frosty has stepped forward once again with an Angel Match!

Note from frosty I hate to see this stall out and lose the $5,000 external match. This is my state* and it’s going to hit close to home if we lose. * Actually, Commonwealth, for all you pedants out there.

Matching up to $50 per person for a total of $500! That means that frosty matches your $50 turns, turning it into $100. Then the external match matches the $100, for a total of $200. ($25 = $100, $10 = $40, $5 = $20)

That’s 4x matching, assuming we hit the $5k goal to get the external match!

We can do this, right?

The PA Supreme Court Race Is Every Bit As Important as the One In Wisconsin

Why do these retention races matter so much?

This is not your typical judicial retention election, where we can blithely say that judges are almost always retained, so no big deal.

The Rs have mounted a very aggressive campaign to turn out MAGA to vote NO, and everything is on the line in PA in this election.

If we don’t keep these 3 Supreme Court seats, I don’t want it to be because we didn’t try hard enough, or because we didn’t realize what the consequences of a loss would be.

If Dems don’t retain the seats

Republicans will likely retain control of the court well into the 2030s.

Voting rights will be undermined; thousands of ballots will no longer be opened.

Return to brutal gerrymandering of legislative and congressional districts.

Good public education? Who needs that?

There will be nothing to hold back the MAGA agenda.

If we win, the Democrats will likely retain control of the court well into the 2030s.

This is a win-win. Even if the worst happens and the Dems don’t retain their seats, we will have helped register TONS of young voters who are likely to remain engaged in the political process – and they can vote in 2026 and 2028, and every election in between.