Saturday Night Fights Open Thread: Something Unpredictable, But in the End, It’s Right

by | 33 Comments

anntelnaes.substack.com/p/the-mark-o…

[image or embed]

— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 11:59 AM

Albert Burneko, at Defector“Donald Trump And Elon Musk Throw Day-Long Tantrums At Each Other”:

Other than every interaction either of them has had with another living being in their entire lives, as well as every single thing that is true about either of their personalities, and everything that either of them believes about themselves and each other and all others and life and the world, and their being the absolute two worst people presently alive, there was no reason to think, or even to fear, that Donald Trump and Elon Musk would not remain loyal allies and strategic partners forever. Alas, the dream of lifelong friendship died on Thursday, in a cascade of insults and threats posted to their respective embarrassing social media platforms. I don’t know about you, but I’ll never trust again…

Listen. Recounting the, like, political or financial reasons why Donald Trump and Elon Musk fell out is among the more absurd things I can imagine doing; for one thing it grants a conceivable alternative reality in which they were not always going to become enemies at some point. The ultimate and most salient reason Donald Trump and Elon Musk fell out is that they are, respectively, Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Sure, yes: There may be proximate triggers for their having fallen out on Thursday, June 5, 2025, as opposed to some other time; there inevitably would be specific triggers whenever they eventually turned on each other. But they never were not going to turn on each other, because they are Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Anyway they did! At a Thursday Oval Office press availability pegged to his meeting with German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump sniped when a reporter asked him about Musk’s criticism of the bill. First he referred to their “great relationship” in the past tense, then blithely suggested Musk is upset about the loss of EV subsidies his company depends on. Then he did the classic Trump thing where he insults someone by listing the favors they did for him—in Trump’s view, you are by definition a sucker from the very moment you do anything for him that he didn’t pay for in advance, and he is 100-percent right about that—while simultaneously dismissing those favors as worthless…

That set off Musk. Soon after, on Twitter, he derided the bill as containing a “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK” and made a classic Elon Musk Fake-Smart History Gibberish claim that “in the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that [is] both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this!”

Typically, if someone said That’s hitting him where it hurts about remarks as dumb and toothless as these, that would be an example of sarcasm. Not in this case! Calling his bill ugly and disgusting is exactly the kind of thing that actually would bother Donald Trump, much more than some sober analysis of its probably disastrous effects on American society, about which he does not and will never give a frig…

Shortly thereafter, Musk posted on Twitter that Trump “is in the [Jeffrey] Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” This would register as a blockbuster revelation if Gawker had not reported on it in 2015, and if Trump had not been photographed with the infamous financier roughly eleventy zillion times. Still! It’s really quite something for the world’s richest man to be calling the president of the U.S. a sex criminal like 90 hours or whatever after the two of them were chilling together in the Oval Office. Like just as a How We Live Now moment.

You might wonder, at this point, about Musk’s decision to spend (according to him) hundreds of millions of dollars securing the election to the presidency of a guy he’s now, by implication, calling a child rapist. The explanation is that Musk simply does not care about that at all. He just figures it might damage Trump, or at least make him very angry….

By the end of the day, or by the time I moved on with my life, onetime Trump Svengali moron Steve Bannon had leapt into the fray, calling for an investigation into Musk’s immigration status and suggesting he should be deported. Also, Tesla’s stock had dropped around 14 percent of its value; according to the New York Times, this “wiped out about $150 billion from Tesla’s market valuation.” That last bit, I think, put the kibosh on silly speculation that this whole thing was some kind of planned stunt by what people still, even now, like to imagine are two Masters of the Distracting Arts.

Enough! I will recap this feud no further. This is what happens when butter-soft inheritance babies with fragile egos get mad at each other. Neither can conceive of taking the L; neither has or can conceive of any move other than clumsy conflict escalation, imprinted into them from a life of throwing tantrums until mommy gave them a lolly. Either would vaporize the entire planet before conceding defeat or seeking conciliation. The big chickens couldn’t even bear to insult each other face-to-face, or even on the same social media platform…

Next to Trump and Musk, Shatner and I look like adoring newlyweds.

— George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 5:38 PM

A wise woman once said "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man you should trust with nuclear weapons."
America should've listened to her.

[image or embed]

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 8:46 AM


===

@joshmankiewicz.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Peggy Brava (@peggybrava.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 10:42 PM


===

New: Elon Musk has deleted some of his harshest recent posts against Donalr Trump, including the one about Jeffrey Epstein and the one endorsing Trump's impeachment
time.com/7291898/elon…

[image or embed]

— Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 11:01 AM


===

May the worse man win! #both Please share #laloalcaraz cartoons and visit GoComics.com/laloalcaraz for more, not to. mention all the Lalo cartoons over at www.calonews.com/multimedia/l…

[image or embed]

— Lalo Alcaraz (@laloalcaraz.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 11:41 AM

  • Baud
  • Bupalos
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • HopefullyNotcassandra
  • jimmiraybob
  • Librettist
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • RevRick
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • trollhattan

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      I forget where I read it (maybe it was here?) but some wag noted that this, -this- is what FTFNYT lives for.  Not for reporting on, y’know, threats to our Republic but instead for this sort of hair-pulling fistfights.

      Our Press Corpse.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Geminid

      Not that he was the only one to see this break-up coming, but Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu called it last February 13:

         At one point, the gigantic egos of Trump and Musk will clash. And I am here to see it, sooner or later. 🍿

      Soylu had been commenting on the signs of stress he’d already picked up on.

