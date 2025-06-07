Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Trump’s Military Parade

DC's airport will likely be closed for hours to accommodate Trump's military birthday parade next weekend — which would also send ripples of delays around the country: www.washingtonpost.com/business/202…

— Isaac Dovere (@isaacdovere.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 4:31 PM


[gift link]

Janet Zamora never had the chance to visit D.C. with her husband. They talked about it, longing to meander down the National Mall and see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial up close.

But he was too sick to travel, she said, riddled with illness from exposure to Agent Orange during his five years with the Air Force in the Vietnam War. After he died in December, days after his 80th birthday, she applied for him to be part of a ceremony held at the memorial that annually honors hundreds of veterans who fought in the war and died after they came home. She’d go alone, for him.

Then she learned that this year the ceremony won’t take place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial or even in the nation’s capital — for the first time since its founding more than three decades ago, organizers say…

Millions of pounds of military hardware are expected to roll down the streets of DC in just over a week, fulfilling a dream of President Trump but also sparking concerns about how roads & infrastructure will fare under the weight of heavy tanks and fighting vehicles. www.cnn.com/2025/06/06/p…

— Natasha Bertrand (@natashabertrand.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:38 AM

The largest military parade the city has seen in decades is expected to bring seven million pounds of vehicles and weaponry as well as a price tag potentially in the tens of millions of dollars, and this week the US Army has started reinforcing the roads that will carry the hardware downtown and along the parade route.

The parade on June 14 will feature dozens of M1-A1 Abrams tanks and Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles rolling through the streets of DC, as well as Howitzers and other artillery pieces, officials said. Nearly 7,000 soldiers are set to participate.

Most of the tanks, vehicles and equipment are currently en route to Maryland from Fort Cavazos in Texas, and will arrive by train at the rail station in Jessup, Maryland, early next week. They will then be offloaded onto flatbed trucks for onward transport to DC…

The damage mitigation efforts include laying steel plates down on roads, particularly at spots where the tanks will make sharp turns; putting new track pads on every vehicle to relieve some pressure and create separation between the metal and the asphalt; and ensuring the tanks move only at a walking pace during the parade itself, the officials said…

The Army’s 250th birthday celebration has been in the works for two years, Army officials said. But adding a parade was the Trump White House’s idea, so planning for that began only two months ago.

Trump’s desire for a large military parade – featuring all of the military services – dates back to his first term. But it was scrapped at the time because defense officials said it would cost as much as $100 million and damage DC streets.

This month’s parade will focus only on the Army, making it slightly smaller and less expensive…

The Army has consulted with the National Park Services, the Federal Highway Administration, DC Water, Washington Gas, Pepco, the Department of Transportation and “all the associated authorities and utility companies that would have rightful concerns,” Curry said.

During those discussions, the Army went over the expected route with the companies, looking at their underground gas and electric lines, which Curry said largely run under sidewalks instead of in the middle of the road. That alone mitigated some of the concern over damage to critical infrastructure, Curry said…

The parade is meant to tell the story of the Army through its 250-year history, beginning with the Revolutionary War, tracing through major conflicts and ending with present day. The parade route will begin near the Lincoln Memorial on Constitution Avenue, continue east to 15th Street, and end at the corner of 15th and Independence Avenue…

www.politico.com/live-updates…
“The Army would better spend the cost of the parade on services for military families, such as child care and tuition reimbursement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a veteran, argued at the hearing.”

— OldParatroop (@oldparatrp.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 7:28 AM

The top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee is expressing skepticism over the Army’s plan to hold a multimillion-dollar parade in Washington on June 14 — even as service leaders defend it as a vital recruiting tool.

“I would have recommended against the parade,” Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said in an interview Thursday, shortly after learning from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in an Army budget hearing that the event would have an estimated price tag in the range of $25 million to $40 million.

“On the other hand, the secretary feels that it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for thousands of young Americans to see what a great opportunity it is to participate in a great military force, that it will be a recruiting tool,” Wicker added. “So, we’ll see.”

Driscoll defended the cost of the parade to members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday morning. “We believe we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fill up our recruiting pipeline,” he said.

But he was not able to provide an exact cost, he said, because the Army will also need to cover whatever damage its tanks do to Washington’s streets…

The Army is also bringing about 6,600 troops to Washington and will house them in several vacant federal buildings downtown, said one Army official granted anonymity to share private logistics. Those troops will hail from every active-duty division in the service, and each soldier will receive three meals a day and a $69 daily per diem for any other costs they incur…

If it was really about celebrating military families, we could put $30 million toward helping them offset the cost of their child care, food assistance and tuition…  But it isn't. Trump is throwing himself a $30 million birthday parade just to stroke his own ego.

