The cost:

Air raid alerts are up over 3/4 of Ukraine, including parts of western Ukraine, as of 2:30 AM local time in Ukraine/7:30 PM EDT. As of 3:00 AM local time/8:00 PM EDT, the air raid alert maps are showing MiG-31Ks (Foxhounds), as well as what’s left of Russia’s other strategic fixed wings, up over western Russia and the air raid alerts have been extended to all of Ukraine. The K in MiG 31K stands for 47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles as they are the Foxhound variant designed to carry and fire them.

Monitoring channels warn that tonight, russia may launch yet another massive combined attack on Ukraine with 400–500 drones and dozens of missiles. What will they call it “retribution” for this time — Ukraine’s very existence? [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 2:51 PM

Last night Big R asked:

My thoughts every time I review one of Adam’s updates (for which I am very grateful) are always complicated and confused. With the understanding that I’m sort of thinking out loud, I wonder about the following things: 1) Ukraine has all these successes; shooting down and destroying or damaging expensive aircraft, preventing drone and missile attacks from being even worse terrorist attacks than they are, and now more and more being aggressive with their own drone warfare. Are these successes completely disconnected from tactical reality, or are they creating strategic environments for future success at halting and reversing Russian advances? 2) Speaking of Ukrainian air defense, while every strike and every loss is a tragedy, I’m wondering how attacks that cause as much property damage as we see take so few lives. Is it just the magnificence of Ukrainian emergency response? Or are the Russians screwing up their attempts at terrorism? (For the sake of completeness, a third low-probability option: Russian drone operator units are pulling their punches because they see the horror of the orders they’ve been given; drones are flying with little to no explosive.) 3) Earlier in the war these updates often included maps of current front line placements and movement. Have those gone away, or are they not as useful as the war transitions into a more stand-off posture, or is this one of the things that’s been tossed by the wayside because you’re working way too hard?

Let’s take these in order:

No, the successes are tactical reality within Ukraine’s theater strategy and campaign plan and their overall strategy for withstanding Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. Moreover, they are adaptations – branches and sequels – to the existing plans as the Ukrainians are able to bring their own new advances in military tech online or something else changes. The Ukrainians have gotten very good at getting the air raid alerts up and getting their people into hardened shelters. I highly doubt the Russian drone operators are tanking their own efforts. One of the reasons the map use fell of was the switch to using Bluesky. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense’s Bluesky account was up and down for about three weeks, then went down, and I’ve just not checked to see if it’s back. Chuck Pfarrar hasn’t skeeted in six months. Illia Ponomarenko has gone back to X/Twitter. Another reason is I got tired of being yelled at in the comments by people with no experience reading maps prepared by and for military personnel that the maps were wrong or misleading because they didn’t understand what was being visualized on the maps. The final reason is, as Jay mentioned in his answer to your question, that the front lines are not moving much. I’ve seen some reporting that Russians may be in trouble with their own salient in Kursk, but right now maps will obscure more than they clarify as things look static day to day despite all the activity. I’ll poke around and see if I can find someone who posts maps that I’m comfortable with.

I’ve posted a few of the early released clips from President Zelenskyy’s interview with ABC News. Here’s the full video of the interview:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia’s Intentions Remain Unchanged, and Everything Depends on Our Warriors and on Everyone Who Helps the State – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! We are already preparing for the upcoming international events in the coming weeks. Important meetings and negotiations will take place in Ukraine. We are also doing everything to ensure that the June summits – the G7 Summit in Canada and the NATO Summit in the Netherlands – are not hollow. A lot depends on Europe’s resolve, as well as on our relations with the United States. I’m grateful to everyone helping to keep those relations grounded in reality. We must increase pressure on Moscow. We must tighten sanctions. We must explore ways to use frozen Russian assets to support our defense. Russia only truly understands one language — the language of force. That is precisely the language that must become the working one across all formats of international engagement in the coming months. I’ve spoken both today and yesterday with Defense Minister Umerov, Chief of the Defense Intelligence Budanov, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk – Ukraine continues to do everything possible to secure the release of our POWs and the return of our fallen Ukrainian warriors. Unfortunately, the full lists from Russia for the exchange of over one thousand people, as agreed in Istanbul, have still not been provided. In typical fashion, the Russian side is once again trying to turn even these matters into a dirty political and information game. It’s important to achieve the result. It’s important that people be brought back home. We believe we’ll be able to keep the exchange track moving forward. And for our part, we are doing everything we can to make it happen. And if the Russians fail to comply with agreements even on such humanitarian issues, it will cast serious doubt on all international efforts – in particular those of the United States – regarding negotiations and diplomacy. Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report. The Pokrovsk direction, the Lyman direction, other directions in the Donetsk region, as well as the situation along Ukraine’s border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In some areas, the situation is very difficult, but everything depends on the resilience of our units. I want to thank each and every one who ensures Ukraine’s defense. Russia’s intentions remain unchanged, and everything depends on our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine – on our warriors and on everyone who helps the state. This week, I would like to especially commend the warriors of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their results in the Pokrovsk direction. In the areas of the Kursk operation, the 33rd and 225th Assault Regiments have been particularly effective. In the Lyman direction, special thanks go to our warriors of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine and everyone who works for our state and our people. And be sure to pay attention to air raid alerts these days. Please take care of yourselves. Take care of yourselves and Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

