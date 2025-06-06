Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

Books are my comfort food!

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

One way or another, he’s a liar.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Giving in to doom is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / DOGESHIT / Open Thread: The Grifts That Keep On Giving

Open Thread: The Grifts That Keep On Giving

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Open Thread: The Grifts That Keep On Giving

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Senator Professor Warren brings some receipts, via Rolling Stone“Elon Musk’s Reign of Corruption Chronicled in Elizabeth Warren Report”:

As Elon Musk departs the Trump White House — at least officially — a new Senate report examines how the world’s richest man leveraged his access to the levers of federal power to boost his myriad personal businesses, including his electric vehicle company Tesla, aerospace contractor SpaceX, social media platform X, and brain-chip firm Neuralink.

Musk is leaving his post as a “special government employee” — a status that limited his stint in the executive branch to 130 days. As Donald Trump made clear in a press conference, where he gave Musk a “key” to the White House, the billionaire’s influence will live on, as will his crusade against his own regulators.

Issued by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the report is titled “Special Interests Over the Public Interest: Elon Musk’s 130 Days in the Trump Administration” and features a list of 130 actions by Musk, his companies, and family members that “raise questions about corruption, ethics, and conflicts of interest.”

Musk, of course, was Trump’s biggest benefactor in the 2024 campaign, spending nearly $300 million to put Trump and Republican candidates into office. He then camped out at Mar-a-Lago during the presidential transition and moved to Washington with the 47th president. At times appearing to be the nation’s true chief executive, Musk commanded the forces of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and sent critical agencies like USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development) through the “woodchipper,” likely condemning millions of vulnerable people across the globe to death by preventable diseases…
The Warren report divides its list into 15 categories, which Rolling Stone can exclusively preview below:

1. White House Promotion …
2. Lucrative Contracts …
3. Stymied Investigations…
4. Hobbled Oversight…
5. Policy Perks…
6. Special Access…
7. A Personal Deep State…
8. “Personal Parochial Interests”…
9. Intimidation Campaign…
10. “Weaponizing” Federal Power…
11. “Influence-Peddling in Congress”…
12. Piggyback Deals…
13. All in the Family…
14. Judicial Meddling…
15. “Maximum Transparency” — Denied…

PDF of the full report at the link.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • cain
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Eyeroller
  • Jeffro
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • Marc
  • matt
  • Old School
  • Parfigliano
  • RepubAnon
  • rk
  • Suzanne
  • Timill
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Gee, if only there were a separate but equal branch of government to look into and stop such abuses of power…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Aziz, light!

      I’ll wager a food cart pad thai with extra bean sprouts that none of Musk’s government contracts will be cancelled, none of the oversight he flushed will be restored, he will not be deported, and he will scale back his threats. I’m also confident that “investors” will move Tesla stock back to where it was without respect to the company’s earnings. DOD and NASA can’t live without SpaceX, so that won’t be touched.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      Polling USA@USA_Polling

      Among Republicans – “If you had to choose, who would you side with more between the two?”

      Trump: 71%
      Musk: 6%

      Neither: 12%

      YouGov / June 5, 2025

      Jeepers. Third in a two-way poll.

      That’s gotta be discouraging.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rk

      If Trump had even a fraction of a brain he could destroy Musk. I’m sure the Doge boys broke numerous laws, so he should have his minions look into that. Then go after Elon’s illegal drug use and finally go over his naturalization process with a fine tooth comb. The last step should be to haul him off to El Salvador in the middle of the night. No money can save Elon from government abuse of power. Just look at all the rich guys who fell out of windows in Putin’s Russia.

      But since this is Trump, I expect him to start calling Elon a nice guy any minute now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      @rk:

      That would be one hell of a leopard eating faces moment if Musk was deported/exiled. (I thought he was not a citizen?) I’m sure if that happened he can join the million man Afrikaans migration to the U.S.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Josie

      My answer to any Republican hating on Musk is to take another look at the man who decided he was great, hired him, and gave him carte blanche to rampage through the halls of the federal government.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Timill

      @cain:  Per wiki, naturalized in 2002

      “Born to a wealthy family in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk emigrated in 1989 to Canada. He received bachelor’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997 before moving to California, United States, to pursue business ventures. In 1995, Musk co-founded the software company Zip2. Following its sale in 1999, he co-founded X.com, an online payment company that later merged to form PayPal, which was acquired by eBay in 2002. That year, Musk also became a American citizen.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Timill: I remember reading that Bannon (and others, probably) believe there was some false pretense or lie in Elmo’s visa at one point, which they seem to think would invalidate his citizenship.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      Post has an article about how the administration is trying to hire back a lot (a LOT) of the employees that DOGE fired. Turns out they really needed them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @JoyceH:

      This is classic Edolf.  Anybody who’s followed the EV world knows this.

      Last year he fired the entire Tesla Supercharger team only to bring a small portion of them back.  And he’s done that repeatedly over the years.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      June 14 events for California.

      Dozens of demonstrations are planned in California for No Kings Day June 14. They include:

      Fresno: 10 a.m. to noon at Cary Park, 4750 North Fresno St.
      Los Angeles: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall, 200 North Spring St.
      Merced: 10 a.m. to noon at Merced Courthouse Park, M and 21st streets
      Modesto: Noon to 2 p.m. at Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
      Sacramento: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at California State Capitol, West Steps, 10th and L streets
      Santa Barbara: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Chase Palm Park, 236 East Cabrillo Blvd.
      San Diego: 10 am. to 1 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave.
      San Francisco: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Dolores Park to Civic Center Plaza
      San Jose: Noon to 2 p.m. at St. James Park, 180 North First St.
      San Luis Obispo: 10:30 a.m. to noon at San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse, 1050 Monterey St.
      Ventura: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ventura County Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Ave.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Marc

      @Suzanne:  There’s nothing mysterious about it.  Musk was here on a student visa at University of Pennsylvania, did not graduate, then started Zip2 while allegedly attending grad school at Stanford (where he also did not get a degree).  The only reason he has a degree from Penn was that the other PayPal founders essentially bought it for him.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @Marc: So…. would that invalidate his citizenship, or give a judge grounds to revoke it? That’s what I don’t understand. It would seem logical to me that violating the terms of one’s visa could result in loss of the visa, but I don’t know about consequences beyond that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Marc

      @Suzanne: He was apparently in violation of immigration laws several times before he got citizenship. The chances are good that he lied on both his visa and citizenship applications, which would be easy to verify if anyone cared.  And, these days, that’s grounds to get deported for us normal humans.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      Isn’t there a question on the immigration form that requires you to affirm that you’re not a Nazi?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eyeroller

      @Marc: Musk never got any kind of graduate degree. His student visa was to attend Stanford as an undergrad. That got him into Silicon Valley, but he never attended a single class. Then when it was realized whoopsie, maybe he’d better say he’d been a student, he mysteriously and magically got a degree from UPenn. I don’t think it was Wharton (even the undergrad) but I believe it’s allegedly in economics.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Marc

      @matt: I found this video about Ukraine’s flat-pack cardboard drones to be pretty interesting.

      You should see the “stealth” flying wing surveillance drones I make out of Dollar Store foam core boards ;)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Marc: The guys who do the Know Your Enemy podcast did a two-hour deep dive into Elmo, and they discussed this to an extent. They both loathe him and it was a fun listen. Recommended.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.