Steve Vladeck on Federalizing the National Guard

Steve Vladeck on Federalizing the National Guard

27 Comments

I don’t have much to add here, except to share information and link to the source.  While not at all surprising, this is a distressing turn of events.  He is dancing on a very dangerous line.

I. What Trump Did (and Didn’t) Do

There are a lot of misunderstandings and misinformation out there about what Trump has and hasn’t done, and given that I’ve covered these topics before, it seemed worth a quick explainer on why this move is a big deal—but why it also is not as drastic an escalation (or abuse) as many had feared, at least not yet.

The TL;DR here is that Trump has not (yet) invoked the Insurrection Act, which means that the 2000 additional troops that will soon be brought to bear will not be allowed to engage in ordinary law enforcement activities without violating a different law—the Posse Comitatus Act. All that these troops will be able to do is provide a form of force protection and other logistical support for ICE personnel. Whether that, in turn, leads to further escalation is the bigger issue (and, indeed, may be the very purpose of their deployment). But at least as I’m writing this, we’re not there yet.

II. Why the Memorandum is Still Alarming…

That said, there are still at least three reasons to be deeply concerned about President Trump’s (hasty) actions on Saturday night:

First, there is the obvious concern that, even as they are doing nothing more than “protecting” ICE officers discharging federal functions, these federalized troops will end up using force—in response to real or imagined violence or threats of violence against those officers. In other words, there’s the very real possibility that having federal troops on the ground will only raise the risk of escalating violence—not decrease it.

Second, and related, there is the possibility that that’s a feature, and not a bug—that this is meant as a precursor, with federalizing a modest number of National Guard troops today invoked, some time later, as a justification for more aggressive responses to anti-ICE protests, including, perhaps invocation of the Insurrection Act. In other words, it’s possible that this step is meant to both be and look modest so that, if and when it “fails,” the government can invoke its failure as a basis for a more aggressive domestic deployment of troops. What happens in and around Los Angeles in the next few days will have a lot to say about this.

Third, and perhaps most significantly, as I wrote in April, “domestic use of the military can nevertheless be corrosive—to the morale of the troops involved, all of a sudden, in policing their own; to the relationship between local/state governments and the federal government; and to the broader relationship between the military and civil society.” Even uses of the military for relatively modest purposes can have those corrosive effects—especially where, as here, it seems so transparently in service of the President’s policy agenda, and not necessarily the need to restore law and order on the streets of America’s second largest city.

Even as someone who thinks the federal government has both the constitutional and statutory authority to override local and state governments when it comes to law and order (see, e.g., President Eisenhower sending troops into Little Rock to enforce Brown), it seems to me that there is something deeply pernicious about invoking any of these authorities except in circumstances in which their necessity is a matter of consensus beyond the President’s political supporters. The law may well allow President Trump to do what he did Saturday night. But just because something is legal does not mean that it is wise—for the present or future of our Republic.

A lot depends on what happens next. For now, the key takeaways are that there really isn’t much that these federalized National Guard troops will be able to do—and that this might be the very reason why this is the step the President is taking tonight, rather than something even more aggressive.

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Quick question.
      In the case of the Jan 6 insurrection, the National Guard was finally sent in but not allowed to be armed. Is this NG deployment armed?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Also worth keeping a close eye on the attitude of LAPD. So far, the leadership is mouthing the right word about not needing federal help, but PDs in the US are often independent fiefdoms in city governments, w/ virtual veto power over the mayors. Early on during the ICE raids, it seemed that the LAPD was playing a supporting role establishing perimeters. Can’t assume they will be on the side of defending local autonomy or Constitutional order.

      Then there is the frightening possibility of false flags by the reactionaries to instigate unrest, to justify direct intervention by federalized troops as well as physical crack downs.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Erin

      Does anyone knowledgeable here think that there’s a relationship between this in LA and bringing tanks into DC on Saturday? I’m concerned he will use this as an excuse to keep the tanks in DC.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Do you have Steve Valdeck’s permission to produce the bulk of his article here?

      “Less than half” is a new meaning of “the bulk of” that I’ve previously been unfamiliar with.​

      ETA: Same for “the entire article.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Adding this for people who are not familiar with Los Angeles.

      The Los Angeles County Sheriffs are a large and important police force. Along with unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County, there are suburbs that contract with the Sheriffs Department to do their policing.  These places are nearly always referred to as “Los Angeles” on the news.

      Such is the case with Paramount and Compton, the two cities where yesterday’s events took place.

      This is notable because the LASD is a more fascist friendly organization than the LAPD.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @YY_Sima Qian: Also worth keeping a close eye on the attitude of LAPD.

      The word is the LAPD though it was nothing burger.  Apparently ICE chasing day laborers who tend congregate in Home Depot parking lot has been going on a long time.

