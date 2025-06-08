Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Celebrate the fucking wins.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Petty moves from a petty man.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Trump should be leading, not lying.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Bark louder, little dog.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Everybody saw this coming.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Republicans do not trust women.

Sunday Night Open Thread

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: 

The most nauseating aspect of all of this is how fucking eager they are to use military force. These disgusting losers who never spent a day in the army all now giddy to shoot up brown people in Democratic cities.

In other news, well, I did not pay attention to the news. Honestly I don’t know where the weekend went- I did go to bed last night at eight o’clock and slept for near 12 hours, so that was a large chunk of it. It was just rainy and shitty with bursts of sunlight to jack up the humidity here and there. Did get some laundry and cleaning and organizing done, but not much accomplished, I gotta admit. Oh- couple hours of Civ VII mixed in there.

Gonna head back to Andor and maybe go to bed early again- Forest Whitaker is a national treasure.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      The most nauseating aspect of all of this is how fucking eager they are to use military force

      I think the most nauseating part is that we knew this is who they are last year.

    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      Take care of yourself, John, and tell us about how you’re doing so; hopefully some of us (me?) can emulate your self-care.

    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: Thank you, yes, this.  He told us who he was, and some of America believed him.  And some of those Americans even voted for Harris.  Sigh.

    7. 7.

      SuzieC

      Despite some trepidation due to my age and health, I signed up for a No Kings protest.  I want 20 million people out in the streets.

    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      This was a very busy weekend at my casa, and the whole upcoming week will be very busy, as well. So I haven’t paid much attention to the news, either.

      I was mocked in a thread earlier in the week for saying that about half in America hates the other half, to the point of self-harm. Apparently I didn’t have data, or something. Well, I look at what’s happening in LA, and how many Americans feel their pants fit a little tighter at the prospect of shooting protestors…. and I conclude that I was probably incorrect. It’s more than half.

    9. 9.

      Marc

      @SuzieC: Despite some trepidation due to my age and health, I signed up for a No Kings protest. I want 20 million people out in the streets.

      We’re going, too, hopefully the other 19,999,996 will show up.  If I were truly serious, I’d probably take a drive down to LA, that’s where it’s likely to matter.

    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Suzanne: I was mocked in a thread earlier in the week for saying that about half in America hates the other half, to the point of self-harm.

      Whoa.  That is the most anodyne of observations at this point.  I mean, what next, are we not allowed to call Uber-Under-Fuhrer Miller a Nazi?  You’re obviously right.  I mean, it warn’t [sic] economic anxiety that had ’em pullin’ the lever for Li’l Donnie.

    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: I’m curious about a hospital.project in Springfield, Virginia you said you might work on. Has that work come through? I used to live near there my junior high/high school years.

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      My son and three friends from his graduating class are headed to Ocean City, MD tomorrow, and staying until Sunday.  It’s going to be very strange for him to be away for that long; he’s never been away from home longer than overnight before.

      It’ll give us a chance to excavate his room and go through his clothes, though, which we haven’t done in two or three years (not for lack of trying), during which time he’s grown like a weed.  So there’s got to be a ton of stuff in there that he’s outgrown, and we’re going to wash it all, set aside what needs to go to the local thrift store, and give him one last chance when he gets back to veto any of our choices.  But he wants new clothes, and I’ll be damned if we’re buying him new until we toss some of the old.

    13. 13.

      Craig

      Andor is great. I’m watching A French Village after a recommendation from someone here, and Tony Gilroy mentions basing a chunk of the Ghorman story on the series and they used some of those actors because he wanted French sounds coming from French voices for the invented language of Ghorman. Solid show about the French Resistance. I also rewatched The Battle of Algiers. Gilroy used that story as a jumping off point for S1. Forgot what a amazing film that is.

    14. 14.

      RevRick

      I had a more productive day than you did @JohnCole. I began by filling in for a colleague at a local church, where I preached an updated version of my Earth Day sermon, based on texts from Genesis 1 & 2, focusing on “And the Lord God planted a garden in Eden,” and “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it.” Using the image of God as the First Gardener and the charge to us to till it and keep it , as a way to preach about climate change and what we can do to address it.

      Then I hustled back to my church to lead a Green Team meeting at which we planned a book study, a church-wide Zoom participation in the next UCC Earth Summit, and quarterly hands on work, beginning with a litter pickup along our street in downtown Allentown in the Fall.
      Then, after lunch, I got in my 7000 steps and I just got off a Zoom meeting of the chapter leaders of our UCC Climate Hope Affiliates initiative.

    17. 17.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My sister threw big party yesterday with a pig roast to celebrate a handful of big milestones. We had as many family members together and old friends all in one place for the first time in a long time. It was a beautiful thing.

    18. 18.

      frosty

      @SuzieC: I will be there, I’m not sure where. I still have to make a sign. Maybe something simple: “We told you so! No Kings!”

    19. 19.

      Kelly

      Around noon I had a nice swim in the river. Water temp a comfy 71f according to the USGS instruments a a couple miles upriver. We’ll be heading down for an evening swim soon. Air temp here in Oregon’s western Cascade foothills is 90f. The river is now 77f. The water temp is 7f over the previous high temp record for this date. Pleasant swimming on a hot evening but clearly our climate has changed changed.

    21. 21.

      frosty

      @lowtechcyclist: Good luck with clearing out the kid’s room! No success here. He has at least 4x the amount of clothes that I have, and 3/4 of mine are obsolete since their the stuff I wore to work.

      Ties? Who needs ties?

    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Suzanne: It’s more than half.

      Do you remember during Trump I, when we used to console ourselves with “but we outnumber them” ?  Yeah, I’m no longer sure of that anymore, and given that the other guys want to put us in camps, it makes me feel pretty damn unsure of my place in this country.

    25. 25.

      frosty

      @schrodingers_cat: Nailed it! Yuck. Glad my only social media is B-J. And Facebook where I stay away from politics and anything my friends post is swamped by whatever they think I want to watch ….

      OK, Kaley Cuoco clips from Big Bang Theory. Guilty!!!

    28. 28.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      I think the most nauseating part is that we knew this is who they are last year.

      That’s a large part of their appeal.

      I think there are a lot of people who want to use violence against non-white people.

