A quick housekeeping note: I’m fried. I’m just going to run through the basics tonight, so I can get cleaned up and rack out.

The cost:

Three rescuers were killed in Kyiv while battling a blaze, targeted during a russian double tap strike. Nine others were injured, some critically. In Ternopil, five more emergency workers were wounded. This is the price of russian terror.

And the cost of Ukrainian courage. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 3:52 AM

The State Emergency Service has released photographs of the fallen rescuers. Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin, and Andriy Remenny tragically lost their lives. May they rest in peace🕯 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:10 AM

At 4:30 AM local time in Ukraine/9:30 PM EDT, all of eastern and central Ukraine are currently under air raid alert for drone swarms.

The apartment is on fire in the city according to the local press, and people are screaming. Firefighters can’t come close because the attack goes on. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:16 PM

More on these strikes after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Russians Constantly Try to Drive Wedges Into the Unity of the World in Order to Prevent Stronger Pressure for Their War – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today, rescue and emergency operations continued all day across various regions and cities of our country. Ternopil, Lutsk, Kyiv and the region, also Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Chernihiv, Odesa and Sumy regions. In total, 80 people have been injured – all have received assistance. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. As of now, four people have been confirmed killed – in Kyiv and in Lutsk. My condolences to their families and loved ones. There may still be people trapped under the rubble. Those killed in Kyiv were rescuers who had arrived at the scene after the first strike and were tragically killed by a second Russian strike. Danylo Skadin, Andrii Remennyi, and Pavlo Yezhor – firefighters and rescuers from the 18th State Fire and Rescue Unit. This was a cynical Russian attack on ordinary cities. Over 400 drones, more than 40 missiles were launched. A significant number were shot down – but not all. And, unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. And this is exactly what Putin exploits. He is buying himself time to keep waging war. The Russians constantly try to drive wedges into the unity of the world in order to prevent stronger pressure for their war. We must clearly see the task at hand. Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be ensured, peace must be established – and for that, initial steps are needed, particularly a ceasefire. Pressure must be applied on Russia to make that happen and to stop the attacks. Today, I received a report from our team that was in the United States this week: our government officials, military leaders, the Office. I was briefed on the meetings held and the negotiations still in preparation. I am grateful to everyone in Congress, the U.S. Administration, and the American media who understand what is happening and how this war can be ended with dignity and in a reliable way. I also held a preparatory meeting with our diplomats regarding events scheduled for June, involving European countries, the G7, and our partners in other parts of the world. All is aimed at upholding Ukraine’s independence and ensuring that our resilience remains firm. Thank you. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also addressed the International Summit of Cities and Regions “United for Peace and Security” today. Video followed by transcript.

