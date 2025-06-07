Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TL, DR Good Read: 'The Newest MAGA Intellectual Hero Was Denounced as a Total Crackpot'

TL, DR Good Read: ‘The Newest MAGA Intellectual Hero Was Denounced as a Total Crackpot’

A SparkNotes version of the latest Very Serious Right-Wing Thought Leader spotlight, because the New Yorker takes far too many words, unlike Mr Charles P. Pierce for Esquire:

I can’t do better than James Fallows’s assessment of Curtis Yarvin, the Caesarist Internet crank who has a grip on many members of the techno-Right, including the vice president of the United States of America, J. Divan Vance, and who also seems to be a dumb person’s idea of a smart person, if the dumb person is playing Dungeons & Dragons while watching Gladiator on mushrooms. Yarvin is the subject of a fine profile by Ava Kofman in the current issue of The New Yorker. In a thread on Bluesky, Fallows calls Yarvin a “barroom savant.”

If you’ve lived in a small town, you know the character of the “barroom savant.” Knows the inside story on everything. Knows what “they” are covering up. Tells you that he (always “he”) tested into Mensa. But never went mainstream. Feels sorry for you if you believe what “they” say. And what books you need to read to blow your mind. And did I forget, he has a “genius IQ?” We’ve met this guy before…

To circle back to the start, guy high on his own supply of the virtues of the “high IQ”—as individuals, and as breeding stock. My sample-size of interviewees is limited but over the years have had first-hand exposure to: One [professor] in college. One [professor] in grad school. Nine or ten people I’ve interviewed and written about. Each of whom was a Nobel laureate. Strangely, none talked about their own IQ, or anyone else’s. But this guy does. As Trump does too! I give you, the intellectual leader of Thiel, Vance, Miller, and the MAGA era! (I was tempted to say, “We call it The Aristocrats.”)

C’mon, Fallows. Unleash that inner blogger!

Kofman’s piece is a treasure trove of empowered lunacy spooned out by Yarvin into the hungry mouths of America’s techno-oligarchs—most of whom have a lot more money than sense, as Rod Stewart once sang. He first came to their attention when he was blogging as one Mencius Moldbug and dropped a 120,000-word dung-bomb onto the innocent Intertoobz…

Yarvin also quoted The Matrix in his screed, which is the kind of dead giveaway that a fondness for Atlas Shrugged used to mean. This manner of thinking always will find suckers. The problems always come, however, when they find suckers with money, and Yarvin struck the motherlode…

Deep in the piece, we discover that Yarvin’s flight from political sensibility began with, of all things, disillusionment when he discovered that swift boating John Kerry wasn’t enough to derail his 2004 presidential campaign. Also, Kofman gets major points for describing Yarvin’s crackpottery as being “surrealized” by the Trump administration. The Triumph of the Swill.

    50Comments

    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      This is the kind of post that warrants a reprint of how Adam L described Edolf several years back:

      Musk is what happens when you’re raised in wealth that is all accumulated from the slave labor that resulted from apartheid in South Africa.

      He’s not particularly smart, he’s not particularly gifted, he’s not actually an engineer.

      What he is is someone who was handed an emerald mine and all of its proceeds and profits as a toddler, continually failed upwards, and can’t even get it through his head that the one thing he’s sort of good at – being a promoter of the ideas of people that actually understand the tech they’re trying to build or develop or think up – is the only thing he’s sort of good at.

      And the minute he opens his mouth or decides to tweet, he does damage to the one thing he’s sort of good at and reinforces that he’s really a dumbfuck asshole.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      khead

      Yarvin also quoted The Matrix in his screed, which is the kind of dead giveaway that a fondness for Atlas Shrugged used to mean. This manner of thinking always will find suckers. The problems always come, however, when they find suckers with money, and Yarvin struck the motherlode…

      Suckers with money who haven’t played BioShock.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mrscoachb

      MrCoachB and I have always called these know it alls ….”the guy at the end of the bar”, there’s one in every local pub

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @khead:

      I think the odds are pretty fair that Yarvin did play BioShock and still didn’t get it. Much as Paul Ryan could sing along to Rage Against the Machine without getting what the songs were about.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RepubAnon

      The Triumph of the Swill sounds like a good title for a documentry on Trump’s rturn to the Presidency.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Maga+ intellectual + hero= ?

      oxymoron?

      I question the emotional and social intelligence  of people like yarvin, and his fans…and all the people who knowingly voted for his program..

      Reply
    9. 9.

      moonbat

      I’ll subscribe to anyone’s newsletter who can give us a good read on Theil’s MO.

