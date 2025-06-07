(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I am still fried – it has been a very busy, not bad just busy – six weeks or so and I’m still trying to ai my ki. So I’m just going to run through the basics again tonight.

Russia followed on from last night’s attack, hit Kharkiv with glide bombs today:

The death toll in today’s Russian glide bomb attack on Kharkiv has risen to two. Two more people are in critical condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 4:12 PM

16 people have been injured in Kharkiv due to Russian glide bomb strikes, including a 14-year-old boy. 1 person was also killed. The attack damaged a children’s railway building and a private residence. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 12:37 PM

More on this and the butcher’s bill from last night after the jump.

President Zelenskyy addressed Trump’s remarks about Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion being like two kids fighting:

We are not kids who are fighting in the park. Putin is a murderer who came to this park to kill the kids – Zelenskyy 🫳 🎤 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 1:41 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Just as Pressure Forced Russia Into the Negotiation Process, Pressure Can Force Russia to Become Realistic in Negotiations – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Right now, assistance is being provided in Kharkiv to those wounded by Russian bombs. This was a brutal strike on the city, right in the middle of the day. And they have been shelling our city of Kharkiv for almost 24 hours straight. Last night, Kharkiv suffered a massive drone strike, and now it is aerial bombs. Dozens of people have been injured in just one day. Tragically, there are fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones. And no matter what anyone says, these Russian strikes are not “retaliation” but acts of destruction. The complete destruction of life – that is what they want. And in absolutely every city and village on the occupied territory, it is clearly seen what the arrival of Russia means. The only thing the occupiers care about is military infrastructure and their ability to remove all valuables from Ukraine. In more than eleven years of Russia’s war against us, against Ukraine, they have brought only one new thing to our land – and it is indeed the most widespread Russian “legacy:” ruins and death. We must continue resisting this. I thank everyone around the world who is helping, who is doing this. No form of pressure on Russia can be eased – neither the formats that are already in place nor the methods of pressure that are being prepared. The Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals. They must be held accountable for this. We are working to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. We urgently need positive signals from the United States – concrete signals regarding air defense systems. We are still waiting for a response to our request to purchase systems that can help — concrete signals, not words. I would like to thank the European countries for the supplies. We must also achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them – this is absolutely essential for our whole Europe. Only time separates us from that result, and what matters most is shortening that time. And one more thing. Today, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported primarily on the actions of our guys on the frontline. There is much to be thankful for. This week, our warriors successfully destroyed Russian positions – specifically those from which they launched strikes on Ukraine, our communities, and our people. In recent days, three Iskander missile systems were destroyed – this was the destruction of outright killers. There is also a downing of a Russian Su-35 military aircraft and damage to their military helicopters. There have also been new strikes on Russian military logistics and airfields. This helps our defense – every complication for Russia matters to us. We are aware that the Russians are now trying to show that they are allegedly immune to any pressure. But it is very important for the world to understand: just as pressure forced Russia into the negotiation process, pressure can force Russia to become realistic in negotiations. This is possible precisely because of the pressure, and above all, sanctions on Russian oil and those who still trade with Russia. Russia must end this war that it started. They must be pushed into this outcome. I thank every one of our partners, all the leaders, and all the countries that help us specifically with this – with new restrictions on Russia and new sanctions. Please do not remain silent about what is really happening, and let us work together for the real result of diplomacy – not just words, but peace. Upcoming are the summits of Southeast Europe, the Group of Seven, the NATO Summit, and other international events – all of which can help, must help, save lives and bring peace closer. Let it be so. Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s a but more from ABC News’ interview with President Zelenskyy:

First Lady Zelenska visited a mental health program at a hospital in Dnipro today.

She also participated in the opening of a Superhumans regional center in Dnipro:

Georgia:

None of the usual Georgian accounts I follow have posted anything today.

Back to Ukraine.

Statement of the Air Force of Ukraine: 💥 This morning, June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful operation by the Air Force in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down! [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 4:15 AM

Drone Wars: Tonight’s situation- 3 groups of UA drones heading NE into fascist Russia, one SE into Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea. Russian/Iranian drones heading west from S and E directions. Missile alert Odesa region. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 6:17 PM

🎥 More Footage from SBU’s “Spiderweb” Operation The video shows the full flight of one of the SBU’s FPV drones — from launch on the rooftop of a modular building all the way to its successful strike on a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the “Belaya” airbase. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 9:24 AM

Video by the 11th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of Ukraine showcasing the IRIS-T SLM air defense system in action. In the footage, a Ukrainian soldier describes an episode when he successfully intercepted eight incoming Russian cruise missiles within just 30 seconds, achieving a 100% success rate. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 6:25 AM

Kharkiv:

Here’s the butcher’s bill that Putin and Russia ran up last night:

If I could, I would scream it into the world — but instead, I write it with shaking hands: RUSSIA STRUCK KHARKIV with 53 DRONES, 4 BOMBS & a MISSILE. It was the LARGEST & MOST RUTHLESS attack on the city since the war began. Three people were killed, 21 injured. THIS IS TERROR. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 1:57 AM

3 people have been found dead in Kharkiv following tonight’s Russian attack on our city. 6 more remain trapped under the rubble and are unresponsive. 22 are injured, including a 14-year-old girl and a two-week-old baby. The search and rescue operation continues. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 7:50 AM

And this morning:

The harsh reality of russian terror in Kharkiv: as flames rise from a drone strike, sirens scream overhead — and the threat of another attack hangs in the air like smoke. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 2:41 AM

If Kharkiv were Chicago, this would be called what it is — terrorism.