Speech by the President at the 3rd International Summit of Cities and Regions “United for Peace and Security” Dear attendees, dear representatives of cities and communities – direct representatives of the people, President Jung, President Cools, President Tüttő, All representatives of Eurocities, I want to thank you for your unity and for standing with Ukraine – and therefore with all of Europe. Our continent has likely built its strength in just this way – through unity, through peaceful cooperation, and through the resilience and extraordinary potential of European cities and regions. Every part of Europe matters to the whole of Europe – and it is we who prove this through our united efforts and mutual respect. Today, those of you who are in Ukraine – right here – witnessed yet another brutal Russian attack against Ukrainian cities across the entire territory of our state: from Chernihiv in the North of our country to Lutsk in the West, from Kyiv to our southern regions. Over just this one night, there were more than 400 attack drones and over 40 missiles – including ballistic missiles. With this strike, the Russians damaged residential buildings and ordinary, of course, ordinary city infrastructure in Kyiv. In Lutsk, Volyn region, an ordinary hotel where Ukrainian athletes were staying was destroyed. In other regions, residential infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and industrial enterprises were damaged, unfortunately. The Russians even burned down yet another warehouse with humanitarian aid. This is what the Russian war is – they are waging war against cities and against life itself. Wherever the Russian army has set foot on Ukrainian soil, wherever there is, unfortunately, Russian occupation – normal life has vanished. In some cities, tragically, nothing remains at all – only scorched ruins. Once lively cities and towns in the Donetsk region – industrial cities like Mariupol, for example – are now barely alive. And in place of many Ukrainian cities and villages — there is simply dead land. This is what Russia is – this is what it does best: killing and destroying. We must stop it together. Peace is a task not only for national-level politicians. We need the truth that mayors – and, very importantly, community leaders – can convey to their people. We need political work for peace to be supported at the level of local self-government as well. We need cities and communities to be able to support one another. And I thank you for the fact that this is truly happening. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who is here, to those joining us online, to those listening now or who will watch a bit later – thank you for your support! Over the years of this war, many of you have truly given strong support to Ukraine, to our communities, to Ukrainians – to individuals, families, children – to all of us. We are deeply grateful for that. You are helping our resilience, helping people survive, endure, and stand strong. You are helping with recovery – and of course, full recovery is an enormous task, but we are already taking concrete steps. Hundreds of infrastructure facilities have already been rebuilt together with our friends in Europe, with our friends and partners in various countries, in the United States – thanks to cooperation between regions and cities. I am especially grateful to those of you who helped us get through the winters of this war – when the Russians did everything they could to plunge us into blackout. Thanks to our cooperation, we received over 7,000 units of energy equipment, and there are already 454 projects in alternative energy underway. We deeply value our cooperation in the field of cultural diplomacy and in supporting our people who, during the war, have found refuge in your cities and communities – our people among yours. Refuge truly matters, and I thank you for showing respect for Ukrainians, despite the length of this war. Thank you. And thank you for our shared understanding that Ukraine will undoubtedly become a full member of the European Union. We see how much Ukraine can offer to all of Europe – our experience, our aspiration to be free, our ability to provide a foundation for unity – all of this is undoubtedly needed by Europe, and by the European Union in particular. This year, we truly need progress in the accession negotiations – and I want to thank each and every one of you who supports us on this path. The most important thing we can achieve together is ending the war with a dignified peace and establishing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and for all of Europe – so that no one in Europe has to fear being left unprotected. We can do this. Please support all efforts aimed at exerting entirely justified pressure on Russia – support diplomatic efforts, political and economic pressure. Please call for new and effective sanctions against Russia, against their regime – for the sake of stopping the killings and strikes, for the sake of achieving a true peace, for the sake of making sure that Russia’s accountability for the war is truly felt – felt in Moscow. We need resolve at all levels – and the more cities and communities speak out about this, the better. Resolve so that no one ever again dares to repeat what the Russians are doing to Ukraine and Ukrainians – and so that the Russians are forced to seek peace. Right now, they are looking for ways to drag this war out even further and, in my view, what they are doing is bargaining for it. They must feel that peace is necessary. Please help us not only with resilience, but also with important political efforts for the sake of peace. Once again, I want to thank all of you for being here today, in Ukraine – and not only today. Thank you for standing with, perhaps, one of the freest and strongest countries throughout this time, this difficult time. Thank you for standing with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

A Georgian protester: out for almost 200 days now, hiding face from the Chiense surveillance cameras to avoid USD 2000 fine for simply protesting, and working simultaneously – because protest is now part of our daily life. #GeorgiaProtests 📷 Radio Liberty [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:31 AM

1/ On the 191st day of continuous protests, citizens gathered on Rustaveli Avenue and expressed their dissent through a protest song and chants. A large number of police officers were mobilized at the scene. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 2:30 PM

2/ The song they chanted contains swear words. Due to the use of such language on social media against GD, the ruling party filed a complaint with the MIA today against the citizens. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 2:30 PM

3/P.S. They filed a complaint not only over the language used, but also over the general criticism of GD. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 2:36 PM

Regime MP Mariam Lashkhi (the one still sometimes considered welcome-able abroad) sent two student girls in jail for 12 days each for exclaiming “Down with Russia’s rotten Empire” and “Down with Russia’s slaves” towards her. Today, students close the road just to chant “Mariam Lashkhi, slave.” 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 1:54 PM

Georgian Dream has filed a complaint with the Interior Ministry, claiming citizens posted “offensive” comments about political officials on social media. The party cites a new law penalizing insults against public servants. #RepressionInGeorgia

#GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 6, 2025 at 7:48 AM

Situation update: those users who normally abstained from outright swearing at the Georgian Dream hereby swear at them all day. Great job, GD, I love when you have precise calculations. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 11:10 AM

Britain:

