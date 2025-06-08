Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

This blog will pay for itself.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

“woke” is the new caravan.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Touchwood Open Thread: Whining Calling for A Savior

Touchwood Open Thread: Whining Calling for A Savior

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Where Is Barack Obama? The “audacity of hope” presidency has given way to the fierce lethargy of semi-retirement, @markleibovich.bsky.social writes.

[image or embed]

— The Atlantic (@theatlantic.com) June 8, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Way I see it, it would nice if President Obama would step up to lead the resistance, but that’s not his way, and it’s certainly no longer his job. But when ‘elite’ white boys survey the wreckage they’ve made, their first impulse is to demand someone else clean it up… and they don’t think their moms want to deal with the current Oval Office Occupation. Lebovich has a reputation as a point man for the ‘vibes’ political media, so… [gift link]

Trump has begun his second term with a continuous spree of democracy-shaking, economy-quaking, norm-obliterating action. And Obama, true to form, has remained carefully above it all. He picks his spots, which seldom involve Trump. In March, he celebrated the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and posted his annual NCAA basketball brackets. In April, he sent out an Easter message and mourned the death of the pope. In May, he welcomed His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (“a fellow Chicagoan”) and sent prayers to Joe Biden following his prostate-cancer diagnosis.

No matter how brazen Trump becomes, the most effective communicator in the Democratic Party continues to opt for minimal communication. His “audacity of hope” presidency has given way to the fierce lethargy of semi-retirement.

Obama occasionally dips into politics with brief and unmemorable statements, or sporadic fundraising emails (subject: “Barack Obama wants to meet you. Yes you.”). He praised his law-school alma mater, Harvard, for “rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt” by the White House “to stifle academic freedom.” He criticized a Republican bill that would threaten health care for millions. He touted a liberal judge who was running for a crucial seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. When called upon, he can still deliver a top-notch campaign spiel, donor pitch, convention speech, or eulogy…

In normal times, no one would deny Obama these diversions. He performed the world’s most stressful job for eight years, served his country, made his history, and deserved to kick back and do the usual ex-president things: start a foundation, build a library, make unspeakable amounts of money.

But the inevitable Trump-era counterpoint is that these are not normal times. And Obama’s detachment feels jarringly incongruous with the desperation of his longtime admirers—even more so given Trump’s assaults on what Obama achieved in office. It would be one thing if Obama had disappeared after leaving the White House, maybe taking up painting like George W. Bush. The problem is that Obama still very much has a public profile—one that screams comfort and nonchalance at a time when so many other Americans are terrified…

Obama’s aides also say that he is loath to overshadow the next generation of Democratic leaders. They emphasize that he spends a great deal of time speaking privately with candidates and officials who seek his advice. But unfortunately for Democrats, they have not found their next fresh generational sensation since Obama was elected 17 years ago (Joe Biden obviously doesn’t count). Until a new leader emerges, Obama could certainly take on a more vocal role without “regularizing” himself in the lowlands of Trump-era politics…

Obama’s conspicuous scarcity while Trump inflicts such damage isn’t just a bad look. It’s a dereliction of the message that he built his career on. When Obama first ran for president in 2008, his former life as a community organizer was central to his message. His campaign was not merely for him, but for civic action itself—the idea of Americans being invested in their own change. Throughout his time in the White House, he emphasized that “citizen” was his most important title. After he left office in 2017, Obama said that he would work to inspire and develop the next cohort of leaders, which is essentially the mission of his foundation. It would seem a contradiction for him to say that he’s devoting much of his post-presidency to promoting civic engagement when he himself seems so disengaged…

But this might be one of those times for Obama to take a break from the long arc of the moral universe and tend to the immediate crisis. Several Democrats I’ve spoken with said they wish that Obama would stop worrying so much about the “dilution factor.” While Democrats struggle to find their next phenom, Obama could be their interim boss. He could engage regularly, pointing out Trump’s latest abuses. He did so earlier this spring, during an onstage conversation at Hamilton College. He was thoughtful, funny, and sounded genuinely aghast, even angry.