But it’s Ukraine.

So russia burns cities and calls it liberation. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 6:43 AM

Somewhere in the southern area of responsibility (AOR):

Southern Defense Forces: A locomotive with a column of enemy equipment was hit, destroying 13 tanks and over 100 units of Russian armored and automotive vehicles in a single strike 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 2:38 PM

The Kakhovka Dam:

Two years ago yesterday, russia blew up the Kakhovka dam — unleashing one of the worst disasters of this war.

The international response? Nothing. No accountability. No consequences.

This is how impunity is built — and why it keeps spreading further. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 8:26 AM

Kyiv:

This shatters my heart into hundreds pieces.

Kyiv first responders paying tribute to their fallen colleagues — murdered by russia while saving lives — at the very site of the war crime.

There are no words strong enough for this pain and grief.

Only justice must speak now. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 5:38 AM

The Pokrovsk front:

Pokrovsk:

Donetsk Oblast:

Ukraine digs in, building vast trench networks, some far from the front. Kramatorsk’s trenches now stretch to Sloviansk, with new foxhole systems beyond these cities, a Ukrainian analyst reports on Telegram. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM

The Kursk cross border offensive:

A Ukrainian special ops team carried out a raid in Russia’s Kursk region, taking out four Russian soldiers and capturing another alive.

Full video: t.me/wartranslate… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 5:55 AM

Moscow:

Tula Oblast:

At least 5-8 explosions in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, fascist Russia – local Telegram channels say a drone hit Azot chemical plant, fascist Russia’s largest domestic producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers. There is now a fire at the plant. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Nizhni Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

The Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russia:

Russia has moved two Tu-160 bombers to Anadyr — 6,600 km from Ukraine but only 660 km from the U.S. The move comes after Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s strategic bombers on June 1. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 6:49 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron!

@patron__dsns Сьогодні народився той, кого я вибрав би з-поміж тисяч. Навіть якби всі ті тисячі тримали в руках по кілограмовому шматку сиру і качечці-пищалці. І викинули б кігтерізку. І заприсяглися ніколи не вмикати пилосос. Я всерівно підбіг би до свого Михайла. Мені не вистачить 2200 символів, аби розповісти вам чому я його так люблю. Але ви можете подумати, що я так пишу, бо він мій господар. А який пес не вважає свою людину кращою у світі, ну? Та річ у тому, що я люблю його не за наші ігри, не за довгі прогулянки і навіть не за те, що він завжди лишає мені крайчик бутерброда. Це все є лише приємними бонусами. Я бачу його неймовірним, коли він робить щось не тільки для мене. Коли сумлінно допомогає людям і тваринкам. Як хвилюється, співпереживає, не скупиться на «може тобі щось потрібно?» і «давай допоможу». Віддає роботі усі сили та вміння. А всю любов — своїй сімʼї. Він нічого не попросив би у вас для себе. І навіть не дав би мені опублікувати цей допис. Бо мій Михайло скромний. Але якщо ви хочете його потішити, то надішліть пару гривень на протез для його побратима Дмитра Захарова. Це буде найкращим подарунком 🎁 PayPal: [email protected] Посилання також у сторіс, в шапці профілю і хайлайтс «Добро» Дякуюююю! Тортиковий лизь вам 👅🍰 #песпатрон ♬ original sound – ringo

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Today was born the one I would choose from among thousands. Even if all those thousands held a kilogram piece of cheese and a squealing duck in their hands. And they would throw away the claw. And they swore never to turn on the vacuum cleaner. I would run up to my Mykhailo anyway. I don’t have enough 2,200 characters to tell you why I love him so much. But you might think that I write like that because he is my master. And what dog does not consider his person the best in the world, well? But the fact is that I love him not for our games, not for long walks and not even for the fact that he always leaves me the edge of a sandwich. All these are just nice bonuses. I see him as incredible when he does something not just for me. When he conscientiously helps people and animals. How he worries, empathizes, does not skimp on “maybe you need something?” and “let’s help.” Gives all strength and skills to work. And all love to his family. He wouldn’t ask you for anything for him. And he wouldn’t even let me publish this post. Because my Mykhailo is modest. But if you want to please him, send a couple of hryvnias for a prosthesis for his brother Dmytro Zakharov. This will be the best gift 🎁 PayPal: [email protected] Links are also in stories, in the profile cap and highlights “Dobro” Thank you! Cake lick you 👅🍰#песпатрон

Open thread!