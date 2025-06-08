MARKWAYNE MULLIN: They were literally out there protesting, carrying a foreign flag. That's absolutely insane. They are not just peaceful protesters. These are illegals.

BASH: Carrying a flag is not illegal

M: A foreign fag — a foreign flag while you're attacking law enforcement, it's pretty bad



What this really demonstrates is despite the fact that they all want you to think they revel in being hated, it actually really bothers them and they can't understand why people don't think they're right and thank them for how obviously smart they are.



Cannot stress enough that this is a pitiful action by a weak, scared, pathetic group of insecure, wannabe authoritarians, and they should be mocked until the end of time for wanting to bring in the military over some people protesting them at a Home Depot.



the white house thinks brute force is, no pun intended, a trump card. they don't anticipate pushback and they don't know how to handle it with anything other than escalation. the issue is that each escalation is itself a gamble. if protesters refuse to back down, you've lost face.



if your putative allies — local cops — decide that the unrest just isn't worth it, you've lost face. if your goons are impotent in the face of the crowds, you've lost face.



and if you call out the national guard and tell them to, against their training, their mission, and likely the intuitions of the service members, use force against protesters, there is a good chance you are on the path to losing face, with no other way to escalate.



i don't want to dunk on any of the people who replied or quoted this with a "well ackshully the national guard will shoot protesters, look at kent state," but my request is to a) remember that kent state was over half a century ago and b) read about the NG's response in its aftermath



i also frankly think a lot of you would do well to actually talk to anyone who serves in the guard or who is active duty military, because it's clear to me that these people are mostly an abstraction for you