      Then there is the frightening possibility of false flags by the reactionaries to instigate unrest, to justify direct intervention by federalized troops as well as physical crack downs.

      Seems unlikely, the Hispanics are pretty pissed off. The El Salvadorian at work was yelling at a Trumper at work and I had to break up it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Erin: There is much to be concerned about as this move is an escalation, but there’s no way to know what’s in his head.  If he tried to keep tanks in DC, I think he would not be pleased with the outcome.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      What can we do?

      50501, a political grassroots organization founded to protest the actions of the second Donald Trump administration, is planning to hold peaceful protests “in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles June 8th – June 14th across the country, according to news release.

      The organization accused ICE of conducting “warrantless, military-style raids” in the city on Friday and detaining at least 44 people, as well as injuring and arresting David Huerta during a protest, who is the president of SEIU, the Service Employees International Union.

      “50501 is demanding an immediate end to the unlawful federal immigration raids terrorizing families and communities across the U.S., the release of SEIU President David Huerta, the immediate abolishment of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the deactivation of the National Guard in California, and the enactment of federal legislation preventing Trump from destroying due process rights, freedom of expression, and other constitutional freedoms.,” the organization said.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I will point out that the police force in the California Town I live is mostly hispanice, and last I checked that’s the same for the Cal National Guard.  I was told my by two friends that were in the Army Reserve and activated for the Rodney King Riots that the Cal Guard almost turned on the racist scum LAPD during the riot. Miller and company might be surprised over what will happen.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: There are more than a few Hispanic MAGA authoritarian types. By voting for Trump & the MAGA agenda, the at least some of the Hispanics who did so showed where they stood, that reactionary social & political values mattered more than racial/ethnic/class solidarity.

      All that is needed is a few willing to carry out the false flag, but this is just idle speculation at this point.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jackie

      I saw earlier today protesters aren’t allowed to wear masks, with FFOTUS saying “what do you have to hide?” How about ICE agents? Why are they hiding behind masks?
      Secondly, and more likely, protesters wearing masks to protect themselves against teargas and anything else chemically sprayed at them by ICE agents and law enforcement.

      That Neil Young song brings back sad, angry feelings, and it’s perfect for this moment.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      A different sort of MAGA meltdown and media appeasement:

      MAGA is going off on an ABC reporter who dared attack White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

      ABC’s Terry Moran wrote Saturday night on X in a since-deleted post that “what’s interesting about [Stephen] Miller” is “not brains. It’s bile,” further describing President Donald Trump’s top aide as “a man who’s richly endowed with the capacity for hatred” and “a world-class hater.”

      “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate,” Moran went on, suggesting that what sets Miller aside from the president is that Trump’s “hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end his his [sic] own glorification.”

      One of Trump’s closest confidants, Miller is the architect of the administration’s hardline immigration policies.

      ABC suspended Moran on Sunday “pending further investigation,” according to CNN media analyst Brian Stelter.

      Lambasting the anchor as a “so-called ‘journalist’” on X Sunday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt eviscerated Moran for his “rampage.”

      She described his comments as “unhinged and unacceptable” and said the White House has “reached out [to ABC] to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable.”

      More at the link, with screen caps of the tweets.

      Terry Moran was the reporter who confronted Trump on the photoshop of Abrego Garcia’s hands.

      And really, every Trump Truth Social post is unhinged and unacceptable but yeah, let’s attack Terry Moran and suspend him.  Ugh!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Are there any court actions either underway or ready to be filed about this ‘federalization’ of the National Guard?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Eyeroller

      Trump has wanted to have troops or cops, or really anybody, shoot protestors for years.  He made it quite explicit during his first term.  We’ll have to see what happens.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Splitting Image

      @Jackie:

      I saw earlier today protesters aren’t allowed to wear masks, with FFOTUS saying “what do you have to hide?” How about ICE agents? Why are they hiding behind masks?

      Wilhoit’s law in action. The protesters are bound by the law but not protected by it. ICE is protected by the law but not bound by it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Librettist

      @Scout211:

      Aside, what in the world is the point of deleting anything from the internet? “Since deleted” is now synonymous with salaciousness. Do they teach that at Columbia and Syracuse?

      The stink cloud around dopey is always big mad at the press. Because they never know what will set the creature off and toss someone overboard.

      I predict Bondi is next, unless Miller can’t let his wife go.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl
      1, They want to merge with some company called Skydance which requires permission from the government. I’m not sure where that stands now, but as recently as a couple of months ago, Trump was holding it up.
      2. Major media always collapses from Republican pressure. They stand up to Democrats just fine.​

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “But just because something is legal does not mean that it is wise”

       

      Trump doesn’t DO “wise”.

      It is known.

      Reply