‘“advice I would give is the same I would give in a public setting.”…Trump [WH] “is not an administration, it is a court” in which a transactional president is driven by his “own desires and interests… listens often to the last person he talks to”.’ www.theguardian.com/politics/202… [image or embed] — Shashank Joshi (@shashj.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 2:34 PM

From The Guardian:

Russia is at war with Britain, the US is no longer a reliable ally and the UK has to respond by becoming more cohesive and more resilient, according to one of the three authors of the strategic defence review. Fiona Hill, from County Durham, became the White House’s chief Russia adviser during Donald Trump’s first term and contributed to the British government’s strategy. She made the remarks in an interview with the Guardian. “We’re in pretty big trouble,” Hill said, describing the UK’s geopolitical situation as caught between “the rock” of Vladimir Putin’s Russia and “the hard place” of Donald Trump’s increasingly unpredictable US. Hill, 59, is perhaps the best known of the reviewers appointed by Labour, alongside Lord Robertson, a former Nato secretary general, and the retired general Sir Richard Barrons. She said she was happy to take on the role because it was “such a major pivot point in global affairs”. She remains a dual national after living in the US for more than 30 years. “Russia has hardened as an adversary in ways that we probably hadn’t fully anticipated,” Hill said, arguing that Putin saw the Ukraine war as a starting point to Moscow becoming “a dominant military power in all of Europe”. As part of that long-term effort, Russia was already “menacing the UK in various different ways,” she said, citing “the poisonings, assassinations, sabotage operations, all kinds of cyber-attacks and influence operations. The sensors that we see that they’re putting down around critical pipelines, efforts to butcher undersea cables.” The conclusion, Hill said, was that “Russia is at war with us”. The foreign policy expert, a longtime Russia watcher, said she had first made a similar warning in 2015, in a revised version of a book she wrote about the Russian president with Clifford Gaddy, reflecting on the invasion and annexation of Crimea. “We said Putin had declared war on the west,” she said. At the time, other experts disagreed, but Hill said events since had demonstrated “he obviously had, and we haven’t been paying attention to it”. The Russian leader, she argues, sees the fight in Ukraine as “part of a proxy war with the United States; that’s how he has persuaded China, North Korea and Iran to join in”. Putin believed that Ukraine had already been decoupled from the US relationship, Hill said, because “Trump really wants to have a separate relationship with Putin to do arms control agreements and also business that will probably enrich their entourages further, though Putin doesn’t need any more enrichment”. When it came to defence, however, she said the UK could not rely on the military umbrella of the US as during the cold war and in the generation that followed, at least “not in the way that we did before”. In her description, the UK “is having to manage its number one ally”, though the challenge is not to overreact because “you don’t want to have a rupture”. This way of thinking appears in the defence review published earlier this week, which says “the UK’s longstanding assumptions about global power balances and structures are no longer certain” – a rare acknowledgment in a British government document of how far and how fast Trumpism is affecting foreign policy certainties. Hill was not drawn on whether she had advised Starmer or Healey on how to deal with Donald Trump, saying instead: “The advice I would give is the same I would give in a public setting.” She said simply that the Trump White House “is not an administration, it is a court” in which a transactional president is driven by his “own desires and interests, and who listens often to the last person he talks to”. She added that unlike his close circle, Trump had “a special affinity for the UK” based partly on his own family ties (his mother came from the Hebridean island of Lewis, emigrating to New York aged 18) and an admiration for the royal family, particularly the late queen. “He talked endlessly about that,” she said.

More at the link.

Estonia:

Russia set up a projector on the Estonia border in Narva, beaming vulgarities at an Estonian fortress over “attempts to ban the great Russian language.” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 8:34 AM



The US:

“They gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night,” Trump says of Kyiv’s Operation Spiderweb. And before that, there was famously no russian bombings of Ukraine, right? Wrong. You morally rotten piece of shit they bomb us every freaking day! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 6:59 PM

White House quietly pressures Senate to ease Russia sanctions, per WSJ. Trump’s team urges Sen. Graham to soften his bill, prioritizing Moscow ties over Ukraine invasion punishment. Aides say they’re pushing to change “shall” to “may.”

www.wsj.com/politics/pol… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 1:47 PM

Who could’ve ever possibly predicted?

Back to Ukraine.

