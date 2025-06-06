On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
frosty
On our last day in the area we drove in to Seattle to see the Washington Park Arboretum with its Japanese Garden – we’d loved the one in Portland we saw two years ago. This was smaller but much the same. After that we had plans to see the Chihuly Glass museum but parking was insane so we went on to our final destination, the Edgewater Inn, for dinner with a college friend.
Driving into Seattle over the Lake Washington pontoon bridge. Yes, this bridge floats!
The pond at the Japanese Garden
Lilies
Koi and turtle. We were there right after koi feeding time and they were definitely interested in getting close to anywhere people were standing.
Woods
Dragonfly
Waterfall
The Edgewater Inn. It’s famous for hosting rock bands when they toured Seattle.
Some of the musicians who stayed at the Edgewater. The Beatles are fishing out of their hotel window, back when you could rent fishing gear from the front desk. The most notorious version of this was in 1973, when Led Zeppelin was officially banned from staying at the hotel after it was discovered they had caught roughly 30 mud sharks from their guest room window and disposed of beds, TVs, lamps, etc. into Elliott Bay.
Frank Zappa wrote a song about it, on his 1971 Live At the Fillmore East album. Zappa allegedly also tried fishing from his window during his stay, keeping a mudshark alive in the bathtub. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRtINlcIw0c
Seattle harbor from the Edgewater. Mt Rainier in the distance, Washington State Ferry leaving the pier. Totally Seattle!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings