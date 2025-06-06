(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

It's like a genie curse how a man so clearly desperate to be liked has ended up hated by absolutely everyone https://t.co/yRnVAvCHmO

Senator Professor Warren brings some receipts, via Rolling Stone — “Elon Musk’s Reign of Corruption Chronicled in Elizabeth Warren Report”:

As Elon Musk departs the Trump White House — at least officially — a new Senate report examines how the world’s richest man leveraged his access to the levers of federal power to boost his myriad personal businesses, including his electric vehicle company Tesla, aerospace contractor SpaceX, social media platform X, and brain-chip firm Neuralink.

Musk is leaving his post as a “special government employee” — a status that limited his stint in the executive branch to 130 days. As Donald Trump made clear in a press conference, where he gave Musk a “key” to the White House, the billionaire’s influence will live on, as will his crusade against his own regulators.

Issued by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the report is titled “Special Interests Over the Public Interest: Elon Musk’s 130 Days in the Trump Administration” and features a list of 130 actions by Musk, his companies, and family members that “raise questions about corruption, ethics, and conflicts of interest.”