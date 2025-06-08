Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We Have A Balloon Juice Angel (!) for the High School Students & PA Supreme Court Race

We Have A Balloon Juice Angel (!) for the High School Students & PA Supreme Court Race

by

This post is in: 

Update:  frosty’s Angel Match is complete!

frosty has stepped forward once again with an Angel Match!

Note from frosty

I hate to see this stall out and lose the $5,000 external match. This is my state* and it’s going to hit close to home if we lose.

* Actually, Commonwealth, for all you pedants out there.

Matching up to $50 per person for a total of $500!  That means that frosty matches your $50 turns, turning it into $100.  Then the external match matches the $100, for a total of $200.  ($25 = $100, $10 = $40, $5 = $20)

That’s 4x matching, assuming we hit the $5k goal to get the external match!  

We can do this, right?

The PA Supreme Court Race Is Every Bit As Important as the One In Wisconsin

The United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit (LIVE AUDIO)

Why do these retention races matter so much?

  • This is not your typical judicial retention election, where we can blithely say that judges are almost always retained, so no big deal.
  • The Rs have mounted a very aggressive campaign to turn out MAGA to vote NO, and everything is on the line in PA in this election.
  • If we don’t keep these 3 Supreme Court seats, I don’t want it to be because we didn’t try hard enough, or because we didn’t realize what the consequences of a loss would be.

If Dems don’t retain the seats

  • Republicans will likely retain control of the court well into the 2030s.
  • Voting rights will be undermined; thousands of ballots will no longer be opened.
  • Return to brutal  gerrymandering of legislative and congressional districts.
  • Good public education? Who needs that?
  • There will be nothing to hold back the MAGA agenda.

If we win, the Democrats will likely retain control of the court well into the 2030s.

This is a win-win.  Even if the worst happens and the Dems don’t retain their seats, we will have helped register TONS of young voters who are likely to remain engaged in the political process – and they can vote in 2026 and 2028, and every election in between.

 

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Another Scott
  • frosty
  • Glidwrith
  • JaySinWa
  • Josie
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Memory Pallas
  • NaijaGal
  • Neimar
  • pat
  • stinger
  • storm777
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Anything above the $50 that will be matched by frosty will still be matched by the external match.

      *Assuming we raise the $5,000.

      As we start this Angel match, the thermometer reads 21,212.12!

      Less than $3,000 to go. :-)

      Update: frosty’s Angel Match is complete! But the external match is still in place.

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      +$50+

      Thanks frosty, WG, jackals, matchers, and everyone in the trenches.  It’s important!

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    3. 3.

      JaySinWa

      and they can vote in 1016 and 2028, and every election in between.

      We’ve got time traveling teens who are going to undo our past mistakes? Cool, cool.

      ETA in for 50 to fire up the time machine. I’ll be very disappointing if this just turns out to be a typo

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      frosty just sent me another note that I want to share with you.

      When I moved to PA 20-odd years ago my Representative was Todd Platts, a Conservative Republican, who in retrospect seems sane and maybe not that bad. Somewhere around Tea Party time he retired and was replaced by Scott Perry. I knocked doors on at least three elections to beat that SOB but he always won easily, in part because of the gerrymandered districts.

      And then, AND THEN, the Democrats got on the majority of the Supreme Court. They ruled that the district boundaries were unconstitutional. PENNSYLVANIA unconstitutional so they couldn’t be overruled by SCOTUS. The boundaries were ungerrymandered, I got a new Rep and Perry got bumped into the district that included part of Harrisburg which was much more competitive. He won last year but it was much closer, around 10%. Maybe we oust him in 2026 … if we can keep the same districts.

      So let’s keep the court we have. It matters!!

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      That’s $275 toward frosty’s match already!  Thank you.

      We are just over 50% of the way to meeting frosty’s match.

    12. 12.

      JaySinWa

      @WaterGirl: So sorry! We flew forward in time just a moment ago.

      So you’re willing to use your time machine to fix typos but not elections? No wonder we’re in such a fix. I am very disappointed.

    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      Am I allowed to confess that these are way more fun to track when things are moving along? :-)

    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Tom Levenson: Thank you!

      Did you see my note about a zoom for your new book?

      Not sure if no answer means “not interested” or if it means you have too much email!

    25. 25.

      frosty

      I ducked out to the grocery store and missed all the excitement! Things move a lot faster when there’s an angel with an internal match doubling the donations. I’d like to encourage all of my fellow jackals who might have some spare cash doing nothing to chip in.

      I feel like this doubles the amount of money I would have donated anyway, one piece at a time. It’s very satisfying. Give it a try.

