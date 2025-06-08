Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Poetry That Strikes a Chord!

by

This post is in:

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I wouldn’t call myself a poetry person, but occasionally I come across a poem that really strikes a chord with me.

Another Scott posted this excerpt from Robert Frost recently, and I appreciated knowing the context for “the only way out is through”.

[…]

But I don’t count on it as much as Len.
He looks on the bright side of everything,
Including me. He thinks I’ll be all right
With doctoring. But it’s not medicine –
Lowe is the only doctor’s dared to say so –
It’s rest I want – there, I have said it out –
From cooking meals for hungry hired men
And washing dishes after them – from doing
Things over and over that just won’t stay done.
By good rights I ought not to have so much
Put on me, but there seems no other way.
Len says one steady pull more ought to do it.
He says the best way out is always through.
And I agree to that, or in so far
As that I can see no way out but through
Leastways for me – and then they’ll be convinced.
It’s not that Len don’t want the best for me.

Amanda Gorman blew me away with her inaugural speech for Biden.  What I didn’t know until I searched for an image of her for this post is that she was diagnosed with an auditory processing disorder in kindergarten and has has speech articulation issues that make it difficult for her to pronounce certain words and sounds.  I think she’s amazing.

For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.

Whether you’re like me and find the occasional poem that strikes a chord, or whether you are a poetry fiend, or you are a poet yourself, I’m thinking that maybe in tonight’s Medium Cool we can share some of our favorite poems.

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I predict this is either going to be a great Medium Cool, or a total bust.  Sometimes you guys surprise me.

      edit: Also, it’s fine if some of your favorite poems are your own! :-)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve LaBonne

      At the Fishhouses

      Although it is a cold evening,
      down by one of the fishhouses
      an old man sits netting,
      his net, in the gloaming almost invisible,
      a dark purple-brown,
      and his shuttle worn and polished.
      The air smells so strong of codfish
      it makes one’s nose run and one’s eyes water.
      The five fishhouses have steeply peaked roofs
      and narrow, cleated gangplanks slant up
      to storerooms in the gables
      for the wheelbarrows to be pushed up and down on.
      All is silver: the heavy surface of the sea,
      swelling slowly as if considering spilling over,
      is opaque, but the silver of the benches,
      the lobster pots, and masts, scattered
      among the wild jagged rocks,
      is of an apparent translucence
      like the small old buildings with an emerald moss
      growing on their shoreward walls.
      The big fish tubs are completely lined
      with layers of beautiful herring scales
      and the wheelbarrows are similarly plastered
      with creamy iridescent coats of mail,
      with small iridescent flies crawling on them.
      Up on the little slope behind the houses,
      set in the sparse bright sprinkle of grass,
      is an ancient wooden capstan,
      cracked, with two long bleached handles
      and some melancholy stains, like dried blood,
      where the ironwork has rusted.
      The old man accepts a Lucky Strike.
      He was a friend of my grandfather.
      We talk of the decline in the population
      and of codfish and herring
      while he waits for a herring boat to come in.
      There are sequins on his vest and on his thumb.
      He has scraped the scales, the principal beauty,
      from unnumbered fish with that black old knife,
      the blade of which is almost worn away.

      Down at the water’s edge, at the place
      where they haul up the boats, up the long ramp
      descending into the water, thin silver
      tree trunks are laid horizontally
      across the gray stones, down and down
      at intervals of four or five feet.

      Cold dark deep and absolutely clear,
      element bearable to no mortal,
      to fish and to seals . . . One seal particularly
      I have seen here evening after evening.
      He was curious about me. He was interested in music;
      like me a believer in total immersion,
      so I used to sing him Baptist hymns.
      I also sang “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.”
      He stood up in the water and regarded me
      steadily, moving his head a little.
      Then he would disappear, then suddenly emerge
      almost in the same spot, with a sort of shrug
      as if it were against his better judgment.
      Cold dark deep and absolutely clear,
      the clear gray icy water . . . Back, behind us,
      the dignified tall firs begin.
      Bluish, associating with their shadows,
      a million Christmas trees stand
      waiting for Christmas. The water seems suspended
      above the rounded gray and blue-gray stones.
      I have seen it over and over, the same sea, the same,
      slightly, indifferently swinging above the stones,
      icily free above the stones,
      above the stones and then the world.
      If you should dip your hand in,
      your wrist would ache immediately,
      your bones would begin to ache and your hand would burn
      as if the water were a transmutation of fire
      that feeds on stones and burns with a dark gray flame.
      If you tasted it, it would first taste bitter,
      then briny, then surely burn your tongue.
      It is like what we imagine knowledge to be:
      dark, salt, clear, moving, utterly free,
      drawn from the cold hard mouth
      of the world, derived from the rocky breasts
      forever, flowing and drawn, and since
      our knowledge is historical, flowing, and flown.

