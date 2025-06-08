Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

He really is that stupid.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Fighting for Justice in Pennsylvania

Fighting for Justice in Pennsylvania

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

The PA Supreme Court Race Is Every Bit As Important as the One In Wisconsin

The United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit (LIVE AUDIO)

  • This is not your typical judicial retention election, where we can blithely say that judges are almost always retained, so no big deal.
  • The Rs have mounted a very aggressive campaign to turn out MAGA to vote NO, and everything is on the line in PA in this election.
  • If we don’t keep these 3 Supreme Court seats, I don’t want it to be because we didn’t try hard enough, or because we didn’t realize what the consequences of a loss would be.

So I want to share some important information, courtesy of RevRick.

The Pennsylvania Judiciary is composed of three appellate courts, the Commonwealth Court, the Superior Court, and the Supreme Court, plus the Court of Common Pleas, which are the trial courts in the Commonwealth, and Magistrate courts. The Supreme Court is the court of final appeal and is composed of seven justices. Its rulings are binding as law in the Commonwealth.

Judicial elections occur in odd-number years for the three appellate courts and the Court of Common Pleas and are for ten year terms. In case of vacancies, the Governor may appoint a justice, subject to confirmation by the Senate. Judges may run for an unlimited number of ten-year terms, subject to a mandatory retirement age of 75. After the initial competitive election, judges may run for reelection by a “yes” or “no” vote.

Pennsylvania has experienced the disastrous consequences of elections in adverse circumstances.

In 2010, the Republicans achieved complete control of the governorship, the legislature, and the Supreme Court. With this control, the GOP was able to make brutally gerrymandered legislative and Congressional districts and pass all sorts of laws undermining rights and public education. And with the Supreme Court in their partisan favor, they were assured that their handiwork would not be undone.

In 2017, thanks to retirements creating vacancies, the Democrats were able to gain control of the Supreme Court. The three justices elected that year will be up for retention. These three justices control the balance of power on the Supreme Court.

If they win, the Democrats will likely retain control of the court well into the 2030s.

I suspect that the corollary is true:  If the Rs win, it seems likely that they will retain control of the court until well into the 2030s.

Reminder: the good folks at The Civics Center found us a $5k  external match for any donation of any amount – if we reach our goal.

As soon as we hit our goal for the final $5k, the external donor will match it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • H.E.Wolf
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      “Justice, justice shall you pursue.”

      Working towards justice in this small, under-the-radar, concrete way is an act of leadership on all our parts.

      Thank you to WaterGirl and The Civics Center and every donor in the final 5K… and to all the PA high school students who will become more politically involved because of our fundraising.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.