— Tammy Duckworth (@duckworth.senate.gov) June 5, 2025 at 5:20 PM

🚨Trump’s ego birthday parade isn’t about strength—it’s a spectacle for a draft dodger who’s gutting Veterans care while playing dress-up with the military.
“Weak, insecure nations do military parades… this is an absolute mockery.” — Max Rose, VoteVets Senior Advisor

— VoteVets (@votevets.org) June 3, 2025 at 11:32 AM

Do the math.
Tell Congress to stop Mango Mussolini's wasteful and authoritarian military birthday parade here: bit.ly/3EQEN9l
#ResistTrump

— The Democratic Coalition (@thedemcoalition.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 11:20 AM

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Fuck Trump.

      Perhaps this might remind the dimmer bulbs among us, including pundits and journalamists, of the danger of having the US military under the control of an ignorant and incurious fascist.

      Would love to hear more on the military’s training on identifying illegal orders.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      There is pretty much NOTHING authoritarians love more than a military parade, not even beating up Others.  His basement and armchair stans will be beside themselves.

      And others should correct any misimpression, but I do NOT think the TACO guy is particularly admired or respected within the military — officers or enlisted — with the exception of the usual small minority of hardcore Fasicsts.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      So they’re going to have all this heavy military equipment rolling over steel plates?  Did they rehearse this? Do the plates stay in place? How loud is it? I can’t help but think that the driving over steel plates is going to be very loud and look goofy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So, are they going to have an giant gold platted robot carry an AI portrait of Trump in his warrior Rambo guise led the parade?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      @feebog:  Yes.  No Kings Day.  And maybe it will be on that date, forever more.

      June 14.  Easy to remember.  One month before Bastille Day.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  I am rooting for thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

      Although.  It would be storming on the Army troops too, and I do not wish for that.

      At least the airport will already be closed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      scav

      It’s somehow hard to take the Army seriously, after witnessing how fast they folded to the toddler wanting to play with his toy soldiers after tiring of making his truck go “vroom vroom”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: or “donates” it to whom? His campaign fund?

      I’d bet a lot of his followers don’t believe it either. But it sounds good, it superficially agrees with the values they preach (if not practice), and it annoys the libz (or they think it does). Winner!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      @JoyceH: That’s what I was wondering. The steel plates I’ve seen placed on roads are heavy enough to stay put under normal use, but what will happen when a 60 ton tank pivots on them? and then the one after that et cetera? I guess we’ll find out in a couple hours.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Elizabelle:

      Perhaps this might remind the dimmer bulbs among us, including pundits and journalamists, of the danger of having the US military under the control of an ignorant and incurious fascist.

      The pundits and journalamists are dying for Trump to start a civil war. Best content provider ever.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Hilbertsubspace

      I know I am a petty man, but Politico using the phrase “daily per diem”  irritates me.  Deeply.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      To be technical, a ‘hot’ civil war.

      We’re in a cold one and have been for ‘x’ number of years, maybe going back to the end of Reconstruction if we wanna get all academic about it.

      But at least this century.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      XeckyGilchrist

      I imagine at some point a huge bunch of soldiers will have to stand at attention for hours while Trump fulminates about whatever bug he has up his ass at the moment. Or maybe he’ll just dance.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      Speaking of more evolved creatures:  Big Bear eaglet Gizmo fledged this morning.

      She was flapping those wings, and hopping about this morning.  When she finally left her perch, it looked more like falling (and then flapping), but maybe that’s what fledging looks like.

      I hope Sunny and Gizmo return to the nest frequently.  For one thing, they still need fresh fish deliveries from their parents.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      @Melancholy Jaques:  Which would just prove they are ignoramuses with no sense of history.

      But.  We see and hear that several times weekly already.

      Terrible thought the day after D Day’s 81st anniversary.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TONYG

      @JoyceH: Would the steel plates even actually protect the streets?  An Abrams tank weighs about 70 tons.  Very large steel plates would spread out the impact of that massive weight to a degree — but it’s still 70 tons of pressure on a city street (below which is water mains, sewer systems, electrical systems, etc.).  Did any actual civil engineers analyze this problem?  Most likely not.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JMG

      What if it rains? we know Trump hates the rain because it ruins his hair and makeup. Will the parade have a rain date? Or will he just sit in a plastic tent looking even more ridiculous?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: The weather in the DC area has been weird this year.  For much of the time, some huge dome of high pressure has prevented any rain at all, even when wide bands of thunderstorms roll by.  The forecasts for rain have often been off by quite a bit.

      But, on the other hand, we here in NoVA got a brief, intense thunderstorm around 9 AM today.  WTF??

      :-/

      There’s a massive amount of heat and water in the atmosphere these days.  I don’t know if the weather models have really caught up with the implications yet, but they do seem to be a little better in the last week or few than they were earlier in the year.

      We’ll see.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      If any tanks get stuck in collapsing streets, perhaps someone can get some Ukrainian farmers with tractors to pull them out.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Fair Economist

      @Elizabelle:

      She was flapping those wings, and hopping about this morning. When she finally left her perch, it looked more like falling (and then flapping), but maybe that’s what fledging looks like.

      It often is, although her sister Sunny managed a pretty convincing first takeoff. (at 0:30)

      Reply

