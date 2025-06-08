

===

To those complaining about Pride:

Stop killing us. Stop discriminating against us.

Let us live safely and freely, and then maybe we won’t need Pride anymore. — Thomas Willett (@thomaswillett.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:01 AM



===

Here's a small good thing you can do all month long.

Two, actually.

1. Like, share, and comment on any library post featuring Pride books or messaging that's positive. You can influence the algorithm for good.

2. Write a letter to your library board thanking the library for Pride displays. — kelly jensen (@heykellyjensen.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:16 PM



===

?????? Happy Pride Month, friendos. Here's a spreadsheet roundup of Pride mods that can help you find some stuff to celebrate the occasion with. ??????

I'm hoping this resource will help people out! But they can be hard to find. Please repost so I can get even more mods on the list!! [image or embed] — a bunny of countless treasures (@quad-weave.etheirys.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:05 PM



===