      Yes, I know he’s an I’m-going-to-live-forever vampire and he owns J. Divan Vance lock, stock, and barrel, but is he the type to flame out spectacularly like we saw fElon do this week when his worldview as himself as the god-king we’ve all been waiting for to enslave us is questioned?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Good morning all! Nice to see this twit getting the light he deserves. And yes, quoting The Matrix without understanding The Matrix is peak faux-intelligence.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      suzanne

      I read recently that Yarvin has started sleeping with women again, since his wife died. Apparently he briefly dated Caroline Ellison, who was the girlfriend of Sam Bankman-Fried. Just so you can be reminded that the worst people in the world are indeed all fucking each other.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Obvious Russian Troll: A friend of mine thinks a lot of the recent mainstreaming of Randism is because of Bioshock.

      I recently read someone suggesting that satire is harmful, full stop; because, contrary to what we were all told in English class, to depict a thing IS always functionally the same as endorsing it, regardless of the artist’s intentions, because people are dumb as rocks. (François Truffaut famously thought this was true of critical depictions of war in film. But maybe it’s far more general.)

      It depresses me because of the sheer amount of art that would be better off eliminated if this is true.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I recently read someone suggesting that satire is harmful, full stop; because, contrary to what we were all told in English class, to depict a thing IS always functionally the same as endorsing it

       

      I’m not that radical, but I appreciate the point. I feel like a lot of “satire” we see isn’t really satire, it’s mimicry, which does end up looking like an endorsement.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      @BeautifulPlumage: Andrew Tate used to tell his loser bro audience that they were all trapped in the Matrix, enslaved in a false world, and that the only way to escape the Matrix was… to devote your entire existence to accumulating as much money as possible! Because the super-rich, they were the ones who were free of the Matrix.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NeenerNeener

      @Matt McIrvin: ​

      I recently read someone suggesting that satire is harmful, full stop; because, contrary to what we were all told in English class, to depict a thing IS always functionally the same as endorsing it, regardless of the artist’s intentions, because people are dumb as rocks.

      Yeah, I’m afraid the MAGAts and normies that watch “Mountainhead” are going to go all in on tech bros breaking up the world into network states that they rule. The movie makes it sound so inevitable.​​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      schrodingers_cat

      At some level the twin Trump wins and rise of crackpots like this Yarvin person tell me that America especially its white and weatlhy demographic has become inward looking and afraid. Elevation of these revanchists is not sign of a confident society.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Bupalos

      I highly recommend Kofman’s piece which I think she reads herself on NYTaudio. I mean, it’s very well done and just kind of depressingly jaw-dropping at every turn. The emotion I felt while listening to it to reminded me of how I felt watching The Freedom Kids (or whatever they were called) performing at the Trump rally in 2016. It’s a little disorienting.

      These things always remind me though, we need to have a little deeper mental vocabulary for these weird burnt children than incredibly stupid. Which I’ll say again is more about the way we’ve made a religion of intelligence than any kind of accurate representation. Yarvin is smart. He’s well read. He’s taken his intelligence, some incredible psychological and personality issues, and a life of screen-time and parleyed them into becoming just an absolutely terrible human being.  And that happens. It’s not rare. Being smart doesn’t come packaged with more important human virtues or emotional capacities. He’s much much worse than “stupid,” and he and the other money-soaked techno-futurist lunatics have almost nothing in common with Trump supporters broadly or almost anyone else. Trump supporters it’s fair and instructive to call “stupid.” We need words like “mangled” for the Yarvins and Thiels.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I do think (and others have made this observation too) there’s a lot of right-wing “irony” that is not irony at all, but hyperbole intended both as bullying humor and as a testing of the waters. They’ll endorse a cruelly exaggerated version of what they actually do believe, see how far they can take it without getting serious pushback, and dismiss any pushback as somebody not being able to take a joke.

      And in the early days of the phrase “fake news”, it was really about all of those sites that pushed straight-up hoaxes and had some fine print calling them “satire”.

      But the complaint in question was actually sparked by the anti-satire guy re-watching Verhoeven’s hyperviolent 1987 science-fiction satire RoboCop. I suppose that was a lot like the antiwar movies Truffaut was criticizing in that, in between the fairly sharp depiction of corporatized/militarized law enforcement serving as an oppressive force, it had a lot of almost pornographically gory violence in it, and he argued that all it was doing was desensitizing people rather than offering any sort of real critique. Which for RoboCop was probably true, because I know many viewers just responded to that violence as they would to any violent cop movie. It was a movie that tried to have it both ways, to some degree, with its good-cop protagonist who was fighting a violent drug gang along with, as it developed, the corporation that effectively owned him. And the sequels were much less sharp in their writing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Drunkenhausfrau

      OT: any of you jackals know of a graphic artist/cartoonist who might want a gig for an immigrants rights group in Miami?  Putting up billboards and trying to convey info with imagery.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Matt McIrvin: Reminds me of what happened with Archie Bunker. He was supposed to look bigoted, etc. but a lot of bigots loved him because they assumed the show endorsed his actions. And of course, the show did make him loveable despite his bigotry

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Steve LaBonne

      @schrodingers_cat: But now we know what was lurking right under the surface. Dying empires usually have interludes in which stability is temporarily restored. But the fatal sickness is still there.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Nah. I use “stupid” when I mean stupid. Most stupid people I know are white people, but then, I interact with more white people than any other “color.