      Ragip Soylu’s beat for Middle East Eye is Turkiye, but he spent two years as Washington correspondent for a Turkish newspaper and follows U.S. politics fairly closely.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bupalos

      @Chetan Murthy: OK yeah, but this is the kind of thing that should put paid to the idea that NYT (and “the media” generally) just “likes Republicans” or “wants them to win” or whatever. They want spectacle, they want entertainment, they want eyeballs. One party happens to be a lot better at providing that now that it’s been taken over by Trump, who himself is a kind of genius at understanding the degree to which this is the media dynamic.

      But it has pretty much nothing to do with ideology, and pretty much everything to do with the way “reporting on politics” an politics itself now exists in a different realm.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      There are some high value words in that opinion piece.  Thanks, Anne Laurie!

      classic Elon Musk Fake-Smart History Gibberish

      onetime Trump Svengali moron Steve Bannon

      butter-soft inheritance babies with fragile egos

      neither has or can conceive of any move other than clumsy conflict escalation, imprinted into them from a life of throwing tantrums until mommy gave them a lolly

      Ahhhh, that was satisfying.  Very Betty Cracker-esque!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Jesus, I am sick of Trump and Elon.  I really am.  At least our finest journalists can cover this story well, because they are all stuck in high school.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Attended a uni graduation celebration for one of the kiddo’s childhood BFFs last night. They are both HS class of 2020 so had nuttin’ back then. We’re still catching up.

      She earned a musical performance degree from an Ivy and is aiming for New York in fall and give it a shot breaking in on Broadway. Meanwhile learning such phrases as “Is that a skinny double macchiato?”

      Treated us to an impromptu set of five songs, one a composition from the musical she wrote for her thesis. Her high school voice was lovely and her trained voice now has added that clarity and power that can reach across the orchestra and into the second balcony. Gobsmacked, even today I tear up a little thinking about it.

      Their long planned trip to Japan is next week. I have zero doubt it will be well worth the wait. The kiddo will be two continents ahead of me after this one.

      These kids are powerfully motivated to take hold of their lives and and also to make the world a better place. I say we let them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      Shortly thereafter, Musk posted on Twitter that Trump “is in the [Jeffrey] Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” This would register as a blockbuster revelation if Gawker had not reported on it in 2015, and if Trump had not been photographed with the infamous financier roughly eleventy zillion times. Still! It’s really quite something for the world’s richest man to be calling the president of the U.S. a sex criminal like 90 hours or whatever after the two of them were chilling together in the Oval Office. Like just as a How We Live Now moment.

      You might wonder, at this point, about Musk’s decision to spend (according to him) hundreds of millions of dollars securing the election to the presidency of a guy he’s now, by implication, calling a child rapist. The explanation is that Musk simply does not care about that at all. He just figures it might damage Trump, or at least make him very angry….

      Reminder that a much younger Elon Musk was photographed at a party with Ghislaine Maxwell.  Not only does he not care that Trump raped children, there is a pretty good likelihood that Musk is in the Epstein files too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: While he has been gleefully reporting the latest developments in the Trump/Musk feudthe Soylu is also thinking about a more important matter:

      Whenever I feel depressed and hopeless I suddenly remember that Assad is gone and I immediately feel better.

      This event alone proves that we should never be hopeless about the future and persevere as Syrians have done.

      Soylu began work as a professional journalist in 2010. The Syrian Revolution broke out in the Spring of 2011, so he witnessed that drawn out, terrible event from the country next door, for most of his adult life.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Wordle Times got what it wanted.

      Very true.  And fuck them very much.

      FWIW, today is also the Belmont Stakes.   Will it be Sovereignty or Journalism or some faster horse?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Bupalos:

      It’s hardly either/or, you know. They can be getting off on this cat fight, and still be programmed for Republican rule.

      Seen anything in their reporting that suggests that Trump might be less than fit as President, given his behavior here?

      Me either.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      White House security staff warned Musk’s Starlink is a security risk

      Elon Musk’s team at the U.S. DOGE Service and allies in the Trump administration ignored White House communications experts worried about potential security breaches when DOGE personnel installed Musk’s Starlink internet service in the complex this year, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

      The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues, said those who were managing White House communications systems were not informed in advance when DOGE representatives went to the roof of the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building in February to install a terminal connecting users in the complex to Starlink satellites, which are owned by Musk’s private SpaceX rocket company.

      The people said those managing the systems weren’t able to monitor such connections to stop sensitive information from leaving the complex or hackers from breaking in.

      Huh.  “I am so shocked,” said no one.

      (Link goes to WaPost article via web archive)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @trollhattan:

      These kids are powerfully motivated to take hold of their lives and and also to make the world a better place. I say we let them.

       

      No one here is stopping them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      CNN presentation of George Clooney’s Good Night and Good Luck is live.  It is well staged.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @Bupalos: I agree ….

      Yet, if the fourth estate views its duty as entertainment, how are we, the people, supposed to figure out what our government is actually doing?

      What the gop is doing right now is horrific and a real show of poo-poo. It takes effort to report those stories, too.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I’m not a wag, but I’ve been saying this more or less since the FTFNYT decided that whether the Clintons did anything wrong in Whitewater, they’d run articles claiming they did anyway.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Librettist

      The Supersonic EO was Trump showing off his new hawt techbro girlfriend. Blake Scholl is another bullshit artist (re)selling the world of the future circa 1962.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      @Elizabelle: I am sick of Trump and Elon

      We may be sick of hearing about these two idiots but the coverage that the mainstream media gives them right now could make a difference in how normies view them. Anything that penetrates the bubble of fake competence that they have created for themselves can’t hurt.

      I may be sick of them but I am not sick of the mocking of them.  I am here for that

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      I hope this play holds people’s interest.  They loved Breaking Bad and Saul and a lot of other sort of cerebral entertainment.

      Reply

