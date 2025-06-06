It's like a genie curse how a man so clearly desperate to be liked has ended up hated by absolutely everyone https://t.co/yRnVAvCHmO
— Fentanyl Tsar ?????? (@canderaid) June 6, 2025
We have a new definition for “defining deviancy down” https://t.co/ymJSK188K2
— Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) June 5, 2025
Senator Professor Warren brings some receipts, via Rolling Stone — “Elon Musk’s Reign of Corruption Chronicled in Elizabeth Warren Report”:
As Elon Musk departs the Trump White House — at least officially — a new Senate report examines how the world’s richest man leveraged his access to the levers of federal power to boost his myriad personal businesses, including his electric vehicle company Tesla, aerospace contractor SpaceX, social media platform X, and brain-chip firm Neuralink.
Musk is leaving his post as a “special government employee” — a status that limited his stint in the executive branch to 130 days. As Donald Trump made clear in a press conference, where he gave Musk a “key” to the White House, the billionaire’s influence will live on, as will his crusade against his own regulators.
Issued by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the report is titled “Special Interests Over the Public Interest: Elon Musk’s 130 Days in the Trump Administration” and features a list of 130 actions by Musk, his companies, and family members that “raise questions about corruption, ethics, and conflicts of interest.”
Musk, of course, was Trump’s biggest benefactor in the 2024 campaign, spending nearly $300 million to put Trump and Republican candidates into office. He then camped out at Mar-a-Lago during the presidential transition and moved to Washington with the 47th president. At times appearing to be the nation’s true chief executive, Musk commanded the forces of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and sent critical agencies like USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development) through the “woodchipper,” likely condemning millions of vulnerable people across the globe to death by preventable diseases…
The Warren report divides its list into 15 categories, which Rolling Stone can exclusively preview below:
1. White House Promotion …
2. Lucrative Contracts …
3. Stymied Investigations…
4. Hobbled Oversight…
5. Policy Perks…
6. Special Access…
7. A Personal Deep State…
8. “Personal Parochial Interests”…
9. Intimidation Campaign…
10. “Weaponizing” Federal Power…
11. “Influence-Peddling in Congress”…
12. Piggyback Deals…
13. All in the Family…
14. Judicial Meddling…
15. “Maximum Transparency” — Denied…
PDF of the full report at the link.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings