Hundreds of National Guard troops dispatched by President Donald Trump arrived on Sunday, a move Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called "unconstitutional," as protesters continued demonstrating against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of National Guard troops dispatched by President Donald Trump arrived here Sunday, a move Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called “unconstitutional,” as protesters continued demonstrating against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
While calm reigned for much of the day, tensions flared anew in the afternoon as authorities lobbed tear gas at a growing crowd of protesters gathered by the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, which houses an immigration detention center near the city’s downtown core. Los Angeles police said people in the crowd were “throwing concrete, bottles and other objects” and that officers had begun making arrests and telling people to disperse.
In an interview with MSNBC, Newsom said Sunday that California would sue the administration over the deployment of the National Guard. “Commandeering a state’s National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral,” he wrote on X.
The National Guard’s arrival marks a new, potentially volatile phase in the Trump administration’s push to ramp up deportations and its contentious relationship with state and local authorities.
Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard personnel over the weekend to deploy following protests against immigration raids in the Los Angeles area that at times turned violent. And he acted over the objections of state and local officials in California — a state that is a frequent target of Trump’s ire — who denounced the move as unnecessary and incendiary…
On Sunday, the unease in Los Angeles grew as the day wore on. Several hundred protesters marched more than a mile from Mariachi Plaza to the federal building with an immigration detention center on the edge of the city’s downtown.
Most protesters appeared peaceful, though at least one man threw a water bottle toward the dozens of police officers in riot gear positioned by the detention center. More than two dozen National Guard members also appeared to be located there as well.
At one point, the National Guard members donned masks and police released a white cloud of what appeared to be noxious tear gas before firing volleys of what sounded like pepper balls. The crowd scattered, running to nearby streets, before many returned to their protest…
Trump said he was not yet at the point of invoking the Insurrection Act to quell the Los Angeles demonstrations, but was watching the situation closely to determine whether he would do so. The president also said he would decide that based on his own instincts.
“The bar is what I think it is,” he said of whether he’d invoke the 1807 act, which lets the president deploy the military for domestic law enforcement. “If we see danger to our country and to our citizens, we will be very, very strong in terms of law and order.”
State and local officials have pleaded with the Trump administration not to deploy troops to the area, including making unsuccessful direct appeals…
Around 300 National Guard members are in L.A. after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops in a move California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized as inflammatory. About 500 Marines are also ready to deploy. NBC News' Courtney Kube discusses.
California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis tells CNN she anticipates that California leaders will file a federal lawsuit against the Trump admin over the federalization and deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.
Local residents in one Los Angeles-area community cleaned up streets and erased graffiti while expressing dismay at the damage caused during violent clashes between protesters and immigration authorities over the weekend.
Max Boot: Pete Hegseth is ready and willing to send Marines into Los Angeles to curry favor with Trump. "This is not what you want in a situation like this, a trigger-happy secretary of defense looking for confrontations at home."