      -Elizabeth Bishop

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      I don’t dig poetry. I’m so unhip, when people say Dylan, I think they’re talking about Dylan Thomas (whoever he was.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chris

      My understanding and appreciation of poetry are so bad that on my French baccalaureate, I’d resigned myself that if the topic was poetry, I’d flunk it.

      Sure enough, I got 16/20 score on the real thing, 14/20 on the practice thing… but on the other practice thing, the one that did have a poetry topic, 7/20.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mr. Prosser

      I discovered Steven Crane as a poet in college 56 years ago

      Should the wide world roll away
      Leaving black terror
      Limitless night,
      Nor God, nor man, nor place to stand
      Would be to me essential
      If thou and thy white arms were there
      And the fall to doom a long way.

       
      In the desert
      I saw a creature, naked, bestial,
      Who, squatting upon the ground,
      Held his heart in his hands,
      And ate of it.
      I said, “Is it good, friend?”
      “It is bitter—bitter,” he answered;

      “But I like it
      “Because it is bitter,
      “And because it is my heart.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cope

      I was a bit of a poetry nerd in high school (reading and writing) and college (just reading it for classes). Now, I don’t seek it out unless I’m visiting an old favorite.  I read Wilfred Owen in HS (“dulce et decorum est pro patria mori” if my memory is correct) and first appreciated the emotional impact of poems.

      I moved on to others when I studied poetry in college (e. e. cummings, T. S. Eliot, William Carlos Williams, etc). I would include Shakespeare as a poet as well. I still appreciate good poems but they are, sadly, not integral to my old man life. I really think poetry is a young person’s game as they still have life in front of them and experiences to be, well, experienced.

      That said, it still creeps into my life occasionally and I am still a fan.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve LaBonne

      A Rabbit as King of the Ghosts

      The difficulty to think at the end of day,
      When the shapeless shadow covers the sun
      And nothing is left except light on your fur—

      There was the cat slopping its milk all day,
      Fat cat, red tongue, green mind, white milk
      And August the most peaceful month.

      To be, in the grass, in the peacefullest time,
      Without that monument of cat,
      The cat forgotten in the moon;

      And to feel that the light is a rabbit-light,
      In which everything is meant for you
      And nothing need be explained;

      Then there is nothing to think of. It comes of itself;
      And east rushes west and west rushes down,
      No matter. The grass is full

      And full of yourself. The trees around are for you,
      The whole of the wideness of night is for you,
      A self that touches all edges,

      You become a self that fills the four corners of night.
      The red cat hides away in the fur-light
      And there you are humped high, humped up,

      You are humped higher and higher, black as stone—
      You sit with your head like a carving in space
      And the little green cat is a bug in the grass.

      -Wallace Stevens

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Somewhat related, when I was very young I was gifted the poetry book by Jean McKee Thompson, Poems to Grow On.  I don’t even remember the poems that were in that book anymore but I still remember the feeling of being first introduced to poetry. Wow. That book meant so much to me and I kept it for decades but I finally lost it somewhere in a move when I was an adult.

      Googling the book just now, I think I may have found my lost book. This copy on eBay looks suspiciously like my copy, complete with that messy smudge on the cover.  LOL.

      I strayed from the instructions writing about a book of poetry rather than a poem,  but it was quite meaningful to me in the 1950s.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      Mary Oliver, Wild Geese

      You do not have to be good.
      You do not have to walk on your knees
      for a hundred miles through the desert, repenting.
      You only have to let the soft animal of your body
      love what it loves.
      Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.
      Meanwhile the world goes on.
      Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain
      are moving across the landscapes,
      over the prairies and the deep trees,
      the mountains and the rivers.
      Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,
      are heading home again.
      Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,
      the world offers itself to your imagination,
      calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting—
      over and over announcing your place
      in the family of things.

      Oliver, Mary. New and Selected Poems, Volume One (Kindle Locations 1374-1386). Beacon Press. Kindle Edition.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Kultcha reminder: Tony awards on CBS beginning at 8 Eastern. Runs for three hours this year in case you will be recording it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hitchhiker

      David Whyte read this poem to a group I was in once a long time ago. Now he lives up the road from me, and greets me when he walks his dogs down the path next to our house. It’s called Truelove.