      ETA: Now, what I mean by “stupid” varies with the behavior that I’m observing in the other person. Usually “short-sighted” is what’s probably going on — the lack of understanding that what the stupid person is doing is going to hurt him and others real soon now.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TONYG

      @schrodingers_cat: Yarvin, Musk, Thiel and other assholes of that ilk remind me of certain men (almost never women) who I worked with during my “career” in I.T.  The ones who were convinced (or who pretended to be convinced) that they were the smartest guys in the room.  In reality those fucks would quickly get a reputation as being the people to be avoided like the plague, because their main activities were covering their own asses while stabbing other people in the back.  Assholes who are worse than useless.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      In which “Sorry, Trump budget cuts, byeee” becomes a good thing.

      Beth Bourne, a Davis-based activist who regularly protests against the inclusion of trans girls in girls’ sports, was laid off from the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies last week.

      Bourne is known for her social media presence, presence on campus and at Davis libraries and her advocacy effort for parents’ rights and gender policy. She is also the chapter chair of Yolo County Moms for Liberty and an avid supporter of President Donald Trump. She was publicly criticized by the University last June for making offensive statements to a group of drag queens, while recognizing her speech as protected by the First Amendment.

      She was also the subject of a petition calling for her termination, which has garnered more than 7,500 signatures in less than a year. University officials placed Bourne on leave for almost eight months last year while they investigated at least 12 complaints from colleagues for workplace misconduct against her, according to Bourne. She was clear to return to work in February, but less than four months later, the university sent her a layoff letter, indicating that she has her current position until the end of the month.

      University officials maintain that Bourne was laid off due to a lack of federal research funding, and not due to her activism against trans rights. The May 30 letter cited “changes to the distribution of federal research dollars” and “a decrease in contract and gift funding impacting our overall financial situation.”

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article308078380.html#storylink=cpy

      You hate to see it. I expect a blizzard of lawsuits funded by the RW lawsuit complex.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jeffg166

      I always find it telling when someone feels the need to tell me they are smarter than I am. They might be. I don’t engage with that type of if I can help it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: There are a number of points being made in the backstory, but the main plotline is basically about Murphy being made into RoboCop by a greedy and power-mad corporation, that seeks to control him and destroy him if they can’t, and then regaining some degree of individuality. But it pulls some of its punches: if I recall correctly, the company has an Old Man type at the top who is really a decent sort, and the top villain is his scheming underling who is in league with the murderous drug kingpin.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Steve LaBonne

      @schrodingers_cat: I hope I’m wrong, though there certainly are many aspects of American imperialism that won’t be missed. But I don’t see how we recover from the massive damage being inflicted every day now. And the fact that so much lasting damage could be inflicted in a few short months is a demonstration of the underlying rot in our culture and institutions.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Bupalos

      @Baud: I think this is along the lines that I’m thinking of. To me it’s ultimately a religion around intelligence. If you weren’t stupid, you would be good. What people like Trump or Yarvin or Musk or Thiel lack is not intelligence. It’s generally a fundamental ability to recognize and relate to other human beings as human beings. They can’t experience love or friendship or believe in mutual benefit because they can’t see other humans. That’s what comes through in the Yarvin thing. From his theories to his basic interactions, he comes off as a guy in solitary confinement.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      schrodingers_cat

      @zhena gogolia: The rise of the techbro right, the tankie left (BS from Vt is their patron saint) and the MAGA movement are all fueled by white men and wanna be white men who have realized that they are not only not the best of the best they are nothing special.

      Obama’s election and reelection brought home that point. This is their revenge.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffg166: I’ve also seen the preemptive defense “I’ve done SO MUCH of my own research on this topic, read so many more books than you, that, bro, you shouldn’t even bother arguing with me, I’m going to flatten you with my erudition.”

      I saw someone try that with the claim that Western civilization’s Peak Oil-induced collapse was imminent, about 20 years ago. (Remember that? I was more of the opinion that Peak Oil wasn’t going to come fast enough to save us from fossil-fuel-induced climate change, which seems to be more the truth. The problem now isn’t really that cheap oil is ending, it’s that the hydrocarbon and coal industries are reacting to the potential drop in demand from people worrying about environmental costs and introducing competitive energy substitutes.)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Steve LaBonne

      @schrodingers_cat: The decades of American domination of the world economy, and far-flung military establishment, that succeeded WWII. Obviously its consequences were a mixed bag, some very important contributions to global stability and prosperity and some very bad behavior. All of that is over now for better and worse.

      Reply

