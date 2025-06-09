Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Note of Thanks for All of Us

by | 21 Comments

We received a lovely message from The Civics Center today.

It was written to me, but it’s really for all of us.

Thank you so much for your support of The Civics Center and for energizing your community. Thank you to the angels!

Having sparked combined giving of $60K is a huge accomplishment, especially as we are emerging from a period of profound disengagement. This means so much in starting momentum for real impact.

We can use the funds not just to kick off efforts in PA but also to motivate others about what is possible. Holding out hope and possibility of something concrete and important is so meaningful right now, and it is your leadership that is making it possible.

The young people with whom we work are engaged and looking for ways to support democracy and to make a positive contribution. We could not do this work without you. Thank you for being part of it.

I look forward to sending you updates about all we will be able to accomplish because of your commitment.

With appreciation,
Laura

You guys did this with your Angel matches and donations.

I am so proud to be part of the collective action of this community.  I may organize it, but you guys are the ones who make it happen.

Together, we are indeed the little engine that could.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Together, we are indeed the little engine that could.

      Okay, but you’re the spark plug, without which we’d just sit there, oozing fumes.  So thank you!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the news!

      You’re too modest.  It wouldn’t have happened without you and your hard work, and encouraging us to participate.

      Thank you for all you do.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Without all the Angels and the donations, we would just have sad thermometers.  And no partner organizations because no donations!

      I’ll take credit for my part, but don’t undersell the part of everyone on this blog who contributes to the effort.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WaterGirlNonetheless— absent our own WaterGirl, none of it would have happened. THANK YOU for everything you do, and especially for this!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I am going to be officially cranky if you guys don’t read that lovely note and feel good about the part you all played in this.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thanks to everyone… yes, and especially WaterGirl. We’d all still be sitting at the roundhouse or on a branch siding, if it weren’t for your talents at getting us to move our wheels.

      Here’s a train song to celebrate. Starts at 0:48. The composer/lyricist, Meredith Willson, said he wrote it to sound like a train starting up, going faster and faster along the track, and decelerating at the end of the journey.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZ9U4Cbb4wg

      Reply
    9. 9.

      stinger

      Laura wrote a lovely message; thank you for sharing it with us! I’m glad I could contribute my mite!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Almost Retired

      Laura Brill is an inspiration!  As are all of the BJ partners – Carrie from VAAC, Marcus from North Carolina Black Alliance, Bret from Four Directions, Brendan from Worker Power, etc.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      There are even some relevant lyrics!

      “[WaterGirl] made the people wanna go,

      wanna git, wanna git, wanna git up and go,

      seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve,

      fourteen, twenty-two,

      twenty-[five thousand dollars]…”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @stinger:  Thank you!  I wanted all of you to be able to see the impact we had through the eyes of the organization.

      It’s not just about raising money to raise money; what we do with the fundraising makes us part of a bigger effort.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​I am going to be officially cranky if you guys don’t read that lovely note and feel good about the part you all played in this.

       We love the note! Thank you for posting it!

      Laura used my favorite activism word: “concrete”. Our $60K is as concrete as it gets. YAY JACKALS!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Almost Retired: That’s really true.  As people their styles are totally different, but every one of them is inspirational in their own unique way.

      Tomorrow I will write about Zee with National Ground Game and  their Unfuck America tour.

      *I can’t believe spellcheck doesn’t like “Unfuck”.  I wonder how many times i will have to type that before it gives in.  It took years for it not to correct Omnes.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eric S.

      I’ve donated money but I have never written to any politicians who represents me. That changed today.

      To Senator Tammy Duckworth,

       

      I am disgusted by almost everything the Trump Administration has done and support and encourage your continued resistance to them.

       

      I find myself especially horrified by the recent actions by ICE and, just this weekend, the deployment of National Guard and active duty military to Los Angeles.

       

      I know you oppose these actions as well. I strongly encourage you to speak out against these actions often, loudly and publicly.

       

      More, as a constituent and a patriot, I ask you to use all the powers you have as a US Senator to obstruct the president’s agenda. I know Democrats are in the minority but you can deny unanimous consent to GOP initiatives. Demand concessions!

       

      You are on the Armed Services committee. Call for and demand answers to how they justify these actions and then challenge what are sure to be frivolous excuses.

       

      Eric S

      Chicago, IL

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Eric S.: Wow, that’s an excellent letter!  Go you.

      Curious as to the details of how you sent it.  A form from her website, a paper letter sent by US Mail, etc?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Almost Retired: ​Laura Brill is an inspiration! As are all of the BJ partners – Carrie from VAAC, Marcus from North Carolina Black Alliance, Bret from Four Directions, Brendan from Worker Power, etc.

       Amen.

      Plus a tip of the hat to OJ Semans (also of Four Directions) and his travelin’ van!

      Reply