      —–

      There is a faith in loving fiercely
      the one who is rightfully yours,
      especially if you have
      waited years and especially
      if part of you never believed
      you could deserve this
      loved and beckoning hand
      held out to you this way.

      I am thinking of faith now
      and the testaments of loneliness
      and what we feel we are
      worthy of in this world.

      Years ago in the Hebrides,
      I remember an old man
      who walked every morning
      on the grey stones
      to the shore of baying seals,
      who would press his hat
      to his chest in the blustering
      salt wind and say his prayer
      to the turbulent Jesus
      hidden in the water,

      and I think of the story
      of the storm and everyone
      waking and seeing
      the distant
      yet familiar figure
      far across the water
      calling to them

      and how we are all
      preparing for that
      abrupt waking,
      and that calling,
      and that moment
      we have to say yes,
      except it will
      not come so grandly
      so Biblically
      but more subtly
      and intimately in the face
      of the one you know
      you have to love

      so that when
      we finally step out of the boat
      toward them, we find
      everything holds
      us, and everything confirms
      our courage, and if you wanted
      to drown you could,
      but you don’t
      because finally
      after all this struggle
      and all these years
      you simply don’t want to
      any more
      you’ve simply had enough
      of drowning
      and you want to live and you
      want to love and you will
      walk across any territory
      and any darkness
      however fluid and however
      dangerous to take the
      one hand you know
      belongs in yours.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: That’s so sweet, you definitely need to buy YOUR copy!

      If it costs too much, I can chip in. :-

      edit: Just clicked the link.  Betting you can afford the $23 or best offer. :-)  But somehow I am feeling very invested in you getting to have your book back since it meant so much to you.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Your story totally fits with the theme of tonight’s post.

      You guys know by now that I just try to get the conversation started, and it goes where it goes from there.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steve LaBonne

      New Rooms

      The mind must
      set itself up
      wherever it goes
      and it would be
      most convenient
      to impose its
      old rooms—just
      tack them up
      like an interior
      tent. Oh but
      the new holes
      aren’t where
      the windows
      went.

      – Kay Ryan

      Reply
    20. 20.

      hitchhiker

      @Comrade Scrutinizer: I once led a youth retreat — high school kids.

      Instead of randomly sorting them into small groups, I put up a collection of things around the retreat center. A painting. A poster. A collection of beach glass. A pile of science books. A shawl. A pair of running shoes.

      And that poem.

      The idea was that they’d wander around for a bit and then stand near the whatever-it-was and the groups would form naturally, with a built-in beginning place. (Why did you pick this thing?)

      I was looking at that poem and at them — the frantic, sexy, frightened, gorgeous youth of them — and thinking, you know, maybe it was not the best idea to suggest that they need only let the soft animals of their bodies love what they love, given that we had a whole weekend and the adult/teen ratio was about 1/6.

      It worked out, though. And I still love that poem.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Craig

      My favorite contemporary poet is Sarah Kay. She lives in NYC, but I met her in LA when she was 19 and shaking after walking off stage from a performance. She’s delightful. This her poem Postcards.
      I had already fallen in love with far too many postage stamps

      When you appeared on my doorstep wearing nothing but a postcard promise.

      No, appear is the wrong word.

      Is there a word for sucker punching someone in the heart?

      Is there word for when you’re sitting at the bottom of a roller coaster and you realize that the climb is coming, that you know what the climb means, that you can already feel the flip in your stomach from the fall before you’ve even moved?

      Is there a word for that?

      There should be.

      You can only fit so many words in a postcard.

      Only so many in a phone call, only so many into space before you forget that words are sometimes used for things other than filling emptiness.

      It is hard to build a body out of words – I have tried.
      We have both tried.

      Instead of lying your head against my chest, I tell you about the boy who lives downstairs from me.

      Who stays up all night long practicing his drum set.
      The neighbors have complained.

      They have busy days tomorrow, but he keeps on thumping through the night convinced, I think, that practice makes perfect.

      Instead of holding my hand, you tell me about the sandwich you made for lunch today.

      How the pickles fit so perfectly against the lettuce.

      Practice does not make perfect.

      Practice makes permanent.

      Repeat the same mistakes over and over and you don’t get any closer to Carnagie Hall, even I know that.

      Repeat the same mistakes over and over and you don’t get any closer! You never get any closer.

      Is there a word for the moment you win tug of war?
      When the weight gives and all that extra rope comes tumbling towards you.

      How even though you’ve won you still wind up with muddy knees and scratches on your hands.

      Is there a word for that?

      I wish there was.

      I would have said it when we were finally alone together on your couch, neither one of us with anything left to say.

