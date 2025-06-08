Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: ‘Send in The National Guard’

10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

MARKWAYNE MULLIN: They were literally out there protesting, carrying a foreign flag. That's absolutely insane. They are not just peaceful protesters. These are illegals.
BASH: Carrying a flag is not illegal
M: A foreign fag — a foreign flag while you're attacking law enforcement, it's pretty bad

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) June 8, 2025 at 9:28 AM


===

What this really demonstrates is despite the fact that they all want you to think they revel in being hated, it actually really bothers them and they can't understand why people don't think they're right and thank them for how obviously smart they are.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 11:01 AM


===

Unfortunately completely expected.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 11:27 AM


===

Cannot stress enough that this is a pitiful action by a weak, scared, pathetic group of insecure, wannabe authoritarians, and they should be mocked until the end of time for wanting to bring in the military over some people protesting them at a Home Depot.

[image or embed]

— Mike Masnick (@mmasnick.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 11:47 PM


===

the white house thinks brute force is, no pun intended, a trump card. they don’t anticipate pushback and they don’t know how to handle it with anything other than escalation. the issue is that each escalation is itself a gamble. if protesters refuse to back down, you’ve lost face. (1/?)

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) June 7, 2025 at 8:52 PM


===

if your putative allies — local cops — decide that the unrest just isn’t worth it, you’ve lost face. if your goons are impotent in the face of the crowds, you’ve lost face. (2/?)

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) June 7, 2025 at 8:52 PM


===

and if you call out the national guard and tell them to, against their training, their mission, and likely the intuitions of the service members, use force against protesters, there is a good chance you are on the path to losing face, with no other way to escalate. (3/?)

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) June 7, 2025 at 8:52 PM


===

i don't want to dunk on any of the people who replied or quoted this with a "well ackshully the national guard will shoot protesters, look at kent state," but my request is to a) remember that kent state was over half a century ago and b) read about the NG's response in its aftermath

[image or embed]

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) June 7, 2025 at 11:16 PM


===\

i also frankly think a lot of you would do well to actually talk to anyone who serves in the guard or who is active duty military, because it's clear to me that these people are mostly an abstraction for you

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) June 7, 2025 at 11:17 PM

Informative thread:

There's actually an extremely large scholarly literature about this. With some regularity, dictators order their troops to shoot protestors, the troops are like "wtf no," and then the dictator falls. I'll dig ho and dump some cites below in a second

[image or embed]

— Paul Gowder (@gowder.io) June 8, 2025 at 9:10 AM

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Senator Schatz seems to have things sorted.

      “Don’t kid yourself they know they are absolutely getting cooked politically w their terrible bill and rising prices, and they want to create a violent spectacle to feed their content machine. It’s time for the mainstream media to describe this authoritarian madness accurately.”

      — Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), reacting to President Trump sending National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

    3. 3.

      satby

      Service members and police are abstractions to a lot of people. Right now the LA PD is NOT assisting ICE in leaving the area where ICE started all the trouble, the cops are just keeping the people protesting and ICE away from each other.

    4. 4.

      WTFGhost

      I’m glad some people are speaking up for the humanity of soldiers (and sailors, airmen, Marines, guardsfolk) – that is the one big hope we have.

      The biggest danger is if there is actual mob violence that needs to be stopped. That’s when the military might use force, and, having used force once, are likely better prepared to do it again. That’s how you find the members of your (Nazi-)SS – the ones who will kill, just so long as they’re pointed at a putative “enemy of the state” – after each action, you find the people who aren’t sick, and horrified, etc., and use them as the prime users of force next time.

      But that’s mob violence – protestors, even throwing rocks (or as Trump insists, frozen cans of soup), I think military discipline will win out.

    5. 5.

      Steve LaBonne

      Trump has already accomplished the amazing feat of going underwater in public opinion on his only previously popular issue- immigration- and it’s only going to get worse for him. Only really hardcore MAGAs are on board with outright barbarism.

    6. 6.

      mapanghimagsik

      If we’re to “good people won’t blindly follow orders” I’m hopeful, yet dubious. But Hair Furor screaming to more than the maga faithful .. not sure how far the Looters epithet will take him

    7. 7.

      Baud

      My wild ass guess is that they would prefer to use force around election time, especially 2028. They don’t want to blow their wad now on a premature escalation.

    8. 8.

      prostratedragon

      Eyewitness account: ICE blocked off traffic to begin tbeir raid, which is where much of the initial crowd came from.

      When the saw us looking at them doing all that, that’s when they started throwing tear gas.

    9. 9.

      WTFGhost

      @Hoodie: It’s 2016. What are the odds you’d need, to get someone to accept a bet, that in 2025, we’d need to hope we’re at least as good at rejecting dictatorship as South Korea, directly as a result of a Trump Presidency?

      (Damn. I can’t figure out if this would be billions to one *in favor* or *against*, with my brain scrambled. I’ll tell you one thing, though: you’d have to wait until they stopped laughing before you could even discuss actually placing the bet.)

    10. 10.

      Hoodie

      @Steve LaBonne: Attempting full metal military repression this early should be pretty much a sign of desperation.  This has a real possibility of making these assholes look hysterical and weak. The silly North Korean parade might reinforce that.

