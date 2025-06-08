Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Peonies

Visitors are making the annual pilgrimage to the University of Michigan this week to see and smell one of the world’s premier collections of peonies.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 2, 2025 at 6:35 PM

Despite living in Michigan (not Ann Arbor) for years, I did not know about this:

The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden features the largest collection of historic — pre-1950 — herbaceous peonies in North America, “and likely the world,” curator David Michener said.

“Once you come here to the Peony Garden, you’ll be mesmerized, and you’ll understand why people love peonies,” he said. “The fragrances, the colors, the forms, it’s just intoxicating.”

The peony watch is a spectator sport with tens of thousands of visitors arriving at The Arb each spring to behold the unique perennials — so many that visitors have to be bused in…

It’s a moving target each year as to when the peonies will reach peak bloom. And one of great interest – with scores of peony-watchers glued to the Arb’s Instagram page for updates.

“What makes it so challenging to predict is they pay no attention to the calendar,” Michener said. “They’re driven totally by day and night temperatures.”

The campus Peony Garden contains more than 300 historic cultivated varieties from the 19th and early 20th centuries, representing American, Canadian and European peonies of the era. The garden typically features up to 10,000 flowers at peak bloom.

Their colorful blossoms draw admirers from Michigan and beyond, but the peonies’ beauty is not their primary function. The garden is designed as a support mechanism for academia — to be a research collection for students and faculty to explore genomics and social issues.

Michener and his colleagues at Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum work closely with their sister garden in Minsk, the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, trying to understand how ornamental peonies are related to each other and the wild, ancestral species.

Michigan’s Peony Garden is free to visit and open from sunrise to sunset. For those drawn to the ancient plant’s scent, Michener said it’s best to show up earlier in the day or later in the evening, when the fragrances are the best.

***********
I know this is the busy season… but if nobody sends me photos (Anne-Laurie (at) Balloon-Juice.com), there can’t be Sunday photo posts!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

      MagdaInBlack

      I look forward to Sunday Garden Chat, A.L. Thank you.

      ( I do still miss Ozarks contributions)