Ukraine informed the EU Commission it’s completed procedures to join the EU roaming zone, per RFE/RL’s Brussels correspondent Ricard Jozwiak. The move will take effect January 1, 2026. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 11:59 AM

Russia plans to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea in 2026, says Zelenskyy’s deputy Palisa. Aims to take the so-called “LNR/DNR” by fall, set a border buffer by year-end, and seize Dnipro’s left bank, Odesa, and Mykolaiv next year. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 4:05 AM

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv right now ‼️ About 55 explosions in over 2 hours of Russian attack. Drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs. There are fires in several places. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 10:27 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv lasts almost 2 hours already, and it’s been close to 50 explosions. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:53 PM

Oh no. They do double taps. There are people burning in their apartments, and firefighters trying to help, and Russians doing double taps! — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:46 PM

Kharkiv is currently enduring the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war. In just an hour and a half, at least 40 explosions have rocked the city. The enemy is simultaneously striking with missiles, drones, and guided aerial bombs – Kharkiv mayor [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:44 PM

Explosion number 40 in Kharkiv ‼️ 40!!! 🤯 and 5 more drones incoming. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:40 PM

Kharkiv has just endured 30+ explosions, and the attack goes on‼️ Combined attack using drones, guided aerial bombs, and ballistic missiles. Without a doubt, it’s been one of the most massive ones on Kharkiv in 2025. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:13 PM

The latest explosion just now shook my home. Russia is bombing Kharkiv nonstop tonight ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:06 PM

Kyiv:

An eyewitness video captured a Russian “double tap” terrorist strike in Kyiv this dawn.

A RU missile is clearly seen targeting a building that was already hit about 30 minutes PRIOR – with first responders’ vehicles on scene.

3 Ukraine firefighters were killed, several wounded in the 2nd strike. [image or embed] — Alex Panchenko (@alexpanchenko2.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 1:49 PM

Meaghan Mobbs, currently in Kyiv, publicly addressed her father, General Kellogg, on Twitter: “It might be the explosions and gunfire in the dead of the night, but I get the strange feeling the Russians don’t want peace” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:23 AM

Ukraine’s “Clear Sky” air defense unit shot down 33 Russian drones in just five hours during tonight’s Russian mass attack on Kyiv. The unit uses special Anti-Shahed interceptor drones. That brings their total to 261 intercepted targets. t.me/cleanskyusf/15 [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 2:42 AM

Lutsk, Volyn Oblast:

A residential high-rise collapsed all the way down to the basement after russia’s overnight attack on Lutsk. Here, two people, a couple, lost their lives. Their bodies were found in the basement, where they had fallen from the upper floors along with the building’s panels. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 10:46 AM

Russia launched a cruise missile directly into a residential building in Lutsk tonight. Targeting civilians is part of Russia’s war strategy. Always has been. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 2:42 AM

Rescuers recover body in Lutsk from beneath the rubble of a nine-story building. This brings the total number of casualties from last night’s Russian attack on the city to 27. Emergency workers are continuing to dismantle the collapsed structures. there may still be people under the debris. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 8:53 AM

Lutsk is in northwestern Ukraine and is usually not facing the same threat from drone swarms, glide bombs, or ballistic missiles as eastern and central Ukraine.

Moscow:

💥🚗In Moscow, Russian sappers are trying to demine a KIA Optima passenger car. ❗️A car belongs to a deputy from Crimea, Vitaly Desyatnik. He has been present on Mirotvorets website since 2015. The car is currently being demined. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 5:26 AM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

/1. A major fire broke out at a Russian oil depot in Engels. This oil depot is actively used by Russia to refuel strategic aviation at the Engels military airfield. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 2:39 AM

Moscow Oblast:

Satellite images show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Kronstadt plant on May 28, with over 8 strikes confirmed. The key producer of “Inokhodets” drones and S8000 “Banderol” missiles, used against Ukraine, was heavily damaged. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 6:39 AM

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

Russian Mi-8 helicopter destroyed, Mi-35 damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on Bryansk airport overnight, per ASTRA. Secondary explosions followed the strike, damaging admin buildings and rescue services. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 5:24 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

❤️‍🩹🐈 In the village of Marlakhivka in the Kyiv region, rescuers pulled four cats from the rubble following a Russian attack on May 25 📸: Eugene Kibets, Kyiv Animal Rescue Group [image or embed] — The New Voice of Ukraine (@english.nv.ua) May 29, 2025 at 9:58 AM

