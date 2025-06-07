anntelnaes.substack.com/p/the-mark-o…
— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 11:59 AM
Albert Burneko, at Defector — “Donald Trump And Elon Musk Throw Day-Long Tantrums At Each Other”:
Other than every interaction either of them has had with another living being in their entire lives, as well as every single thing that is true about either of their personalities, and everything that either of them believes about themselves and each other and all others and life and the world, and their being the absolute two worst people presently alive, there was no reason to think, or even to fear, that Donald Trump and Elon Musk would not remain loyal allies and strategic partners forever. Alas, the dream of lifelong friendship died on Thursday, in a cascade of insults and threats posted to their respective embarrassing social media platforms. I don’t know about you, but I’ll never trust again…
Listen. Recounting the, like, political or financial reasons why Donald Trump and Elon Musk fell out is among the more absurd things I can imagine doing; for one thing it grants a conceivable alternative reality in which they were not always going to become enemies at some point. The ultimate and most salient reason Donald Trump and Elon Musk fell out is that they are, respectively, Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Sure, yes: There may be proximate triggers for their having fallen out on Thursday, June 5, 2025, as opposed to some other time; there inevitably would be specific triggers whenever they eventually turned on each other. But they never were not going to turn on each other, because they are Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Anyway they did! At a Thursday Oval Office press availability pegged to his meeting with German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump sniped when a reporter asked him about Musk’s criticism of the bill. First he referred to their “great relationship” in the past tense, then blithely suggested Musk is upset about the loss of EV subsidies his company depends on. Then he did the classic Trump thing where he insults someone by listing the favors they did for him—in Trump’s view, you are by definition a sucker from the very moment you do anything for him that he didn’t pay for in advance, and he is 100-percent right about that—while simultaneously dismissing those favors as worthless…
That set off Musk. Soon after, on Twitter, he derided the bill as containing a “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK” and made a classic Elon Musk Fake-Smart History Gibberish claim that “in the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that [is] both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this!”
Typically, if someone said That’s hitting him where it hurts about remarks as dumb and toothless as these, that would be an example of sarcasm. Not in this case! Calling his bill ugly and disgusting is exactly the kind of thing that actually would bother Donald Trump, much more than some sober analysis of its probably disastrous effects on American society, about which he does not and will never give a frig…
Shortly thereafter, Musk posted on Twitter that Trump “is in the [Jeffrey] Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” This would register as a blockbuster revelation if Gawker had not reported on it in 2015, and if Trump had not been photographed with the infamous financier roughly eleventy zillion times. Still! It’s really quite something for the world’s richest man to be calling the president of the U.S. a sex criminal like 90 hours or whatever after the two of them were chilling together in the Oval Office. Like just as a How We Live Now moment.
You might wonder, at this point, about Musk’s decision to spend (according to him) hundreds of millions of dollars securing the election to the presidency of a guy he’s now, by implication, calling a child rapist. The explanation is that Musk simply does not care about that at all. He just figures it might damage Trump, or at least make him very angry….
By the end of the day, or by the time I moved on with my life, onetime Trump Svengali moron Steve Bannon had leapt into the fray, calling for an investigation into Musk’s immigration status and suggesting he should be deported. Also, Tesla’s stock had dropped around 14 percent of its value; according to the New York Times, this “wiped out about $150 billion from Tesla’s market valuation.” That last bit, I think, put the kibosh on silly speculation that this whole thing was some kind of planned stunt by what people still, even now, like to imagine are two Masters of the Distracting Arts.
Enough! I will recap this feud no further. This is what happens when butter-soft inheritance babies with fragile egos get mad at each other. Neither can conceive of taking the L; neither has or can conceive of any move other than clumsy conflict escalation, imprinted into them from a life of throwing tantrums until mommy gave them a lolly. Either would vaporize the entire planet before conceding defeat or seeking conciliation. The big chickens couldn’t even bear to insult each other face-to-face, or even on the same social media platform…
Next to Trump and Musk, Shatner and I look like adoring newlyweds.
— George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 5:38 PM
A wise woman once said "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man you should trust with nuclear weapons."
America should've listened to her.
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 8:46 AM
===
@joshmankiewicz.bsky.social
— Peggy Brava (@peggybrava.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 10:42 PM
===
New: Elon Musk has deleted some of his harshest recent posts against Donalr Trump, including the one about Jeffrey Epstein and the one endorsing Trump's impeachment
time.com/7291898/elon…
— Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 11:01 AM
===
May the worse man win! #both Please share #laloalcaraz cartoons and visit GoComics.com/laloalcaraz for more, not to. mention all the Lalo cartoons over at www.calonews.com/multimedia/l…
— Lalo Alcaraz (@laloalcaraz.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 11:41 AM
