Monday Morning Open Thread: The LA Protests

Hundreds of National Guard troops dispatched by President Donald Trump arrived on Sunday, a move Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called “unconstitutional,” as protesters continued demonstrating against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. wapo.st/3HxkXAK

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) June 9, 2025 at 7:38 AM

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of National Guard troops dispatched by President Donald Trump arrived here Sunday, a move Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called “unconstitutional,” as protesters continued demonstrating against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

While calm reigned for much of the day, tensions flared anew in the afternoon as authorities lobbed tear gas at a growing crowd of protesters gathered by the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, which houses an immigration detention center near the city’s downtown core. Los Angeles police said people in the crowd were “throwing concrete, bottles and other objects” and that officers had begun making arrests and telling people to disperse.

In an interview with MSNBC, Newsom said Sunday that California would sue the administration over the deployment of the National Guard. “Commandeering a state’s National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral,” he wrote on X.

The National Guard’s arrival marks a new, potentially volatile phase in the Trump administration’s push to ramp up deportations and its contentious relationship with state and local authorities.

Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard personnel over the weekend to deploy following protests against immigration raids in the Los Angeles area that at times turned violent. And he acted over the objections of state and local officials in California — a state that is a frequent target of Trump’s ire — who denounced the move as unnecessary and incendiary…

On Sunday, the unease in Los Angeles grew as the day wore on. Several hundred protesters marched more than a mile from Mariachi Plaza to the federal building with an immigration detention center on the edge of the city’s downtown.

Most protesters appeared peaceful, though at least one man threw a water bottle toward the dozens of police officers in riot gear positioned by the detention center. More than two dozen National Guard members also appeared to be located there as well.

At one point, the National Guard members donned masks and police released a white cloud of what appeared to be noxious tear gas before firing volleys of what sounded like pepper balls. The crowd scattered, running to nearby streets, before many returned to their protest…

Trump said he was not yet at the point of invoking the Insurrection Act to quell the Los Angeles demonstrations, but was watching the situation closely to determine whether he would do so. The president also said he would decide that based on his own instincts.

“The bar is what I think it is,” he said of whether he’d invoke the 1807 act, which lets the president deploy the military for domestic law enforcement. “If we see danger to our country and to our citizens, we will be very, very strong in terms of law and order.”

State and local officials have pleaded with the Trump administration not to deploy troops to the area, including making unsuccessful direct appeals…

More at the link.

Around 300 National Guard members are in L.A. after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops in a move California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized as inflammatory. About 500 Marines are also ready to deploy. NBC News' Courtney Kube discusses.
www.msnbc.com/morning-joe/…

[image or embed]

— MSNBC (@msnbc.com) June 9, 2025 at 8:03 AM

If you’re home alone or with family members and you hear a knock at the door, check the window, security camera or peephole so you can identify whether ICE agents are outside.

[image or embed]

— Bruno J. Navarro (@brunojnavarro.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 8:13 AM


California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis tells CNN she anticipates that California leaders will file a federal lawsuit against the Trump admin over the federalization and deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 8:20 AM

Local residents in one Los Angeles-area community cleaned up streets and erased graffiti while expressing dismay at the damage caused during violent clashes between protesters and immigration authorities over the weekend.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 8, 2025 at 11:00 PM

'Arrest me': Gov. Gavin Newsom pushes back against threats of arrest by Trump administration www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMW8…

[image or embed]

— Morning Joe (@morningjoe-msnbc.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 8:29 AM

Max Boot: Pete Hegseth is ready and willing to send Marines into Los Angeles to curry favor with Trump. "This is not what you want in a situation like this, a trigger-happy secretary of defense looking for confrontations at home."
#ProudBlue #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice #ICEProtests #FuckTrump

[image or embed]

— LA Blue Dot in GA (@namwella1961.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 8:02 AM

You heard Donald Trump.
Arrest the ICE agents who are wearing face masks.

[image or embed]

— Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) June 9, 2025 at 7:32 AM

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      WereBear

      And we thought he’d never learn efficiency.

