Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

I really should read my own blog.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The lights are all blinking red.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

How stupid are these people?

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

frosty

On our last day in the area we drove in to Seattle to see the Washington Park Arboretum with its Japanese Garden – we’d loved the one in Portland we saw two years ago. This was smaller but much the same. After that we had plans to see the Chihuly Glass museum but parking was insane so we went on to our final destination, the Edgewater Inn, for dinner with a college friend.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 9

Driving into Seattle over the Lake Washington pontoon bridge. Yes, this bridge floats!

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 5

The pond at the Japanese Garden

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 6

Lilies

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 7

Koi and turtle. We were there right after koi feeding time and they were definitely interested in getting close to anywhere people were standing.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 8
7/8/2024

Woods

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 2

Dragonfly

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 3

Waterfall

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 4

The Edgewater Inn. It’s famous for hosting rock bands when they toured Seattle.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2 1

Some of the musicians who stayed at the Edgewater. The Beatles are fishing out of their hotel window, back when you could rent fishing gear from the front desk. The most notorious version of this was in 1973, when Led Zeppelin was officially banned from staying at the hotel after it was discovered they had caught roughly 30 mud sharks from their guest room window and disposed of beds, TVs, lamps, etc. into Elliott Bay.

Frank Zappa wrote a song about it, on his 1971 Live At the Fillmore East album. Zappa allegedly also tried fishing from his window during his stay, keeping a mudshark alive in the bathtub. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRtINlcIw0c

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (2/10) Seattle Part 2

Seattle harbor from the Edgewater. Mt Rainier in the distance, Washington State Ferry leaving the pier. Totally Seattle!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.