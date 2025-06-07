Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

No one could have predicted…

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

In my day, never was longer.

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

All hail the time of the bunny!

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Week in Miniature

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Week in Miniature

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Broken:



Musk-Trump Feud Goes Nuclear as Musk Lobs Epstein Accusations, Trump Threatens SpaceX: A Closer Look

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Jay
  • matt
  • NotMax
  • Rose Judson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    4. 4.

      Jay

      5 million Americans are now going to work in Banana Factories, their kids are going to work in Banana Factories.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.