      Still now, I send letters into space.

      Hoping that some mailman somewhere will track you down and recognize you from the descriptions in my poems.

      That he will place the stack of them in your hands and tell you
      “There is a girl who still writes you. She doesn’t know how not to.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SpaceUnit

      A Distance From The Sea
      by Weldon Kees

      “And when the seven thunders had uttered their voices, I was
      about to write: and I heard a voice from heaven saying unto
      me, Seal up those things which the seven thunders uttered, and
      write them not.”                          —REVELATIONS, x, 4.

      That raft we rigged up, under the water,
      Was just the item: when he walked,
      With his robes blowing, dark against the sky,
      It was as though the unsubstantial waves held up
      His slender and inviolate feet. The gulls flew over,
      Dropping, crying alone; thin ragged lengths of cloud
      Drifted in bars across the sun. There on the shore
      The crowd’s response was instantaneous. He
      Handled it well, I thought—the gait, the tilt of the head, just right.
      Long streaks of light were blinding on the waves.
      And then we knew our work well worth the time:
      The days of sawing, fitting, all those nails,
      The tiresome rehearsals, considerations of execution.
      But if you want a miracle, you have to work for it,
      Lay your plans carefully and keep one jump
      Ahead of the crowd. To report a miracle
      Is a pleasure unalloyed; but staging one requires
      Tact, imagination, a special knack for the job
      Not everyone possesses. A miracle, in fact, means work.
      —And now there are those who have come saying
      That miracles were not what we were after. But what else
      Is there? What other hope does life hold out
      But the miraculous, the skilled and patient
      Execution, the teamwork, all the pain and worry every miracle involves?

      Visionaries tossing in their beds, haunted and racked
      By questions of Messiahship and eschatology,
      Are like the mist rising at nightfall, and come,
      Perhaps to even less. Grave supernaturalists, devoted worshippers
      Experience the ecstasy (such as it is), but not
      Our ecstasy. It was our making. Yet sometimes
      When the torrent of that time
      Comes pouring back, I wonder at our courage
      And our enterprise. It was as though the world
      Had been one darkening, abandoned hall
      Where rows of unlit candles stood; and we
      Not out of love, so much, or hope, or even worship, but
      Out of the fear of death, came with our lights
      And watched the candles, one by one, take fire, flames
      Against the long night of our fear. We thought
      That we could never die. Now I am less convinced.
      —The traveller on the plain makes out the mountains
      At a distance; then he loses sight. His way
      Winds through the valleys; then, at a sudden turning of a path,
      The peaks stand nakedly before him: they are something else
      Than what he saw below. I think now of the raft
      (For me, somehow, the summit of the whole experience)
      And all the expectations of that day, but also of the cave
      We stocked with bread, the secret meetings
      In the hills, the fake assassins hired for the last pursuit,
      The careful staging of the cures, the bribed officials,
      The angels’ garments, tailored faultlessly,
      The medicines administered behind the stone,
      That ultimate cloud, so perfect, and so opportune.
      Who managed all that blood I never knew.

      The days get longer. It was a long time ago.
      And I have come to that point in the turning of the path
      Where peaks are infinite—horn-shaped and scaly, choked with thorns.

      But even here, I know our work was worth the cost.
      What we have brought to pass, no one can take away.
      Life offers up no miracles, unfortunately, and needs assistance.
      Nothing will be the same as once it was,
      I tell myself.—It’s dark here on the peak, and keeps on getting darker.
      It seems I am experiencing a kind of ecstasy.
      Was it sunlight on the waves that day? The night comes down.
      And now the water seems remote, unreal, and perhaps it is.

       

      I always thought this poem would be a great basis for a novel.  Maybe I’ll get around to writing it one day.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nancy

       

      [somewhere i have never travelled,gladly beyond]

      By E. E. Cummings

      somewhere i have never travelled, gladly beyond
      any experience, your eyes have their silence:
      in your most frail gesture are things which enclose me,
      or which i cannot touch because they are too near

      your slightest look easily will unclose me
      though i have closed myself as fingers,
      you open always petal by petal myself as Spring opens
      (touching skilfully,mysteriously) her first rose

      or if your wish be to close me, i and
      my life will shut very beautifully, suddenly,
      as when the heart of this flower imagines
      the snow carefully everywhere descending;

      nothing which we are to perceive in this world equals
      the power of your intense fragility:whose texture
      compels me with the colour of its countries,
      rendering death and forever with each breathing

      (i do not know what it is about you that closes
      and opens; only something in me understands
      the voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses)
      nobody,not even the rain,has such small hands

      Reply