He could do these public dialogues much more often, and even make them thematic. Focus on Trump’s serial violations of the Constitution one week (recall that Obama once taught constitutional law), the latest instance of Trump’s naked corruption the next. Blast out the most scathing lines on social media. Yes, it might trigger Trump, and create more attention than Obama evidently wants. But Trump has shown that ubiquity can be a superpower, just as Biden showed that obscurity can be ruinous. People would notice…

Be interesting to see if this trial balloon attracts any other DC journamalists.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • brantl
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Elizabelle
  • George
  • kindness
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Raoul Paste
  • ronno2018
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • Steve LaBonne
  • TONYG
  • trollhattan
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      WTFGhost

      No matter how brazen Trump becomes, the most effective communicator in the Democratic Party continues to opt for minimal communication. His “audacity of hope” presidency has given way to the fierce lethargy of semi-retirement.

      How dare someone decide not to be shit on, so that a whiny columnist could pen a column asking why “SOMEONE, WHO ISN’T ME should do something – WHY AREN’T THEY?!?!?”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      Barack, Michelle, Hillary, Biden, and Harris owe us nothing.

      America told them to go fuck themselves.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steve LaBonne

      Remember the Onion headline when Obama was elected- “Black Man Given America’s Worst Job”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Old Man Shadow: Goddamn right.  At a completely different and lower level than Michelle and the rest of their family, we spent EIGHT YEARS scared to death that he’d be assassinated.  With luck and work on his and his security team’s part, he made it out alive.  He gave us so much, and he should be able to have a nice life, free from the fear of assassination.

      @Steve LaBonne: I thought of this immediately.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Glad to see there was nothing more important to write about.

      ETA: Referring to the article, not to the post. I appreciate AL documenting the atrocities.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      @trollhattan: +1

      Ctrl-F Harris  Not Found.

      Obama campaigned strongly and fiercely for Harris/Walz.  The author not mentioning that while decrying him not doing anything to save us shows he’s got an ax to grind and crap to stir.

      (Just today I got an e-mail under Obama’s name asking for more support for the party.  I wonder how many fundraising e-mails W has sent under his name…)

      Too many of these writers these days have a formula – pick a topic that Democrats are worried about, pick a famous Democrat – in or out of office – that “isn’t doing enough” leader-y stuff, hit Publish, and wait for the rage memes to take over and drive traffic.

      It’s lazy, and ultimately dangerous when too much of the press is captive of driving “engagement” this way.

      Grr…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WTFGhost

      Minor life update:

      After a lot of scary stuff, I got my Paxlovid without going to the ER. I’m achy, tired, and feeling wiped out, a little lightheaded, and completely unwilling to do anything I don’t have to do. I have a stuffy nose, minor fever, and concomitant sweats and chills.

      I’m sure Covid-19 has caused my stuffy nose, my fever (when it shows) and some of the sweat/chills. The rest could be normal CFS, including the sweats and chills. I may have once mentioned that I never notice any ill effect from vaccines – the rest of my symptoms are bad enough that a “minor” uptick isn’t really noticed.

      My wife has some lung infiltration – so far, mine seem clear. I’m hoping that with my family’s immune system (mama ghost raised ’em tough), we’ll scare Covid-19 so badly it retreats from her, just in case she’s got my immune system, as well as my name.  (Did you notice me whistling past the graveyard just a bit?)

      The world’s become a far less caring place once medicine was taken over by the big money boyz. Urgent care used to be where you went when you were sick; now, it’s “don’t you dare show up for an appointment if you’re covid+!” I could show up to get bloodwork drawn, however, so they only care about the doctors, not the administrative workers, phlebotomists, OTHER PATIENTS, etc..

