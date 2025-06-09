On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
We have some great sets for you this week!
We have posts for all of next week – but none in the queue after that – so if you’ve been thinking about sharing your adventures with us, this would be a great time.
Albatrossity
We just got back from a road trip that included the states of Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. I can report that it is very green right now in the northern Great Plains, and that there is still a fair amount of snow on the mountain ranges of Montana. We had a great time, and I’ll put together some OTR posts with images from that trip and post them later, after I complete the posts with images from the spring migration here.
Spring migration in my patch of Flyover Country does not feature the numerous species of intensely colorful warblers that folks in the east are treated to. We get a few species, and most of them are muted and subtly plumaged. Sorta like the prairies here, I suppose. One of those is the Orange-crowned Warbler (Leiothlypis celata), which can be downright numerous here in April. This is one of the hardier warblers; many individuals overwinter in the southern US, and a few overwinter even in places like Kansas. The eponymous orange crown is difficult to see much of the time, but in the spring they do show some orange color if you squint and hold your head just right! Click here for larger image.
The raucous calls of the Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) are now an expected part of the soundscape in forested areas around here. Habitat availability (large diameter trees) is thought to be the limiting factor for populations of this magnificent species, and that habitat is increasingly common in the Flint Hills, as the regular fires that maintain prairie habitat become less frequent. Click here for larger image.
Last week’s post featured a few shorebirds, and here is another that visits us every spring. Pectoral Sandpipers (Calidris melanotos) are medium-sized sandpipers that breed in Arctic tundra across Eurasia and North America. They winter at southern latitudes that are nearly as distant from the equator as the breeding range, making their way to the southern tip of South America, or the beaches of southern Australia and New Zealand. These birds are one of the easier sandpipers to ID; the brown stripey marks on the chest are sharply demarcated from the white belly, a field mark that is not shared with any other shorebird species. Click here for larger image.
The return of the Baltimore Orioles (Icterus galbula) is one of the most highly-anticipated events of spring migration for many. These gaudy birds are readily attracted to yards that feature jelly feeders, so you don’t have to get out and about to see and hear them. Of course, if you do get out into the great outdoors; you will also see lots of other colorful birds that aren’t attracted to feeders. Click here for larger image.
One of those other colorful birds that don’t regularly visit feeders, Lark Sparrows (Chondestes grammacus) also return in April here. They prefer edgy habitat, the ecotones between grassland and shrubby or forested habitats, where they sing their cheery song and show off their attractive territories. They are one of the more colorful sparrows, but you might have to leave your backyard to see and hear one. Click here for larger image.
Another colorful beauty that sometimes will visit feeders, but generally prefers more open habitat, the Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus) is instantly recognizable and very aptly named. This is one of a few woodpecker species that is sexually monomorphic (males and females look alike). The intense red head of this bird is immortalized in Longfellow’s epic poem The Song of Hiawatha. In that saga, a woodpecker helps Hiawatha slay the evil Magician Pearl-Feather, and in gratitude Hiawatha colors the head of the woodpecker with the scarlet blood of his vanquished foe. Click here for larger image.
Spring migration involves both arrivals of summer residents and departures of winter residents. Birders excitedly note the dates when they see the first bird of the season, but are less attentive to the dates when they see the last bird of the season. One of the latter species, Harris’s Sparrow (Zonotrichia querula) usually lingers until May most years, often practicing their territorial songs and calls while still here. Then they head toward the tundra, hopefully returning next fall for their winter holiday in Flyover Country. Click here for larger image.
Loggerhead Shrikes (Lanius ludovicianus) were formerly both winter and summer residents around here, but in recent decades winter sightings have become much less common. They are still regular summer residents here, but it seems, to me at least, that even summer shrike sightings are becoming rarer and rarer. So I was happy to see this guy, in a native grass pasture only about a mile from my house. Click here for larger image.
A very common summer resident here (and in much of North America), Eastern Kingbirds ()Tyrannus tyrannus) grace the grasslands here with their dapper presence from now until October. Then they head to the tropics, joining the multitude of flycatcher species in South America in pursuit of insects in the forests and savannahs of the Amazon basin. Click here for larger image.
Sparrows are sometimes overlooked by beginning birders, because they are small, often furtive, and “They all look alike!”. But they are among my favorite species, and this one, a Grasshopper Sparrow (Ammodramus savannarum) is a particular favorite. The spring plumage may not be as fabulously colorful as a warbler or tanager, but it is subtle, and elegant, and a welcome sight. Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings