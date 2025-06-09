I’m not a scientist, but I’m glad lots of smarter people are because, otherwise, I’d be dead. Millions of us would be. I think most normal people know this and regard activities like finding new cures for diseases and discovering better ways to stay healthy as uncontroversial.

In addition to alleviating suffering, it turns out that funding health-related scientific research also generates prosperity more broadly! Check this out from the Harvard Gazette:

A new report from the nonprofit United for Medical Research (UMR) shows that every dollar of research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) delivers $2.56 in economic activity, a multiplier effect that extends the agency’s impact as the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world.

But since sociopathic grifters and conspiracy kooks are currently running the country, science is under attack. Trump and lackeys like National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya and the ambulatory catcher’s mitt/disgrace to his family’s legacy whom Trump put in charge of Health & Human Services (HHS) are waging war on science.

Well, science is fighting back. Check out the Bethesda Declaration, which dropped this morning at the Stand Up for Science site.

Scores of NIH scientists go public to declare their dissent from Trump’s deep program cuts and upheaval at their agency. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 9, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Here’s an excerpt of the press release accompanying the declaration:

Washington, D.C. — Federal employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have stood up for the health and safety of the American people and faithful stewardship of public resources, demanding HHS and NIH leadership uphold the mission of the NIH “to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.” The Bethesda Declaration, addressed to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Secretary Kennedy, and members of Congress who oversee the NIH, raises concern over pressure to implement measures that harm the public. The document outlines how recently enacted policies interrupt ongoing clinical trials and patient care, public health monitoring, critical research, and early career scientist training programs. NIH Staff say that because of termination of essential employees, politicization of research, and funding cuts they are unable to uphold their commitment to the NIH mission, the American people, and their ethical charge as scientists. Despite fears of retaliation, the Bethesda Declaration has been signed by over 300 NIH Staff including 93 staff who signed their full name. “Standing up in this way is a risk, but I am much more worried about the risks of not speaking up. If we don’t speak up, we allow continued harm to research participants and public health in America and across the globe. If we don’t speak up, we allow our government to curtail free speech, a fundamental American value.” says Jenna Norton, PhD, MPH, NIDDK Program officer and one of the lead organizers of the Declaration. Experts say the abrupt changes to the NIH threaten the ecosystem of the biomedical advancement. “The partnership between NIH and the academic community has made huge contributions to the almost every aspect of health of people across the US. Since January, the NIH staff have been forced to focus on issues other than the noble NIH mission. A large group of public servants have found the courage to speak out and say ‘Enough. Let us get back to our important work.’”, says Jeremy M. Berg, PhD, Former Director, National Institute of General Medical Sciences. “It has been soul destroying to witness the politicization of research resulting in mass termination of grants that are in progress and doing well. It violated my Hippocratic oath,” says one NIH employee who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. Stand Up for Science is hosting the Bethesda Declaration and a letter of support. They are asking the public to join with them in supporting these federal employees by signing their open letter. Current supporters include Nobel Laureates, prominent scientists, politicians, activists, patients, and more. According to Colette Delawalla, MA, MS, founder and executive director of Stand Up for Science, “These NIH employees have devoted their lives to civil service—they care deeply about the public. This is why they are courageously holding NIH and HHS leadership accountable. We are honored they have trusted us with this act of resistance and welcome any such future collaborations with other groups.” At this historic moment, Stand Up for Science calls on the members of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee who will be soliciting testimony from NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Tuesday at 10am to seek his commitment of support for NIH staff members signing the Bethesda Declaration.

Bhattacharya will meet with the Senate Appropriations subcommittee tomorrow. If any of your senators are on that committee, this would be a good day to call them and urge them to explain how duly appropriated funding is supposed to work to the NIH director.

No matter who your senators are, now would also be a good time to express your opposition to the budget proposal Trump and Republicans are trying to ram through Congress. It includes a 40% cut to NIH’s discretionary budget and other measures that would further devastate biomedical research in the U.S. and undermine scientific leadership worldwide.

The civil servants at NIH are standing up for science, and the rest of us need to do our part because if the people I know in real life are any indication, most are utterly clueless about what’s happening. It’s not just that the Trump admin wants to slash research funding so rich people don’t have to pay taxes — there’s a huge grift angle, as always with these corrupt frauds.

The open letter in support of the Bethesda Declaration calls out the fraudulent bullshit that is RFK Jr.’s MAHA boondoggle:

The current endeavor to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) refers to some undefined time in the past. Since 1960, the death rate due to heart disease has been cut in half, going from 560 deaths per 100,000 people to approximately 230 deaths per 100,000 today. From 1960 to the present day, the five-year survival rate for childhood leukemia has increased nearly 10-fold, to over 90% for some forms. In 1960, the rate of measles infection was approximately 250 cases per 100,000 people compared with a near zero rate now (at least until recently). These are but a few of many examples. Certainly, much work remains to better treat disease and improve the health of Americans, such as addressing increased rates of obesity, diabetes, and opioid dependency. But, glamorizing a mythical past, while ignoring important progress made through biomedical research, does not enhance the health of American people.

It’s mindboggling that a grotesque old creep who takes his grandchildren swimming in raw sewage is in charge of HHS. It’s infuriating that a crank like Bhattacharya is sabotaging an organization that really is something Americans can be proud of. But here we are, and things are going to suck until we eject the thieves, kooks, sex pests and psychos who are currently running the agencies.

In the meantime, we can try to mitigate the damage by standing with the scientists who are doing heroic work on our behalf. Sign the letter to show support for the Bethesda Declaration. Call your federal representatives. Stand on the street with a sign next Saturday. It matters!