      I was truly appalled to learn they wanted a blood draw, and I could get it done onsite, when my visit had to be virtual. Rather than lecture the doctor about the wrongfulness of exposing other people to risks one’s clinic refuses to expose its doctors to, I agreed to the blood draw, but I seriously thought they were saying I needed the ER visit for a blood draw, after paying my copay and everything.

      At least they believed me on the positive test.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ronno2018

      what a stupid way to cover current politics.   when has a former president ever had much influence eight years after leaving office?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      kindness

      I certainly would like Barack and Michelle to get more involved but this seems a tad to close to blaming Joe Biden for being old and for Kamala losing to Trump.  Democrats, and especially progressives should treat their past leaders with more dignity instead of complaining.  Especially now.  We can paint the picture the media picks up and runs with.  I mean, we understand what narrative the MSM  loves to use if left to their own devices.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      Maybe Barack is rooting for injuries.  Why pull them back from the brink when going over or falling apart is the only thing that will reach some of the dumba$$ party?

      Lebovich is a Villager, through and through.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      brantl

      I hope Obama does whatever he most wants to do he volunteered to pay dues that nobody else did. He paid them did the job well and he’s entitled to do whatever the fuck he wants now. Period.

      it isn’t his fault that the world went to hell off of his watch. I didn’t think Obama was perfect. I don’t think any of them are perfect but I thought he was damn good and he did his bit,  in good conscience and it isn’t anybody else’s business what the hell he does now

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TONYG

      Barack Obama has been a private citizen for more than 8 years.  This is like expecting Kareem Abdul Jabbar to suit up and lead the Lakers to an NBA championship.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      George

      The author of the piece should have asked “Where the hell is George W. Bush?” The fact that Democrats are opposed to the shenanigans of FFOTUS is no secret. There is, however, no GOP leader who has the spine to stand up to FFOTUS.

      The problem now is not a matter of Democrat vs. Republican. It is a matter of democracy vs. fascism. In that regard, any and all Republicans who believe in democracy should be chirping their opposition to FFOTUS. The fact that there are no elected Republicans doing so, and only small handful of former elected Republicans who have spoken out, is something under-reported in the mainstream media and therefore under-recognized by normies and liberals alike.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      Something something we are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

      Lowkell at BlueVirginia.US:

      About a year ago, David Rothkopf posted an article (“About That Asteroid Hurtling Toward Earth…Everything Seems Fine Until It Doesn’t”) which really made an impression on me, and I wanted to revisit it in light of disturbing signs I’m seeing with just 9 days until Virginia Democrats hold important primary elections for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and – in several districts – House of Delegates candidates. But first, what struck me from Rothkopf’s piece was these observations:

      […]

      And no, I’m NOT arguing that American democracy will end if only 300k or 350k voters show up for the VA Democratic primaries on June 17th. But what I *am* arguing is that this pervasive apathy, ignorance, lack of engagement, etc. is at best corrosive for our democracy, at worst disastrous. Because, in the end, without an informed and engaged citizenry, you end up with Donald Trump as president, the potential demise of the rule of law and civil liberties, etc. in this country. But sure, as David Rothkopf says, don’t worry about any of that, just “water your damn lawns!” and keep thinking that you’ll be ok if you just keep your heads down, stay out of politics, etc…ugh.

      Click over and read the whole thing. Then come back!

      This politics stuff is important. Engagement with politics, as opposed to engagement with whatever algorithms push on our phones, is important. We have to keep working to make things better, even when we’re disillusioned, tired, disgusted, and want to do other more pleasant things. Our future needs us.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Spanky

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Remember the Onion headline when Obama was elected- “Black Man Given America’s Worst Job”.

      That was the first thing that came to mind.

      I swear to fsm, these fuckers …

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      But what I *am* arguing is that this pervasive apathy, ignorance, lack of engagement, etc. is at best corrosive for our democracy, at worst disastrous

       

      And read the OP article again. Our voters are told time and again that we need a phenom, a savior, a superstar, a generational talent to be successful. Since there is no one that fits the bill, why bother? Citizenship has given way to inspiration paralysis.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.