God if only these fucking people would mind their own god damned business:

Southern Baptists meeting this week in Dallas will be asked to approve resolutions calling for a legal ban on pornography and a reversal of the U.S. Supreme Court’s approval of same-sex marriage. The proposed resolutions call for laws on gender, marriage and family based on what they say is the biblically stated order of divine creation. They also call for legislators to curtail sports betting and to support policies that promote childbearing.

Just bothersome, tedious, backwards ass people who love nothing more than making other people miserable.

***

I have no idea what is really going on in LA right now and it’s hard to know what is going to happen next because there are no rules. The Trump admin doesn’t care about the law or laws. It could easily go from stupid to deadly in and instant and no one can control if that happens- some want it to happen.

They told so many lies about all the violent criminals they wanted to deport for so long that when it comes time to deport them, there aren’t any, so now they are sending goon squads and armored vehicles to arrest dayworkers at Home Depot. These are people’s fucking neighborhoods.

I hate these fucking people.

***

Only three episodes of Andor left. Every episode feels like a movie.