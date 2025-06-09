Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

This really is a full service blog.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Standing Up For Science

Standing Up For Science

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

I’m not a scientist, but I’m glad lots of smarter people are because, otherwise, I’d be dead. Millions of us would be. I think most normal people know this and regard activities like finding new cures for diseases and discovering better ways to stay healthy as uncontroversial.

In addition to alleviating suffering, it turns out that funding health-related scientific research also generates prosperity more broadly! Check this out from the Harvard Gazette:

A new report from the nonprofit United for Medical Research (UMR) shows that every dollar of research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) delivers $2.56 in economic activity, a multiplier effect that extends the agency’s impact as the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world.

But since sociopathic grifters and conspiracy kooks are currently running the country, science is under attack. Trump and lackeys like National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya and the ambulatory catcher’s mitt/disgrace to his family’s legacy whom Trump put in charge of Health & Human Services (HHS) are waging war on science.

Well, science is fighting back. Check out the Bethesda Declaration, which dropped this morning at the Stand Up for Science site.

Scores of NIH scientists go public to declare their dissent from Trump’s deep program cuts and upheaval at their agency.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 9, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Here’s an excerpt of the press release accompanying the declaration:

Washington, D.C. — Federal employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have stood up for the health and safety of the American people and faithful stewardship of public resources, demanding HHS and NIH leadership uphold the mission of the NIH “to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.” The Bethesda Declaration, addressed to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Secretary Kennedy, and members of Congress who oversee the NIH, raises concern over pressure to implement measures that harm the public. The document outlines how recently enacted policies interrupt ongoing clinical trials and patient care, public health monitoring, critical research, and early career scientist training programs.

NIH Staff say that because of termination of essential employees, politicization of research, and funding cuts they are unable to uphold their commitment to the NIH mission, the American people, and their ethical charge as scientists. Despite fears of retaliation, the Bethesda Declaration has been signed by over 300 NIH Staff including 93 staff who signed their full name.

“Standing up in this way is a risk, but I am much more worried about the risks of not speaking up. If we don’t speak up, we allow continued harm to research participants and public health in America and across the globe. If we don’t speak up, we allow our government to curtail free speech, a fundamental American value.” says Jenna Norton, PhD, MPH, NIDDK Program officer and one of the lead organizers of the Declaration.

Experts say the abrupt changes to the NIH threaten the ecosystem of the biomedical advancement. “The partnership between NIH and the academic community has made huge contributions to the almost every aspect of health of people across the US. Since January, the NIH staff have been forced to focus on issues other than the noble NIH mission. A large group of public servants have found the courage to speak out and say ‘Enough. Let us get back to our important work.’”, says Jeremy M. Berg, PhD, Former Director, National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

“It has been soul destroying to witness the politicization of research resulting in mass termination of grants that are in progress and doing well. It violated my Hippocratic oath,” says one NIH employee who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Stand Up for Science is hosting the Bethesda Declaration and a letter of support. They are asking the public to join with them in supporting these federal employees by signing their open letter. Current supporters include Nobel Laureates, prominent scientists, politicians, activists, patients, and more.

According to Colette Delawalla, MA, MS, founder and executive director of Stand Up for Science, “These NIH employees have devoted their lives to civil service—they care deeply about the public. This is why they are courageously holding NIH and HHS leadership accountable. We are honored they have trusted us with this act of resistance and welcome any such future collaborations with other groups.”

At this historic moment, Stand Up for Science calls on the members of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee who will be soliciting testimony from NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Tuesday at 10am to seek his commitment of support for NIH staff members signing the Bethesda Declaration.

Bhattacharya will meet with the Senate Appropriations subcommittee tomorrow. If any of your senators are on that committee, this would be a good day to call them and urge them to explain how duly appropriated funding is supposed to work to the NIH director.

No matter who your senators are, now would also be a good time to express your opposition to the budget proposal Trump and Republicans are trying to ram through Congress. It includes a 40% cut to NIH’s discretionary budget and other measures that would further devastate biomedical research in the U.S. and undermine scientific leadership worldwide.

The civil servants at NIH are standing up for science, and the rest of us need to do our part because if the people I know in real life are any indication, most are utterly clueless about what’s happening. It’s not just that the Trump admin wants to slash research funding so rich people don’t have to pay taxes — there’s a huge grift angle, as always with these corrupt frauds.

