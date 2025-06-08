Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

This blog will pay for itself.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

Come on, man.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

White supremacy is terrorism.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Pride

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Pride

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

#Pride #AltPride

[image or embed]

— AltSSA (@altssa.altgov.info) June 2, 2025 at 7:48 PM


===

To those complaining about Pride:
Stop killing us. Stop discriminating against us.
Let us live safely and freely, and then maybe we won’t need Pride anymore.

— Thomas Willett (@thomaswillett.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 3:01 AM


===

Here's a small good thing you can do all month long.
Two, actually.
1. Like, share, and comment on any library post featuring Pride books or messaging that's positive. You can influence the algorithm for good.
2. Write a letter to your library board thanking the library for Pride displays.

— kelly jensen (@heykellyjensen.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:16 PM


===

This image from HRC goes so hard

[image or embed]

— Katelyn Burns (@katelynburns.com) May 30, 2025 at 10:21 AM

?????? Happy Pride Month, friendos. Here's a spreadsheet roundup of Pride mods that can help you find some stuff to celebrate the occasion with. ??????
I'm hoping this resource will help people out! But they can be hard to find. Please repost so I can get even more mods on the list!!

[image or embed]

— a bunny of countless treasures (@quad-weave.etheirys.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:05 PM


===

Happy Pride. Don't stop fighting.

[image or embed]

— Kasey Gifford (@kaseygifford.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 7:06 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Kosh III
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • satby
  • Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @lowtechcyclist: Between the spreadsheet and the account description, it looks like “mods” in this context are fan-made game modifications for Final Fantasy 14.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’d been thinking that this was going to be the beginning of the end of Pride, and, yeah, a bunch of corporations opted out… but my city had a Pride parade yesterday for the first time. A little one. But we never had one before. We went to check it out.

      What they’d had before was a flag-raising ceremony. This year, it was raining so they moved it inside to be a little keynote event, and it got the biggest crowd they’d ever had. One of the speakers was an ex-military trans woman who worked in national-security stuff and reminisced kind of wistfully about all the support she got from her commanding officer on up when she publicly transitioned–and about all the international cooperation she’d worked on to help keep us safe. No direct mention of Whiskey Pete’s purge or Trump’s foreign policy but you could read between the lines. But it was a reminder that there’s deep support for basic decency that the headlines about vibe shifts haven’t erased.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Stories about vibe shifts are designed to create reality, not reflect reality.

      ETA: See also three straight years of headlines about the upcoming Biden recession.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      Yesterday at the farmers market, a woman vendor came up to the counter to buy the barley water lemonade David sells (it’s a Wimbledon thing). I realized she was about to pass out and told her loudly to sit down right now, but she was already too far out of it and started to go over. The two guys next to her held her up and walked her over to a bench across the aisle, stayed with her while she rehydrated and got her blood sugar up, chatting with her the entire time as if everything was just normal. Because of their quick action she was fine. I hope she realized and appreciated that gay couple as much as I did.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: They are. Most of the links are to XIVModArchive.

      I don’t usually use mods, but I’m tempted to load a couple of these up for a screenshot or two. I think my Raen would look wonderful with Pride scales.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      @Baud: Stories about vibe shifts are designed to create reality, not reflect reality.

      Why all the “is the vibe shifting??” crap is so annoying. Can’t people grasp that it’s just manipulation?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Saw a movie on Kanopy last week called “Pride” it’s also available on YouTube. It was so delightful and uplifting, I watched it twice.

      During a miners strike in wakes, a group of younger gay people start collecting to donate to support the miners. Based on a true story. I highly recommend it. Has a few famous actors in it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kosh III

      Happy Pride!
      Hubby and I hiked yesterday with a group of gay guys that we regularly hike with and then we all went to a nearby brewery where the owners go out of their way to make everyone welcome.
      And a good time was had by all.
      We live in rural deep red Middle Tennessee and we rarely encounter bigots, even when they are Trump cultists: turns out everyone knows someone: niece, brother, uncle, grandma whatever. It’s hard to hate when Papaw has a husband.
      Being out and open is the key.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.