Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I wouldn’t call myself a poetry person, but occasionally I come across a poem that really strikes a chord with me.

Another Scott posted this excerpt from Robert Frost recently, and I appreciated knowing the context for “the only way out is through”.

But I don’t count on it as much as Len.

He looks on the bright side of everything,

Including me. He thinks I’ll be all right

With doctoring. But it’s not medicine –

Lowe is the only doctor’s dared to say so –

It’s rest I want – there, I have said it out –

From cooking meals for hungry hired men

And washing dishes after them – from doing

Things over and over that just won’t stay done.

By good rights I ought not to have so much

Put on me, but there seems no other way.

Len says one steady pull more ought to do it.

He says the best way out is always through.

And I agree to that, or in so far

As that I can see no way out but through –

Leastways for me – and then they’ll be convinced.

It’s not that Len don’t want the best for me.

[…]

Amanda Gorman blew me away with her inaugural speech for Biden. What I didn’t know until I searched for an image of her for this post is that she was diagnosed with an auditory processing disorder in kindergarten and has has speech articulation issues that make it difficult for her to pronounce certain words and sounds. I think she’s amazing.

For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.

Whether you’re like me and find the occasional poem that strikes a chord, or whether you are a poetry fiend, or you are a poet yourself, I’m thinking that maybe in tonight’s Medium Cool we can share some of our favorite poems.

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.