The open letter in support of the Bethesda Declaration calls out the fraudulent bullshit that is RFK Jr.’s MAHA boondoggle:

The current endeavor to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) refers to some undefined time in the past. Since 1960, the death rate due to heart disease has been cut in half, going from 560 deaths per 100,000 people to approximately 230 deaths per 100,000 today. From 1960 to the present day, the five-year survival rate for childhood leukemia has increased nearly 10-fold, to over 90% for some forms. In 1960, the rate of measles infection was approximately 250 cases per 100,000 people compared with a near zero rate now (at least until recently). These are but a few of many examples. Certainly, much work remains to better treat disease and improve the health of Americans, such as addressing increased rates of obesity, diabetes, and opioid dependency. But, glamorizing a mythical past, while ignoring important progress made through biomedical research, does not enhance the health of American people.

It’s mindboggling that a grotesque old creep who takes his grandchildren swimming in raw sewage is in charge of HHS. It’s infuriating that a crank like Bhattacharya is sabotaging an organization that really is something Americans can be proud of. But here we are, and things are going to suck until we eject the thieves, kooks, sex pests and psychos who are currently running the agencies.

In the meantime, we can try to mitigate the damage by standing with the scientists who are doing heroic work on our behalf. Sign the letter to show support for the Bethesda Declaration. Call your federal representatives. Stand on the street with a sign next Saturday. It matters!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • billcoop4
  • David_C
  • eclare
  • Eyeroller
  • Haroldo
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Jeffro
  • Joy in FL
  • JoyceH
  • kindness
  • Ksmiami06
  • laura
  • Lyrebird
  • Miss Bianca
  • Old School
  • Redshift
  • Steve LaBonne
  • suzanne
  • tobie
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      kindness

      Yeay for the good guys and gals (the scientists)!  I wonder how long it will take for some Trumpling to openly call for these folks firing.  No doubt those thoughts have already been text shared among the Admin staff.  Such is the times we live in, eh?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Belafon

      I saw a stat over the weekend that said that half of all drugs approved by the FDA are based on discoveries at US universities.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Redshift

      @Belafon:

      I saw a stat over the weekend that said that half of all drugs approved by the FDA are based on discoveries at US universities.

      Which in turn are funded by government grants.

      A great description I saw a while back said “We don’t have a system of university research subsidized by the federal government, we have a system of government research subsidized by universities.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      I just joined a medical study survey group. I spent the last 1/2 hour on the phone, going over the details of the study, how I will be selected randomly for one of two groups, the voluntary nature of the study, how my personal information will be protected, the duration 5 years of study and 6 additional years of collating the results and as soon as I hit the comment button, I’m putting the informed consent and the questionaire in the mail. I’m grateful to be of service to improve health, reduce disease and aid in early detection. It’s a privilege and it’s not lost on me that similar studies are being cancelled, or extinguished at the outset for no good reason other than satisfying the perverse pleasures of a very sick and dangerous cabinet member.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      great reminder – thank you Betty!

      just because MAGA’s billionaire puppeteers either don’t believe in science OR want it privatized so they can skim even more billions OR just want the rest of us to die from (unnecessary) illnesses and treatable conditions, doesn’t mean we have to take it lying down

      Reply
    10. 10.

      suzanne

      Signed. Couldn’t be happier to do so.

      Insane happenings over on Xhitter. The Menswear Guy said he supported nonviolent protest, which enraged some leftists. So then Menswear Guy told his story, which is that he’s an undocumented refugee from Vietnam. Now Couchfucker is joking about deporting him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: Trump sending Marines to L.A.  CNN says 500. Reuters says 700.

      sounds like it’s time to find out whether or not people intend to honor their oaths to the Constitution

      also sounds like a good time to start having these anti-ICE protests outside of the White House, Bedminster, MAL, etc

      Reply
    13. 13.

      David_C

      @Redshift: Not to mention that biomedical training at the PhD is largely supported by NIH funds, either yo the candidate directly (training grants) or through the PI’s grant funding.