      Giving some money to my favorite AG, Tish “Put your gonads in the Mason jar, Donald” James.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Disgraceful, disgusting stuff.  Make sure you all reach out to the people who told you not to vote, told you there was no difference between Dems and Trump or defended those who did, and tell them to go F themselves forever, because this is all on them.  Old Joe Biden certainly wouldn’t have done this bullshit…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Ah, this answers a question I raised yesterday: have lawsuits been filed.

      Apparently, that’ll happen today.

      The historical parallels in some ways, are depressing.  It’s the late 60s/early 70s with state power (not ‘state’ and in “the state of CA” but in “the political state in this case representing Federal authorities”) being brought to bear on protesters.

      It also echoes the McCarthy era in terms of fear of said state bringing its power to bear on what it deems as ‘threatening’ (in a massively broad sense of the word) to the well being of how the ‘state’ (in this case a presidential administration) is defined.

      We’ve been in a cold civil war for years now.  This could be an indication of that getting warmer. Sigh.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: LOL, she should never be allowed to live that down.

      What I hate is that it’s hard to tell what’s actually happening in LA right now. I saw some overhead footage of some of the deployed Guard, and my first thought was “where are all these protesters? I don’t see them”. Finally, when the camera panned some more, I saw some people who I think were protesters.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: I remember activists Gaza-obsessed friends lying about how much Biden hated protesters and would do something like this

      (spoiler: he never did ANYTHING like this)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Doug R

      @UncleEbeneezer:

       

      Disgraceful, disgusting stuff. Make sure you all reach out to the people who told you not to vote, told you there was no difference between Dems and Trump or defended those who did, and tell them to go F themselves forever, because this is all on them. Old Joe Biden certainly wouldn’t have done this bullshit…

      I’ll often go on a thread and say “At least we didn’t get genocide joe, amiright?”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Biden certainly wouldn’t go around the governor to federalize the National Guard or deploy the regular armed forces.

      We live in a time when a lot of people treat their imagination as reality.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      @Matt McIrvin: I don’t remember who posted the link, but I read that story where someone anonymously interviewed a FFOTUS supporter who went from Bernie to FFOTUS, and is now regretting their vote for FFOTUS but is back to Bernie! (evidently they were one of those people who created a fantasy FFOTUS rather than listening to what he was actually saying he was going to do) I thought of Schrodinger’s Cat when I was reading that, because she talks about this a lot. I think this guy was a tech bro.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      The Daily Beast also highlighted another part of Newsom’s interview with MSNBC that is getting some attention. ( link goes to web archive version)

      Trump has been attacking the Democrat on Truth Social after deploying National Guard troops to Los Angeles—against the governor’s wishes—to intervene in protests in the city. The troops arrived Sunday, and clashes between protesters and law enforcement grew increasingly fraught throughout the day.

      Newsom said he and Trump spoke late on Friday night—about 1.30 a.m. Saturday in D.C.—but Trump never brought up the National Guard. The protests broke out on Friday after a series of federal immigration raids on workplaces across Los Angeles.

      “We talked for almost 20 minutes and he barely, this issue never came up,” Newsom said on MSNBC. “I tried to talk about L.A., he wanted to talk about all these other issues. We had a very decent conversation.”

      “He never once brought up the National Guard. He’s a stone-cold liar,” he added. “He said he did. Stone. Cold. Liar. Never did.”

      “There’s no working with the president. There’s only working for him, and I will never work for Donald Trump,” he said.

      “You’re creating the conditions that you claim you’re solving,” he later added.

      Trump lying about a phone call to a US or world leader? Inconceivable!

      But calling Trump a “stone cold liar?” Please, more of this.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @Matt McIrvin: Lots of people thought that if they just shot a few of those college protesters they would stop protesting. Lots of people think the same kind of thing now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      @brendancalling: Yes, where are the huge raids in Houston and Dallas and Miami and Orlando, because you know there are large amounts of undocumented people in all of those cities.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Soprano2: someone who likes flouts and Bernie, is someone who prefers a demagogue. Must not have grown up with anyone shorty in the family. Or they had a good experience with shorty people in their lives.
      I can’t imagine that anyone who’s grown up with a narcissist, a bully or an abuser in the family would have ever wanted the guy who’s now in the WH..

