state where the Supreme Court is controlled by a party that cares way more about power than it does about justice.

The United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit (LIVE AUDIO)

They have really come through for us with a $15k double-match and now the $5k match for the final $5k.

I would love nothing more than to reach our Civics Center goal this weekend.  Can we do this?

Open thread.

  • BenInNM
  • ChrisSherbak
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Joy in FL
  • maody
  • WaterGirl

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Quick note:  If you donated anything once the thermometer hit $19,000, your donation will be matched, too, because the external matches match anything that goes into the thermometer.  And I learned about this yesterday but I didn’t have time to put the post together then!

      We’re almost there. Big thanks to everyone who is helping to make this happen!

    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      OMG!!!

      The Civics Center is busting their gussets to be a good fundraising partner with us (and so are their other donors).

      It seems to me that this bodes well for their outreach efforts, too….​

      ETA: I swear the thermometer total moved upward while I was typing that!

    5. 5.

      Joy in FL

      $16 just donated.

      Do we need to tell you? It sounds like the matching happens automatically now.

