DC's airport will likely be closed for hours to accommodate Trump's military birthday parade next weekend — which would also send ripples of delays around the country: www.washingtonpost.com/business/202… [image or embed] — Isaac Dovere (@isaacdovere.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 4:31 PM

Why aren’t Vietnam veterans being honored this year at their own memorial, for the first time in three decades? Because Donald Trump is using the space to throw himself a birthday parade instead. https://t.co/E4Jf3faUw2 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 28, 2025



[gift link]

Janet Zamora never had the chance to visit D.C. with her husband. They talked about it, longing to meander down the National Mall and see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial up close. But he was too sick to travel, she said, riddled with illness from exposure to Agent Orange during his five years with the Air Force in the Vietnam War. After he died in December, days after his 80th birthday, she applied for him to be part of a ceremony held at the memorial that annually honors hundreds of veterans who fought in the war and died after they came home. She’d go alone, for him. Then she learned that this year the ceremony won’t take place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial or even in the nation’s capital — for the first time since its founding more than three decades ago, organizers say…

Millions of pounds of military hardware are expected to roll down the streets of DC in just over a week, fulfilling a dream of President Trump but also sparking concerns about how roads & infrastructure will fare under the weight of heavy tanks and fighting vehicles. www.cnn.com/2025/06/06/p… [image or embed] — Natasha Bertrand (@natashabertrand.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 9:38 AM

… The largest military parade the city has seen in decades is expected to bring seven million pounds of vehicles and weaponry as well as a price tag potentially in the tens of millions of dollars, and this week the US Army has started reinforcing the roads that will carry the hardware downtown and along the parade route. The parade on June 14 will feature dozens of M1-A1 Abrams tanks and Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles rolling through the streets of DC, as well as Howitzers and other artillery pieces, officials said. Nearly 7,000 soldiers are set to participate. Most of the tanks, vehicles and equipment are currently en route to Maryland from Fort Cavazos in Texas, and will arrive by train at the rail station in Jessup, Maryland, early next week. They will then be offloaded onto flatbed trucks for onward transport to DC… The damage mitigation efforts include laying steel plates down on roads, particularly at spots where the tanks will make sharp turns; putting new track pads on every vehicle to relieve some pressure and create separation between the metal and the asphalt; and ensuring the tanks move only at a walking pace during the parade itself, the officials said… The Army’s 250th birthday celebration has been in the works for two years, Army officials said. But adding a parade was the Trump White House’s idea, so planning for that began only two months ago.

Trump’s desire for a large military parade – featuring all of the military services – dates back to his first term. But it was scrapped at the time because defense officials said it would cost as much as $100 million and damage DC streets. This month’s parade will focus only on the Army, making it slightly smaller and less expensive… The Army has consulted with the National Park Services, the Federal Highway Administration, DC Water, Washington Gas, Pepco, the Department of Transportation and “all the associated authorities and utility companies that would have rightful concerns,” Curry said. During those discussions, the Army went over the expected route with the companies, looking at their underground gas and electric lines, which Curry said largely run under sidewalks instead of in the middle of the road. That alone mitigated some of the concern over damage to critical infrastructure, Curry said… The parade is meant to tell the story of the Army through its 250-year history, beginning with the Revolutionary War, tracing through major conflicts and ending with present day. The parade route will begin near the Lincoln Memorial on Constitution Avenue, continue east to 15th Street, and end at the corner of 15th and Independence Avenue…

www.politico.com/live-updates…

“The Army would better spend the cost of the parade on services for military families, such as child care and tuition reimbursement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a veteran, argued at the hearing.” [image or embed] — OldParatroop (@oldparatrp.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 7:28 AM

The top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee is expressing skepticism over the Army’s plan to hold a multimillion-dollar parade in Washington on June 14 — even as service leaders defend it as a vital recruiting tool. “I would have recommended against the parade,” Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said in an interview Thursday, shortly after learning from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in an Army budget hearing that the event would have an estimated price tag in the range of $25 million to $40 million. “On the other hand, the secretary feels that it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for thousands of young Americans to see what a great opportunity it is to participate in a great military force, that it will be a recruiting tool,” Wicker added. “So, we’ll see.” Driscoll defended the cost of the parade to members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday morning. “We believe we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fill up our recruiting pipeline,” he said. But he was not able to provide an exact cost, he said, because the Army will also need to cover whatever damage its tanks do to Washington’s streets… The Army is also bringing about 6,600 troops to Washington and will house them in several vacant federal buildings downtown, said one Army official granted anonymity to share private logistics. Those troops will hail from every active-duty division in the service, and each soldier will receive three meals a day and a $69 daily per diem for any other costs they incur…

If it was really about celebrating military families, we could put $30 million toward helping them offset the cost of their child care, food assistance and tuition… But it isn't. Trump is throwing himself a $30 million birthday parade just to stroke his own ego. [image or embed] — Tammy Duckworth (@duckworth.senate.gov) June 5, 2025 at 5:20 PM