      Meanwhile, going after blue states, when blue states provide a majority of the economic prosperity and tax base of the country (yet are not equally represented), seems thoughtless.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211:  “You’re creating the conditions that you claim you’re solving,” he later added.

      No matter what you think of Newsom, this is the absolute truth. FFOTUS is creating “emergencies” out of thin air, and then claiming he’s fixing whatever he says the “emergency” is.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I’ve also seen references to Newsom sending in the state police to arrest ICE protesters.

      As much as I dislike Governor Goodhair II, I don’t wanna beat on him for spurious reasons.

      If he has, it would be good to get a statement clarifying wtf is going on.  This could be just one big pissing contest of jurisdiction in that the Governor doesn’t want the Feds infringing on his right to arrest protesters.

      Again who knows.  There are plenty of photos tho showing state pohlice cars being stalled/stopped while enroute by protesters heaving e-scooters at them from an overpass.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      @Soprano2: I met some of the protestors after the fact. I was heading home from a concert, taking the metro, and a bunch of people who had been at the protests were on the train. Trains. One leg of the light rail system was closed because of the protests (or really, because of the massive overreaction to same), so we were told to take a somewhat roundabout route to get to Union Station.

      Anyway, one guy I talked to was clearly experienced at this sort of thing. He was wearing a set of motorcycle leathers as armor of sorts and knew what sort of things the police would be doing. Said he got out unscathed, but that he saw police literally beating on other people.

      Other than that, lots of people carrying signs. Lots of conversations about the appalling things ICE is doing. One plume of smoke visible in the distance from Union Station, which I later learned was from 3 Waymo vehicles that some protestors apparently had set on fire. Not sure I understand the point of that one.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Layer8Problem

      I’m reliably informed by Democrats Abroad that there are going to be No Kings rallies in Paris and Lyon.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Soprano2:

      She should never be allowed to forget that idiocy.

      Just one example.

      Whenever the Smithsonian gets around to opening the American Museum of Feckless Journalism, her statue will be right there at the entrance along with David Brooks.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Soprano2

      @Gloria DryGarden: That was one of my thoughts, that this person equates “shouty old man” with “strong and competent and great”. I don’t know how anyone who complained about Biden’s age could want Bernie, but there are people like that. It’s not about age, it’s about how someone presents to the world. If they seem old, people think of them as old whether they’re old or not.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Soprano2:

      These protests are very small by Los Angeles standards. Right now, there doesn’t appear to be any organization to the protests, so it’s spontaneous reactions.

      Los Angeles County reportedly has almost a million unauthorized residents. Add in their families and friends. That would be quite a crowd.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Soprano2:

      Maureen Dowd will go to her grave believing that helping to keep Hillary Clinton out of the White House was her finest hour.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TONYG

      I wonder how many National Guard troops (a high percentage of whom are non-“white”) will just disobey orders to fire on non-violent protestors?  What happens then?  Do their officers then shoot them in the back with their sidearms?  Is there then a gunfight between National Guard troops?  What a clusterfuck.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      Meanwhile, going after blue states, when blue states provide a majority of the economic prosperity and tax base of the country (yet are not equally represented), seems thoughtless.

      OK, but this is the same thing rich assholes say, right? (Most of whom live in blue states.) “Why are you picking on us? We’re the job creators, we bear the tax burden.” It’s not an emotionally convincing appeal.

      That’s the thing about picking on blue states, you can frame it as anti-elite even if you’re the billionaires’ party.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      tobie

      @Soprano2: I suspect this means that an unrelenting campaign to tarnish the “the Dem brand” has worked. The hate for Dems across the political spectrum has nothing to do with policy. It’s just a knee jerk reaction. I see it all the time when I lurk on BlueSky. There’s no easier posture to take than to batch about “feckless Dems.”

      Reply

