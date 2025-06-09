Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

God if only these fucking people would mind their own god damned business:

Southern Baptists meeting this week in Dallas will be asked to approve resolutions calling for a legal ban on pornography and a reversal of the U.S. Supreme Court’s approval of same-sex marriage.

The proposed resolutions call for laws on gender, marriage and family based on what they say is the biblically stated order of divine creation. They also call for legislators to curtail sports betting and to support policies that promote childbearing.

Just bothersome, tedious, backwards ass people who love nothing more than making other people miserable.

***

I have no idea what is really going on in LA right now and it’s hard to know what is going to happen next because there are no rules. The Trump admin doesn’t care about the law or laws. It could easily go from stupid to deadly in and instant and no one can control if that happens- some want it to happen.

They told so many lies about all the violent criminals they wanted to deport for so long that when it comes time to deport them, there aren’t any, so now they are sending goon squads and armored vehicles to arrest dayworkers at Home Depot. These are people’s fucking neighborhoods.

I hate these fucking people.

***

Only three episodes of Andor left. Every episode feels like a movie.

    35 Comments

    2. 2.

      opiejeanne

      They tried to enter two elementary schools in LA county that were celebrating graduation, in order to snag the abuelas. Just plain evil.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Leto

      A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It’s a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity. – Jimmy Carter

      I hate these fucking people as well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I have just the finale of Andor to watch.  I am avoiding it because I don’t want it to end.  The parallels of our current state of affairs is crazy.   Evil fuckers out just to destroy everything.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Hate is an understatement. There isn’t a single word that can describe my feelings about these racist, nationalist pigs. They are truly the Christian version of the Taliban, intent on forcing Christianity down the throats of every single American by force of government. They want to legally hate and discriminate against people who do not conform to their ideals and they must be stopped or they will destroy this nation. As it is, democracy is dead and it’s on us to hold the murderers and their accomplices accountable.

      We are in a very Bad Place. Our law systems were not set up to take into account an unstoppable criminal being elected to the top office in the nation. Trump is lapping our legal system and with The Six Supremes being in his pocket, it’s looking like were boned.

      One aside is that IMO we wouldn’t be in this place if Fox News had never happened. Rupert Murdoch is a cancer on the world and he’s killing it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TS

      How the world changes – news down under that I read this morning

      A Japanese Mogami-class frigate has docked in Darwin as part of a tour of the Indo-Pacific. Japan is hoping to secure a $10 billion contract and provide the Australian navy with updated Mogami-class frigates, but faces competition from Germany.

      In my childhood our main trading partner was Britain, for defence issues/supplies we looked to the USA. Those we did not welcome were Japan & Germany. Now they are getting our defence $$.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      Gov Newsom announced per MSNBC that FFOTUS has ordered an additional 2K National Guard to L.A. on top of the original 2K.

      I haven’t seen any link (yet) to confirm this, but I doubt Newsom is talking out of his ass.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      and to support policies that promote childbearing

      These religious nuts better start fucking then!  Also (too), because we all know they want more WHITE babies!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Craig

      I’m not sure whether I got this link here, or somewhere else. Andor honcho Tony Gilroy with Diego Luna interviewed by Steven Colbert at the Paley Center. SPOILERS EVERYWHERE! Great interview.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      @Jackie: They don’t have anyplace to quarter and feed the ones already there.

      Maybe they’ll start housing them in people’s homes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      55 years ago my and my people were in the fucking streets. Now I can’t walk to the corner but if push come to shove. . .

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay

      @mrmoshpotato:

      The are going to adopt the ruZZian plan aren’t they.

      For those not aware, the ruZZian “plan” is to turn off the internet/tv at 8pm so there is nothing better to do.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jack Canuck

      “support policies that promote childbearing” – So by this they mean things like universal health care including prenatal care, easy access to contraception to ensure that families can choose to have children when they’re in the best position to do so, taxation and economic policies, including welfare, aimed at supporting the middle class/working class/poor (even at the expense of the rich and important) to enable them to have more children without suffering financial hardship or disaster, school lunch programs, proper funding for childcare and schools, etc. Right?

      What? Why is everybody laughing?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Golden Bear

      A reminder that Project 2025 explicitly plans have anything LGBTQ+ related to be declared inherently pornographic—and then outlaw all porn. Undoubtedly this will include LGBTQ+ people themselves.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      Yeah but then there’s that Forgotten Amendment to Ye Olde Constitution that should stop that.

      Unless like other Amendments the Nazis don’t like, they simply ignore it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)

      They haven’t managed to arrange housing, sanitary facilities, or garbage dumpsters for the first 2000 National Guards assigned to this little foray, let alone the Marines or the second 2000.

      ICE ran out of water the first day, and according to someone on Bluesky, got kicked out of a hotel they were staying at in Pasadena because the management decided the protesters outside were a bad look.

      I would have thought Pete Hegseth could at least organize a pissing party in a brewery but I am beginning to question that. Also, the rumor is they can’t find anyone willing to be his chief of staff.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Matt

      Southern Baptists meeting this week in Dallas

      100% guaranteed that a statistically-significant fraction of the mouth-breathing redneck dumbfucks who show up to this meeting of their favorite hate group are doing it with kiddie porn on their phones.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Splitting Image

      @Jay:

      The are going to adopt the ruZZian plan aren’t they.

      For those not aware, the ruZZian “plan” is to turn off the internet/tv at 8pm so there is nothing better to do.

      Considering how important the internet and TV are to stoking Republican outrage, turning them off would end really, really badly for Trump’s gang.

      That said, they might be stupid enough to do it.

      Reply