      Oh, this can also be an AMA.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eyeroller

      I firmly support biomedical research, both basic and translational, and am horrified by what’s happening to NIH (the largest funder of science overall in the US), but I’d like to point out that natural sciences are also under attack.  Trump’s budget halves the National Science Foundation budget.  The NSF funds a lot of the physical science and engineering pure research in this country.  The MAGAts also want to zero out funding for climate and generally all environmental/ecological research completely.  NASA’s science budget is also getting slashed or nearly zeroed, presumably for Mars, Bitches.  NASA funds a lot of astrophysical and astronomical research as well as climatological research and remote sensing.  There’s some concern that they want to militarize NASA.

      In addition to the cuts, the remaining scientists at NIH will not be allowed to publish in the top journals and will have to have their conclusions vetted by non-scientist political appointees under the current plans.  NIH has the most working scientists so the other agencies may be less impacted by this insanity, and the MAHA idiots’ motives are obvious, but it could happen elsewhere and in principle, politicized Program Managers at the other agencies could similarly take control of what and where results can be published from their grants at universities.

      It’s just an all-out attack on science.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JoyceH

      @Jeffro: As for LA, I have another protest suggestion. Everybody go home. And I mean everybody and I mean home. Not to face the national guard and not to work. Down your tools and go home. General strike.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WTFGhost

      Apparently, “AMERICA FIRST!” means AMERICA’S LOST at science. After all, remember, “second place is first loser,” as Republicans say.

      It’s okay, though, as everyone knows, “AMERICA FIRST” doesn’t actually mean trying to put America first, or place America first, it means bellowing “AMERICA FIRST” over and over, and pretending you’re actually doing something.

      I mean, let’s face it: Trump hates thinking, but he loves hurting people. No one ever really thought he intended to do anything good for America. They just thought he’d hurt the right people.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      suzanne

      @WTFGhost:

      It’s okay, though, as everyone knows, “AMERICA FIRST” doesn’t actually mean trying to put America first, or place America first, it means bellowing “AMERICA FIRST” over and over, and pretending you’re actually doing something. 

      “America First” is just a way for dumb chuds to feel high-status. To put a Band-Aid on their injured pride.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Lyrebird

      Thanks Betty.

      I did call my sen on the committee, who is absolutely on board already, so I put my thanks into the voicemail as well as some urgency.

      <3 <3 <3

      Honoring the memory of my kind, warm, and talented classmate Robin, born around 1969, life cut short before she could even get a learner’s permit because of a childhood leukemia they can cure now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JoyceH

      In other news, the National Park Service that maintains the White House grounds has begun digging up the Rose Garden lawn, which Trump intends to pave over. There’s nothing that old monster won’t ruin.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this.

      Krugman reminds us that “my spending is your income, and vice versa”.

      I think people generally know that taxes paid to the federal government are not simply set on fire, no matter what the RWNJs want people to think.  The money circulates.  The money buys stuff and gets sent out to other people in salaries, pension payments, etc., etc.

      We can do all kinds of things with money. We can bury some of it in bottles in coal mines and let the “magic of the marketplace” encourage people to figure out what to do with it, or we can use some of it to pay people to solve societal problems that are pressing now and in the future. The latter usually has a better payoff.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      tobie

      I know this is an obsession of mine, but I’ll say it anyway. When I moved to rural America, I got my first close look at small business in the home trades. I’ve never met people more convinced that what they do is the most valuable thing and without them the nation’s coffers would be empty. So I just looked into what Small Business Administration loans do for the economy and came across this study. It’s not good. Full disclosure: I’m not an economist so the study could well be problematic.

      We find evidence that a county’s SBA lending per capita is associated with direct negative effects on its income growth. We also find evidence of indirect negative effects on the growth rates of neighboring counties. Overall, a 10% increase in SBA loans per capita is associated with a cumulative decrease in income growth rates of about 2%

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steve LaBonne

      I signed the Stand Up for Science letter, as a PhD holding member of the public. This insanity is basically national suicide given the extent to which the post- WWII prosperity and prominence of the US has depended on our scientific pre-eminence. My Northwestern professor sister has been fighting the good fight in every way she can.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Joy in FL

      @David_C: Thank you for the link (comment 4). I signed as a member of the public who benefits from academic freedom and scientific excellence.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.