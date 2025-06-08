The most nauseating aspect of all of this is how fucking eager they are to use military force. These disgusting losers who never spent a day in the army all now giddy to shoot up brown people in Democratic cities.

In other news, well, I did not pay attention to the news. Honestly I don’t know where the weekend went- I did go to bed last night at eight o’clock and slept for near 12 hours, so that was a large chunk of it. It was just rainy and shitty with bursts of sunlight to jack up the humidity here and there. Did get some laundry and cleaning and organizing done, but not much accomplished, I gotta admit. Oh- couple hours of Civ VII mixed in there.

Gonna head back to Andor and maybe go to bed early again- Forest Whitaker is a national treasure.