1/ Bishop Giorgi (Jamdeliani) of Marneuli and Hujabi says that a member of the current government was planning to poison him and that they had a nun under their influence who was passing information from the diocese. He spoke about this during his sermon. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 12:34 PM

2/ The bishop claims that the person involved is a representative of the security service. According to him, for a year, the nun was instructed either to put poison in his food or to apply it to his hand, which would have resulted in his death within an hour. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 12:34 PM

3/ Jamdeliani also told the parish that this nun was expelled from the diocese two months ago, that the person who was ordering his poisoning was beaten along with the security guards, and that now any provocation can be expected from her. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 12:34 PM

France:

Renault to launch drone production in Ukraine with two French defense firms, per Franceinfo. Located away from the frontline, it’ll leverage Ukrainian drone expertise.

www.franceinfo.fr/monde/europe… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM

The US:

We agreed with Biden on transferring 20,000 missiles to Ukraine to fight ‘Shaheds.’ We counted on them, but the US recently sent them to the Middle East instead, says Zelenskyy. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 11:02 AM

The Biden administration’s strategic incoherence and malpractice, let alone their cruelty, of announcing weapons shipments to Ukraine and then not actually sending them continues to impede Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. Biden and his natsec team didn’t do what they said they were doing when they said they were doing it and, as a result, this has allowed the Trump administration to do nothing, which is what the latter wants to do anyway.

Back to Ukraine.

Somewhere in the southern area of responsibility:

AASM Hammer air strike by the MiG-29 on Russian base with ammunition. Judging by the explosion pattern something with solid rocket fuel was stored there. t.me/soniah_hub/1… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 10:17 AM

RBC Ukraine has details on other Ukrainian action in the southern AOR:

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian railway convoy with a powerful attack. The strike destroyed more than 10 tanks, informs the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Southern Defense Forces said they successfully hit a locomotive carrying a column of Russian military equipment. The enemy’s losses included: 13 tanks;

more than 100 armored and automotive vehicles.

Kharkiv:

Russian drones in Kharkiv skies right now ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 4:10 PM

Two explosions have been heard in Kharkiv ‼️ russian glide bombs. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 4:03 PM

The drone attacks on Kharkiv are relentless, daily, and people are dying almost constantly. It’s the same grim reality across all frontline regions. Russian drones are killing people every single goddamn day here. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 10:26 AM



Kherson:

Russia murdered 4 people in the Kherson region today, when shelled the area with FPV drones and artillery. 15 others were injured. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 6:49 AM

Kyiv:

Rumors abound in Kyiv of coming Russian mass air attack on night of June 8-9. Record-breaking 500 Shahed drones, followed by waves of cruise and then ballistic missiles feared to strike civilian infrastructure. Shakespeareanly, there’s a thunderstorm in Kyiv. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

The Toretsk front:

Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

The Kursk cross border offensive:

Russians confirmed that one Su-35S was destroyed in the Kursk sector. According to Ukrainian sources the Russian plane was downed by a F-16. [image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) June 7, 2025 at 7:06 PM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Logistics of the Russians moving toward Ukraine’s border destroyed in Belgorod region. Losses include a BRDM and various vehicle types. Ukrainian pilots of the Perun unit, 42nd Mechanized Brigade, carried out the strike. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM

Tula:

Russians claim Ukraine hit the Azot plant in Tula with drones overnight, sparking a fire. They say air defense downed 61 drones over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk, Moscow, and Crimea. Novomoskovsk reported up to 12 explosions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 4:06 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

DUCK OF WAR: Today, we have a duck of war that swam peacefully along the Dnipro River in Kyiv, unfazed by the massive Russian attack overnight on Friday. It showed its friendliness to Mariana and her friends by diving playfully into the water every minute! [image or embed] — Tim Mak (@timkmak.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 9:18 AM

