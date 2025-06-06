Some of the musicians who stayed at the Edgewater. The Beatles are fishing out of their hotel window, back when you could rent fishing gear from the front desk. The most notorious version of this was in 1973, when Led Zeppelin was officially banned from staying at the hotel after it was discovered they had caught roughly 30 mud sharks from their guest room window and disposed of beds, TVs, lamps, etc. into Elliott Bay.

Frank Zappa wrote a song about it, on his 1971 Live At the Fillmore East album. Zappa allegedly also tried fishing from his window during his stay, keeping a mudshark alive in the bathtub. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRtINlcIw0c